Greek Green Beans

Rating: 3 stars Good recipe, however, in Greece we tend to sautee the diced onions in oil first and add some crushed parsley. Then add the green beans, and tomato juice with diced tomatoes, for 5 minutes. (salt&pepper) Then add water just enough to cover the green beans and boil for 50 minutes till the sauce is thick. This makes the green beans softer. Serve with feta cheese and bread for that extra something! Perfect. Helpful (224)

Rating: 5 stars This is a GREAT side dish. I used canned tomatoes. I added more garlic and garlic salt along with some Oregano. My husband is Greek and adding the Oregano makes it more like the green beans we have been served at Greek restaurants weddings etc. Helpful (63)

Rating: 5 stars Oh my goodness. Tastes like home! I could eat fasolakia (as we call it) every day. I was tempted to add sliced potatoes, but I will do that next time. This time I followed to the letter, except I upped the garlic to 5 cloves, used an extra tomato, and added about 1/4 of broth (I would have liked to use white wine, but had none). I simmered the beans for a solid hour, maybe an hour + 10 min. Also sprinkled a generous amount of parsley. What a nectar the sauce became... I could hear my Greek father's voice telling me to soak it all up with bread. And this dish is not complete with a big chunk of feta cheese on the side. Delicious! But for those who omit the sugar, beware--it serves the purpose of balancing the acidity of the tomatoes. Just a little goes a long way. I actually cut out 1/2 a tsp from the recipe, and it was just right. Yaya would be proud!!! Helpful (48)

Rating: 5 stars This dish reminds me of my grandma's cooking. It's one of those classic Greek vegetarian dishes that tastes better the next day (after all the flavours have blended). In Greece it would be eaten at room temperature. I love to crumble some Feta on top and eat it as a main course with some crusty bread to sop up the juices. With a glass of dry white wine, what could be better? Yum! Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars My sister had some extra green beans that a friend gave her so I made this recipe. I did add more garlic because I love garlic and I also added some Oregano as another reviewer suggested. This was very good and I will make it again. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars I love the idea of this recipe. I even use it with a can of green beans. I use a small amount of evoo and add onions tomato and sugar to taste. I let them soften and add a can of green beans to heat. Taste great! Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars I have to change my review a bit: I agree with the other reviewer, the onions should sweat a little before cooking the beans. You should use two small onions, 4 ripe tomatoes, and a whole head of sliced garlice for these beans -- one clove is definitely not enouh. A note to the other reviewers that do not like this recipe after cutting back on the oil - the name of this recipe in Greek translates to "Oily Beans." You must add the oil to get the flavor, then do not transfer the oil to the plate when serving. This dish must also rest for a period of hours to meld the flavors - as with most Greek dishes. Parsley should be added and the addition of oregano is a big no no. This is a main course, typically served with feta cheese and bread. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I'm not a big fan of green beans but I loved these! Used canned beans a can of tomatoes w/onion & garlic 2 small onions and garlic. Omitted the salt. Delish! Helpful (11)