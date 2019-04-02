Asparagus Wrapped in Crisp Prosciutto

4 stars, only because the recipe calls for each spear to be wrapped. Although this is best grilled, as others have mentioned, it can be delicious roasted as well. I simply finish it off under the broiler for a crisp finish to the meat. However, I've never, ever just wrapped one spear in prosciutto. For one thing - that's expensive! But more to the point, the meat 'is' very salty, so we bundle anywhere from 3 to 5 spears and just lightly drizzle with evoo. For a change, a little balsamic, a squeeze of lemon or a little zest is excellent as well. I wonder if the author prefers the thick stemmed asparagus, which might make a little difference. I only use the thin, tender ones. Also, more than not, I serve these at room temperature as an app. - so I'm perplexed as to the instruction to "serve immediately", which isn't a bad thing - but it's not the only alternative. My young neice & nephew will only eat this veggie at my house and they have never had them served hot, so don't be intimidated by time management with this one. DO TRY this recipe! It IS soooo good!