Our Favorite Chocolate Cake

I agreed with Sarah, one of the other reviewers, that this cake was on the dry and crumbly side, so the 3 stars is my oppinion. The taste wasn't bad, but not chocolaty enough for me. I did have to make a change and use baking cocoa instead of the chocolate it called for, although substitutions of this sort are right on the can, I've done it before. Now as for my families oppinion.... they all seemed to like it. One of my daughters said it's her favorite, and my husband said the cake tasted like the cake in devil dogs. But as for me, I'm going to keep looking.