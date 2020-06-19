Fabulous Zucchini Grinders

1 of 579

Rating: 5 stars Yum! Be sure to put 1/2 the cheese on the roll 1st (under the zucchini mixture), then the rest of the cheese on top of the zucchini mixture. It prevents the bread from getting soggy. Wonderful recipe! It got the picky SO to eat a veggie that isn't our favorite! I think this would be a hit with most kids, too. Helpful (101)

Rating: 5 stars Here's what I did, sauteed the zucchini (I quartered my 3/4 inch thick circle slices) in olive oil and sprinkled with seasoning salt. I then used pizza sauce instead of marinara since we had it on hand. After heating this all up I just tossed in the shredded mozzarella and cooked it all together then put it on my toasted hoagie rolls. I added an extra sprinkle of mozzarella because I love cheese. It was so delicious! If you toast the rolls first then just melt the cheese in with your zucchini it will not make your rolls soggy and it is also quicker to throw together. This is one of my new favorite recipes! It is so versatile! The next day I had some extra yellow summer squash and used it in place of the zucchini and had an equally delicious grinder. I'm sure you could use eggplant too, and maybe even add some olives and feta cheese. The possibilities are endless but the base recipe it great as is! Helpful (84)

Rating: 5 stars Fabulous is right!!!! I just finished eating these for dinner and had to run upstairs immediately to give them the 5 stars they deserve. I used olive oil instead of butter, and added a red pepper cut into bite size pieces and a chopped onion, plus some garlic powder and italian seasonings. YUMMY. Meat-eating boyfriend loved too! Thanks for a great healthy recipe!!! Helpful (67)

Rating: 5 stars These were really great. I added onion and mushrooms to the zucchini. To avoid soggy bread I used sliced provolone cheese instead of shredded and lined the bread with cheese so that the sauce wouldn't soak into the bread. It worked great. Next time I'm going to try adding some vegetarian Italian sausage crumbles to these. Yum! Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely fantastic and so quick and easy. I used just zucchini and it was perfect. My husband modified his by chopping leftover chicken from the night before and following the general recipe after that and he said his was woderful too. I would recommending using more zuchinni. I used 3 medium ones and it really wasn't enough four three let alone for sandwiches. Also I would put the cheese in the middle of the sandwich as you will loose some to the tinfoil otherwise. Finally you may want to toast your rolls a little before filling them. We found the inside gets pretty soggy from all the sauce otherwise. Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars yum! I toasted my bread in the oven as it pre-heated and the grinder turned out nice and crisp. Next time I think I'll add mushrooms and black olives. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars Fabulous times 100. A Most Perfect way to prepare zucchini. WOW!! DELISH!!AWESOME AND GREAT ARE JUST A FEW DESCRIPTIVES. I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THESE SANDWICHES. I TOOK ADVICE OF OTHERS AND ADDED SOME ONION AND GREEN PEPPER PUT ON A HERO ROLL AND USED MARINARA SAUCE FROM A JAR. WOW WILL MAKE MANY MANY MANY MORE TIMES. Didn't mean to shout but wanted you to know that this is a True 5 Star recipe if you follow the directions. MMMMMMMMMMM MMMMMMM gOOD!!!!Thank You!! Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was simple and delicious. I used olive oil instead of butter to make it a bit healthier. I also used mozarella slices (what I had) and put the slice on the bun then added zucchini filling resulting in nice melted cheese. Will definitely make again. Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars I agree cut the zucchini pieces small! I used a sausage spaghetti sauce so satisfied my need for a bit of meat. Also used slices of fresh mozarella and ciabatta rolls cooked in the toaster oven without foil. I really enjoyed them but maybe I went a little overboard on the red pepper - they were spicy! Helpful (21)