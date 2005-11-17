Fabulous Oatmeal-Bran Cake

This recipe is really SO versatile. I used the recipe provided as a guideline and substituted things I didn't have. For instance at first I was disappointed to not have shortening and didn't know what could be used in its place until I read the reviews! I made mine with the amounts of flour suggested, oatmeal suggested, and bran cereal suggested. I only had Raisin Bran so that's what I used. I added 1 1/2 tbs of chia seeds, 1 tbs of whole flax seed and only 1 cup of powdered sugar (because that's what I had). As used by another commenter I used low fat sour cream and a tbs of olive oil in place of the shortening. I also added in a tbs of honey and 1/4 cup of raisins. Coconut, shredded carrot, walnuts or zucchini in place of the raisins I added would be delicious. (Or with multiple of those!) I made them as muffins and 15 min was perfect for them. They are moist and fluffy! Perfect level of sweetness! My only qualm is that they stuck a great deal to the wrappers but honestly that may be because I didn't let them cool before I tried one! Lol great recipe!