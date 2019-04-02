Asparagus Wrapped in Crisp Prosciutto

Prosciutto wrapped asparagus is an extremely easy and elegant appetizer. Asparagus spears are wrapped in a sheath of prosciutto, then baked until crispy. A great dish to make ahead, and bake just before serving.
I wrapped my asparagus spears in posciutto that was smeared with cream cheese. I baked the goodies in an oven at 450 for 10 minutes and served. I wrapped the prosciutto and cream cheese around a few asparagus spears (2 or 3). It was outstanding.
A few reminders--the prosciutto must be paper thin (have your Italian deli slice the (Parma brand) prosciutto rather than buying pre-sliced) and do not over cook the asparagus! The only issue with these appetizers are that they must be eaten immediately. If they sit out for more than 10 minutes they get mushy and soggy. Martha Stewart has the best twist for them. Blanch asparagus first and then roll asparagus, prosciutto, and parm in filo dough then bake them. The filo dough gets crunchy, they last longer and they melt in your mouth.
I wrapped my asparagus spears in posciutto that was smeared with cream cheese. I baked the goodies in an oven at 450 for 10 minutes and served. I wrapped the prosciutto and cream cheese around a few asparagus spears (2 or 3). It was outstanding.
I made these for a housewarming party and all the guests raved! I did add a small dollop of cream cheese to the prosciutto as I wrapped,and this held everything together nicely. I also only used half a piece and it was plenty. Yum Yum!
This was the first time I've attempted making these appetizers...and alas, I did find them a bit on the salty side, BUT...we still ate everyone of them. I used a whole slice of prosciutto...I read where only using half would could down on the satiness. Might go that route next time. My asparagus was rather thin in diameter..so that could be another reason. The last few minutes, I popped them under the broiler...just to make sure they were crispy. Almost went with Taylor's suggestion to add Parm....but dedcided against it at the last minute! We enjoyed these and thankx for sharing your recipe.
Instead of serving this as an appetizer, I served this as a side dish for Easter dinner. Went wonderful with the ham and other spring vegetables and I was able to prepare it the night before, making it one less thing for me to rush to do before dinner. My only changes was grating fresh Parmesan cheese and fresh cracked pepper over the bundles before serving.
This is a wonderful appetizer, partly because it's so easy to do. I always use 1/2 slice prosciutto to cut salt and cost, and it's never been a problem. We also frequently grill them AND shave fresh parm over warm spears. The cheese puts this yummy clear over the top!
Delicious!! Super easy and really tasty. The asparagus is crisy and the prosciutto adds just the right amount of salt AND it's a good way to use up leftover prosciutto! Note to those counting Weight Watcher points, each roll is only one point!
Made this for hubby....not for me (don't like it). He really liked this. I added some whole garlic cloves to the olive oil and added some parmesan cheese after it was done baking. He asked me to keep the recipe on file. Thanks for the post.
A few reminders--the prosciutto must be paper thin (have your Italian deli slice the (Parma brand) prosciutto rather than buying pre-sliced) and do not over cook the asparagus! The only issue with these appetizers are that they must be eaten immediately. If they sit out for more than 10 minutes they get mushy and soggy. Martha Stewart has the best twist for them. Blanch asparagus first and then roll asparagus, prosciutto, and parm in filo dough then bake them. The filo dough gets crunchy, they last longer and they melt in your mouth.
4 stars, only because the recipe calls for each spear to be wrapped. Although this is best grilled, as others have mentioned, it can be delicious roasted as well. I simply finish it off under the broiler for a crisp finish to the meat. However, I've never, ever just wrapped one spear in prosciutto. For one thing - that's expensive! But more to the point, the meat 'is' very salty, so we bundle anywhere from 3 to 5 spears and just lightly drizzle with evoo. For a change, a little balsamic, a squeeze of lemon or a little zest is excellent as well. I wonder if the author prefers the thick stemmed asparagus, which might make a little difference. I only use the thin, tender ones. Also, more than not, I serve these at room temperature as an app. - so I'm perplexed as to the instruction to "serve immediately", which isn't a bad thing - but it's not the only alternative. My young neice & nephew will only eat this veggie at my house and they have never had them served hot, so don't be intimidated by time management with this one. DO TRY this recipe! It IS soooo good!
I've heard so much about the recipe, I had to try it. So glad I did because it was fantastic! I rolled the asparagus in some olive oil then wrapped it in the prosciutto, topped it off with some fresh parm cheese and baked on 375 for about 20 minutes. AMAZING!
This was so tasty! Even the non-asparagus lovers at our party loved this. Wrapping the spears with the thin meat took a bit of practice, but even the ones that didn't look good still tasted great. I used half a slice of prosciutto per spear and baked 7 minutes per side. Next time, I'd skip the oil. The prosciutto creats plenty of grease as it cooks.
These were super yummy. I tossed the aparagus in the evoo and garlic powder then I wrapped 4-5 spears in each slice of prosciutto, as "serving buddles". Mostly, because I didn't have enough to do each spear and was making as a side rather than an appetizer, but it worked really well. Still had a very nice flavor without getting too salty. New favorite asparagus recipe! Thanks
I grilled these rather than baked and they went GREAT with our steak and baked potatoes! My boyfriend and dad were DYING over them. I made the following changes: Poured some olive oil and fresh cracked salt and pepper over one bunch of asparagus and two bunches of green onions. Rolled around to coat. Then, for each bundle, I took two pieces of asparagus and one piece of green onion, folded the prosciutto in half (lengthwise) and wrapped around the center of the bundles. Secured with a toothpick and grilled until done. I'm telling you, this was AMAZING.
I made these for friends who dropped by the other night, and I've been asked to make them again for our next get together, which is a very good sign! I did blanch my asparagus for about 2 minutes. I used 1/2 a slice of proscuitto per spear- the whole slice would have overwhelmed the nice thin stalks I had. I spread a little herbed alouette cheese on the inside of each proscuitto slice as others had suggested. I'm not sure if it added tons of flavor, but it definitely held them together nicely. A little spritz of olive oil spray on the tray and on tops of the spears were all they needed to keep them from sticking and to allow them to crisp up nicely. Definitely a winner in my book- quick and easy, but impressive looking. You can even make them earlier in the day and just bake them when you''re ready. I think they'll make a great addition to my holiday appetizer buffet.
Wonderful stuff. I tried this with the prosciutto and some thin sliced bacon and definitely preferred the prosciutto. The bacon did not get crisp enough by the time the asparagus was cocoked. It cooks fast. This was great and I will make it again for sure. Thanks for sharing Thaider.
Fabulous! I coated the asparagus w/ a bit of Columela EVOO (I could drink that stuff!) & then wrapped them w/ half a slice of prosciutto. I garnished w/ fresh grated parmesan & served them alongside pesto bruschetta as an appetizer. We enjoyed it so much that tonight's dinner, will be last night's appetizers. ;o) We had a marvelous menu planned & all we wanted to do was eat the appies. LOL Great recipe...thanks THAIDER!
I served these at a cocktail party with my Italian friends and everyone loved them. It was the easiest thing I made that night and by far the fav. I sprinkled some fresh lemon zest over them before broiling.
I had these at a very expensive restaurant in Calgary and have been dreaming of these ever since. These are absolutely fabulous! I rated a **** because I did these on a lightly oiled barbeque instead of in the oven. I turned them as the prosciutto got carmelized and crisp. If you parboil the asparagus it will be overcooked!! To cut the salt a bit and add extra flavor, throw a half a lemon on the grill to char a bit. Squeeze it over the spears before you serve it (that's how they did it in the restaurant) and you won't be disappointed!!
This was a HUGE hit for the New Year's Eve party I attended! These changes made this appetizer a 5-star recipe (or else it would have been a 2-3 star recipe!) DEFINITELY take the advice of many others: smear on a generous layer of cream cheese to each slice of prosciutto. Make sure the prosciutto slices are very thin. Also - bake for only about 4 minutes total! No parmesan cheese necessary (like other reviewers recommended). It is way too salty with the parmesan cheese. A tasty, unique app! Keep in mind though...both asparagus and prosciutto can be quite pricey.
Excellent! I used 1/2 piece of proscuitto per spear, and they were perfect. Put a little cracked pepper on them before baking. They were a hit at our Christmas brunch, I will be making these for a baby shower next month! Thanks for the recipe!
This is a fantastic recipe!! It's so simple, and yet the resulting taste is surprisingly sophisticated. I could only find rather large asparagus, so I cut them in half and rubbed both sides with a halved clove of garlic. I didn't oil the bottom of the pan and the flavours from the proscutto really had a chance to mingle with the asparagus. Mmm! A wonderful blend of textures and flavours!! This is a recipe to save and serve at my next dinner party!
Made this as a side dish on the grill with some cedar plank lemon pepper salmon. oiled the grill plate, and added some sea salt and cracked black pepper to the asparagus. The prosciutto crisped up easily on the grill and the asparagus didn't get mushy. Pretty presentation.
This was good, but be careful how much olive oil you use! It takes the prosciutto forever to cook, and then once it finally gets crisp, your asparagus is almost overdone and your oven is smoky! Just a warning. :)
VERY GOOD! Instead of only wrapping one spear, I wrapped 3 to 4 and after the first five minutes of cooking I add the five italian cheese mix found in the shredded cheese section then cook it for the rest of the time! It is PERFECT!
I made these for Christmas Eve as one of many appetizers. They were incredible! So delicious and looked somewhat fancy. Surprisingly, they did not take very long to prepare. I made over 60 of them and I only used a half of a slice of prosciutto and spread the prosciutto with onion and chive cream cheese (lightly). Delicious...will make them often for get togethers.
Really easy and tasty. Not sure why people are complaining about the amount of salt- I used thin sliced prosciutto from my butcher, so maybe it has to do with the quality of their meat. I did grind some fresh pepper over the top before roasting.
This is awesome for a quick, classy appetizer. I usually half the slice of proscuitto, cuts cost and salt and it still tastes great. Actually I think it is better. If I have time I spread a little plain or flavored lower fat cream cheese on asparagus. I like it best this way. A Real Keeper.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2005
This is one of the most perfect appetizers!! I'm getting married this summer and just had all of my bridesmaids together last weekend. This was one of the appetizers and it was a huge hit! I did tweak the recipe a bit. I smeared about a half of a teaspoon of herb and garlic creamcheese on to the procuitto and then wrapped the asparagus! Then followed the baking instructions and this recipe is fabulous! Thank you!
I made this for a small gathering the other night and most of my guests really loved them! Normally I really enjoy prosciutto but there was something about this combo that made it seem so extra salty. I felt like the asparagus was a little overpowered and it made the dish a little one dimensional.
I followed the advise of someone else and applied a light coating of olive oil with my fingers to each asparagus stalk before wrapping with half a slice of prosciutto. Too much prosciutto makes this too salty. The oo makes the prosciutto stick. Bake in 375 for 20 minutes shaking once to rotate midway through cooking. This was great!! Garner with a little shaving of parmesan but not too much because of saltiness. thanks!!
This is a delightful side dish or appetizer. It was easier to make and cooked better when I tore the proscuitto in strips then wrapped the asparagus. Even the four-year-olds love their veggies with this recipe.
I listened to previou reviews and cut each piece of prosciutto in half. I dipped the prosciutto in a mixture that contained olive oil, minced garlic, and chopped onions. I baked for 5 minutes, flipped them, baked for 3 minutes, shaved fresh parmesaen on top and baked another 2 minutes, for a total baking time of 10 minutes. DELICIOUS! I served as a side along with garlic potatoes and steak.
I just made and ate these and loved them! I used a bit of cream cheese and cut my proscuitto slices into thirds and found it to be the perfect amount for a nice spiral without too much saltiness. No seasoning required with all the flavor of the proscuitto.
Great idea, but it just didn't work for me or my husband! Way too salty even though I cut down on the prosciutto and added the cream cheese. Maybe my prosciutto is to blame (?). I'm not picky; I love the idea, and I'm not done with this concept yet!
I cook this side/app probably at least once a week, except if you love goat cheese as much as I do make sure to spread goat cheese on the prosciutto before wrapping it around the asparagus! Also it helps to blanch the asparagus before putting it on the grill which I highly recommend over baking it
These are so easy and yummy! I also drizzled with balsamic vinegar.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2004
I made this for a party and it was gone in a flash. Although I'm sure it would be absolutely delicious just the way it's written, I did blanch the asparagus first and then spread a very thin amount of cream cheese on the prosciutto slice before rolling up. This made roll-up easier and also added a bit more taste. Loved it the first time and am making again tonight! Note: Several people commented that they had had asparagus prosciutto roll-ups before, but never with the crispy prosciutto; I think that makes a big difference! Thanks for sharing a great recipe!
This was so good-something about the salty prosciutto makes it wonderful. The only thing that I did was to grill the asparagus for a few minutes and then wrap the proscittuo around it and put it back on the grill to make it crispy- yummy!
I made this recipe for Thanksgiving and it was a huge hit. I did spread some chive cream cheese on the proscuitto before wrapping it around the asparagus, and then baked for about 20 minutes. It was absolutely delicious! I'm going to make these again for a company Christmas party, but since proscuitto is so expensive, I'm going to try bacon this time and will probably cook the bacon quite a bit first. Great recipe!!
I loved these! They make a great complement to all the creamy and cheesey dips that we usually serve at parties. 1/2 a slice of prosciutto is definitely enough for each spear--and more cost-efficient. It's a little time consuming to clean and wrap the spears but a good job for a young helper.
Extremely easy and quick appetizer or side dish. I served this at a dinner party for my boyfriends parents. Went over sooo well. I served these succulant veggies as a side dish with a smoked gouda dipping sauce. Yummy!
This recipe was fabulous and SO delicious. Definately not something you see everyday - yet so simple to make. I did follow the previous suggestion of only using 1/2 a slice of prosciutto for each spear, which was perfect. I'll definately be making these again.
I made this for a family get together, and personally I didn't care for it. My brother-on-law and his wife loved them. Its just a personal preference for me, I've never cared for asparagus, and I was hoping this would be a recipe that would change my mind.
This was one side dish served with our Easter ham this year. The only change I made to the recipe was to spread a layer of cream cheese on the proscuitto before I rolled it up. The cheese got all melted and gooey after being in the 450 degree oven for 15 minutes. And you absolutely can do everything the night before and serve them at room temperature the next day if you were running short on time. Fabulous!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2006
This was a BIG HIT at our annual Itailian Party, I didn't change a thing! I made over 50 of them and they gone in minutes. This will be on our Party menu everytime.
Overall these were pretty tasty. But with cooking the asparagus with the prosciutto on them makes them a little too salty. I prefer roasting the asparagus first with a little olive oil and wrapping them in a paper thin piece of prosciutto after they are cooked and serving them at room temp. is much better and less salty. Thanks for the recipe. It was a good idea to go from.
Mmmm! These were a huge hit! I could've ate the whole plate myself, but, everyone else at the Bbq loved them too! So simple to do just as written! Thanks for a fabulous recipe that I will for sure be making again and again!
Everyone who tried this wanted the recipe. We served this to a party of 12. We made enough for everyone to have 2 spears and could have used more. These were outstanding and very easy. Thanks for sharing.
The recipe is OK, needs some tweaking... I had a different recipe and looked this one one up mainly to retrieve info on cooking time. The main thing is to prep the asparagus right -- wrap them in 1-2 slices of prosciutto (we used 2 for each pair of asparagi but one can wrap 3, 4 or 5 at the time depending on how much prosciutto you got). No oil in the pan, and no rolling mid way through. Just place the asparagus wraps on parchment paper, dot each bundle with a small amount of low-fat butter atop, then sprinkle grated Parmigiano cheese along the length of the bunch, then sprinkle further with paprika. Bake at 450 (but 425-430 is OK too) for 10 min without moving the asparagus prosciutto bundles and serve as is. Had it as a side dish to a NY strip steak -- excellent!
I thought these were pretty good when I brought the wraps to a Thanksgiving potluck. But couple days ago a friend from the dinner party told me that she has made this dish more than once for other dinner parties since mine. THATS a great compliment for this recipe.
Anything that is easy to prepare and equally delicious gets 5 stars from me. I baked mine for 10 mins each side at 450. The proscuitto was crisp and the asparagus well done. Sprinkled lots of black pepper and parmesan on top and it wasn't very salty. Fully recommend this recipe!
Fabulous! Made this for a New Year's Eve party and it disappeared very quickly. Everyone loved it. Very simple and easy to prepare ahead. I wrapped the asparagus ahead of time and only had to pop it in the oven at the last minute to get it ready to serve. I think it would be worth trying this recipe with a less expensive meat (prosciutto was $12 a pound when I bought it) - maybe a thin sliced bacon or shaved ham would give the same elegant presentation and still taste great? Wonderful as it is, thanks for sharing this recipe!
Raoulysgirl
Rating: 5 stars
10/18/2007
Sooo good. I cut the prosciutto in half when wrapping. My entire family loves this...even the asparagus haters!
This is wonderful. I make it as a side with baked salmon and my boyfriend doesn't know which tastes better. Regardless, the dinner ends with a clean plate and a happy man. I use super thin asparagus and proscuitto, make sure to only use enough to cover, approximately a third of a strip.
This recipe is SO easy and SO good. The second time I made it, I added some garlic and it was even better--if that's possible!!
Glacage
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2009
Sooo easy to make and sooo delicious. I served them at a party last night and everyone went crazy over them! I used half a piece of prosciutto for each asparagus which was perfect, and actually cooking them for 10 minutes did leave them a tad crispy, which was great!
Excellent appetizer! Follow the recipe as is! These can be prepared ahead a time and just throw them in the over right before serving. These were a hit at my party and everyone enjoyed them. I will be making them again!
These are simply AMAZING! Served them at a dinner party last night and EVERYONE was talking about them. The flavors of the ingredients perfectly compliment each other. Even the aroma of them coming out of the oven got everyone talking!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.