Auntie's Buttermilk Cake
I got this recipe, as well as so many others, from my favorite aunt. She loved to bake--she used to say it was her "therapy," and I feel the same way!
I got this recipe, as well as so many others, from my favorite aunt. She loved to bake--she used to say it was her "therapy," and I feel the same way!
Are you kidding me?? This is by far THE BEST cake I have ever made from scratch! And I have tried a lot of homemade cake recipes. I did make some slight alterations: I added 2 Tablespoons of coconut cream pudding mix(that is the dry mix) and about 1/4 c milk. I didn't think there was enough liquid. All the rest of the directions I followed exactly. BTW, for those who don't like coconut, you can't detect any coconut flavor in the cake at all. My family LOVED this cake. They ate them very fast and kept commenting everytime they had a piece how delicious it was. I added a frosting that made it even better. It has a caramel flavor and is called buttermilk frosting. I will post it for anyone who wants to try.Read More
I've tried this recipe twice. Once in a 13x9 inch pan and once in a bundt pan. Each time additional time of up to 15-20 minutes was required to bake batter completely. My family and friends thought this cake was not their favorite. I don't think I'll try it again.Read More
Are you kidding me?? This is by far THE BEST cake I have ever made from scratch! And I have tried a lot of homemade cake recipes. I did make some slight alterations: I added 2 Tablespoons of coconut cream pudding mix(that is the dry mix) and about 1/4 c milk. I didn't think there was enough liquid. All the rest of the directions I followed exactly. BTW, for those who don't like coconut, you can't detect any coconut flavor in the cake at all. My family LOVED this cake. They ate them very fast and kept commenting everytime they had a piece how delicious it was. I added a frosting that made it even better. It has a caramel flavor and is called buttermilk frosting. I will post it for anyone who wants to try.
This has to be exactly the recipe my great granny always used! It was lost several years ago and I've been looking ever since. This is perfect the way it is, absolutely no need to change a thing! I didn't have the problem of needing extra baking time either. The perfect comfort food! I top it with the buttermilk sauce from a recipe on this site-Apple Cake with Buttermilk Sauce. That's how granny always served it, and the sauce recipe was with the cake recipe! Thank you for giving me back a piece of my childhood! :)
This was a hit at work - we had several parents come in and they raved about this. I didn't have cake flour but I did sift regular flour several times. The folding in of the egg whites is crucial to keep it light. Like someone else said, she used the Buttermilk sauce from another recipe so I'm adding it here. BUTTERMILK SAUCE: 1 cup sugar 1/2 cup butter or margarine 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 1/2 cup buttermilk Bring all ingredients to a boil then simmer briefly, stirring frequently. Immediately, spoon over cake. (I did this while the cake was still warm in the pan).
I've tried this recipe twice. Once in a 13x9 inch pan and once in a bundt pan. Each time additional time of up to 15-20 minutes was required to bake batter completely. My family and friends thought this cake was not their favorite. I don't think I'll try it again.
What a great way to use leftover buttermilk! I stirred in about a cup of chocolate chips to the batter to make it more palatable to my teenagers. When I bake this again, I may cut back on the vanilla and almond extracts to about 1/2 teaspoon each. The flavorings overpowered the cake just a little. I baked this in a bundt pan for about 40 minutes. I topped the cooled cake with a simple glaze made from 1 cup of powdered sugar and about 2tbsp orange juice with just a dash of orange extract. Very attractive on my pedestal cake dish and tasted wonderful!
I used regular flour and did not sift. I used four egg whites and made sure they were stiff. The cake turned out perfect, and the taste and texture was exactly what I expected. Great comfort food.
This cake wasn't my cup of tea. I've been trying to find the perfect vanilla cake and they all come out too "egg-y". This one was egg-y as well. The search continues...
This is one of the best cakes I've ever had! I did make some changes, though. First, I used 1/2 cup high quality butter and 1/4 cup shortening instead of all shortening which I think gave it a richer flavor. Secondly, I used King Arthur AP flour instead of cake flour which I think gave it a better crumb. I made it in a bundt pan which gave it lots of crunchy surface. And I used the buttermilk sauce recipe given by another reviewer and spooned this while warm on the plate next to the cooled cake--spectacular! The cake has a lovely crunch to the outside and with the sauce it is so delicious. To the reviewer who thought this cake bland, I would recommend trying it this way because it is rich and has a terrific blend of wonderful flavors. P.S. I think it is crucial to use whole buttermilk which is hard to find. All of the grocery stores here carry only low fat (yuck) so I had to go to Whole Foods
I've made this a couple of times, but added four whole eggs, omitted the almond extract, and calculated the best baking time at 28 minutes (in my oven, anyway!). Also, topped it off with a lemon glaze--a simple mixture of lemon juice and powdered sugar to taste. Superb!
WOW!! I love love love this cake. I used this recipe last weekend for a wedding cake and everyone commented on how good it was!! I used butter instead of shortening, and just added the egg whites when I was creaming the butter and sugar (yes I"m very lazy), no almond, and I thought it was perfect. The ladies said it was a dream to slice!! I really think the younger generation is so used to eating bakery/boxed cake mixes, that they really don't appreciate this denser cake. My only regret is that I can't give it six stars...
I loved this cake for the fact that it was delicate, moist, and not too sweet. I only sifted the flour twice, and I used all purpose. I added a lemon/confection sugar icing to it which gave it a nice touch. I'll keep this in my repertoire. And it was pretty easy, though I used alot of bowls
My family loved the cake. My eggs were considered large, but seemed small for a large egg. Therefore, I used 5 egg whites. I used butter for the shortening. I had no shortening in the house, and butter worked wonderful. Also, I could not find orange extract in my pantry and remembered that cherry and almond go together well. I melted one stick of butter, added one pound of confectioners sugar, a little whipping cream and one teaspoon cherry flavor. DELICIOUS. I will make this cake again and again.
A thick, almost pound cake texture, just sweet enough, and easy to work with. Perfect for carving. Thank you so much! This one's a keeper.
WOW!! Was this a great recipe. What an incredible cake; so moist; so tasty and not too sweet. I didn't change anything in the recipe and I added the sggestion of using the buttermilk sauce as a glaze and it was delicious. Definitely a keeper!! We will make it again and perhaps try a different glaze. We also used a bundt pan and needed to bake it for 1 hr.
I have made this recipe a few times and I love it every time. I have always made it into cupcakes and they are always well received. As an aside I love the reviewer that gives this recipe a low rating because she was looking for a vanilla cake recipe and this one is too "eggy" for her. Hey lady she didn't advertise it was a vanilla cake so your review is pointless.
Not sure what happened with my cake but it didn't rise at all so it seemed very dense to me. My husband wasn't real thrilled with the flavor although I thought it tasted ok. The only thing that helped it was the one bowl buttercream frosting.
I have been eating this cake all week, and I honestly think it gets even better as it sits! The only changes I made were to use butter instead of shortening, and I also added at least 1/4 c more buttermilk, because my batter was so thick before folding in the egg whites. I also had to bake it longer. Turned out perfect, though! I spread a thin glaze with buttermilk, vanilla, powdered sugar and butter over the top. Delish!
I love it. So moist and light, it's not very sweet, which is a great combination with the chocolate ganache I covered it with. Check the photo. Thanks for the recipe.
This is an excellent recipe. It tastes just like wedding cake. I followed directions exactly but baked it in a bundt pan instead of 13 x 9 pan. Frosted it with white buttercream frosting flavored w/ 1 t. each of vanilla and almond extract. (This should also be posted under cakes instead of just under buttermilk recipes.)
This is amazing! I cut the recipe in half and used an 8” square pan. It did take long to bake, as others have said, about 38 min in my oven. I also halved the buttermilk sauce in another review. It covered the top and the sides, but it all soaked in. I also had to add about an additional 1/8 cup of buttermilk to the batter before folding the egg whites in. It was just way too thick. Love it, this is a keeper!
Did not sift flour but twice, turned out great
01-04-16 ~ Looking to use up some buttermilk, I found this recipe. I only had 1 3/4 cups of cake flour left, so I made the last cup by Googling 'How to Make Cake Flour'. I kept everything else the same, but baked in a Bundt pan as I didn't want to frost it. I made 'Grandma's Buttermilk Syrup' from AR and drizzled it on before serving. A nice refreshing cake with nice flavor.
I loved the texture. The proof will be tomorrow when my guests eat it
I think this really is the best cake I've made in years! I have to eat gluten free which put a big smack down on my cake making. Baking is really difficult using rice flour. I followed this recipe to the letter ....all I did was switch out the all purpose flour for rice flour and it turned out awesome! If you are gluten free and frustrated with going to the trouble to bake only to have everything turn out dry and blah.....try this recipe!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections