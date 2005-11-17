Fabulous Oatmeal-Bran Cake

Incredibly moist cake is also great for muffins. Very light-it will disappear very quickly.

Recipe by Carol Farrington

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
2 - 8 or 9 inch layer cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour boiling water over oats and bran cereal, and let stand 10 minutes.

  • Combine the remaining ingredients, and add oat mixture to them. Pour into two 8 or 9 inch pans.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F ( 175 degrees C) for 30 to 40 minutes. To make muffins bake about 15 minutes, or until toothpick comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 114mg. Full Nutrition
