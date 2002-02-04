Banana Cake II

My family loves this banana cake recipe. Frost with a cream cheese frosting with one ripe banana added and confectioners' sugar sprinkled over the top.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line two 9-inch round cake pans, or one 9x13-inch pan with wax paper; the pans can be greased and floured instead, if desired.

  • In a large bowl, mix together butter, sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Set aside.

  • In another bowl, sift together flour, salt, baking soda, and baking powder. Add these dry ingredients to the creamed mixture. Add sour milk and bananas to the batter. Beat together well.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 17 to 20 minutes for the layered cakes, or for 25 to 40 minutes for the sheet cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
335 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 50.1g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 77.6mg; sodium 306mg. Full Nutrition
