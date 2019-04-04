Chicken, Feta Cheese, and Sun-Dried Tomato Wraps

The ingredients in this easy wrap can be altered to your personal preference. Use your grill to make this into an easy summertime treat. In the winter, your oven will work just fine. The finished product will taste like something you'd order at a full service restaurant... but you'll be enjoying it in your own home!
Wow - three of of my favorite things all rolled into one! This wrap was very good and for me a great way to use up leftover herb grilled chicken so I didn't bother with the whole marinating/grilling process. I love sun-dried tomatoes and mine are in a "ready to eat" pouch so no boiling here either! I opted for a creamy ranch style dressing to compliment this and it tasted great! This was quick, easy, and perfect for lunch!
I have been meaning to try these for months & finally did last night. They were good. Next time I would marinate them in the dressing called for, but I think I would mix the cooked chicken, spinach, etc with a ranch or maybe just mayonnaise something cream based. Or maybe I was supposed to use a cream based sundried tomato dressing. I wasn't sure, so picked up one that was oil-based and very red! But let me say, I tasted the chicken straight out of the oven, and that dressing is a great marinade just to serve the chicken plain. I marinated mine 10 hours and the chicken was incredible tender & juicy.
Very good recipe! Followed the recipe to a T and got me some yummy lunch wraps. The only problem is that it lacks something creamy to balance the extreme saltiness of feta and sun-dried tomatoes. Next time, I might add sour cream or mayo to the dressing.
Fantastic recipe!! I wonder if the user who had a problem with the dressing used a vinaigrette? Make sure you pick up the sun-dried tomato dressing which is NOT a vinaigrette because that's what I did and this recipe was awesome. Oh and easy too! Can't beat that.
I tried this recipe because I wanted to try something different. It's very good, but between the sun dried tomatoes, sun dried tomato dressing, and the feta cheese, the flavor was a bit overpowering. If I make this again, I would use a different dressing or less of it with some oil.
I made these wraps for a tailgate party to serve about 50 people. I substituted goat cheese for the feta since I felt it might mix better, and it was a HUGE hit. People kept asking me for my card (they thought I catered for a living!)...what a reliably great recipe.
I really enjoyed the taste of this wrap. The flavor was wonderful. I made it exactly as the recipe indicated and found it wasn't quite enough to feed 3 adults. For dinner, we had one wrap each and two of us felt we could have easily shared another one. I would increase my ingredients next time to 6 servings to feed 4 people. Thanks for posting this recipe!
These were incredible, restaurant quality. We only had oil-packed sundried tomatoes, so we rinsed them under hot water to remove the excess oil. We used a Good Seasons sundried tomato vinaigrette and used Mission Tortillas Plus whole wheat tortillas. Delicious. We are using the leftovers for salads tomorrow.
Just finished eating this! It was so yummy. I made a few changes first i beat my chicken flat then sprinkled alittle mrs dash sun-dried tomato seasoning on both sides , beacause i didn't marinade it, then stuck on grill. once done I cut in super thin. I warmed my tortillas in the micro then added about 1/2 c. spinach, chicken, sprinkled about 1T. feta, 2 sun-dried tomatoes sliced diced, and 1 t. light ceasar dressing ( didn't have the other dressing). My family loved it and we will deffinantly make it again.
These are very tasty! I came across these while looking for recipes I can pack in a cold lunch. Whether the chicken is warm or cold, still tastes great! I couldn't find sundried tomato dressing, but these tasted fine without. You could dip in ranch, or anything really. I used white flour tortillas and chicken cooked on my George Foreman. I will make these again and again!
I threw this together with leftover (non-marinated) chicken from last night, in a defrosted tortilla (not the best texture). It was delicious and I can't wait to try it with the marinated chicken. I cook for one, so I always have left over chicken breast - this is a great way to use it up and combines some of my favorite ingredients! Next time I may try it warmed. Has earned a spot in my regular rotation. Thanks!
These were so good! My husband loved them. I used the sun dried tomato vinaigrette dressing, so I followed others' suggestion and added some low fat mayonnaise to the tortilla before spreading on the spinach/chicken mixture. I was a little hesitant to do this at first but it really balanced the flavor out and I was glad I did. Yum! I will definitely make twice as much next time to have some left over for lunch.
I rated this 4 stars because I'm being picky. It was fabulous on fresh cooked tortillas...but I couldn't find the non-vinegrette dressing. A bit too tangy for me, though I loved the sun-dried tomato zesty bite. It was a refreshing new item for dinner!
What a flavourful wrap. My husband has requested this again(very soon) and rates it one of his top 10 meals. Instead of the 1/4 of dressing at the end I took a 1/4-1/3 cup of mayo and added approx. 3 Tbsp of the sundried tomatoe vinagrette with some pepper. I spread this on the wrap before adding the chicken. I used romaine instead of spinach. It was fantastic.
I used this recipe as a jumping-off point to make a really good lunchtime wrap: I used lunch meat chicken, spinach, sundried tomatoes, and feta cheese and wrapped it all up in a wheat tortilla. Really easy, and a really good flavor combination! I can't rate the actual recipe since I varied it quite a bit, but thanks for the inspiration!
REALLY liked this... easy... simple. Good. Also didn't do all teh marinating/grilling. Just took cooked chicken that was leftover & sauted it with some spices & the tomatoes. GREAT with Ranch & all the fixins!
This recipe would be a 5 star with the modifications I made to it. I couldn't find sun dried tomato dressing so I used a balsamic instead and added tomato and basil seasoning to the bag. I used my favorite, tomato and basil feta cheese and added hummus inside of the tortilla instead of the 1/4 cup of dressing. The chicken was moist enough that it didn't need extra dressing. Will definitely make this again! :) Thanks!
This is so yummy and so easy. I've made it about 3 different times now, and I've decided that omitting the sun dried tomatoes works best for me. Very quick and easy to make, great to eat on a lazy weekend afternoon.
I tried this for a light healthy dinner. I haven't tried sun dried tomatoes yet and they were a bit pricey so I used fresh. I also added sliced ripe olives. I found whole wheat tortillas are going to take some getting used to other than that I loved it but hubby doesn't like the feta so next time I'll try a more Americanized cheese perhaps mozzarella or asiago. Take away the tortillas and you'll have an awesome salad. Very good recipe.
Great recipe,All i had was a jar of oil sun-dried tomatoe so i mixed some of it with mayo and spreaded some on a jalepeno tortilla and followed the rest of the directions and I served it in my Cafe' and everyone loved it.
these are the best wraps i have ever had! they are so delicios! i even didn't use dressing(less fat!) and they were still flavorful and so tasty! i have made them sevral times and they are always a HUGE hit with everyone!
I made these wraps for a picnic with my boyfriend and they were excellent! Instead of using actual chicken breast, I used canned chicken chucks and served it cold. I also took others advice and added mayo to the wrap. I will defiantly be making this again!
I was a little sceptical - looking for something to do with a bunch of feta cheese that I have on hand. Made these today for me and hubby and they were absolutely delicious. The flavors compliment each other so well. Definitely a keeper - can't wait to make again. Thanks for sharing recipe.
Great recipe! I didn't have wraps or the sundried tomotoes, so I cooked the chicken as directed. I cooked white rice in chicken stock, after rice was cooked I added some feta cheese and spinach, then topped with the chicken and extra sundried tomato dressing. Made a great lunch for two!
So good! I actually cooked the chicken in a pan over the stove without getting rid of the dressing that was marinading it. It was very good! And definitely a good dish to make, even if you don't have a grill.
These were yummy. We made it with a vinaigrette dressing, which made it overall pretty tart (with the feta and sun-dried tomatoes) but we liked it! I made extra chicken and didn't mix it all in so that this could easily be made 1 wrap at a time to take for lunch or have as a quick dinner.
These are really good! I marinated the chicken for about 8 hours in Newman's Own Lite Sun Dried Tomato. Then I broiled it. It came out very juicy. I also used a table spoon of ranch like others suggested :) Will make again!
We tried this recipe tonight because I had extra sun-dried tomatoes in the pantry and it was wonderful. Thanks for sharing!
Wow...was this good! I read some reviews and they said it needed some creaminess, so I spread some mayo on the tortilla. Yummy. Quick and easy, too. I shredded a rotisserie chicken that I had bought from the store and this made a fast lunch.
I used sliced turkey breast instead of chicken because that is what I had on hand. I wasn't able to find a sun dried toamto dressing so i tried it with ranch. I didn't like that, so i tried a light italian the next time. THAT tasted much better. This will go into my work lunch rotation. I assmbled the wraps, except for the spinach and dressing and froze then for taking to work. This tastes good as a cold wraps, but I liked it better warmed.
Very good very filling.
Made with chicken instead of turkey. Was a big hit with guests. Will make again. Thanks!
So easy and tasty for a quick meal! I cheated a bit by using a high quality deli roasted chicken, but I'd do it again as it was so good! I couldn't find sun-dried tomato dressing, so I subbed roasted red pepper dressing spread on my tortilla. Then I layered the spinach, chicken, smoked sun-dried tomatoes (the pouch variety) and then the feta. Voila! Will definitely be made again and again.
These are delicious, better than I expected! I'm not usually a fan of store-bought dressing, but this all comes together nicely! I was able to find a sun-dried tomato dressing from Kraft. I ended up using a bit more chicken per wrap, since 2oz per wrap isn't much. I also cooked the chicken about 4 minutes per side. Since 4oz breasts are so small, they don't need 12-15 mins on the grill. I also needed to soak the tomatoes longer than 10 minutes. Once everything was wrapped together, I put it back on the grill for about a minute per side, as suggested. This really does taste like a restaurant meal and makes the perfect lunch! Now I know what to do to use up the rest of that dressing!
You must like sun dried tomatoes to enjoy this recipe. I felt the sun-dried tomato dressing was a bit overkill on this one. Next time I will stick to a basic oil/vinagrette. The star of this recipe should be the fresh sun dried tomatoes and feta cheese. Also, I recommend expirimenting with flavored wraps.
Delicious, simple, easy to make it yours. I did my chicken in a cast iron, seasoned with S&P and some Italian seasonings (instead of marinating), used jarred sundried tomatoes and lite Caesar dressing (couldn’t find what the recipe called for). These made great lunch wraps for travel, I work as a flight attendant and bring all my food. This is a new favorite!
I made this with some left over "roast sticky chicken" from this site, and used fresh tomatoes from the "marinated cherry tomato salad" I had made. I did not have the sun dried tomato dressing so I just poured a little of the dressing from the tomato salad on it. It was very tasty! I know I made what seems like a lot of changes, but I just used what I had :)
These are good, however we felt the wheat wraps conflicted w/ the flavor of the filling. (Maybe it was the brand I bought?) Also, for the "dressing" I used 1/4 cup lite Mayo mixed w/ a tablespoon of the bottled sun-dried tomato dressing for something creamier, per another reviewers suggestion. I will try these again with regular white flour wraps and as a cold pasta salad. Thanks! P.S. I just made this again, as a warm pasta salad, and it gets five stars! Whole family loved it.
