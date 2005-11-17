Fabulous Oatmeal-Bran Cake
Incredibly moist cake is also great for muffins. Very light-it will disappear very quickly.
Moist and light. I substituted the shortening with vanilla yogurt and a tbsp of oil, and it turned out great too.
My family loved these muffins. I used a stick of butter instead of shortening, I cut the sugar in half, and used half whole wheat flour and half unbleached all-purpose flour. I made 12 small muffins and one 9-inch square cake with this- they were small, and the cake was thin (shallow), but they were tasty! The muffins were gone before breakfast was officially done. Next time I will probably add nuts, and maybe raisins.
People go crazy every time I make this! I often switch out applesauce for the shortening, and it's still wonderfully moist. For something more indulgent, I make a cream cheese icing and decorate with toasted almonds and coconut. This cake is famous!
I used 1 tsp cinnamon, reduced the sugar to 3/4 c (it had a perfect level of sweetness), used 1/2 whole wheat and 1/2 white flour, and added walnuts. It was very good, and I imagine that shredded carrots and/or cream cheese frosting would be delicious.
This recipe is so nice for a healthy treat. I look forward to having a muffin with coffee in the morning completely guilt free!! I substituted shortning for low fat sour cream with a tablespoon of canola oil, added a teaspoon of vanilla and substituted regular sugar with splenda blend brown and white sugar.
I made this tonight trying to find a healthier alternative for Thanksgiving cake. This was fabulos! I added 1 tsp vanilla, 1/2 white and brown sugars, and 1/2 cp vanilla ff yogurt w/1 tbsp canola oil. I also added 1 cp shredded zucchini, 1/2 cp raisins and 1/2 cp pecans. Had to bake about 15-20 minutes longer as a muffin so the inside would get done. Great recipe: only 3 points a muffin if you are on Weight Watchers!
Great low-carb recipe! I added rasins. Don't worry when the mix feels really thick - as soon as you add the oatmeal & bran it becomes a perfect batter. Plenty sweet and moist.
This was great--very moist and I loved the texture from the bran and oatmeal. I added a tsp of vanilla like others suggested. Also, I used quick oats and regular All Bran.
I used this recipe to make wonderful oatmeal bran muffins. I usually don't make changes to a recipes without trying it first. However, I added an extra 2/3 Cup flour to thicken the batter. The end result was enjoyed by all.
Just made this cake for Hubby's birthday. I wanted to find something that was healthier and this cake worked out great! Here are the changes I made: For the flour I used 1 cup whole wheat flour and 1/2 cup white flour. For the cup of white sugar I used 2/3 cup white sugar and 1/3 cup honey and 1/2 cup unsalted butter for the shortening. I also added: 1 teas. vanilla, some chopped walnuts and a handful of raisons. We are lovin it! Great warm from the oven and it doesn't need any frostening, although some fat free cool whip or dream whip made with skim milk would be an excellent topping.
I would really give this 4.5 stars if I could...It's super moist but just too sweet for me. That's an easy fix, though, so I will probably make these again. I added a chopped up pear to the batter, and made muffins.
Excellent, we all enjoyed it, I am going to make it for the tenants were I work today. Thanks. Marla-j
This is such an easy recipe! I found all the ingredients in my very poorly stocked kitchen, and added a few spices to suit my taste. Since it's just me and the boyfriend over here, I scaled down to 12 muffins, and added 1/4 tsps of nutmeg, allspice, and vanilla extract. I also used unsweetened instant oatmeal, because that's all I had on hand. To try to make up the texture deficit from using softer oats, I added sliced almond and raisins from my breakfast-cereal topping stash. Excellently tasty! I just really recommend spicing up with whatever you have on hand... Otherwise these could get a little TOO simple.
This is fantastic. I cut the sugar slightly and add a few additional spices, it is still a big hit with just about everyone.
Fantastic! Made it into muffins, added nutmeg, vanilla, raisins, and some pecans. Next time I'd try it w/ shredded apples.
Moist and delicious!
Sorry but mine turned out dense and chewy...is it because I used baking powder instead of soda? Ah well, my toddler thought they were pretty tasty at least. Looks like he'll be the one eating them.
I have never rated a recipe before... but this was too good not to rate. The only thing that I did was add some wheat germ to make it a little bit healthier. It was great though. Even my husband liked it and he's picky.
I'm at that age, you know, gotta have fiber, and also have a sweet tooth. This recipe does both. I was skeptical that anything that's good for me can also taste REALLY good. This does! I used All-Bran Buds. I reduced each sugar by 1/4 cup and used unsweetened applesauce in place of the shortening. I also added 1/8 tsp. nutmeg, 1/2 tsp. vanilla, 1/2 cup walnuts and 1/4 cup of raisins. I put half in my 8x8 pan and split the rest in 2 - 8x4 loaf pans. I checked doness with toothpicks, around 25-30 minutes. EXCEPTIONAL!!!!
I added a little vanilla extract- VERY yummy.
Very moist and delicious cake! I substituted butter for the shortening and used half whole wheat flour. I can't stop eating it! Next time I'll add nuts.
Thanks Carol, the cake is light and moist. This is a great recipe! I divided the recipe to half for one loaf, used 1/4 sugar with 4 tablespoon of honey, taste great!
This was great! Moist and light... I made it in a bundt pan, and it took a bit longer to cook than I thought it would. My husband suggested I jazz it up with raisins and walnuts next time.
Very good and moist. Didn't need frosting, and my husband loved it! Will make again!
Very quick and easy, substituted butter for shortening added 1 cup of raisins and baked as muffins. My husband even liked them.This is a great breakfast muffin. Thanks for sharing.
Bran never sounds like much fun, but this recipe is quite delicious. It's very moist and makes a great breakfast treat.
I made these just as stated and they are wonderful. It is a cake texture, but graet for getting some bran into the kid. I gave 4 stars because the cooking time is off if you do muffins, about 20 to 25. The kid loved them, so that was good. I am going to try again with less sugar just for health issues. This would be good with raisins also. Thank you! I also add flax meal.
For a cake that has bran, this is worth 5 stars! As a breakfast muffin, it's too sweet, but as a cake, the amount of sugar in the recipe is about right, making the top slightly glazed and shiny. I added honey and vanilla as another reviewer suggested and it was very yummy!
Very good! I baked this one in a tub cake pan and it came out really nice and moist. Don't even need any icing on it, it's good fresh and warm.
I was looking for a healthier cake (than the norm) when I stumbled upon this one. Since the reviews are so positive I decided to try it, even though I thought it might be dry. I discovered, however, that this cake is super moist and very tasty!! I added vanilla (like other reviewers) and some raisins. My super picky brother even liked it, which says a lot about this cake!! It's definitely worth a try.
I followed this recipe to the T and it FANTASTIC! We made muffins out of it. My oven did take 20 - 25 minutes to bake the muffins, not 15 like the recipe stated. It made 18 muffins in my muffin tins. And whoever said they were too sweet for a breakfast muffin was mistaken according to our taste. These were just right!
Great Cake! I made it for some of my customers who wanted a healthy treat. We used butter instead of shortning and it came out perfect. Now there is one cake made each day! Thanks
Excellent recipe! Easy to make and very moist and delicious...will definitely make many more times...thanks again......
This is a great recipe! The only thing I added was a handful of raisins and pecans. My family loved them, and I will definitely be making them again!
Wonderful recipe! Will definitely make again.
Everyone loved this, even those that don't like bran! I added only 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar because I made these into muffins instead. Excellent recipie!
These muffins were very moist and delicous - they will be a favorite
I substituted one stick of butter for the shortening and added 1/2 to 1 cup fresh blue berries to half the batter.
these are very good for a healhy muffins . i made them as stated but used half a cup of vanilla yogurt abd two tbsp of oil in place of the margarine. added shredded apple n pear , tsp of vanilla also turned out great and all three kids loved them. this is my healthy muffin recipe forsure
Absolutely healthy,divine,moist My few modifications Didn't use that amount oil,instead 1/2 fat free yoghurt + 1T butter Also added 1 cup carrot pulp Added handful almonds,mayb les.. Reduced sugar to only 1cup Brown.. Mayb wil add few dates next time.. Also next batch wil substitute flour wid brown..A definite must make
The only change was I used 1/4 c. less sugar & it came out good. Great recipe.
I needed a whole grain muffin recipe in which I could embellish. I used 5 grain rolled flakes for the rolled oats, Hodgson Mills Oat bran hot cereal and added apple pieces and frozen blackberries to the batter. Also increased the cinnamon, added allspice and vanilla to taste. Subbed Splenda for the white sugar (less 1/4 cup from recipe). Baked at 350 for 25 minutes. Nummy! Makes 12 muffins.
I've made this cake a few times and it's both easy and delicious. It makes a great cake and would probably be good as muffins. I bake them 20-30 minutes and add vanilla and raisins. Moist and tasty!
My husband loved. I used applesauce with a little yogurt and cut back sugar to 3/4 c. Added walnuts and cranrasins
This recipe is really SO versatile. I used the recipe provided as a guideline and substituted things I didn't have. For instance at first I was disappointed to not have shortening and didn't know what could be used in its place until I read the reviews! I made mine with the amounts of flour suggested, oatmeal suggested, and bran cereal suggested. I only had Raisin Bran so that's what I used. I added 1 1/2 tbs of chia seeds, 1 tbs of whole flax seed and only 1 cup of powdered sugar (because that's what I had). As used by another commenter I used low fat sour cream and a tbs of olive oil in place of the shortening. I also added in a tbs of honey and 1/4 cup of raisins. Coconut, shredded carrot, walnuts or zucchini in place of the raisins I added would be delicious. (Or with multiple of those!) I made them as muffins and 15 min was perfect for them. They are moist and fluffy! Perfect level of sweetness! My only qualm is that they stuck a great deal to the wrappers but honestly that may be because I didn't let them cool before I tried one! Lol great recipe!
Excellent! I did make some changes (like it seems everyone did--thanks for some GREAT suggestions). I used a generic raisin bran that I did not like as a cereal, but is great for this recipe. I added 1 tsp. vanilla. I used 1 single-serve container of blueberry-flavored Greek yogurt and 1 Tbsp. oil instead of shortening. And, I only had medium eggs, so I used 3 instead of 2. Oh, and for the sweetener, 1/2 c. white sugar and 1/4 c. honey. Baked for about 25 minutes; made 14 muffins. Mmmmmmmm! Yummy and MOIST!
This recipe makes great tasting guilt free muffins. I used crumbled raisin bran cereal instead of all bran. I substituted regular yoghurt with a capful of vanilla and a tbsp. Of veg. Oil for shortening. Added cinnamon, raisins, and nuts. Reduced the sugars based on my taste. Easy to vary and delicious.
