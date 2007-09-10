Melt In Your Mouth Blueberry Cake

This was a fantastic blueberry cake; although not for those with a sweet tooth. I made this for my mother in law's birthday party and both her and my husband loved it and have requested that I make it again. I increased the amount of blueberries; just so that they would be spread abundantly through the cake. I also finished it off with a Vanilla Glaze (the recipe is also on this website). It was enjoyed by all. It is more of a coffee cake than a cake texture; would also be really great for muffins. I have more of a sweet tooth so the glaze was a must; but my husband and mother in law enjoyed it without the glaze; maybe with a bit of powdered sugar on top for decoration. Great recipe and I will use it again!