Gingerbread I
Gingerbread is an old-fashioned, warm, and spicy treat you can make easily at home with this recipe.
This is the exact recipe I've used to make gingerbread for years. I've tried other recipes, but keep coming back to this one - it's my idea of perfect gingerbread. It's easy to make, with ingredients always on hand, and mildly spiced to please the whole family. I use Grandma's Molasses (which appears dark - I'm not sure what "light molasses" is). You can double the amounts of ginger and cinnamon if you prefer a spicier cake. This truly is "good old-fashioned gingerbread"!!Read More
I checked the cake at 25 minutes and it was done. Maybe over-done? It is a touch dry. After cooling, when I cut into the cake, it was downright crumbly. I covered it overnight and now it holds together nicely, but it's still a bit dry. I doubled the spices and added 1/4 tsp cloves. It would not have been spicy enough for us otherwise. I think I'll look for a different recipe.Read More
Perfectly moist and light and fluffy and wonderful with a slightly chewy crust (I like the corners). The kids all raved on this. I added twice the ginger as I like it that way. Really a lot better than I expected. One of the best quick cakes I've ever made. No more brownies for us! **Note** I'm coming back to update my review. I just read the other reviews that talk about this cake being dry. I don't understand that. Perhaps they missed adding the water? Maybe they're cooking it too long? This truly is so moist that it is really a cake, not a bread. I've made it repeatedly and it's great every time.
I doubled this and made some for my 96 year old Kentucky Granny. She loved it. And she has been cooking for 80 years, her approval is not given to just any ole dish. I added a lil' bit more ginger. Just a pinch more. My Whole family loved it.Thanks
I had a spur of the moment christmas feeling, and needed a gingerbread cake, and this was the most compatable recipe I found- I substituted the water for orange juice, and both molasses and white sugar for brown sugar, and added ground cloves and nutmeg. Was absolutely delicious with an orange juice and sugar glaze.
I just follow the cooking instructions and this cake turned out perfect.....just like my gramma used to make!!!!!!!
YUM,YUM,YUM! Perfect recipe. Quick, easy, delicious. I doubled the spices and used regular molasses. Sifted powdered sugar over the top while still warm. It's a HIT!
I love this recipe! I used softened butter instead of shortening, and I doubled all the spices and did a little extra baking soda. Also, I added about a half of a teaspoon of ground cloves.
I really enjoyed this cake. It was easy to make with ingredients I had on hand. I used regular molassas instead of light. It turned out wonderful!
Good stuff (with my modifications). I doubled the ginger and cinnamon, added a half-teaspoon of nutmeg and a quarter-teaspoon of cayenne, substituted hot brewed coffee for the water, and sprinkled the batter with diced candied ginger. Yes, it is a little "cakey," but very moist and VERY flavorful. Thanks!
Easy and delicious! Next time I'll double the spices- they weren't 'punched' with flavor the way I like gingerbread to be. The dough should be refrigerated a little before working with it AND we added at least 1 cup of additional flour and should have added at least another 1/2c on top of that.
I read all the reviews for this recipe before trying it and decided to take other reviewers advice and double the spices. I also added 1/4 tsp cloves and substituted orange juice for the water. I wanted to use this bread in silicon gingerbread boy and girl cake pans for my kids to decorate. The cakes were a bit dry and fell apart very easily. I felt like something was missing, to me gingerbread should be more dense and it should hold together well. Maybe I will try making again with more butter. I frosted them with orange cream cheese frosting, YUM! Tasted good, kids liked it.
I made this gingerbread yesterday and really enjoyed it. I had company coming over and wanted something quick and delicious. This fit the bill. Following others' recommendations, I doubled the amount of cinnamon and ginger and added 1.5 teaspoons each clove and nutmeg as well. The result was a cake that was perfectly spiced. The aroma while baking was terrific. I also used a combo of brown and white sugars with the molasses. While others mentioned a dry cake, mine turned out wonderfully with a soft, moist texture. I did bake mine in a loaf pan but do not recommend it - the soft texture lends more to a cake pan than a bread pan. I had a slice with a cup of coffee this morning - the flavors are richer today. An excellent recipe. Thanks so much for sharing!
A little too much molasses, took on the taste of molasses. Not like I remember it as a kid
This is the perfect classic gingerbread recipe. I too doubled the spice based on personal preference. It makes a smooth, rich, mollasses-y batter (which I ate way too much of raw!) and an even more delicious cake. I served warm with homemade whipped cream. Christmas on a plate! Side note: this is probably much easier to make if you have a kitchen aid. It wouldn't be impossible with a handmixer, just labor intensive.
I have a health-conscious husband who won't eat a lot of sweets--but he does love ginger. So I switched up some ingredients. I substituted coconut oil for the shortening, two egg whites for the egg, and maple syrup for the sugar. I also doubled the ginger and cinnamon. It only took about 20 minutes to cook. My husband loved it. Easy to make; easier to eat!!!
This was so delicious and Christmasy! I frosted mine with a lemon butter cream, it was a big hit!
I give this 5 stars because my bf loves this stuff. I think it needs a bit more spice. I make the lemon sauce from the gingerbread with lemon sauce recipe (posted on this website as well)
I've been looking for a soft gingerbread recipe for ages - this one is very good! It's very moist if served warm; still reasonable when cooled. I baked it for 30 minutes and it was exactly done.
This bread is absolutely amazing!! I doubled the spices like the rest of the reviewers and made some substitutions to make it lower fat. I used 1/4 cup butter and 1/4 cup plain fat free yogurt (with a spoonful of splenda to sweeten it) and sub'd half the sugar with splenda. My gingerbread wasn't dry at all, but i only baked it for 30 minutes and it was perfect.
Yummy, I doubled the spices as suggested...perfect. Mine was a little dry because my oven runs hot. I should have taken it out 5 minutes earlier but still great.
This was absolutely delicious and very moist! I doubled the spices as recommended by some viewers. Thank you for this very yummy recipe.
This was quite good - i used butter since I did not have shortening in the pantry. I was a little more generous with the spices than the recipe called for, but did not quite double the., Also added a few shakes of ground cloves since my favorite gingerbread cookie recipe calls for that. I used this recipe to make the cake part of the gingerbread pear upside down cake on this site (instead of a box mix) - I used apples instead of pears (always have to adjust to what is on hand!) - great fall dessert - but make sure you have whipped cream or vanilla ice cream to top it off!
Like other reviewers have stated, I found this gingerbread a little dry. However, after I doubled all the spices and added cloves and the result was delicious. I made the cake in a bundt pan, dusted it with icing sugar and took it to a New Year's party. It was a hit! I will make this cake again, but maybe with a bit more molasses.
I made this cake as the recipe states, with one exception. I only had dark molasses, so I replaced about 1/3 of the amount with clear Karo corn syrup. I thought this cake tasted good, but did not have the pronounced ginger flavor I wanted and I thought that it was just a little on the dry side. I served it with a vanilla custard sauce (I just used 1/2 my homemade vanilla pudding recipe and added more milk)which made up for the dryness. I think that more powdered ginger (or a little fresh) and maybe the addition of a little bit of yogurt or sour cream (1/4 C.?) would bring this up to 5 stars.
I give this a 5 because I think for a first try it came out wonderful and tastes just as good !
great recipe and very easy to make. I doubled the ginger and cinnamon amounts and added 1/4 tsp of nutmeg. I also used 1/4 cup white sugar and 1/4 cup brown sugar rather than 1/2 cup of just white sugar. Couldn't find "light" molasses so I just used Grandma's original molasses instead; it works just fine. love this recipe and it will be a holiday staple from now on!!!
This was a huge hit & would be SO delicious with vanilla ice cream. Taste like Christmas!
I love this. I make it all the time. I tend to up the water and molasses just a bit to make it a touch more moist. Thanks for this. It is a standard in my house now.
In my preivious review I said I would take it to work, and strangly almost everyone loved it. The Japanese are not really into spicy cakes but so many people went back for seconds and thirds. Some people could not eat a mouthful! I personally loved it, nice and spicy!
EASY & DELICIOUS...WHAT MORE COULD YOU ASK FOR.
Moist and rich and spicy, you can't eat just one piece!! Absolutely wonderful served warm right out of the oven!
not bad, a little sticky and bland could do with more spices
YUM. This is an excellent gingerbread cake!
Tasty but not as ginger-y as I'd wanted, even after adding extra ginger. Warm & comforting...and does my house ever smell good!
I made this for the first time and thought the flavor was great. It was a bit dry but I will add more water next time and cook it in a different pan (not a bundt). I melted milk chocolate chips and put them on top after it came out of the oven.
Loved the flavor, but seemed a little dry. That could have been my oven's fault, so I am willing to try again.
I read many of the reviews and decided to try this cake exactly as it appears. And I'm glad I did. It is just what I wanted. I thought the texture was great as well as the taste. Mine was not dry at all. I don't think I would have liked it if I'd doubled the spices.
Dryness wasn't a problem, just take it out a little sooner. I also substituted in orange juice, and I think it paired really well with the ginger. even my picky kids loved it!
This was phenomenal! My mom used to make gingerbread and I was craving some one day-I went with this recipe because it seemed so easy, and it was! Result was a very moist, semi-dense, slightly chewy on the outside gingerbread that our whole family enjoyed (and devoured)! I put about 3/4 tsp ginger and 3/4 tsp cinnamon and it was flavorful without being overpowering. Also used coconut oil in place of the shortening-just to make a bit healthier. You can tell when this is not done and when it is done. Mine took right at 30 minutes(time probably varies depending on the oven used). Pull it as soon as its no longer jiggly in the middle. I will use this again and again!!
This is the best gingerbread cake I have ever had!!! I used black strap molasses and the consistency was brownie like. I won't be making brownies much now that I found this.
not good! its dry and sunk in the middle during baking.
This was ok. It was hard to mix as I dont have a mixer. It was pretty plain without a topping. It could be that I just dont remember gingerbread like this.
This is such an easy recipe! I put everything in my kitchenaid mixer, mixed, and poured it into my pyrex. It made my house smell amazing! I didn't put any powdered sugar on top, but it would be a pretty addition.
BIG HIT! With my (picky) teenager. I used lemon ginger tea, for the hot water, added extra spices, tasted batter, and will be making this again for my family!!
This is a good gingerbread, and easy to make, but I did double the ginger and cinnamon the second time I made it because it seemed lacking in spice. The recipe doubles well into a 13 x 9 pan. I used coconut oil in place of shortening and it worked out very nicely! I'll be making this often!
I don't know about you all, but this didn't turn out for me at all. The flavoring was good, but the consistancy was horrible.
I love anything with molasses and this nice, easy recipe for gingerbread was no exception. It had good texture and moisture, but it lacked something which I can’t put my finger on.
I must have done something wrong, it fell in the middle.
It was good but too sweet.
Definitely needs more spices than the original recipe calls for. I tripled the ginger and cinnamon, added freshly ground cloves, and substituted strong coffee for the water. Warm from the oven with an icing of natural yogurt, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and icing sugar, this was a lovely spice cake.
The recipe came out well, but it didn't carry the flavorful spice of gingerbread that I would have liked to have had come through. Easy recipe but I would recommend adding more ginger and cinnamon.
I made this cake according to the recipe. The taste is great, but the texture was dry and crumbly. I didn't think I left it in too long, because I had tested it with a toothpick twice. The first time it wasn't done...and a few minutes later it was. I would like to know why some thought it was dry, and others thought it was moist! I will make this again because the taste is great, and with whipped cream it's not so dry. Anyone know what went wrong?
Delicious! Lite, moist, and the perfect balance of molasses and ginger. All that, and very easy and quick to put together.
I love this recipe! this time I added a little extra ginger and some fresh orange zest, this recipe is definitely a keeper! Fast easy and always turns out great! I am making this again tonight, but this time I will use lemon zest/curls with a warm lemon sauce. This is just so darned easy to make, and the family simply loves it
Really really good, but too much salt.
I doubled the recipe and it came out great. I will make it again soon.
i doubled the recipe & made two beautiful loaves. i added in a couple pinches of nutmeg, allspice, pumpkin pie spice, and cloves. will definately make this again.
Very disappointing. With no changes to the recipe, it turned out dry, dense and very thin in the pan, not like gingerbread I'm used to. Would not make it again.
I changed to bake for 72 servings. No other changes were made and it was wonderful. Fluffy, moist and perfectly spiced!
I doubled the cinnamon and ginger for an added spice flavor and it was excellant!!
This is so, so good. I tinkered with the spices a little bit, doubling the ginger and adding 1/4 t of cardamom and 1/8 t of black pepper. The resulting gingerbread was exactly what I was craving. This is going to be a holiday staple around here.
I would like to make this receipe in minature size cake pans for Christmas give-aways. For anyone who has tried this receipe how long would you suggest I cook the cake in a minature size? Your feedback is appreciated.
Just what ginger bread should be
Fluffy and moist but very little ginger / spice flavor. I really want to taste the ginger. Will try again in future with spice adjustments.
Easy to make! Everyone loved it!
Delicious! I did use regular dark molasses. I also made a lemon sauce to serve over it. If you've never had gingerbread with lemon sauce you are missing out!
This is identical to the Gingerbread recipe found in Better Homes and Garden Cookbook c.1950. It is bound to be lip smacking
Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. I'm in love. I will make this very often. I didn't have shortening so I substituted with butter and doubled up on the spices because I don't think there is such a thing as "too much cinnamon & ginger".
This was a wonderful Gingerbread recipe. Originally we were going to add icing, but the cake was flavorful without the extra icing. It is a very light cake.
Perfect! I made it as a loaf instead of in a 8x8 pan and sliced it like banana bread. It took a little longer to bake but it was perfect. Thanks!
I tripled the spices and added. nutmeg and orange zest. Also uaed brown sugar and a mix of treacle and golden syrup. I have never made a cake before. In fact at 42 I've only just started learning to cook! This has been a birthday treat I used to have someone make for me but now I'm single I've had to learn! Mine is resting now to let the stickiness come out but I had a taste and it was amazing! it is such a sense of accomplishment for a newbie like me! Happy birthday to me in a few days. Thank you for your recipe!
I have made this recipe twice now - everyone loves it. Both times I have used the recipe, however, the center collapses toward the end of the recommended cooking time. Big dent in the center...... What's going on?
