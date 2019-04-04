Citrus Glazed Banana Squash

If you are not familiar with banana squash, this is a great 'first-timer' recipe to try. Cubed squash is simmered, then glazed in a simple citrus sauce. It is basically foolproof and everyone will love it! Even my kids ate it up. This serves well with chicken, pork and fish.
I was expecting an exceptional dish after reading the reviews so maybe that's why I was disappointed with the end result. The squash took about twenty minutes to become tender (so it made dinner late) and the mix of citrus and sweet (which I typically love) just didn't complement the squash. The spiciness of the cloves was the only thing that made this dish palatable and I ended up stirring the leftovers (which we had lots of) in with the leftover barley primavera (excellent side also from this site) to make it better. This could be pretty good with some modifications I think...dice the squash instead of cubing so it cooks more quickly, maybe use diced dried apricots with a tablespoon of brown sugar instead of the preserves so it's not soooooo sweet, and add a little bit of heat with some cayenne pepper. Anyway, if I make it again I'll let y'all know how the changes turn out.
I made a couple of changes based on one reviewers suggestion. I used dried mango because that's all I had in the house and chopped it finely. Also juiced 1 whole small orange, along with 1/2 very small lemon. I had some candied oranges with rind that were cooked in sugar, and dark rum - and stored in the freezer. I chopped about 1 tbsp. very finely and soaked the mango, and the orange rinds in the orange juice until they were soft, while I roasted the squash in the oven with a little olive oil, S&P for about 40 min. Once soft and able to mash coarsely, I melted the butter, and added the squash, along with the soaked orange rind and mango until the juices were absorbed by the squash. When I am ready to serve, I will re-heat in the oven at 350 degrees for maybe 15 minutes. The squash cooks down quite a bit - I had 1 whole squash that weighed in at 2 lbs. Used a potato peeler to peel the skin before I roasted it. Very easy - and tasted delish.... not too sweet, with that tang from the orange rind, and juice plus the surprise hint of mango gave the recipe pzazz.
Excellent. I baked the squash first and then I found this recipe so I then peeled and cubed it and sauteed it in butter and water with a lid over it to soften it up more. Then I added apricot spread, cloves and S&P and coarsely mashed it with a potato masher. YUM!
The spice mix was tasty, butter and salt added to the flavor but it's still squash. If you are not a fan of squash, you may not eat this. I like squash and if I were using this as a side dish, I would have pork or chicken as a main. I think I would rather make a mock pumpkin pie with my banana squash. (I pulled up butternut squash instead of banana squash,ooops!)
This recipe is truly foolproof. And very tasty. I tend to up the amount of squash to glaze ratio, as I really don't have a sweet tooth. In other words, tweek this recipe until it fits your tastes and it still tastes great!
Thankfully this is not as sweet as some of the other banana squash recipes I found. It was good, the cloves gave it a nice pleasant strong flavor without being overbearing. Going to make this again. May try it as another side dish for Thanksgiving.
I didn't pay attention to the instructions and ended up cooking the squash by boiled water instead of frying it. So I thought I could just add the other ingredients to it after cooking the squash instead of cooking it all together. Don't do that, the flavors become over powering. I didn't want to throw it away so I decided I was going to mix it with vanilla ice cream. It turned out way good! I bought a carton of vanilla and melted it a bit, mixed the ice cream with my failed squash in a bowl and covered it and let it freeze back up. I created a new ice cream flavor! My husband loved it.
I have to admit that I couldn't resist adding salsa macha,made with chipotle chiles, to the glaze on this. I roasted the squash first in olive oil and salt and pepper, then fried up some onions in the butter and orange juice mix, added squash (now softened) and fried with a little bit of salsa macha. Finally added some pinto beans, and a lot of expectation that my Mexican family will love it! if there are lots of leftovers, I will add some good greens to it....
This was extremely simple & easy to make but what a wonderful reward when it was a gigantic hit with every family member. Was asked when I would be making it again. This recipe will now be a permanent go-to recipe for a wonderfully scrumptious side dish. It is hard to imagine anyone would not love this dish. I sliced two different kinds of small Banana Squash (1 yellow & 1 green) in half-inch rounds & followed recipe exactly. Squash had just a touch of still-firm texture.
This dish was just awesome. I prepared it as a side dish with the Flavorful Flounder recipe (this site) and the Garlic Asparagus with Lime recipe (this site). I substituted grapefruit juice and peach preserves in the dish but it was just great that way also. My wife raved about it.
