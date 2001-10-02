Cranberry Swirl Coffeecake
This was a favorite of my family's when growing up - my Mom's specialty. I have entered this cake in several local agricultural fairs and it has won the blue ribbon three times and a best in show!
This was a favorite of my family's when growing up - my Mom's specialty. I have entered this cake in several local agricultural fairs and it has won the blue ribbon three times and a best in show!
A delightful cake! Moist, and the almond flavor is just right.Read More
This cake was good and as others have said it was moist and the almond flavor was just right (I didn't add the blanched almonds). However, it didn't come out as I had imagined it...my problem was too little batter. Although next time I'll try using a bundt pan instead of a tube (being that the bundt has less width to cover with batter).Read More
This cake was good and as others have said it was moist and the almond flavor was just right (I didn't add the blanched almonds). However, it didn't come out as I had imagined it...my problem was too little batter. Although next time I'll try using a bundt pan instead of a tube (being that the bundt has less width to cover with batter).
It seemed more like stiff dough than batter and was too thick to pour and made lumps rather than coating the bottom of the pan. It was very hard to make layers of batter and cranberry sauce. I would use more sauce...but the batter really needs to be thinner to work out right. It was tasty, but I think I will have to keep looking because it was pretty hard to work with. Great taste though! Doubling the recipe did not work :( Took forever to cook!
A delightful cake! Moist, and the almond flavor is just right.
My whole family loves this recipe. In fact the last time I made it my kids were eating before I iced it. I dusted it with confection's sugar and they loved it. We love cranberries, I may add a little more next time.
Maybe I did something wrong, but this did not turn out as I had hoped. The almond extract was a little too much I thought. My girls really liked it though.
This coffee cake is marvelous. I've made it four times, twice for office Birthdays. Also, made it this Easter for my visiting family and they all wanted the recipe. Such a pretty cake...ummmmm good!
I found this cake to be very dry. I am also not fond of the almond extract in it.
This is a delicious cake with a wonderful texture. I'll definitely make this again and again.
I thought this was pretty good. I used the specified ingredients, the only change I made was using a Bundt pan. I did not think the dough was too stiff, I just divided it evenly around the bottom of the Bundt pan and the same on the top layer. I didn't have a problem at all making layers. The cranberry sauce will fill in, I just divided it in half and put it evenly around each layer. I thought the taste was good and just the right amount of almond flavor. I will make it again.
This is a delicious, and easy-to-make, coffeecake! I used a homemade cranberry sauce, added a teaspoon of vanilla, and used sliced almonds on the cake; for the glaze, I used heavy cream in place of water (and needed about 3-4 tbsps of that to get a glaze consistency), and added some vanilla to that as well. Otherwise I followed the recipe as written. I found the batter to be a bit thick--but not so much as to be difficult to work with. It took a little patience to spread it out in the pan, but it wasn't impossible. The cake turned out perfectly tart, fruity, and moist with a pleasant texture. I really liked that it wasn't overly sweet. Plus: it makes a beautiful presentation! Thanks so much for the recipe!
The cake came out great! I had to substitute orange extract for the almond extract . I like the little bit of citrus mixed with the cranberries.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections