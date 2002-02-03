Coffee Frosting

39 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 7
  • 3 11
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

Delicious coffee flavored chocolate frosting. Cream may be substituted for the milk for added richness.

By Jeannette Gartner

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
16
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together; instant coffee or leftover coffee, milk, cocoa powder, butter or margarine, vanilla extract, and confectioners' sugar until of spreading consistency. Makes more than enough to frost a 13x9 inch sheet cake.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 38.3g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 11.8mg; sodium 32.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022