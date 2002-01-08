Lemonade Cake I

Most reviewers rated this as a great summertime cake, but I just made it for my birthday & think it would work cute as a valentine's day cake too. I made half a cake mix into a one-layer heart shaped pan (the rest I used for cup cakes.) Then I mixed the quart of softened ice cream, lemonade and red food coloring with a beater and spread it on top of the cake. I almost stopped here because the swirled ice cream was so pretty. But I had a small container of cool whip, so I beat that with the rest of the lemonade and spread that on top. (It looked like the lemonade would curddle the cool whip, but I beat it with a beater & it came out fine). I frosted the cake with that & added red sprinkles on top. This came out more of an ice-ream cake since it only had one layer of cake. Someone who is used to buying ice-cream cakes at the ice-cream store said, "You made this?" It was so easy my 5 year old grandson helped me do most of it. And it turned out pretty too.