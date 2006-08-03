Gingerbread I

4.4
88 Ratings
  • 5 56
  • 4 21
  • 3 8
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

Gingerbread is an old-fashioned, warm, and spicy treat you can make easily at home with this recipe.

Recipe by Kathleen Dickerson

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 8x8 inch square
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees (175 degrees C). Grease and lightly flour one 8 inch square baking pan.

    Advertisement

  • Cream shortening and sugar until light. Add the egg and molasses and beat thoroughly.

  • Sift together the flour, salt, baking soda, ground ginger, and ground cinnamon.

  • Bring water to a boil and add alternately with flour mixture to the creamed mixture, beating well after each addition. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 to 40 minutes. Serve warm and enjoy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
211 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 30.6g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 235.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022