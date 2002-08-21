Creamy White Layers

A luscious, tender cake that goes well with many different types of fillings and frostings.

By Veruschka

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease and flour two 9 inch cake pans.

  • Stir together the cake flour, baking powder, salt, and super fine sugar.

  • Separate the eggs save the egg yolks for another use. In a glass or copper bowl beat the egg whites until foamy.

  • Mix 1 1/2 cups of the heavy cream with the vanilla. Stir into the flour mixture then fold in the egg whites. Pour batter into prepared pans.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C ) for 30 minutes. Let cakes cool in pans for ten minutes then invert onto a wire rack to continue cooling. Once cakes are completely cool frost with fresh whipped cream and serve with fresh strawberries.

  • To Make Frosting: Beat on low speed until stiff 1 1/2 cups heavy cream (make sure it's very cold). Beat in the confectioners' sugar and 2 1/2 teaspoons brandy. Use immediately to frost cake.

228 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 27.3g; fat 12g; cholesterol 71.8mg; sodium 112.7mg. Full Nutrition
