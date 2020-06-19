Fresh Rhubarb Bread Pudding

4.7
120 Ratings
  • 5 95
  • 4 18
  • 3 6
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A standard bread pudding is great by itself, but this one is enhanced with the tart flavor of fresh rhubarb and nuts. Serve with a splash of cream.

Recipe by DMJOLLY

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Place bread cubes into a buttered 2 quart casserole dish. Combine the milk and butter in a saucepan, and heat just to the boiling point. Pour over the bread cubes, and let stand for 15 minutes. In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar, cinnamon and salt. Stir in rhubarb. Pour over the soaked bread, and stir gently until evenly blended. Sprinkle walnuts over the top.

  • Bake for 50 minutes in the preheated oven, until nicely browned on the top. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Tips

This recipe appeared in Allrecipes Magazine as "Blueberry Bread Pudding," and used blueberries instead of rhubarb.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
444 calories; protein 10.9g; carbohydrates 64.3g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 180.2mg; sodium 463.4mg. Full Nutrition
