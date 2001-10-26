Lemon Pound Cake I
Very light pound cake. Tastes just like Sara Lee's!
I had high hopes, based on previous comments, that this would taste like Sara Lee's. Although it's a decent pound cake, it's not like Sara Lee's. I baked it 40 minutes to slightly underbake it. Since pound cakes are usually better the next day, I hoped that it would somehow resemble Sara Lee's the next day.Read More
Well, I had a bad experience with this recipe. The cake turned out quite oily - it left oil on your hands and there was residue in the pan. I only greased the pan quite lightly, I can't imagine it was that. Also, the cake rose wonderfully for 35 minutes or so and then began to sink. It was only just browned on top when I took it out after about 42 minutes, and while it was cooked through it tasted very granular/grainy and was oily. Some people thought it was "OK", some wouldn't eat it. I think you should look elsewhere. Any ideas on what the problem might be? (Perhaps "cake flour" has two meanings, or something.)Read More
De-lish! Definitely you don't want to overbake it – it will dry out. Top it with a delicious lemon icing: combine 1 tbsp of soft butter or margarine with 2 tbsp of lemon juice, and mix into 2/3 cup of icing sugar. Blend well and spread over the top of the cooled cake.
Very nice recipe and excellent with organic strawberries & whipped cream. Any graininess/oiliness as noted by other reviews is probably due to the butter being closer to melted than room temp, it will separate during mixing and cause problems. To fix, chill the lemon juice before adding to re-firm the butter. The recipe doesn't say when to add the baking powder (!) so I suggest sifting it into the flour before adding the flour. Hint: if you don't have unsalted butter handy, leave out the salt in the rest of the recipe.
This cake was PERFECT. I used it in a Lemon Berry Trifle and everyone just raved over it. The only thing, is that I used the juice of one lemon, not just half.
Tasty, but even after baking 60 minutes the center of this cake was almost too moist. It fell apart easily when cut, but tasted great with strawberries and whipped cream.
This is absolutely perfect if cooked correctly. At 45 minutes it was still liquid in the center. Cooked another 15-20 minutes it is perfect. I have made this many times, we like it with a fresh blueberry sauce on top.
i left out the mace as i don't have any on hand and it still tastes delicious but my family prefer it warm.
Very tasty! I doubled the recipe and left it in the oven for an extra 17 minutes. It turned out very good!!
Something is the matter with this recipe.. Not enough flour? It was cooked for 45 minutes and I wasn't in the least impressed.. If Sara Lees pound cake taste like this I would never buy one.. It just didn't seem to be cooked enough and it tasted more like shortbread than a pound cake. I wasted my ingredience..
I just took this cake out of the oven and I couldn't wait till it cooled to try a small slice. It tastes yummy! I accidentally forgot to add the baking powder to it, so it did not rise quite so much, but I still think it tastes great and seems very moist!
The Pound cake turned out amazing. I did add lemon zest for one lemon & left out the nutmeg & Mace. I made Cup Cakes instead of A loaf & Cooked them for about 25 min. So Fluffy & just a bit of lemon flavour & it went very well with the Strawberries & Vanilla Ice Cream
This cake overflowed all over my oven. Three hours later my house still smells like burnt lemon. The center was completely liquid at the 45 minute mark. I tried a piece of the outside and it was gritty, looking and tasting more like cornbread than pound cake.
This cake was very moist and lemony. It goes very well with lemon curd and a cup of hot tea. Easy throw it together cake. It's a keeper
Needed a treat for potluck. Recipe worked fine
This recipe was great! After reading the other reviews I did add an extra 2 tbs. cake flour to help it firm up. We love lemon, so I also added the zest of one lemon. I made icing with powdered sugar and lemon juice to drizzle over the top. Yum!
This is the first recipe that I have tried from this site that was a disaster. I followed the recipe and when it started to bake it just spilled over the pan and nothing was left in there. I was left with a mess all over my oven.
So easy to make, they think I spent all day baking. And it does taste like Sara Lee's.
wonderful!!
