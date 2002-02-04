Banana Cake II
My family loves this banana cake recipe. Frost with a cream cheese frosting with one ripe banana added and confectioners' sugar sprinkled over the top.
This was an amazingly moist cake. For sour milk I used an old family method: 2 tbsp vinegar and enough milk to make 1 cup (I only used 3/4 C like the recipe calls though). I frosted it with a little homemade chocolate icing and sprinkled it with chopped walnuts. This cake was a real nice treat and great to take to work if made in a 13x9 size.Read More
i followed this recipe exactly how the recipe says. but my cake came out very flat and was literally 3/4 inch thick. does anybody know what is wrong?Read More
This was the best banana cake I have ever had. It is so moist, light and fluffy. I did add 1/2 TBS of cinnamon and instead of using sour milk I used 1/2 cup of sour cream and 1/4 cup milk. This was so good plain I didn't even bother frosting it. Thanks for the recipe.
With all the banana cake recipes listed here, I didn't know which one to make. But don't look any further--this is the recipe you want! :-) I made this (in a 9x13 pan) for my husband's birthday, even though he's not real big on bananas. He loved it, and so did everyone else! (I accidently poured in the whole cup of sour milk that I had prepared, and it still turned out to be perfect!) I added chocolate chips (as others suggested), and I topped it with the "Banana Cream Frosting" (another "allrecipes.com" recipe; see my review for that too). It tasted absolutely delicious this way!! Very moist and filling! Thanks Carol!
This recipes is the best!!! I am 14 and I bake this for my parents. THey love them. THey take them to work, and they don't even have a chance to try them because they disappear so fast! I bake them as cupcakes. It makes 24. For the butter/margarine, I would use one stick of butter/margarine and 1/4 cup applesauce. It cuts back a little on the calories and you can't taste the difference. THis is the best banana cake/cupcake recipes ever!!!
Wonderful cake! I made this into cupcakes and it made 24 perfect, moist and spongy cakes. I added 2 tsp. cinnamon and frosted it with a double batch of "Quick and Almost-Professional Buttercream Icing" from this site. I would have liked to have made a cream cheese icing for this cake, but didn't have any cream cheese. I get the best results when making homeade cake by making sure to really beat the butter and sugar well (medium speed for at least 2 minutes). I then added the eggs one at a time, beating after each addition. Then I added the bananas. Add the milk and flour mixture alternately just until incorporated. I baked them for about 23 minutes. To make the sour milk, I put 3/4 Tbsp. vinegar in a measuring cup and added milk to make 3/4 cup. I highly recommend this recipe!
Wonderful, light cake. I added 2/3cup of miniature chocolate chips and topped with a Chocolate Streusel. Delicious! Chocolate Streusel: 1cup brown sugar, 1/4cup unsweetened cocoa, 6Tbs. butter, 1/2cup flour--pulse in food processor.
Make no mistake, this is banana CAKE, not banana BREAD. It is light, fluffy and, for some reason I don’t understand, looks like a yellow cake rather than the darker, banana flecked cake I would have expected. It’s pleasantly sweet, buttery rich and moist. I prepared the recipe as written save for substituting buttermilk for the sour milk. This recipe was just perfect for the cupcakes I used it for, frosted with Texas Chocolate Frosting, also from this site.
Yummy!!!!! Rather than layering this cake I made two smaller cakes. This banana cake is moist and tasty and lasts well in the fridge.
Very quick, very moist, very good. Added milk to 3/4 Tablespoon of lemon juice to make 3/4 cup to sour it. I put chocolate frosting on my portion (my husband can't have chocolate, so I didn't frost the whole thing)--yummy!
EXCELLENT!! Nice and moist with a tender crumb. It was probably even better the next day. I made the recipe as written. I didn't have cream cheese on hand to make frosting (although I LOVE cream cheese frosting) so I did a boiled brown sugar topping that my grandmother always put on her apple cake: Mix 1 cup brown sugar, 6 TB butter and 1/4 cup milk in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook at a good rolling boil for 3 minutes. Pour hot mixture slowly onto warm/hot-out-of-the-oven cake (can even poke holes first if you like but not necessary). Let cake cool to room temperature before serving. I love the caramelized brown sugar with the banana. Next I'll try Ina Garten's peanut butter cream cheese frosting on it. This recipe is definitely going in my recipe binder!! Everyone loves it!
This is one of the best cakes i have ever eaten,moist light and very tastey.All who tried it thought much the same too.This cake will be made time and time again in my home from now on.Thanks for sharing ......
I think I know the problem some of you may be having with this recipe. You must cream the butter and sugar together BEFORE adding the eggs and vanilla. If you try to mix them all together at once, the butter will not incorporate into the batter. I experienced this because I was in a hurry and made it exactly as directed. It was impossible to correct this even with my heavy-duty mixer.
This was so good! I always try to make recipes a little healthier for my family and here is what I did... Used 3 ripe bananas. Instead of 3/4 cup of butter, I used 6 TBL butter softened and 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce(next time I will use 4 TBL butter softened and 1/2 cup applesauce. I used 3/4 cup of sugar, instead of 1 1/2 cups. I used 2 cups whole white wheat flour and 1/2 cup AP flour, instead of 2 1/2 cups AP flour. Then just used buttermilk instead of sour milk. This cake came out so light, fluffy, moist and delicious! It was sweet enough with the reduced sugar and then the icing added sweetness aswell. I baked this cake in a 9x13 pan at 350 for 20-25 minutes. I used half of the white chocolate cream cheese icing from this site by BAKERAMA: Carrot Cupcakes with White Chocolate Cream Cheese Icing.
I have made dozens of recipes from this site to take to parties without trying them first and have always had rave reviews. But wow was I embarrased with this one. This cake for so heavy and dry and gallon of milk wouldn't have helped. It was 8 months ago I made this to take to some friends house and we still talk and laugh about it.
I made exactly as stated, it was the best moist banana cake. I did not frost the cake, I didn't think it needed it. For the sour milk I used 1tbsp of lemon juice and then added the milk to equal the 3/4 cup. I will be making this again!
I am SO GLAD I didn't listen to the few reviews that were negative! I made this cake because I wanted to do something different with my ripe bananas besides making them into bread. I used Cream Cheese Frosting II for the frosting, and it worked beautifully with this cake. The other reviewers that rated it so poorly clearly were doing something wrong. I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out beautiful. Thanks Carol!
This is a good cake. I baked in a Bundt pan for 45 minutes and I added 1 cup of chopped toasted walnuts, 2 tsps. of Cinnamon and 1/2 tsp. of Nutmeg. I used Buttermilk instead of sour milk. It was delicious, no frosting needed. Could sift on some powdered sugar for presentation.
This cake is too doughy. I would not make it again.
this cake was one of the best cakes i have ever baked. it was moist. i will keep this cake high on my list. every time i have some over riped bananas around it's on.
Love this recipe, I have made about 20 cakes so far for bake sales, friends and family, everyone adores it. The only thing is the sour milk was not working out for me, it left the cake puddingy in the middle, so I start using regular fresh milk and it comes out perfect everytime.
Made 1/2 of this recipe in mini muffin pan. Baked for 15 minutes. They came out great. Made the other 1/2 in a 9X9 pan and it took so long to bake in the center that it came out dry at the edges. My advise is not to make this in a small pan. I had this recipe a long time back from a neighbor, was glad to find it again.
Best banana cake I have ever tasted!! Made sour milk with 2T vinegar plus enough milk to make one cup. Baked for 35 minutes.
This is one of the lightest, fluffiest cakes I have ever tried. I whipped the sugar and butter until fluffy, then added vanilla, the eggs one at a time, then the bananas. Alternated the dry with the milk. I added some dark chocolate slivers. I don't even think I'll ice it (I LOVE icing) this cake is that good without it. Thank you!!!
This recipe is very good - BUT - the timing is all wrong for cooking it. If you're making the layer cake as I did, cook for 35-40 minutes, it is not done in 17-20 minutes. I assume the 9x13 cake will cook in 17-20 minutes.
Love this recipe! My kids can't get enough! I don't make the frosting because it's wonderful all on it's own. Mine has never come out dry, always real moist and yummy! I do use 2 cups of mashed bananas so maybe that helps. Thanks!
I looked hard on this website trying to find a banana cake that wasn't the consistency of banana bread... I do believe I found it. The texture was just wonderful and the flavor delish. Just due to the amount of bananas I wanted use I ended up doing 1.5x ingredients. So I chose to bake it in an 11x15 dish. Instead of sour milk I used yogurt. I also added just a touch of fresh ground nutmeg.
the batter tasted really good, was a bit thicker than a from-mix cake. added 1/2 tsp more vanilla. I baked in 2x 9 inch rounds, the cakes rose ok, not over the edge of the pans, but I think that might have more to do with my oven than the recipe. they smell really good, tomorrow I will frost with peanut butter frosting. after I cut it I will know if its a 5 star recipe ;-)
Very tasty, but also very dense. Kind of nice not to have all thos crumbs. Next time I will try it when it is not 100% humidity!
This cake was really, very good. Better than what I was anticipating. I had one banana to use up and it equaled 1/2 cup. Perfect amount to make half a cake (9x9 pan). This was very moist and full of flavor. I had some 'Grocery Store Frosting' from AR in the freezer and that is what I frosted it with. It was a very nice dessert after dinner. I will be using this recipe again.
My 4 year old asked for banana cake for his birthday and I wanted a recipe that didn't taste like banana bread. This was great the day I made it, but I must say it tasted superb the next day when it had been in the fridge! I put a cream cheese frosting on it, but I would have preferred it with nothing at all. I followed the recipe exactly, except I added some finely chopped walnuts. My husband took 1 bite and said it was the best banana cake he ever had. EXCELLENT RECIPE! And it was really quick to make. I had to bake it for about 50 minutes in a heart shaped springform insert (would have been equiv of 2-9" rounds).
This cake turned out wonderfully. I made a 9 X 13 sheet cake with it and I used sour cream and milk instead of the sour milk as one other reviewer did. I added a little guanabana nectar as well (just a touch). It tastes great! I didn't frost it either. I doesn't need it.
This cake is pretty good. I mainly chose to make it because I had 3 small/med. over ripe bananas I needed to use. When mashed they made exactly 1c. I baked it in a 9x13 pan, and it was done in 30 min. I used all the butter I had in the cake and didn't have any to make frosting. I sprinkled chocolate chips all over the top, a few minutes before it was done, to melt and spread in lieu of frosting. I guess we like it, because there are only 3 of us AND only 3 little pieces left a mere 5 hours later!
This is so good! I did a few small tweaks to make it lighter and it didn't taste at all like it was a 'diet' recipe to me. I used 3/4 cup of applesauce to replace the butter, egg whites in place of the eggs, and did the milk trick that everyone is talking about in the reviews (put 1 1/2 TBSP of vinegar into the 3/4 cup, then fill the rest with milk to sour it). I also used closer to 2 cups of mashed bananas (about four large, ripe bananas). This cake was very moist and tender and a big hit with my husband. This teacher gives it an A+!!!
quick and easy, but it seems like it needs a little *something* more. but everyone *loved* it.
tried this today, my husband and myself really loved it, I used splenda for my husband and put walnuts in it. for the sour milk I used buttermilk, YUM!!!!
We have just two pieces left of this yummy banana cake. I followed the recipe exactly - had intended to add cinnamon as others suggested, but forgot. I baked the cake in a bundt pan and set timer for 45 minutes; left it in for an additional 2. I felt that it still could have cooked for another couple of minutes but my sweetheart said it was perfect as it was. I was going to drizzle frosting on it but we decided to have it plain. He's English so put cream over his; I tasted it and, well, what's not to like. I like it perfectly well plain. It's very moist and as one reviewer said, "has a tender crumb." There's good banana flavor but yet you don't feel as though you are eating banana bread. I will make this again, definitely. Thank you for great recipe.
Made this cake today using 1c white sugar and 1/2c brown sugar. Everything else I used was as the recipe stated. I find the cake to be rather bland and dry. I topped it with a coconut cream cheese frosting, which make it eatable, but I won't be making this again.
This cake came out great. Fluffy, light, and moist. Filled a 9x13 pan almost to the top when baked. I did the sour cream milk mixture suggested by another reviewer and added mini chocolate chips. It did not need frosting at all. Super delicious all by itself!
This is delicious. We used milk with lemon juice b/c we didn't have sour milk. We also frosted with cream cheese frosting. Yum! We're not even huge banana fans but needed to use the brown ones up!
This is a moist, delicious cake and I will definitely be making it again! Served it with a cream cheese frosting and it was a huge hit. Thank you for this recipe!!
I halved the recipe and baked in a 9x9" pan for about 30 minutes. Since I couldn't halve an egg, I used just one egg and a little more mashed banana. I ended up using two bananas for 3/4 cup. The cake is very moist. I topped it with a basic cream cheese frosting. The cake has great banana flavor.
LOVE IT! So light and fluffy. Used other reviewer tip for sour milk (1 cup milk to 2 tbs vinegar, but only still use 3/4 cup) and added choco chips to have my batch (I made cupcakes -20 min, mini cupcakes 15 min) Chocolate chips won! So great.
THE CAKE WAS DELICIOUS, I JUST MADE AN ADJUSTMENT(SORRY), ADDES 1 CUP PINEAPPLE CHUNKS WITH JUICE AND 3/4 C PECANS, CAKE WAS FLUFFY AND VERY MOIST. I FROSTED IT WITH A LIGHT CHOCOLATE FROSTING MADE WITH POWDER SUGAR,SOUR CREME, AND ABOUT 2TB HERSHEYS SYRUP
wow I have been looking for light fluffy banana cake for years and this is it. Thanks. I iced mine with brown sugar icing. Got lots of compliments
Amazing cake! This was my first go at banana cake and it couldn't have turned out better! I used the suggestion of 1/2 cup sour cream and 1/4 cup milk for sour milk. I used a "frosting" made of peanut butter, powdered sugar, and water to a thin consistency- great combination! I will definitely be making this cake again! My husband even went back for seconds!!!!
I have made this recipe a few times now, both as a cake and as muffins. FABULOUS!! I added 1/2 tsp Cinnamon (could likely add more) to it, and instead of sour milk I just threw in a splash of lemon juice to my milk and let it sit for a bit. I especially enjoyed this recipe as a muffin recipe. I added 1 cup of milk chocolate chips to the batter. I made 20 very large muffins. On 10 of them I put some chocolate chips on top of the muffin before baking (made for nice finished presentation) and the other 10 I put on some cream cheese icing.....WOW....that was a winner. Would make for great birthday cake "cupcakes" for kids (my nephew's couldn't get enough).
This cake is moist and delicious. Best cake I have ever tasted. I made one change, instead of vanilla I used banana extract. I will definitely be making this again.
Banana cake has been a favorite for my husband's birthday for 19 years. The recipe I used in the past used a box cake. I am living in Tanzania now and don't have access to box cake mixes very often. This recipe was great and better than the box version. Thanks for making Tanzania more like home.
Finally I found my simple yet super yummy banana cake. Its really good and moist. My husband not a cake person, but he love my banana cake. Thank you so much for this great recipe!!
Very good. Moist and delicious! I served it to company along with a banana cream cheese recipe I found as well and it was wonderful!
I made this yesterday for work today along with the banana nut frosting. Everyone loved it !!! Making another one tonight for the family.
Three people have already asked me for the recipe. I used the cream cheese frosting 1 recipe with a banana added. You have to add more powdered sugar to compensate for the banana, but it is excellent.
This is a wonderful recipe!! Not the fluffiest of cakes but I have yet to have a "fluffy" banana cake. Absolutely delicious and would make again and again!! Topped with cream cheese frosting and I almost ate half the pan myself!!
I made this in two pans and frosted in between and on top with cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla. I also cut strawberries and put them in between and on the top layer and sprinkles with walnuts. Not only was the appearance beautiful, the cake was terrific!!! Rave reviews from co workers. I will keep and make this again and again. Oh and I used 4 bananas that were going bad. :D
Very moist...I did add some cinnamon and nutmeg and allspice( 1/2 tea of each)and about 1/4 cup more milk because batter was a little stiff...had lots of compliments
Everyone thought this cake was great. Nice change if you want something different. Love the taste.
The kids helped make this one with brown frozen bananas. It was delicious. This is definitely cake not bread and was super moist. It was eaten very quickly. Thanks!!
Not sure what happened, but mine came out dense, much more bread-like than cake-like. I wanted to make a cake for my son's birthday, so I was dissapointed in the result. The flavor was good, not great, so I'm not sure if I'd make it again.
the best banana cake i ever made, just make sure you don't overbake it or else the cake loses its amazingly fluffy and moist texture. Also instead of 3/4 cup butter i used oil for half the amount and butter for the other half and it still tasted amazing. thanks for the wonderful, delicious recipe!
I don't know how anyone can be unhappy with this recipe. I had a little more than a cup of banana only because 2 wasn't quite a cup and 3 was more than a cup. Other than that, followed the recipe to a T (it did take a LITTLE longer in the oven because of the extra banana I assume). It was moist and VERY flavorful. I topped with a cream cheese frosting as suggested and it was perfection. DEFINITELY adding this one to my 'must do again' recipe list.
I'm guilty of changing things slightly because I couldn't find the baking soda, so replaced that amount with the baking powder. I am also guilty of not measuring the bananas, just threw in 3 very ripe medium sized ones. The cake was amazing and a new family favourite. Thank you.
This was a great cake! Made it for my sons 10th birthday and it was a BIG hit :-)! Thank you for sharing with us!!
I just made this for the second time and it turned out perfect. I like it much better than banana bread, it's less dense and fantastic with cream cheese icing or as is. I used sour cream instead of sour milk, 1/2 cup butter + 1/4 applesauce, only 1 cup sugar, I also added a little cinnamon & nutmeg. Baked for 35 minutes. The browner the bananas the better!
I browned the butter and used sour cream in place of the milk. Topped with a glaze of 2 tbsp browned butter, 1 tsp vanilla, 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar and 3 tbsp milk. Really good.
Absolutely delicious. This cake could literally stand alone without an icing. It is so moist and light and delicious. I followed the recipe to a T and would never change nothing about it. Thank you!!!
This recipe turned out great! I added 2/3 cup mini chocolate chips and baked donuts in my donuts pan; iced with a thin chocolate glaze...they turned out perfect! My kids, and all of their friends, ate them as fast as I could make them! Thank you for the great recipe...I know that I will be making these again! I think that I will try applesauce in place of the banana and add cinnamon; dust with cinnamon and confectioners sugar too. Yum!
This cake was a big disapointment . I had to cook it 20 minutes more then what the time said . It was dense and still dough . Really was a Flop . I followed the recipe to the t too :( . Never again .
I used brown rice flour to make it gluten free. Didn't alter the measurements and it worked really well. Definitely will make again. I made one layer cake, and 12 cupcakes. Next time I'll play with adding cinnamon and nutmeg. Am about to make a goat cheese icing, which should be good. EDIT: I made this again, and it is such a good recipe. I used soy egg nog for the milk, and added nutmeg and cinnamon. Made a butter cream icing. This recipe is a keeper! My new favourite way to use old bananas!
Make this just as written and you won't be disappointed. But be sure to use real buttermilk. The substitute may 'work' but it will not yield quite the same results. This cake is fluffy, moist and full of flavor. I frosted it with "Banana Nut Frosting" from this site and what a wonderful combination it made!
The flavor was great, but adding the banana to the frosting made it really runny, never did set up like cream cheese frosting usually does. Will make again, but leave the bananas to the cake batter only.
Terrific!!! This cake is moist, flavorful, and easy to make. (I did add alittle extra banana because I like it to taste bananaee!)
I am undecided on this recipe. It is just missing something. I made it twice thinking that the first time I made an error. I really don't think I will try it a third time. The Cake is dry and doesn't have much flavor.
It was doughy and heavy and too much like a wet quickbread. It needed more time than it said to cook. Overall, it was very bland. I would not make it again.
I Love this recipe. I wanted to make something for some people i know at an assistant living home. So i made them these into muffins and they love their frosting so i went with a lighter frosting rather than a cream cheese i used cool whipped frosting from this site and i used half applesauce for the oil and a little bit of cinn. and nutmeg, they loved them! real good cake muffins! very moist
Off the chart cake. I have 4 teenagers that just love to make and eat this cake. When I first started experiementing with the recipe the bottling crew at the Alaskan Brewery were my taste testers.....They all loved it too.
Delicious recipe! I followed the advice of a few: added some chocolate chips, left out an egg yolk, and added some vanilla pudding mix. Baked for about an hour in a bundt pan...fantastic! Extremely moist.
I made this for my boyfriend and i. I followed a few other's suggestions and added 1 tbl cinnamon. And used half cup sour cream with 1/4 cup milk. And two tsp vanilla instead. I used store bought cream cheese frosting and added banana too it. Yes it got more runny but I added cornstarch. We both love this recipe and its light & fluffy not heavy. Thank you.
I've baked a lot of cakes in my life so far, and for my husband to say this was "the best one I've ever made" is huge praise. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe!
loved the cake, was really fluffy and moist. i added extra bananas and it was excellent. used the whipping cream cheese frosting. must say this banana cake out did the others
It was okay...not as moist as I would have hoped for. Rather forgetable. I won't make this one agan.
So delicious!! I added 2 tsp cinnamon and sprinkled shredded coconut on top before baking, no frosting needed. 9x13 took 35 minutes to bake. Will definitely be making again!!
Very moist! made it for a friends birthday and there was not a crumb left, everyone asked for the recipe. I thought it would be to sweet with the cream cheese icing, but it was perfect! Defintely a keeper.
This cake was very easy to make and came out perfect. Tasted like banana pound cake. We made ours in a cake pan that allows you to fill a cake - we filled ours with a banana creme (made with confectioners sugar, banana mash, a dash of vanilla and crisco, like an angel creme donut with banana) and frosted it with a milk chocolate frosting. It was FABULOUS. We actually finished the cake (we usually throw cake away around here). We used the vinegar in the milk trick for making sour milk and it worked well. I tasted it to be sure. Yuck! We also had to cook our layers for five minutes longer than the longest time suggested -so be sure to test with a toothpick. However, because of the banana, the cake was still very moist and not at all overdone. Try this recipe!! Better than banana bread and better than cake!!
I totally agree with the other reviewers. This cake was moist, soft, delicious. I mixed the sugar and butter, before adding other ingredients, as has been suggested by other reviewers. I followed almost the entire recipe. The only substitution I made was using buttermilk instead of sour milk (but that was because I didn't know what sour milk exactly meant.) Buttermilk can be homemade with full-fat milk and some lemon juice added, so I guess it must have the same effect as sour milk. Anyway, the muffins came out great! I made exactly 21 muffins with this recipe. I had to put them in the oven for 25 minutes.
This is the best banana cake recipe I've found! My only criticism is that the baking time is always much longer than called for. I often make this in two 8"x8" pans in order to reduce the baking time.
This was amazing! Light & fluffy and not overwhelmingly banana. Added some cinnamon & used plain yogurt instead of the sour milk. Didn't bother with the frosting. It's great on it's own!
Very good - I added a little more banana than it caled for just to use up my overripe bananas. Also subbed 1/2 cup applesauce for that amount of butter. Chopped up a couple chocolate bars and stirred them in, too.
such a good cake, moist, flavorful and just delicious . I made this in mini cupcakes and in a cake and both were amazing! will make this again. was very easy to make and a great way to get rid of over ripe bananas!
Very Good will make again
I made this for some friends with 3 kids who came over for a bbq. Kids ages 8, 5, 3. They loved it as welll as the adults. I used cream cheese frosting, but for a lighter dessert could use whipped cream. This is the moistest, lightest cake!
This was great! My family was tired of banana bread and I needed something to use ripe bananas in. I didn't change a thing.
This was very good and quite easy to make. Topped it with Cream Cheese Frosting II also from AR. I would make this again.
Pretty good. Only slightly lighter in texture than banana bread. I baked mine as 9" layers, which took 28 minutes to cook. I used cream cheese frosting, without the added banana. I would make it again.
I followed this recipe to the letter. I also did the sour milk the old fashion way with two tbsp vinegar. OMG SO SO GREAT!
I made this recipe for our daycare center's christmas party. It received rave reviews. It was very easy to make. I followed the advice of a previous review and added 1/2 cup brown sugar. I also added some cinnamon and nutmeg to the mix. Yum!
This was amazing..was gonna put nuts on it but forgot to get some still amazing!!
I always make a recipe as is the first time I make it. I have made this one twice. Delicious! Best banana cake recipe around. Light, and like a cake and not like bread.
This has become my go-to banana cake recipe! Lovely, light and moist. It's a real crowd pleaser! I frost it with cream cheese frosting (simply cream cheese and powdered sugar, to taste).
