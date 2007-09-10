Melt In Your Mouth Blueberry Cake

This is a nice tender cake—one of my Mom's specialties from years ago. It is a great cake to take along to a picnic.

By IRENED

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 8 inch square cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour an 8 inch square pan.

  • Cream butter or margarine and 1/2 cup sugar until fluffy. Add salt and vanilla. Separate eggs and reserve the whites. Add egg yolks to the sugar mixture; beat until creamy.

  • Combine 1 1/2 cups flour and baking powder; add alternately with milk to egg yolk mixture. Coat berries with 1 tablespoon flour and add to batter.

  • In a separate bowl, beat whites until soft peaks form. Add 1/4 cup of sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, and beat until stiff peaks form. Fold egg whites into batter. Pour into prepared pan. Sprinkle top with remaining 1 tablespoon sugar.

  • Bake for 50 minutes, or until cake tests done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 55mg; sodium 157.4mg. Full Nutrition
