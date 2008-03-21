Auntie's Buttermilk Cake

27 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 7
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

I got this recipe, as well as so many others, from my favorite aunt. She loved to bake--she used to say it was her "therapy," and I feel the same way!

By Jeannette Gartner

Recipe Summary

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 13x9 inch pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease and flour 1- 13 x9 inch square cake pan.

  • Cream shortening and sugar together and add 1 tablespoon buttermilk.

  • Sift flour three times and add baking powder and salt.

  • Combine 1 1/2 cups buttermilk with 1/2 teaspoon baking soda. Alternate adding buttermilk to shortening mixture with flour.

  • Beat egg whites until stiff and fold into batter. Stir in the vanilla and almond extracts. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 40 minutes. Once cool frost with frosting of your choice. If you want you can add orange extract to the frosting, about 1 teaspoon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 44.9g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 1.1mg; sodium 208mg. Full Nutrition
