Melt In Your Mouth Blueberry Cake
This is a nice tender cake—one of my Mom's specialties from years ago. It is a great cake to take along to a picnic.
This is a great blueberry cake. I made mine in a tube pan and with frozen blueberries that I had picked from my bushes earlier this summer. I sprinkled the top with sugar in the raw which are large crystals so it gave it a nice sparkle.
I have made several blueberry cakes this summer, because the market had them on sale for $0.99. This is definitely one of the best! A wonderful, really moist cake. I used a full pint of blueberries and substituted margarine for the butter and it worked just fine. I like the taste of vanilla, so I doubled the amount called for. I also threw in a dash.....and I do mean a DASH of cinammon simply based upon personal preferance. Thanks for the recipe Irene!
The best Blueberry Cake. I made it with frozen blueberries and used a 9 inch pan.
This was delicious! It was incredibly moist! I was a bit worried when I was mixing the ingredients, because the dough seemed really thick, but it turned out lovely!
I wanted something tasty to make with the blueberries I had. This recipe was just three stars in my opinion. First of all, it's a lot of work to make with many different steps and dishes used. Secondly, when it was done and I tried some, it didn't taste as good as I expected. It wasn't bad, but tasted like something I could have gotten from a mix. It was moist, but the cake is not very flavorful. I don't think the blueberries make up much for what the cake seems to lack. (I had cream cheese frosting in my pantry, so I added some to the top to see if it would taste better. It didn't help, and added an odd flavor.)
This is a very good cake but it does taste like a blueberry muffin. The batter is really thick so don't be alarmed when you make it. Next time I will add cream cheese frosting.
Where has this cake been all my life? I followed the directions precisely and the cake is out of this world fantastic!
This cake is wonderful! For people who think it tastes like a mix: good! It's always nice when you can find a recipe that uses ingredients that are identifiable but can stand up to a grocery store product. If you like mixes better then go ahead and enjoy your high fructose corn syrup. I added a little extra vanilla just to enhance the flavor and doubled the recipe to make a 9x13 cake, otherwise nothing was altered. One word of caution: the batter will be very thick so care should be taken when adding the blueberries and egg whites so as not to bruise the berries. This cake is very moist and not overbearingly sweet - much better than a mix! This would also make lovely muffins. Thank you so much Irene, this is definitely a new favorite!
Yuck! I love blueberry everything, and this tasted really bland. I was embarrassed to serve it to my friends.
Instead of the 1/4 cup of sugar make it 1/2 cup and you won't be sorry! I made two cakes at the beginning and my husband said it wasn't sweet enough. I gave the recipe to my sister in-law and she added the extra sugar and everyone at her work wanted the recipe. She also brought it to a gathering and they also wanted the recipe. The best recipe for blueberry cake I've had and I have tried many.
Even though I coated the blueberries with flour, they still sunk!! It turned out good - my whole family liked it, but I agree that aside from the delicious fresh blueberries, the taste was similar to a mix.
My family loved this recipe and are asking me to make it again already (less than a week later!) Nice and moist and kept well over the 4th of July weekend.
oh, my goodness!! i just made this, exactly as directed, and it is sooooo yummy.. had a piece warm almost right out of the oven, and it is moist and delicious, not too sweet and very, very, blueberried.. Made mine in a deep dish pie pan sprayed with pam and it looks just like the beautiful pic..yummmmy..
i'm a relatively harsh recipe critic. but i must say - this was FANTASTIC. funny story - i spent nearly $20 on this cake (my baking supplies were horribly limited, lol). beautiful, fresh blueberries. real butter. the prettiest cake i've ever seen in my life. i took it out of the oven..proudly carried it to the counter...my cat spooked me...i jumped, and the ENTIRE cake came flying out of the dish onto the countertop, smashing into pieces. lol. i had just sterilized my counter from baking so i stood there contemplating whether we should still eat it. haha. we did. i turned it into blueberry 'crumble'. i'd make it again, ten times over, and i plan to share it with everyone i know. your mom is a genius!
Delicious! - tender, moist, flavorful, and just sweet enough. It looks pretty too. I made this recipe just as directed (it takes less 30 minutes to prep - more like 15 minutes) and I would not change a thing. Tips: Beat the eggs whites first and set them aside. Use the same bowl (without bothering to clean it) to cream the butter, sugar and egg yolks and make the batter. Be careful that all of the blueberries are intact (not too soft or crushed) so that blue streaking is not created when the berries and egg whites are folded into the batter.
Didn't have a cake pan on hand, so we divided this into twelve muffin tins. They were more like cakes than muffins, which I was so glad for. Very dense and didn't rise much. Loved them, and definitely loved the blueberries.
I am giving it a 4 because without the changes I made, I don't think it would have been as yummy. I added a heaping handful of brown sugar to the butter/sugar mix..added extra vanilla and a dash of almond extract (totally transformed the flavor of the cake in my opinion) , and also added a few splashes of half and half bc I didnt want the cake to be too dry. I used frozen blueberries and just let them sit in cool water for a while and patted them dry before adding the flour. The cake is SO yummy, especially after adding a little cinnamon to the sugar topping. It created this delicious hard shell on the top. I have a feeling this cake will be even yummier tomorrow!!
very moist cake. made it in a bundt pan and it came out great. will make again. :)
With high altitude adjustments, this turned out perfectly even though I didn't bother beating the egg whites or adding mixtures slowly.
Made two cakes. One exactly as the recipe states except we folded the blueberries in last, after the egg whites so they wouldn't fall to the bottom of the batter. We also made a little crumb topping. It turned out wonderful. The second cake we substituted raspberries for the blueberries, again folding them in last. And for this version we made a simple lemon zest icing which we spread over the cake once it was on the cooling rack. Then allowed the cake to fully cool and icing to set before cutting it and digging in :) This batter works great for the slightly delicate raspberries as well as blueberries. Awesome Recipe!
This is a great recipe to try and cook with your children
Made this a couple of weeks ago and it was truly melt-in-your-mouth good. I made the recipe as written with the exception of adding a pinch of cinnamon to the batter (personal preference), using a full pint of blueberries, and drizzling a glaze of confectioner's sugar, milk and lemon juice on top. Thanks so much, IreneD, for this wonderful recipe. It's a keeper.
MMm This was most delicious! YUM says it all! .....definitely a keeper! will make it again~
This cake has an excellent light texture and good flavor. It is a little more work than my favorite blueberry cake but this one was very good.
This is a great recipe! I made this with my mother today, and it was a big hit. I had left over blueberries from picking, and the cake was very light. Thank you, will make this again!
very good, I added strawberries and made it with Multi-Grain flour, to make it a bit healthy.
This cake was really good when i made it Iused a cream cheese frosting and decorated the top with blueberrys everyone that tried it really liked it.
This cake is incredible! Yes, it does require a little more time when preparing it, but it's completely worth the couple extra steps. I followed the recipe exactly as written, and cooked mine for about 45 minutes. Beautiful and moist. The flavor was just perfect, and the little bit of sugar on top added just the right amount of sweetness. If I could rate this more stars I would.. This one is definitely worth taking the time to make. Thank you IRENED for a very special recipe :)
This is a great recipe, and easy to make! Instead of just blueberries, I did half blueberries and half raspberries and it turned out fantastic. If you don't beat the egg whites quite so much, you can also make the best pancakes ever from this recipe :-)
This was good. The batter was really, really thick, but it turned out well. It did taste like a big blueberry muffin though.
We used this cake for a picnic & it was great. I thought it would be too much like a muffin but it was very light & fluffy. To make sure it was sweet enough I sugared the berries first.
I would rate this five stars. I have made this recipe about four or five times already and it is my "go to" recipe when I have fresh blueberries in the house. I made it in a rectangular baking dish, probably 9" x 11" or 8" x 11" and as soon as I took it out of the oven I pricked it with a fork and based a confectioner's sugar and lemon juice glaze over the whole thing. Came out great every time!
AMAZING! The only thing different that I do is that I DOUBLE the recipe when I make it! I also add a lemon frosting that consists of powdered sugar, lemon juice, shredded lemon peel, and milk.
I followed the recipe as stated. The only difference was I added a pint of blueberries, which measured about 2 cups. I made a mistake which cost me 2egg whites. When you beat the egg whites, never add the sugar until the whites already formed peaks, otherwise the whites won`t beat, and you`ll end up with a liquid mixture. I had to discharge them and start all over again, separating eggs and keeping the egg yolks... Otherwise the cake is wonderful. I was hoping it would grow bigger, but my mom said it`s expected for only 1 and 1/2 cups of flour (whole-wheat:) ). The sugar on top made a nice crunchy crust.
I love this cake! It was very moist and cooked perfectly... Yes it had a lot of steps but any great thing takes time. For those who had issues might have missed steps or tried to rush through this recipe because it wasn't bland it had great flavor and the blueberries did not sink to the bottom. I almost didn't make this cake because of a few bad reviews but my husband looked over the recipe and said it I should just try it and I'm glad I listened to him and so is he. He loves this cake too... Thanks for this recipe
Loved it!! Was easy to make, a nice breakfast or brunch cake, not too sweet, moist, and the little crust that forms on top is great, its very pretty to serve. I will say I did change only two things after reading the other reviews - I added an extra ripe banana to the batter (only because I had one to get rid of.) I also added a teaspoon of almond extract, which I add to almost all of my cakes, breads, and muffins. I had some leftover cream cheese frosting from another recipe, and we put a dab of that on top once it hit the plate. We LOVED it. Thanks so much for sharing. Will add this to my box and surely make it again!
this was the sweetest, light & fluffiest blueberry cake I have tried so far this year ! Love it, family wants more, was gone in a flash !
I just made this cake and had to pry myself away from the counter for fear of eating it all by myself! Inspite of not separating the egg yolks from the whites, the cake turned out beautifully. I did double the recipe and used some extra blueberries. The only change I would make next time would be to try baking it in a springform pan because I had a hard time removing the cake from the nonstick pan I baked it in. Can't wait for my family to try it !!
So yummy had to make it 2 nights in a row!!
I found this to be dry and a bit boring.
This is pretty darn good! I put extra blueberries on top and it looks great!
This is a keeper. Reminds me of Jordan Marsh blueberry muffins. The batter is very thick before the addition of the egg whites. Prior to adding the berries I loosened the batter by mixing in 1/4 of the beaten egg whites. Then I folded in the remainder of the beaten egg whites. I didn't have a problem with the berries sinking. I defrosted berries, patted mostly dry, sprinkled with flour before stirring into thinned batter.
This cake was a big hit with my family. I will make it again. Next time i will serve it with home made whip cream.
This was a fantastic blueberry cake; although not for those with a sweet tooth. I made this for my mother in law's birthday party and both her and my husband loved it and have requested that I make it again. I increased the amount of blueberries; just so that they would be spread abundantly through the cake. I also finished it off with a Vanilla Glaze (the recipe is also on this website). It was enjoyed by all. It is more of a coffee cake than a cake texture; would also be really great for muffins. I have more of a sweet tooth so the glaze was a must; but my husband and mother in law enjoyed it without the glaze; maybe with a bit of powdered sugar on top for decoration. Great recipe and I will use it again!
Fantastic! Very light cake and compliments blueberries very well. Based on other reviews I did make a couple changes. First, one review mentioned that it was a lot of work for an 8X8 size dish so I doubled the recipe and used my trusty 9X13. Cook time was about the same and it rose just fine. Second, I used twice as much vanilla as called for and a few extra blueberries, and I think this one change really added to the flavor level. The only negative was that (maybe due to one of the changes) my berries did sink to the bottom during cooking, however, even with most of the berries on the bottom the cake cut nice and came together beautifully.
I made this cake one day and had it the next. Very dry - will not make it again. Followed the recipe the way it was written. First time a recipe from this site wasn't good. This was my husband's birthday cake- thumbs down!!!! Update- Do not put this cake in the frig. That is where I when wrong. Took it out and left it set on the counter. Amazing!!! Was moist and yummy. I will make this again!!!
This did not serve 12 people. It served 8. It tasted a lot like a muffin.
I made this for a party and everyone loved it. The entire cake was gone! I did have to use a little more than a tablespoon to coat the blueberries, though. Will definitely make again!
a very delicious cake with awesome density. Even though this cake is extremely filling, I suggest you double the recipe if you are feeding 6 or more people or if you want any leftovers. It was a little crumbly, I don't know if it was supposed to be that way, and a tiny tiny bit too sweet, but still awesome. Too bad I can't make it more often because blueberries are soo expensive.
meh. would have gave it 3 and a half stars. i mean it was ok. i thought it needed something more, like icing or something. it didn't taste like a muffin though which made me happy. i guess i just had really high hopes for this one and it was just ok
This cake is moist and very good. I love blueberries and since they are in season, I wanted to try making a fresh blueberry cake. This is the one. I did make a few changes after reading other reviewer's comments. I increased the milk to 1/2 cup, blueberries to 2 cups and added about 3/4 tsp. of lemon zest. It is really delicious, soft, tender crumb and moist.
VERY good!
THIS CAKE WAS GOOD, MORE LIKE A COFFEE CAKE OR SNACK CAKE THOUGH. DO ADD SOME LEMON ZEST AS IT ADDS ALOT.
This was very delicious! Perfect for fresh blueberries.
This recipe is too hard to make. The batter was so stiff that it took forever to add the milk and flour alternating. I was not using an electric mixer, instead doing it all by hand and my arm was really tired by the time I finally finished mixing. In addition, I used frozen blueberries. After I managed to get the blueberries mixed into the dough, the mixture stiffened so badly that the whipped egg white was impossible to incorporate. I believe you must have electric equipment to make this properly. I will never make this recipe again.
A-MAZING!! Moist and fluffy, the perfect combination. Usually with muffins if it's moist then it'll be pretty dense, but this was light and fluffy. Made a few changes though to make it extra good... whole milk instead and brown sugar in place of the white sugar when making the topping. Just a note... you only need half the amount of topping that this directs you to make, so split that in half.
I absolutely loved this cake - it was melt in the mouth; light fluffy and moist all at once and extremely easy to make!! In particular, the blueberries didn't sink to the bottom as they can do in some recipes - I have passed this to all my friends :-)
I have about 2 pounds of blueberries sitting in the freezer and I had no idea what to do with them, until I came across this recipe. The only change I made was the glaze on top. 1/4 cup of powder sugar, 1/2 teaspoon of milk, stir and drizzle on top of the cake. This cake is so goooooooooooood! It makes just enough. I can't wait to make another and share with more family and friends! :)
Good basic cake. Nice texture, doesn't need a topping or icing. After seeing a few reviews of the "blandness", I wanted to add an extra punch just in case. I replaced the 1/3 cup milk with 1/3 cup fresh orange juice, and added a teaspoon of orange zest. I followed most of the steps, but I didn't not whip the egg whites into peaks. Regardless, it turned out really well! Come to think of it, I could have replaced the vanilla with orange extract. I will be returning to this recipe.
Wow! very easy recipe and the taste is great. Definately a keeper.
Love this tasty cake! So good early in the morning with some hot coffee!
This was a delicious cake. I made it for my mom's birthday, and it was a huge hit. I followed the directions exactly, but sprinkled a little bit of raw sugar on the top to give it a crunchy/sparkly texture. Moist, sweet, and the blueberries were spread out and didn't all sink to the bottom. I can't wait to make this again.
It was delisious. I made two of them. On the 2nd one I put in 1/2 cup blueberry and 1 whole banana and my whole family thought it was even better.
Followed recipe as written. But had to use frozen berries. I suggest if using frozen berries that the whites be folded in before adding. Otherwise the batter is too stiff to fold in whites properly. Will make again but needs some sweetness. Will top with streusel next time. Had a nice texture and rose very well.
This cake was soooo yummy!!! Everyone loved it!! It tastes like a cake version of a blueberry pancake. It was so easy to make as well. Will definetley make it again. Thanks for the recipe!!
Absolutely the most flavorful blueberry muffins I have ever made. I used fresh blueberries right from my garden. I took a batch of these muffins to work and they were all gone in less than 15 minutes. This is the number one request I get when it is my turn to bring a snack to work. Enjoy
This cake tasted nothing like a mix. Even though it was a little more work then the average cake it was well worth it. I've made it three time in three weeks and given it as gifts with rave reviews.
Very good and not too sweet, a good way to use up blueberries. Sort of like a coffee cake.
I think what some reviewers are missing in this cake is cinnamon and some lemon juice. Add a 1/2 teaspoon or so cinnamon to the batter along with a Tablespoon of lemon juice and some lemon zest. It will really zing this recipe up!
I think this is a very good cake. Nice and moist,fast and easy to make. I used Saskatoon Berries, instead of Blueberries and it was great. I also iced it with a Brown Sugar Icing. Awesome! Thank-you Irene for the great recipe! :)
This cake was excellent. It is not too sweet and can be used for a breakfast cake. The batter was a little thick and when I was folding the egg whites in I wondered if the amount of milk was in error but it turned out very good.
This was a delicious cake and I would make it again. The texture wasn't quite as "light" as I expected, but definitely not a disappointment.
My granddaughter requested a blueberry cake for her birthday. I used this one. She was delighted and so was everyone at the party.
This is so easy and travels well. It can be a little tart from the berries. That's okay because it is even better when still warm from the oven with vanilla ice cream! What a great use of blueberries! Yum!
Not bad, but it needed...something. I added turbinado sugar on top before baking. I think it needs some lemon zest to "brighten" up the flavour a bit. I do like how subtly sweet it is though. Yum! Baked mine for 30min.
It really does "melt in your mouth". The best cake I've ever had or made!
I love blue berries so I could not wait to make this cake.....! Turned out great, I made it in a buttered bundt pan, sprinkled sugar crystals and cinnamon.Yummy...I have an excellent recipe for "Berry" Blue Berry muffins which are out of this world if anyone is interested! Hugs, Meena
I loved this recipe. I was surprised at how moist it was. I used frozen blueberries and it worked great. I added a little cinnamon to the batter and then I mixed cinnamon and brown sugar together and sprinkled it on the top of the cake before I baked it. It added just the right amount of sweetness to the cake! My kids and husband loved it!
Excellent recipe....I followed exactly as written using fresh blueberries and the batter is absolutely beautiful. When the cake was done I did make a glaze to go on top made of powder sugar, milk & cinnamon, the glaze definitely makes the cake even better! Cinnamon in the batter enhances the flavor of the cake for sure. Overall the cake is moist and tender...Thanks so much and I will be making this again!
Almost perfect, yet still deserves the perfect 5/5! The light texture is off-set by the berries and makes for a party hit! Try using other berries or a mix to create paradice in your mouth. Mmmm...
The Fresh blue berries make this cake exquisit!!!!
The cake is so soft and tender, and this is the person who over bakes everything. The only problem I had was that all the blueberries sank to the bottom.
It was a little dry, but otherwise very very good.
Really nice... The cake is super soft. My 19 month old son just loved it and so did my otherwise not so cake loving hubby!
Truly melt-in-your-mouth! I did change a few things: I used one of my goose eggs instead of the chix eggs, I used frozen berries, and half and half b/c my milk was past the due date! All in all, I ended up with a light, moist, fluffy cake that was just sweet enough. I am not sure if the goose eggs changed the consistency - they tend to make baked goods fluffier and richer. It was a little bowl-juggling as I only have one stand blender with one bowl to it, so read ahead and figure out how you're going to work your bowls - but I tell you, this recipe was worth a little extra time to make and is going in my book! Thank you so much!
It will only have a good taste if you get everything to the points that are stated "until fluffy", "until creamy", "beat until stiff peaks form", etc. If you want a sweater mixture, add more sugar, the sprinkled sugar adds a very nice soft sweetness to the cake, and if you want it sweeter, then just add some vanilla frosting on top :) It is perfect! and very good. :) I loooved this recipe
Very nice, moist cake. I liked the egg whites added separately; that obviously give nice texture to this cake.
I followed the recipe exactly. Perfect, delicious, lightly sweet, moist! Add a dollop of whipped cream or a small scoop of ice cream when served warm.
Very dry! Will not make again. Not sure if using Splenda had anything to do with it but to many steps, bowls to clean etc I will not try again.
good taste but a little dry.
This recipe is a definite keepr. I have made it both with dairy and dairy free and you can't even tell the difference. Replace butter and milk with soy butter and soy milk and voila!! I've also quadrupled the recipe with great success!!! I love LOVE love this recipe!!
This is one of the better blueberry cakes on this site and we love it except it does need some grated lemon rind to compliment the fruit. The method (folding in the egg whites) gives it such a beautiful texture. If the recipe is followed and properly beaten it never fails. The only reason I rated it 4 is because it does need some extra flavoring, but again this is a matter of taste.
MY Husband Loved It.did add some almond extract like others suggested. Thank You!!
Love it! Used a pint of blueberries and put sugar on top. Took it out of the oven and let it cool just a bit, sliced in half, spread butter on it. It was AWESOME!
This is the best Blueberry cake ever..My grandmother who is 88 and have made her share of cakes..said it was the moist and deliciuos cakes she has ever tasted..Our whole family loves it..
Very tasty and super easy to make. Did add a couple of drops of almond extract. Will be making again.
made mine with a crumb topping....more of a cake than bread. but was very good. Made two loaves
This has been a great summer for blueberry picking, and this cake is nice and light. So there are a couple more steps; well, that was really no biggie. I think folding the beaten egg whites into the batter makes for a light and fluffy consistency. I loved it, and so did the ravenous co-workers. Thanks!
It is exactly what is described by others...a moist scrumptious huge muffin like blueberry cake. The batter really did throw me off as I didn't let my blueberries completely thaw so the batter was even more thick. I practically had to press it into the pan but it was very tasty and not dry at all once baked. My only complaint is it only makes an 8x8 pan and I only got two small pieces before it disappeared!