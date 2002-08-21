Creamy White Layers
A luscious, tender cake that goes well with many different types of fillings and frostings.
A luscious, tender cake that goes well with many different types of fillings and frostings.
Very good cake-- firm but tender texture. It was a bit flatter than I had anticipated-- I might make two next time and have a four layer cake (but then again, the cake is dense enough that that might be a bit much). I made this with SPECIAL BUTTERCREAM FROSTING (also on this site), which was soooo yummy! Decorated with fresh strawberries, sliced lengthwise and arranged in groups of three to make simple flowers. To make superfine sugar for this recipe, put regular sugar in the blender on chop for 30 seconds or so.Read More
Not worth your time. This is too dense and no flavor. It is edible but not something that people say Wow to. I stored in fridge and it was really hard to cut through it. Not a moist cake.Read More
Very good cake-- firm but tender texture. It was a bit flatter than I had anticipated-- I might make two next time and have a four layer cake (but then again, the cake is dense enough that that might be a bit much). I made this with SPECIAL BUTTERCREAM FROSTING (also on this site), which was soooo yummy! Decorated with fresh strawberries, sliced lengthwise and arranged in groups of three to make simple flowers. To make superfine sugar for this recipe, put regular sugar in the blender on chop for 30 seconds or so.
The basic cake recipe herein was perfect as written and I made no substitutions. Between the layers I put a mixed berry filling (one bag of Trader Joe's frozen mixed berries thawed and drained thoroughly then run through food processor, + 1 t vanilla + 1 T superfine sugar) and a layer of white chocolate cream cheese frosting (12 oz cream cheese, 1 1/2 stick unsalted butter, 11 oz white chocolate melted and cooled; blend all three together). Frosted the whole thing and it was the hit of the night (got reviews as good as my Gourmet chocolate cake). The texture was firm but not too dense as other reviewers felt. I think others may have been expecting angel food because of the egg whites, but it is far from it. Thanks for a great basic white cake recipe that will work with many frostings and fillings.
My best friend chose this out of 16 different kinds of cakes for her wedding. The wedding hasn't happened yet, but cake tastes great and is very moist, yet seems strong enough to hold up for the cake construction. Will be great with my raspebby and white chocolate ganche fillings!
Didn't use superfine sugar because I couldn't find it. Just substituted the regular granulated stuff, and it turned out great anyway. It's a creamy, dense sort of cake. Very tasty. I frosted it with Lemon Cream Cheese frosting, and everyone came back for seconds and thirds.
I tested about 6 recipes before I chose this one to make a huge 14 in 2-layer with a tiered 10 in on top. It was raved about!!!!! Thanks so much for sharing this recipe!! letthemeatcake
I love cake and this is a keeper
An excellent cake!! I'm making it for a wedding cake. I compared this to a white cake box cake over several days time - this one stands better in layers, and has a less sweet flavor, which allows my lemon curd filling to be tasted better - it also tastes like wedding cake. the cake box cake tasted sweeter over time, which i personally like, however, opted for the wedding cake taste. As I said, it also stands very nice in layers, and has a good consistency of air in it. A very very nice white cake.
I made this at the last minute after deciding to host an adult birthday party. I don't usually bake cakes as I've met with disaster before! But this recipe was very straight-forward and the results are still being talked about among those who attended that gathering. It was described as denser than angel-food cake, but still light enough for seconds. The whipped cream was perfect, as were the fresh strawberries pressed lightly into the cream. Really, really tasty, easy, and bound to garner compliments for the chef!
This is an excellent cake recipe, it tastes so much better than boxed white cake! And as the others have said, it's rather dense, but not in a bad way. I've made this as a cake once and cupcakes once and today I'm making it again for a friend's birthday. The cake I made before with about half a cup of pureed strawberries added into the batter and that was excellent! The cake was pink and it really did taste like fresh strawberries. The second time, I added in lemon juice and that was great, too.
I'm generally not a huge fan of white cakes, but this one was really good! I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out almost perfectly...only problem was that it was a tad dry. It was nice and dense with an excellent flavor. I used the whipped cream/brandy combo with fresh raspberries and it was great.
Tried several cakes to make for my son's 1st b'day, and picked this. Its absolutely wonderful, really light and tasty. Easy to make too.Has a firm texture that will hold up decorations.
I use this as a base cake for a trifle. It held up well with all the toppings, and was a complementary flavor.
Not worth your time. This is too dense and no flavor. It is edible but not something that people say Wow to. I stored in fridge and it was really hard to cut through it. Not a moist cake.
WOW!! I made cupcakes out of these. This is my one and only cake recipe from now on!!!
An excellent all purpose white cake that i found performed perfectly as the base for a mousse cake.
This recipe got rave reviews at a recent wedding shower. I cut the cake into four layers and replaced frosting with white chocolate mousse layering the mousse and fresh strawberries between each layer. The batter looked a bit thick, so I added more heavy cream. It turned out perfect, not to sweet or heavy, but light and moist and dense enough to hold up the four layers.
This cake is soo good; tender and tasty. As per the author's suggestion (goes well with anything!): 3 extra tbs of cream due to my adding cocoa powder and coffee granules as I wanted to surprise my daughter who is a mocha and tiramisu lover; I used these layers with Tiramisu (this site by Suzanne) - simple, delectably matched, rich and creamy. I can't wait to try the recipe as is (cream and strawbs). Oh, I used self raising flour and scant 1/2 tsp baking powder. Thanks for sharing, Veruschka.
This cake was a little denser than I would have liked but it had great flavor. I frosted it with Rick's Special Buttercream Frosting and served it as a birthday cake. It was one of the best homemade white cakes I've had but not the best cake I've made.
Dry (and cooked for less time than writted) and flavorless.
I love this cake!! I've made it with and without the Brandy, but it's a hit with family and friends every time I make it. I also use this cake with other fillings and toppings. One of the others my family and friends love, is when I make this with a lemon custard filling (another recipe I found on this site) and then I take some of the custard and fold in whipped cream for the frosting. It's a light but very tasty dessert.
I Loved this cake! It is a perfect desert cake because it is a little denser then most sponges. I customised it by pouring over a lemon glaze and putting lemon curd as a filling, I iced it with lemon icing, and made it for a family desert, the next day it was polished off as breakfast! Plus even though it looks quite difficult, if I can make it as a 14 year old anyone can! I will be making this for a barbeque next week!
Ugh. Dense and flavourless, took forever to bake. And I had high hopes for this one- I was hoping to use it for a mother's day cake base.
This cake was not what I expected. It was more of a pound cake and a little dry. I love white cake, but I have had much better.
The cake with no frosing would be 4 stars. Light, excellent texture. The frosting knocked it down a bit. Those that said it was overly sweet must have used more of a buttercream frosting. The cake could probably use a full two cups of sugar and would still not be sweet enough. In fact, it probably doesn't need any frosting at all. Just top it with fruit mixed with sugar and it would be quite good.
I liked this cake and thought it was very moist. My husband hated it, but then he hates any cake that isn't his mother's chocolate tube cake. It was very quick and easy. Next time I make it I might add some lemon zest.
This is the perfect from-scratch cake. It has the best crumb of any I've yet tried. Also, the flavor is delicious, mild and blissfully free of that unfortunate cornbread flavor found in so many homemade cake recipes. A real keeper!
This is really the perfect recipe for a wedding cake! The cake is tender and moist, and yet, very sturdy. I mixed up a little more batter, and made 3 layers. I used a buttercream frosting, and it was just perfect. My Mom,(who just loves white cake) said that this was the best she had ever tasted.
This is exactly the kind of cake I was looking for. I omitted the Brandy and use Decorator's Frosting from AR.I used it for my daughter's 4th birthday cake. The little ones were not so excited since its different from regular box cake, but I loved it! I will make this again.
I made a VERY similar version of this cake for my daughter's 2nd birthday...I compared this recipe with the one on the Wilton's website- same ingredients, different measurements...tastes great, a little heavy though, but that makes this cake perfect for tiers and fillings...used the special butter cream frosting from this website...HUGE HIT!!! Everyone was asking me where we bought the cake!!
This cake was too sweet! It was also very dense and it was hard to cut into.
This cake was good. It wasn't as amazing as some of the reviews I read, though. I do not make cakes too often, so maybe next time I will perfect it.
I made this cake for my daughter's birthday and was a little bit disappointed. I liked the taste of the cake but not the texture. Perhaps I did something wrong but the texture of the cake reminded me of a shortcake, flavorful, but dense and somewhat dry. I added 1 cup of jimmies to the batter so perhaps that made a difference in the amount of moisture. Also, I did not have brandy so I substituted amaretto in the frosting. We originally bought fresh strawberries which was good, but because of the shortcake texture, we preferred it with the strawberries packed in syrup.
gummy, flat, nice flavor if you get past the first two strikes. not making it again.
Found cake too dense and heavy, would be good with a light icing or fruit, but I made a b-day layer cake with just plain white icing and I found it boring. I will definatley use this recipe when I make a strawberry shortcake (we don't like shortcake), I think it would be lovely since it is so dense and moist
This was a good white cake. It was a little dense, I was hoping for a lighter cake, more like the box cakes. But my Mom loved, and declared it the best white cake.
This was so good! The cake itself was moist and sweet, and the whipped cream was nice and tasty. I changed the brandy to frangelico liquer, and it all came out very elegant and pleasing to the eye and mouth.
The texture and firmness of this cake was nice, it did taste a bit floury to me but everyone else loved it. I found that when I mixed the flour & cream together, it became quite dry & stiff, I couldn't fold in the eggwhites, I had to really mix it. Also, it only filled one 10" cake pan, not two 9".
This cake was ok, but not great. It's quite dense and not too sweet. It does go terrifically with fresh strawberries, but there are much better white cakes out there. I can't see myself making this cake again.
This was a really sturdy cake to work with. I made this into three layers and they were all really easy to pick up and move without tearing or falling apart. The texture was a bit gummy though, so if I need to make cake again I might mess with the recipe to try to get it to be a slightly different texture.
I have made this recipe twice now and got rave reviews each time. It has a dense texture, but is balanced out well with light whip cream frosting. I used raspberries. I will definitely make this again!!!
A delicious cake! I made it for my husband's birthday, baked in the Cookie Monster pan that he had for his 1st birthday, and it was a hit. The whipped cream definitely sets it off. I think if a thicker, sweeter frosting were used it would be too heavy.
I used this recipe to make the Easter Bunny Cake featured on this site. I cut the ingredients in half, but otherwise followed the recipe. I frosted it with homemade whipped cream and toasted coconut. It was so delicious! I also got many compliments. Thanks!
This cake was one of the easiest and best cakes I've made. My family loved it! I used the regular pillsbury icing, though, because I was running short on time. Strawberries with the cake make it taste even better! Thanks for the great recipe!
I like more dense cakes, so I loved this one. I made it for my daughter's 5th birthday party. I used a cream cheese frosting. The kids and adults all loved it.
Very flavorful, but I found it to be a little dry...although it could be something that I'm doing...all my cakes end up dry even if I follow the recipe to the T. But, as I said before, the flavor was wonderful! I'll definately try it again.
The cake flavor was good, but it fell apart when I went to remove it from my pan. I don't know if I did something wrong or not. I tried to use a shaped pan for my daughter's b-day. I can't judge the topping, because I didn't get that far - it still sounds good....
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections