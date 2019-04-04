Citrus Glazed Banana Squash

I made a couple of changes based on one reviewers suggestion. I used dried mango because that's all I had in the house and chopped it finely. Also juiced 1 whole small orange, along with 1/2 very small lemon. I had some candied oranges with rind that were cooked in sugar, and dark rum - and stored in the freezer. I chopped about 1 tbsp. very finely and soaked the mango, and the orange rinds in the orange juice until they were soft, while I roasted the squash in the oven with a little olive oil, S&P for about 40 min. Once soft and able to mash coarsely, I melted the butter, and added the squash, along with the soaked orange rind and mango until the juices were absorbed by the squash. When I am ready to serve, I will re-heat in the oven at 350 degrees for maybe 15 minutes. The squash cooks down quite a bit - I had 1 whole squash that weighed in at 2 lbs. Used a potato peeler to peel the skin before I roasted it. Very easy - and tasted delish.... not too sweet, with that tang from the orange rind, and juice plus the surprise hint of mango gave the recipe pzazz.