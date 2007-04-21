Our Favorite Chocolate Cake

This is the cake my family always traditionally took on picnics and any other family get-together. Cream may be substituted for the milk for a richer cake.

By Jeannette Gartner

14
1 - 13x9 inch cake pan
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease one 13x9 inch cake pan.

  • Cream together the shortening and the white sugar. Add the melted chocolate and eggs, mix well.

  • Sift the flour with baking soda and salt. Add alternately with 1 cup milk to shortening mixture. Mix in 1 teaspoon vanilla. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 to 30 minutes or until a toothpick stuck into the center of the cake comes out clean. Once cool frost with Coffee Frosting.

  • To Make Frosting: Mix together instant or leftover coffee, 1/4 cup milk or cream, cocoa powder, butter, 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract, and confectioners' sugar until of spreading consistency.

436 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 72.2g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 41.4mg; sodium 229.1mg. Full Nutrition
