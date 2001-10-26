Lemon Pound Cake I

Well, I had a bad experience with this recipe. The cake turned out quite oily - it left oil on your hands and there was residue in the pan. I only greased the pan quite lightly, I can't imagine it was that. Also, the cake rose wonderfully for 35 minutes or so and then began to sink. It was only just browned on top when I took it out after about 42 minutes, and while it was cooked through it tasted very granular/grainy and was oily. Some people thought it was "OK", some wouldn't eat it. I think you should look elsewhere. Any ideas on what the problem might be? (Perhaps "cake flour" has two meanings, or something.)

