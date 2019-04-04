Chicken, Feta Cheese, and Sun-Dried Tomato Wraps

The ingredients in this easy wrap can be altered to your personal preference. Use your grill to make this into an easy summertime treat. In the winter, your oven will work just fine. The finished product will taste like something you'd order at a full service restaurant... but you'll be enjoying it in your own home!

By SMPETER

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • In a large resealable plastic bag, combine chicken breasts and 1/4 cup dressing. Seal, and refrigerate for several hours.

  • Preheat grill for high heat. Combine sun-dried tomatoes and hot water in a small bowl. Set aside for 10 minutes, drain, and cut tomatoes into thin slices.

  • Lightly oil grill grate. Discard marinade, and place chicken on grill. Cook for 12 to 15 minutes, turning once, or until done.

  • Cut chicken into strips, and place in a medium bowl with sliced tomatoes, feta, and spinach. Toss with remaining 1/4 cup dressing. Distribute mixture between the four tortillas, and wrap. Either cut in half and enjoy cold, or place briefly back on grill until the tortilla turns warm and crispy.

Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 20.7g; carbohydrates 34.1g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 44.1mg; sodium 901.6mg. Full Nutrition
