Cranberry Swirl Coffeecake

4.1
12 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This was a favorite of my family's when growing up - my Mom's specialty. I have entered this cake in several local agricultural fairs and it has won the blue ribbon three times and a best in show!

Recipe by irenedee

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 9 inch tube pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9 inch tube pan.

    Advertisement

  • Cream butter or margarine adding sugar gradually. Add eggs one at time. Beating with an electric mixture on medium speed.

  • Mix together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. With electric beaters on low speed add flour mixture alternately with sour cream to butter mixture, ending with flour mix (do not overbeat). Stir in 1 teaspoon of almond extract.

  • Put a layer of half the batter in the pan the bottom of the pan, than a layer of whole cranberry sauce (1/2 the can). Repeat once more with the remaining batter and cranberry sauce. Sprinkle slivered almonds on top.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 50 minutes. Remove from pan after slightly cooling. Drizzle glaze on top.

  • To Make Glaze: Mix together confectioners' sugar, warm water, and 1/2 teaspoon almond extract. Drizzle over top of cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 43.9g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 47.6mg; sodium 276.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022