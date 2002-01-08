Lemonade Cake I

This is my husband's favorite cake. It is two layers of yellow cake with a lemonade flavored ice cream center. Wonderful on a hot day.

Recipe by Mona

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
5 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 inch round layer cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare cake mix according to package directions for two 9 inch round cake pans. Cool thoroughly.

  • Stir ice cream to soften. Mix in food coloring, and 1/2 cup of the lemonade concentrate. Spread ice cream mixture evenly in a foil-lined, 9 inch round cake pan. Freeze until firm, about 2 to 3 hours.

  • Place one cake layer on a serving plate. Top with ice cream layer, then top with the second layer of cake. Put the assembled cake back into the freezer.

  • Beat the whipping cream with the remaining lemonade and sugar until fluffy, and peaks form. Frost sides and top of cake with whipped cream mixture. Return cake to freezer for at least one hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
453 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 55.8g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 74.6mg; sodium 334.1mg. Full Nutrition
