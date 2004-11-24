Cream Cheese Frosting without Powdered Sugar

This is an alternative to the classic recipe that calls for powdered sugar. We use it to frost cocktail cake. Try it on applesauce, spice, banana, or carrot cakes too.

Recipe by Anne Brothers and Rick Smetzer

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend together cream cheese, butter, brown sugar, vanilla, and almond extract with an electric mixer until starting to become stiff. Pour in honey. Beat together until mixture is whipped, making sure not to overmix as it will collapse.

  • Use immediately or store in a sealed container in the refrigerator until use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 6.3g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 38.4mg; sodium 84.4mg. Full Nutrition
