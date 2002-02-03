Coffee Frosting
Delicious coffee flavored chocolate frosting. Cream may be substituted for the milk for added richness.
a really good frosting recipe. I made it to go along with the Black Magic Cake (also on allrecipes), and I found it to be a little shy on the coffee side, so I added quite a bit which then prompted me to thicken it with more of the other ingredients. Overall, a very good frosting recipe that has the mixture of the bitterness of coffee (I used leftover espresso instead of granules) and the sweetness of chocolate. Very rich and satisfying. Thanks!Read More
Let me preface that I really LOVE all things sweet. But this frosting was just disgustingly sweet; I couldn't even swallow it. I've been cooking for about seven years, so I don't think it's me; 5 cups of sugar for 4 cups of frosting is just excessive. My advice? Use 2-3 cups sugar, and add less liquid ingredients. Taste, and then decide if you want more sweetness. Really though, I had to throw out the whole batch, and I used really good quality cocoa.Read More
I like the flavor of this frosting but I think it would go best on a cake that isn't overly sweet. Maybe a Devil's Food? I don't know, but it was definitely too sweet for the chocolate cake recipe I used it on.
This frosting is okay. I used it on top of brownies and it came out nice. The reason I'm giving it 3 stars is because, I had to atler the recipe. I had to add in more coffe and more milk. Over all the frosting was good but it wasn't AMAZING!
This is overall a great recipe, however I probably added 4x that amount of coffee to get any coffee flavoring. Then my frosting was a little thin, so I added more sugar, but couldn't really get it to stiffen up that much. But it tasted great, and made enough for 24 cupcakes plus a 9x11" sheet cake. My coworkers absolutely loved it.
Very, very, VERY sweet and not incredibly chocolatey. Also, if you're into presentation, the color is a little light because it's mostly sugar, so it doesn't look as stunning as a really chocolatey frosting would. It's definitely more a children's frosting than an adult one. I only made half the recipe, and I added a little extra milk because mine came out a little too thick, but otherwise followed it exactly. I would make it again, but I might tweak it to add more chocolatey-coffee flavor.
Very nice frosting; easy to prepare. Used leftover coffee.
not bad, added some strong coffee to thin it out a little.
Really sweet, but isn't frosting supposed to be? Everyone who tried it absolutly loved it!
Unlike one of the other reviews, when I made this frosting it turned out too thin and tasted mostly like powdered sugar. I don't know what happened, but I thinki it has great potential and I will try it again sometime!
Pretty good recipe! I used instant espresso powder in place of instant coffee and I added a little more milk. very yummy. Holds well.
Excellent!
I really don't know how to rate this recipe... it tastes very good. But, when I made it I used instant coffee granules instead of liquid coffee and 1 cup less powdered sugar. It ended up being a dough consistency frequently and becoming a giant mess so I was forced to mix it by hand. I also ended up adding more milk because it was NOT spreadable enough for cupcakes and it has sort of has a powdery texture to it.
I can't get enough chocolate or sweet stuff so this icing was perfect for me. I had some half & half in the fridge so I used it rather than regular milk. Delicious!
Ummm, I would think that there's still enough of the cocoa in there for this to be considered a mocha frosting if not only.
I'm giving it 5 stars even though I agree with some who think it has too much powdered sugar. But I've made it a few times now and I think using espresso powder, plus strong coffee in place of the milk, gives it a much better balance. Still sweet but strong on the mocha flavor. If you love coffee and chocolate I think you'll love it too, especially on a rich dark chocolate cake.
It was amazing!! It went perfect with the Chocolate Mocha Cake I Recipe. But i kind of winged it with the coffee because in my opinion more coffee the better!
I found it really tasty, but reading the reviews, I started with 2 cups of sugar and decided I would add more if need. Two cups was PLENTY for me and even my wife who really loves sweets.
It was hard to taste the coffee. I had to add more coffee than recommended. Overall it was ok
Very good but, I suggest doubling the coffee . Was to weak at least for my taste.
The butter clumped.I had to strain this twice because the butter was there in disgusting pieces. Taste is nice, but will look for a better recipe. Or maybe I did something wrong.
Didn't even taste like chocolate OR coffee just tasted like sugar) so had to add more of everything by taste and only then did it turn out acceptable.
I was expecting a SEMI SWEET frosting, but I got a super sweet batch!! It was tasty, but a bit over sweet. I would recommend cutting back on the sugar.
Didn't make any changes and it was pretty good. Makes a HUGE amount (for me not a frosting fan). Used a little more than half of it on a 9x13 cake and was GOOD. Very sweet, so that's why didn't use the whole recipe.
I just made it to go along with a chocolate fudge cake. Over all it was amazing. But. When it comes to the icing sugar there is just way too much on this recipe. I would like to know where the creator got 5 cups from, because I only had 4 cups of it and with that I only used maybe~ 2 cups and it was just sweet enough. other than that it is great. amazing flavor, perfect thickness and texture. nice colour. love it.
Loved this frosting! A sweet compliment to any cake, and super easy to make!
It was FANTASTIC!!!!! Everyone LOVED IT!!!
This is my new favorite chocolate cake frosting. It has a nice hint of coffee flavoring mixed in with the chocolate taste. I will definitely use this recipe again and again. Who needs those tub frostings when you can get a flavor this rich from a few extra minutes of cooking? Yum!
I loved the consistency. It made for a great looking cake. That being said, it was sweet. I wasn't able to finish my slice of cake because of how overly sweet it was.
At first it was clumpy and had no coffee taste, it was like thick paste. So we added more milk and coffee, It was PERFECT!
yummy. i didn't have enough butter, so i added a bit more milk and it turned out great. perfect taste. used it on a flourless chocolate cake. i have a lot left oer, though, so i'm trying to figure out what to use the rest on...
