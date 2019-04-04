Citrus Glazed Banana Squash

If you are not familiar with banana squash, this is a great 'first-timer' recipe to try. Cubed squash is simmered, then glazed in a simple citrus sauce. It is basically foolproof and everyone will love it! Even my kids ate it up. This serves well with chicken, pork and fish.

Recipe by Tonya Daniels Piwniczka

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
7 mins
total:
12 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add squash cubes and water. Cover, and cook for about 5 minutes, or until squash is tender. Stir occasionally, and add more water if necessary to prevent squash from sticking to the pan.

  • Reduce heat to low, and stir in the orange juice, apricot preserves, cloves, salt and pepper. Cook and stir uncovered until squash is evenly glazed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
134 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 16.2g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 155.7mg. Full Nutrition
