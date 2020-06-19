Greek Green Beans

Rating: 4.42 stars
183 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 114
  • 4 star values: 42
  • 3 star values: 20
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 4

A nice mix of green beans, onion, and tomatoes simmered until soft and delicious! Just like Yia Yia used to make!

By COLEE576

11 more images

prep:
20 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir the onions and garlic in the skillet until tender.

  • Mix the green beans, tomatoes, sugar, and salt into the skillet. Reduce heat to low, and continue cooking 45 minutes, or until beans are soft.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 14.6g; fat 20.6g; sodium 11.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (183)

Most helpful positive review

TAMCATTT12
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2004
This is a GREAT side dish. I used canned tomatoes. I added more garlic and garlic salt along with some Oregano. My husband is Greek and adding the Oregano makes it more like the green beans we have been served at Greek restaurants weddings etc. Read More
Helpful
(63)

Most helpful critical review

pureshores
Rating: 3 stars
03/04/2008
Good recipe, however, in Greece we tend to sautee the diced onions in oil first and add some crushed parsley. Then add the green beans, and tomato juice with diced tomatoes, for 5 minutes. (salt&pepper) Then add water just enough to cover the green beans and boil for 50 minutes till the sauce is thick. This makes the green beans softer. Serve with feta cheese and bread for that extra something! Perfect. Read More
Helpful
(224)
Reviews:
Tabitha Church
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2010
Oh my goodness. Tastes like home! I could eat fasolakia (as we call it) every day. I was tempted to add sliced potatoes, but I will do that next time. This time I followed to the letter, except I upped the garlic to 5 cloves, used an extra tomato, and added about 1/4 of broth (I would have liked to use white wine, but had none). I simmered the beans for a solid hour, maybe an hour + 10 min. Also sprinkled a generous amount of parsley. What a nectar the sauce became... I could hear my Greek father's voice telling me to soak it all up with bread. And this dish is not complete with a big chunk of feta cheese on the side. Delicious! But for those who omit the sugar, beware--it serves the purpose of balancing the acidity of the tomatoes. Just a little goes a long way. I actually cut out 1/2 a tsp from the recipe, and it was just right. Yaya would be proud!!! Read More
Helpful
(48)
A Greek in London
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2008
This dish reminds me of my grandma's cooking. It's one of those classic Greek vegetarian dishes that tastes better the next day (after all the flavours have blended). In Greece it would be eaten at room temperature. I love to crumble some Feta on top and eat it as a main course with some crusty bread to sop up the juices. With a glass of dry white wine, what could be better? Yum! Read More
Helpful
(21)
Missdvs
Rating: 4 stars
07/20/2005
My sister had some extra green beans that a friend gave her so I made this recipe. I did add more garlic because I love garlic and I also added some Oregano as another reviewer suggested. This was very good and I will make it again. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Ronda
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2007
I love the idea of this recipe. I even use it with a can of green beans. I use a small amount of evoo and add onions tomato and sugar to taste. I let them soften and add a can of green beans to heat. Taste great! Read More
Helpful
(17)
dimitra
Rating: 4 stars
03/12/2010
I have to change my review a bit: I agree with the other reviewer, the onions should sweat a little before cooking the beans. You should use two small onions, 4 ripe tomatoes, and a whole head of sliced garlice for these beans -- one clove is definitely not enouh. A note to the other reviewers that do not like this recipe after cutting back on the oil - the name of this recipe in Greek translates to "Oily Beans." You must add the oil to get the flavor, then do not transfer the oil to the plate when serving. This dish must also rest for a period of hours to meld the flavors - as with most Greek dishes. Parsley should be added and the addition of oregano is a big no no. This is a main course, typically served with feta cheese and bread. Read More
Helpful
(15)
SarahMc
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2012
I'm not a big fan of green beans but I loved these! Used canned beans a can of tomatoes w/onion & garlic 2 small onions and garlic. Omitted the salt. Delish! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Karen Martell Bishop
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2006
These were QUITE tasty! I made it easier on myself, I'll have to confess. I used two cans of green beans (drained) and two cans of diced tomatoes (partially drained)and followed the recipe from there. It was excellent. Yes, that's a lot of olive oil but you can use a slotted spoon to serve. Will make again and again! Read More
Helpful
(10)
