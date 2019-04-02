Asparagus Wrapped in Crisp Prosciutto

Prosciutto wrapped asparagus is an extremely easy and elegant appetizer. Asparagus spears are wrapped in a sheath of prosciutto, then baked until crispy. A great dish to make ahead, and bake just before serving.

By Teresa Haider

Ingredients

16
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil, and coat with olive oil.

  • Wrap one slice of prosciutto around each asparagus spear, starting at the bottom, and spiraling up to the tip. Place the wrapped spears on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 5 minutes. Remove, and shake the pan back and forth to roll the spears over. Return to the oven until asparagus is tender and prosciutto is crisp, another 5 minutes. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
64 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 0.6g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 12.6mg; sodium 278.6mg. Full Nutrition
