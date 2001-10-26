Lemon Pound Cake I

Very light pound cake. Tastes just like Sara Lee's!

By Suzanne Stull

Ingredients

Directions

  • Allow butter to reach room temperature. Cream sugar and butter together until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time and mix well. Add in flour, powdered milk, and corn syrup. Beat each in well. Add juice of half a lemon, salt, vanilla, nutmeg and mace. Make sure everything is well blended, and pour into a greased loaf pan.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 45 minutes, checking for doneness by inserting a toothpick and seeing if it comes out clean. You almost want to underbake this.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 24.4g; fat 16.7g; cholesterol 87.4mg; sodium 95.4mg. Full Nutrition
