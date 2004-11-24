Cream Cheese Frosting without Powdered Sugar
This is an alternative to the classic recipe that calls for powdered sugar. We use it to frost cocktail cake. Try it on applesauce, spice, banana, or carrot cakes too.
This would be five stars if adjusted as follows: 1 box confectioners sugar, 8 oz. cream cheese, 1 tsp. flavoring and 1 tablespoon milk. The consistency then is excellent. Have Cream cheese at room temp. and use an electric mixer for blending all together. Great taste and easy to make.Read More
It tasted good, but was really runny. I thought it would be a lot thicker like it is in the picture, but I had to double the amount of sugar to get it to a decent piping consistency for cupcakes.Read More
I tweeked it a bit, but not much. The cream is totaly un-neccesary. Also, you should warm up the cream cheese just a bit. I did 40 seconds in the micro and that was perfect! Trying to blend codl cream cheese into anything especially powdered augar is pretty much impossible so do yourself a favor and save time by heating it up slightly. I added a teaspoon vanilla extract and that's it. Ready in 2 minutes.
really good for carrot cake. i agree with another reviewer, cream is just not necessary. i used light cream cheese, and added 1 1/2 tsp vanilla. one batch covered 24 cupcakes with a little left over!
I used this frosting on a batch of red velvet cupcakes -- instant addiction. Everyone at the party I made them for was complimenting me all night. The frosting is exceedingly easy and very delicious. I made it with whipping cream, which gave it a fluffy texture, and vanilla, which added a nice flavor.
My 5 year old loved this frosting. It was very easy to mix and spread. I doubled the recipe though and barely had enough to cover my 9" round cake. This recipe amount would probably be fine for a sheet cake but make more of it for frosting a double round cake.
i subbed skim milk for the cream, and fat-free cream cheese for the regular cream cheese.. turned out very yummy! but be sure to put it in the freezer or refrigerator for awhile before frosting, as it will be a bit runny
I made this with the Moist Carrot Cake recipe from this site for our Easter dessert. Really very good, and not all that sweet, which is my preference. Like others, I added a bit of pineapple juice that was left over from the carrot cake. Also added orange zest which gave a nice kick, and decorated with mandarin oranges. Since I made a 2-layer 8" cake from the cake recipe, I needed to double the frosting recipe. Had just enough.
Perfect!!! I wouln't cange a thing! (I make twice the amount and freeze half for the next time I bake a cake.)
I liked this recipe for a red velvet cake,I doubled it and added a tsp. of vanilla. Everyone loved it - I will use it again!
I added 2 tsp Vanilla and 1 tsp almond extract for extra flavor.
ANOTHER GREAT RECIPE I ADDED TO MY OWN RECIPES!!!!!!!
great taste, easy to do.
This was good, needed a 1/2 tsp of vanilla in it, and 1/2 more confectioners sugard. But other then that a good basic recipe.
Tasty frosting but not the consistency I was looking for. Maybe I made a mistake because I couldn't get it to look like the pictures in which the frosting was used as decoration. Mine slid off and lost it's edges quickly.
Love this version. I've tried cream cheese frosting with and without the cream and I love the texture and consistency of the added cream version. I don't change a thing about this recipe and get perfect results every time. I do, however, sometimes sprinkle a little nutmeg, cinnamon, clove or pumpkin pie spice over this frosting, just for a garnish and an added kick of flavor depending on what I'm frosting.
This is a fantastic recipe! I modified with some grated orange zest for a hint of citrus & it was perfect with spice cake. If you're using this for cupcakes, I'd suggest not adding the cream - it made it a bit too thin to work on cupcakes - but it tastes GREAT!
Fast and easy recipe and I had all the ingredients!
Seriously this is the best cream cheese frosting. I don't like the taste of butter in my frosting and have been looking for something light and sweet. This is it!! Very easy to make. Although I am not sure if you could pipe with this.
I doubled the recipe and substituted soy milk for the cream and toffuti cream cheese to make it non-dairy. I added a little bit of leon juice for some tanginess and probably added a bit more confectioner's sugar to make it thicker.
This is an excellent recipe, I add a teaspoon of Almond Extract and it is amazing!!
This frosting was way to thin to frost a cake. Had to use it as a glaze on my banana cake. Did not have any more cream cheese to try another recipe so I had to use this. We will see how it tastes.
I didn't have any cream and without it the frosting was difficult to spread. I was frosting pumpkin cupcakes so I added 2 tblsp (after doubling recipe) of eggnog flavored coffee creamer instead and a small sprinkling of pumpkin pie spice. The frosting was so good and it added a great flavor to the cupcakes without being overly sweet.
I made this for carrot cake cupcakes and got rave reviews not too sweet and really easy thanks
my kids really enjoyed this frosting on the red velvet cupcakes. Very easy to work with.
I made it for a brownie! It was great and so easy to make
The best frosting my grandson Anthony (6 years old) has ever had, he just loves it! We are making some this morning to frost a cake, and have used it to make graham cracker sandwiches. Perfect as written, we always double it!
OKAY!! THIS was the cream cheese frosting I was looking for! No butter, just the cheese, thank you. Rich & thick! That's what I wanted.
This is the worst recipe I have ever used. The frosting never got thick enough to put on the cake. I added extra sugar, corn starch, rue, and nothing worked. I had quadrupaled the recipe, and I had to trash all of it and start over with a different recipe.
Used fat free cream cheese and skim milk and turned out really well.
This didn't make enough frosting for a double layer cake maybe enough for a 9x13 cake.
With a few added spices to complement my spice cake, this was a great frosting. Not too rich. Thank you.
I must have made a mistake...but don't see how. It's the easiest recipe I've ever attempted but it came out like water! I only used one Tbsp. cream but had to keep adding more and more and more powdered sugar...until I ran out. It's still soupy, but I frosted the cake anyway. Poured it on is more like it. Did anyone else have this problem? I put it in the refrigerator for over an hour. Anyway, it tastes great!
simply good and easy to make.
This is a perfect recipe to use if you want to glaze a bundt or pound cake or for frosting cookies--it makes just the right amount. Not sure it would be enough for a whole layer cake.I used it to make a glaze for a lemon pound cake; added a little more cream to make it thinner. Tasted great--my kids fought over who got to lick the bowl!
Gr8 4 carrot cake. Easy. I tripled the recipe. Great as is, but I added the meat of one vanilla bean to give it additional homey style. I love the look of specks of vanilla. I will continue to use this recipe for many other treats, thank you.
Excellent! Used this on Buttermilk Pound Cake II from this site and it was perfect! I added 1 tsp vanilla extract and used light cream and cream cheese. Made the perfect amount of frosting for the bundt cake, but would definitely cut out the cream if I was using this on cupcakes or to actually frost the sides of a cake due to the consistency of the frosting. Very yummy and will use again for sure!
Simple and tasty though I, like others, left out the cream. Was already fairly thin once the cheese was warm.
This is the best cream cheese frosting I have tasted. The addition of whipping cream instead of milk makes this a much lighter and tastier version.
Very good, though I had to quadruple (sp??) the recipe just to frost a 9x16 inch cake. (I probably could have got away with just tripling it, but we really like cream cheese icing in our family, so I put it on pretty thick :) Added a litte more cream then called for, and cut back a bit on the icing sugar because the carrot cake that I was putting it on is already very sweet. All in all, very yummy!
his is really great basic frosting!
This was a good quick frosting with out allot of ingredients. I only added 1 tablespoon of half & half creamer, made a nice consistency. The yield amount is approx 1-1/2 cups, this iced a 9x9 pan of brownies for me, just enough. Also added 1 teaspoon of pure orange extract it does need some flavoring.
I have only 2 things to say: Easy and Delicious! A bit too runny, though. This recipe may not work well if you try to decorate your cake with it.
i used this to make cake balls and it was absolutely perfect!! it is sweet but not too overpowering!!
This frosting is really runny. I think it was because I used light cream cheese. I had to add 2 more c. Of powdered sugar & it still was runny. Next time I make it I will put it in the refrigerator for a few min before I use it. Once I refrigerated it, it stayed firm.
Absolutely amazing recipe. I hate cream cheese but loved this icing.
This was great and so easy to do! I added some organic vanilla extract. I will never buy icing again!
This was so easy and very nummy!
This frosting was very thin. I even added more sugar to thicken it and it was still thin. Would be great for cinamon rolls!
It did require a lot more sugar than I anticiated, but it turned out well, just keep addind sugar. Perfect for cinnamon rolls. I also added a touch of vanilla.
It tasted like Crisco. I won't make this again.
Simple, quick and easy to make. Very creamy texture and tasty. Nice icing for many different types of cake.
I added about 2TBSP of cocoa to the powdered sugar. Very light chocolate taste and fantastic on a vanilla cake!
first time with this recipe, definately not my last
This is a very smooth and great tasting frosting, that can go with alot of cakes and cupcakes and even some frosted cookies.
Much too runny. I'll never make again!
it is the best tasting and so easy to make
I don't care for frosting, but I sure love cream cheese and this was excellent.
First time I have made a creame cheese frosting that didn't have butter. It was not as sweet with a very strong cream cheese flavor to it. I really liked it!
This was really delicious! It was pretty runny though, so if you want a thick frosting like the picture, you will need to add powdered sugar until you get to where you're happy.
This recipe is really basic, but oh-so-good. I make it with the GREAT recipe for carrot cake that I also got from this website. To add a little zest to this frosting, I add some left over pinapple juice from the carrot cake. It's so YUMMY!
No dont use fat free cream cheese and skim milk, runny and even with refrig, did not taste good, didnt try with the regular ingrediants but dont think i will bother...
This turned out much too soupy and thin...it may work on cinnamon rolls, but I would never make this again for a cake frosting.
So easy and yet it is so good, a nice base that you can make probably make many variations. I added some Vanilla the first time I made it. I imagine any extract would work just as well or you can add some cocoa for a chocolate flavour.
Quadruple this!
This was very good, quick and easy.
Just what I was looking for, not too sweet or thick. I frosted 24 white cupcakes with a thin layer then put sliced strawberries on top. Yummy! I did add a tablespoon or so of butter and an extra tablespoon of cream cheese. I think I would use a thicker frosting if you are planning to do a three layer cake, maybe use some of the suggestions to add more sugar and cheese but that in itself if a different frosting recipe.
I like this a very good base recipe. Other review s complained about it being runny so I omitted the cream and added milk to thin as necessary. This was one teaspoon for me. The other change I made to add some flavor was two tablespoons of hazelnut coffee creamer. I added this on a whim and it made a world of difference without being overpowering or adding unneeded moisture. I will make this again.
This frosting is not so Good! i wont make it again! It was runny had to add almost 3 cups of sugar not 1.
I'm a Cuisinart person and this recipe is a snap in the cuisinart.....way quick, yummy and easy. I added a little less sugar the second tie around and substituted creme fraiche for cream....very good.
i made a berry cake and this frosting was perfect. not too sweet, so you could taste the fresh berries
It was good. I made this for lemon cupcakes and added at least 2 1/2 tsp of lemon extract and 1 1/2 cups of powdered sugar. I also left out the cream. I only had Greek yogurt cream cheese and it worked fine. I did the "dip and twist" method of frosting the cupcakes with the thinner consistency.
This recipe was awesome.... It was a hit with my Carot Cake!
Good and creamy. Frosted 18 cupcakes with it and used it all. Also used whip cream
I absolutely loved making this. I followed the directions and it turned out perfectly. I used an 8oz package of light cream cheese, heated it up in the microwave for 40 seconds, then stirred in the sugar 1/4 cup by 1/4 cup. I added in some coffee creamer when it got a little dry and then added in any additional sugar to even it out. I added a little vanilla and it all came together. I put this on small banana pies, omg to die for. Love it!
Very easy and more than enough to frost a 13x9 cake.
Turned out fantastic but would double it next time
Very good! Just used milk and added a splash of vanilla.
Great! Will definitely make again!
This was so easy and delicious. There was some left over and I would use it as I would regular cream cheese spread on a bagel.
too much sugary
This is a great recipe and definitely a keeper. Might even make this when I have confectioners sugar available. Made it exactly as described and topped off beautiful homemade cinnamon rolls.
it was good.. I used a wee bit more brown sugar and omitted the honey. (just because i was out) No complaints
Great basic recipe with just three ingredients. Easy peasy!
This was quite good, but mine turned out to be more like icing than a frosting. I used milk instead of cream, so maybe that was the reason for the runny consistency.
Too runny even without the milk.
For a cake I recommend doubling the recipe. I followed the suggestions of others, leaving out cream and adding 1 tsp vanilla. I also added some food coloring because my 2 year old wanted blue frosting.
Loved this recipe. It was not runny, I made it just as it stated. Will make it again.
very good
Yummy! But as another reviewer said, a little too gooey for any kind of transportation.
I used this frosting for a carrot cake. Great. I doubled the recipe and added a tsp. of good quality vanilla. Everyone loved it. For those who had trouble with consistency, start with room temperature cream cheese, good quality powdered sugar. Whip that first until fluffy. Then slowly add cold whipping cream. Heat, humidity, and ingredients all affect the consistency.
I made this frosting for 16 Devils Food cupcakes. I swapped the brown sugar with granulated sugar and added 1/4 tsp molasses. To add some personality, I also 4-5 drops of neon blue food coloring. This recipe was amazing, I would definitely recommend this recipe along with the suggestion of doubling the recipe for your cake or cupcakes. I am going to be using and doubling this recipe next time I bake a cake or cupcakes.
This was good. I doubled it and used enough icing sugar to bring it together. I used room temp cream cheese and it was a little runny so I put it in a piping bag and put it in the freezer for a few minutes. Oh, I omitted the cream.
Didn't have butter so skipped that and it was delicious.
