Gingerbread I

This was phenomenal! My mom used to make gingerbread and I was craving some one day-I went with this recipe because it seemed so easy, and it was! Result was a very moist, semi-dense, slightly chewy on the outside gingerbread that our whole family enjoyed (and devoured)! I put about 3/4 tsp ginger and 3/4 tsp cinnamon and it was flavorful without being overpowering. Also used coconut oil in place of the shortening-just to make a bit healthier. You can tell when this is not done and when it is done. Mine took right at 30 minutes(time probably varies depending on the oven used). Pull it as soon as its no longer jiggly in the middle. I will use this again and again!!