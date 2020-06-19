Fresh Rhubarb Bread Pudding

This bread pudding was the hit of the Easter parade of desserts! I made 1.5 X this recipe, baked it the same amount of time, and it was perfect. I served it with the custard sauce from Grandma's Bread Pudding on this site. Next time I'll add more rhubarb and decrease the amount of sugar in the custard sauce, but even as is, it is still a five-star treat! (I also sprinkled the top with sliced almondsinstead of walnuts because that was what I had on hand.) This is a good basic recipe to use with other kinds of fruits too. I'll have fun varying it.
So good! I am so excited to have found this great recipe to use my rhubarb in. I made it exactly as the recipe shows - except I didn't serve with cream. Tried it both warm and cold and it was fabulous both ways. Love it!
06/07/2005
This was the best recipe for eatting rhubarb. The cream made the pudding just the best. I have the fresh rhubarb to make again and some for the freezer to make later. Thanks for the recipe.
Very good dessert. I used an extra egg and doubled the cinnamon. Also substituted hazelnuts for the walnuts because that's what I had on hand and it turned out wonderful. Served with a little heavy cream and everyone loved it.
08/29/2004
Great recipe, easy on hand ingredients, simple instructions, impressive tasty results.
Excellent way to use frozen cubed rhubarb in the middle of winter. I thawed and squeezed out the rhubarb's extra moisture before using. Also added a few tablespoons of brandy with the egg mixture for an extra zip. Wow was this good.
I made this with about 3/4 of a sourdough baguette and it turned out amazing (nearly addictive!!) - chewy and tangy, balanced by the sweet fluffiness of the custardy mix. This is a great way to use up day-old artisan bread that tends to be a bit crusty and dry. I doubled up the small slices in the toaster after cutting about 1/8-inch off the bottom and the ridges off the top of each slice (process and use as bread crumbs). There's no need to cut off the sides or be too fussy with this part. This is a worthwhile (and pretty healthy) dish to bake and if rhubarb isn't in season, granny smith apples, cranberries, or other varieties of fruits can be used with great success.
We couldn't stop nibbling on this as it sat on the stove. I used 10 slices of the whitest white bread with crusts on and (and ends included) 1 1/4 cup rhubard and 3/4 cup raspberries from our garden and no nuts out of personal preference. Delicious - definately something I would serve with a brunch or with fresh whipped cream for dessert. Even hubby who stated beforehand that he doesn't like bread pudding couldn't resist! I did bake about 10 minutes longer than the recipe calls for, but the texture was great.
I thought this was a weird way to make a bread pudding, but the reviewers gave me enough courage to give it a go. They were right. This is amazing. I've made it twice, and each time it's awesome. I use a sweet bread and I'm lazy, so I left the crusts on. For effect, I've taken to sprinkling demerara sugar on top of all my bread puddings, but it doesn't need it. The recipe is excellent as is. Thanks so much for sharing.
My husbands mother used to make bread pudding which I never thought as something that great, but he loved it. So for fathers day I decided to make this one up as I had just been given fresh garden rhubarb. He was crazy for it and I also really enjoyed it. The only changes I made was used pecans instead of walnuts and tossed in a handful of craisins with the rhubarb. Today my husband came home with some day old bread in the hopes that I will make it again. I think that says it all...
This recipe is fabulous! In case anyone wants to make it "healthy" here's what I did: I used 8 slices of light whole wheat sandwich bread, substituted 3/4 of the sugar with Splenda. I used a bag of frozen rhubarb which was 3 cups, so I used more sugar/splenda than the original recipe. The original is great, but a guilt-free dessert is just awesome, so I had to tweak it a bit.
I reserve bread pudding until I have odds and ends in my refrigerator, so this one was made with two hot dog buns, two hamburger buns, two heels of wheat bread and four Madeline cookies. I cubed & toasted them and baked the whole thing in a 9x13 dish. Other than that I followed the exact recipe and it turned out great. Mine baked for a little over an hour.
Love it! I made it with Simple Whole Wheat bread from this site, left the crusts on, added a small splash of vanilla and since I didn't have walnuts, I used some sliced almonds. When I told my husband what I was making, he asked why I had to mess with Bread Pudding by putting rhubarb in it. Then he tasted it. I have been instructed to never make Bread Pudding any other way ever again.
Brilliant!!!!!! 'Himself' hanging around the kitchen aroma before it was even cooked through. Got a huge thumbs up for what he described as a 'trial taste'. Definitely a keeper. mmmmmm - Tx.. all the way from Australia:-)
This was a great recipe to work with. I did customize it though. Instead of 1 1/2 cups of milk I did just 1 cup of milk and added a 1/4 cup of cream. I also used 1 cup of white sugar and then sprinkled brown sugar on top making sure I covered it with foil for the first 30 minutes so that it could melt. I added a touch more cinnamon and about 1/4 tsp of nutmeg. I also put in only 1 1/2 cups of diced rhubarb and then put in some sliced strawberries and raspberries and just eyeballed the amount that I wanted. And instead of using walnuts, I sprinkled raw sliced almonds on top. As far as the directions, I added the white sugar to the milk/cream/butter mixture and then tempered it in to the egg/cinnamon/nutmeg mixture before pouring it over the bread and letting it soak. Finally, I served it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top. It was delicious!!! I also found these great foil containers with cardboard covers so that I could make extra and freeze them. Next time, I make this I will take a picture of it and add it to the photo album on here.
This was insanely good and very easy. I made it with some old whole wheat bread, added a little vanilla, and served it with a caramel sauce. It was a huge hit. It's one of the best recipes I've tried so far on AllRecipes.
I was a little bit skeptical about this recipe although I love bread pudding and I love rhubarb, I wasn't sure I'd like them together. I read the reviews and had to give it a try. Delicious! My husband, who doesn't usually like bread pudding, loved it too. I served it with a small scoop of vanilla ice cream. The only change I made to the recipe was using light wheat bread instead of regular bread. This is a keeper! Thank you!
This was a fantastic recipe... and the best part is that it is impossible to screw up! And trust me I tried! I'd made the recipe twice before and thought surely I had it by memory... but added the milk to the eggs and sugar and poured that, cold, over the bread cubes. I let it sit the requisite 15 minutes and then added the rhubarb and butter... it still turned out fabulous! It was even better the next day as breakfast.
Wonderful! Not that I dislike the pies and cobblers that use up the rhubarb at this time of year, but this is such a NICE change! I used cinnamon-raisin bread in Spring 2008, like one of the earlier reviewers. I liked it a lot, but it is still so much fun to get a husband to say, "This is GREAT! Save this recipe!" I made it again this year (2009) and used half the milk with an equal amount of sour cream that I needed to use up. I added a little light corn syrup to balance the sour cream's tartness. Fabulous again.
Good stuff! I used whole wheat bread, buttermilk, brown sugar, a dash of nutmeg and almond extract. Very nice texture. perfect sweet-tart balance. Not the prettiest dish (maybe because of the whole wheat bread) but powdered sugar and whippped cream fixed that right up. I will make this every spring when my rhubarb comes up.
Love this recipe! Bread pudding is a comfort food from my childhood and I'll be making it this way every spring when the rhubarb is fresh. I made this with my homemade whole wheat bread, used pecans instead of walnuts because that's what I had and used 3 to 4 cups of rhubarb because I have tons of it in the garden but otherwise no changes. Best warm with fesh cream.
I always follow the recipe exactly how written the first time and did so with this. I did bake for 1 hour 10 minutes, though...20 minutes longer than the recipe called for. This is a winner - my family raved!
Very Very Good!! Loved it. Husband did'nt care for the fact that it's made with bread but it was the first time I made bread pudding. Even my 3yr old son loved it and he can be quite picky. Thanks for the great recipe.
Delicious!! I made this bread pudding with 1/2 bakery white bread and 1/2 cinnamon swirl. I also made a glaze of milk, powdered sugar and vanilla to drizzle over the top. Wonderful. I'll certainly make this again.
Loved it! Nice change of pace from the usual rhubarb recipes. I've always been a fan of bread puddings & this didn't disappoint. Also very easy to make. I left the crusts on & it was still excellent. Will definitely make it again!
We liked it though the rhubarb was still a little crunchy in some places. I even baked it for 20 minutes longer. I added blueberries as well. I put whip cream on it before serving. My daughter, who hates bread pudding, ate a bowl and said it was good.
I used whole wheat bread as it was all I had. I was wary about it being soggy as some other cooks have noted so i made sure to cook it until it was completley set which took longer than the 50 minutes specified in the recipe and it turned out fine. I would have rated it 5 stars except would have liked to taste the rhubarb more.
Wonderful!! I am eagaerly awaiting Rhubarb season to start again here in Wisconsin to make this wonderful dessert! I would have never thought to add Rhubarb to bread pudding......thank you for the recipe! Add a dollop of cream or vanilla ice cream to each serving.....WOW!
This is my favorite bread pudding recipe! I slice up the heels of my home made whole wheat bread and keep them in a bag in the freezer just for this recipe. I find it very sweet, though so I cut down to one cup of sugar.
Absolutely amazing taste. I doubled the recipe. Not sure why, but it was very soupy. I baked in a four quart casserole, so wonder if it needed more surface in order to release extra moisture. I also sat the casserole in a pan of water while baking, the way my mom did.
Wonderful recipe. Have an abundance of Rhubarb and finding new ways to use it. Made it twice in 2 weeks. Husband even thought it was good enough to make again. Followed recipe and turned out GREAT. Thank You
This honestly is more of a "what you can do with this recipe" than a review of the as-written recipe. Mine, like many bread pudding events, was what was on hand and this truly an "End of the Season BP." I had some (3 c.) rhubarb that I had frozen that was extra from a prior dish and some hotdog (5) and brat buns (2) that were in the refrigerator when the grill went into the shed. The brat buns were whole wheat with some rye qualities and , were a surprisingly great addition, giving an occasional rye taste to the dish. I lean savory over sweet so also used just 1 c. sugar and I liked it a lot. Thanks to the reviewer who said to thaw and wring out the frozen rhubarb. This is a great recipe to build off and play with. thanks.
Excellent recipe-I had 3 cups of frozen rhubarb so I used that and increased the sugar an extra 1/4 cup and added a bit more cinnamon. We thought it was great and will be adding this to the recipe file.
I used 8 slices (8 oz.) white bread , untrimmed, set overnight in the fridge to dry out. Melted butter but did not boil milk(use whole milk for best results). Baked in 7x11 pan. Similar to fruit french toast recipes made with syrup. This did not need syrup. Ate for breakfast. Tastes great warm or cold! Made 8 servings @ 6 oz. Will freeze leftovers.
This was tasty, but needs a few tweaks. After reading other ratings that claimed sogginess, instead of using 8 slices of trimmed bread, I used 12 UNTRIMMED slices of sandwich bread and solved the sogginess problem. After eating it, I would highly recommend adding either a cup of raisins or at least another cup of rhubarb. Whipped topping as a topper was great too.
I used up all my leftover bread scraps out of the freezer, so most was whole grain types. Used brown sugar, had no white. Made some whipped cream with berry flavoured sugar and some stewed rhubarb/strawberry on the side. I also doubled the recipe and it took another 20 minutes at least longer. Would make again!
Added about a cup of diced strawberries and about a half cup of extra rhubarb. Did not remove bread crust, as that's the way we traditionally see bread pudding. Used 2 whole eggs and 3/4 cup egg whites instead of 5 whole eggs. Also reduced sugar to 1 cup as others had done. Took about a half hour longer to fully cook, but the result was worth waiting for. Served with a warm vanilla sauce. Very good.
This was a huge hit! I did alter the procedure a bit based on another bread pudding recipe I make fairly often, which omits some of the steps in the instructions of this recipe. I whisked the eggs with the butter and sugar, then whisked in unscalded milk. Instead of the toasted sliced bread, I cubed a hearty nine-grain baguette that I buy at my grocer's bakery in a bag called "party slices". I calculated the measurement to be about three cups of bread cubes to substitute for the eight slices called for in the recipe. I mixed the cubed bread and rhubarb into the milk mixture and allowed it to sit for about half an hour. I decided not to take any chances on the 2 quart casserole overflowing in the oven and went with a 9x13 pan instead. When I pulled it out of the oven, it was nicely crisp on the outside. The rhubarb was soft and mild, and the nine-grain baguette lent a delicious, nutty flavor. The sugar was the perfect amount, making me think that this recipe will make a wonderful breakfast dish.
This was SO good! It allowed the tart rhubarb to shine through...serve it with a little whole cream!
06/10/2019
I just brought this to a potluck and I came home with an empty dish! I got lots of compliments. I made it with 1.5 cups rhubarb and 1 cup blueberries. It's so good, I'm going to make it again tomorrow since all mine got eaten tonight!! Although the blueberries tasted great, I might switch the blueberries for pomegranate.
We loved this recipe! Both of my parents came over to try it and gave it great reviews. My hubby is cleaning his plate at this moment and said it was great. I am not really a fan of rhubarb and even I thought it tasted great. I added some extra break as I think I was using "cheap" white bread and it just didn't look like enough. I added an extra 4 slices and kept all the ingredient amounts the same and it came out perfect! Thanks for the great recipe!
Delicious! Love it! I left the crust on ( like most great bread pudding) and added a few splashes of vanilla and a dash of nutmeg. And no nuts (Im not a fan of desserts with nuts)! Cant wait for my plant to grow so I can make more!
This was a hit with my family. I used Pepperidge Farm cinnamon bread (advised on another bread pudding recipe on this site). I topped it with a vanilla sauce found on this site. I will certainly make this with my next rhubarb harvest!
This was wonderful! I made this as a surprise treat for my hubby because he loves bread pudding. I was surprised how much I liked this too, especially since Im not a big rhubarb lover. (My neighbor gives me some from his garden) The nuts on top really added a nice touch!
This is a wonderful pudding but even with the tartness of the rhubarb it has way too much sugar. I use whatever bread I have and leave crusts on and use 1/2 cup brown or coco palm sugar as well as an extra egg.
I used frozen rhubarb and forgot to add the extra sugar that frozen rhubarb seems to call for but it was still excellent, definitely something to be made again. My dad even liked it. He hates bread pudding cuz he was forced to eat it alot as a kid growing up.
