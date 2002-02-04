Banana Cake II

This cake was very easy to make and came out perfect. Tasted like banana pound cake. We made ours in a cake pan that allows you to fill a cake - we filled ours with a banana creme (made with confectioners sugar, banana mash, a dash of vanilla and crisco, like an angel creme donut with banana) and frosted it with a milk chocolate frosting. It was FABULOUS. We actually finished the cake (we usually throw cake away around here). We used the vinegar in the milk trick for making sour milk and it worked well. I tasted it to be sure. Yuck! We also had to cook our layers for five minutes longer than the longest time suggested -so be sure to test with a toothpick. However, because of the banana, the cake was still very moist and not at all overdone. Try this recipe!! Better than banana bread and better than cake!!