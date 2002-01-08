Lemonade Cake I
This is my husband's favorite cake. It is two layers of yellow cake with a lemonade flavored ice cream center. Wonderful on a hot day.
Excellent summertime cake! I won 1st place in a dessert contest with this one. Added some thin slices of lemon on top with a maraschino cherry! Excellent!!!!!Read More
This cake had nice presentation and the ice cream filling(layer) was absolutely delightful. My family didn't care for the real whipped topping frosting and said that they would have prefered "cool whip" or something sweeter. Also real whip topping tends to leave a film on the roof of your mouth and they didn't care for that.Read More
I made this cake for our recent block party and everyone loved it!!! I used a 12 oz. can of lemonade concentrate to make it more lemony, and substituted Cool Whip for the whipping cream and sugar as suggested by one of the other reviewers. Try this one! You'll be happy you did!
Overall very tasty and refreshing on a hot day. I used frozen whipped topping instead of whipping cream for the outside layer. I used food coloring on the filling and the outside for a nice "pink lemonade" cake.
I saw this recipe over two years ago at this site and could not wait to try it. I finally got the chance at a dinner party. I served it in souffle dishes for that personal touch. It was like woah!
A good change & great treat in the summer
Made this wonderful cake as a "cool" dessert for the 4th of July and everyone loved it! I did as some others...used a large can of lemonade mix and cool-whip to speed up the process. Next time I'll add a bit of lemon extract to the whipped topping to add a little bit of extra "tang". Thanks for sharing Mona!
What a delightful cake on a hot day! :-))))))) A+++++++
This cake earned very high marks with my husband and parents. I did change the middle layer with what I had on hand. My middle layer has pineapple sherbet with red raspberries and bananas in it. I also added the lemonade concentrate to the sherbet. Because of the raspberries I did omit the red food coloring. This cake is so refreshing and is a nice addition to my summer recipes. Thanks Deanmona for sharing.
The prefect mix of sweet and tart. Everything turned out perfect except the icing. I used cool whip as many reveiwers suggested, but when i mixed in the lemonade it got a little too soupy. I managed to salvage tho, and it tasted delish! I folded fresh raspberries from my garden into the ice cream for a little extra punch, and they were a lovely addition. I'll make this again.
Made this cake for my daughter's birthday per her request. It was good, but seemed to be missing something... if I make it again, I would plan to serve it with fresh strawberry garnish or strawberry jam in the layers. It melted VERY quickly, so serve it fast!
Very good and FANCY looking. I probably added too much extra lemonade concentrate, because it was quite TART! But really easy considering only 3-step process. I used Cool Whip, which was PERFECT. I don't know why you'd want to make it more difficult by doing whipping cream mix. Cool Whip keeps it a clean, fresh taste. YUM!
Most reviewers rated this as a great summertime cake, but I just made it for my birthday & think it would work cute as a valentine's day cake too. I made half a cake mix into a one-layer heart shaped pan (the rest I used for cup cakes.) Then I mixed the quart of softened ice cream, lemonade and red food coloring with a beater and spread it on top of the cake. I almost stopped here because the swirled ice cream was so pretty. But I had a small container of cool whip, so I beat that with the rest of the lemonade and spread that on top. (It looked like the lemonade would curddle the cool whip, but I beat it with a beater & it came out fine). I frosted the cake with that & added red sprinkles on top. This came out more of an ice-ream cake since it only had one layer of cake. Someone who is used to buying ice-cream cakes at the ice-cream store said, "You made this?" It was so easy my 5 year old grandson helped me do most of it. And it turned out pretty too.
Taste wonderfull. Everyone loved it!!! I have never had so many complements. Everyone wanted seconds!
It was ok. it turned out moist, but the glaze was not that good, too sweet
This turned out great... i had many people ask for recipe... i used a larger can of lemonade frozen concentrate and a dash of lemon juice to give it a stronger lemon flavor.. it was very simple... but prepare night before so it freezes well.
I've beenmaking this for years and lost the recipe - thanks!!!
This is a delightful, warm-weather dessert. I served this at a back-yard barbecue and got the raves. Delicious!
This was a great recipe for a warm summer night. Easy to make a day or so ahead of time, kept in the freezer, and frost the morning to be served. I used Cool Whip as others suggested but it got a funnny texture when I added the lemonade. I think I would just add flavoring next time. It was still very good and enjoyed by all. Thank you!!
I have made this several times and it is an absolute hit around my home and with friends! I don't make the frosting, instead I use cool whip and it's fabulous!
