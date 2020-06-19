Fresh Rhubarb Bread Pudding

This was a great recipe to work with. I did customize it though. Instead of 1 1/2 cups of milk I did just 1 cup of milk and added a 1/4 cup of cream. I also used 1 cup of white sugar and then sprinkled brown sugar on top making sure I covered it with foil for the first 30 minutes so that it could melt. I added a touch more cinnamon and about 1/4 tsp of nutmeg. I also put in only 1 1/2 cups of diced rhubarb and then put in some sliced strawberries and raspberries and just eyeballed the amount that I wanted. And instead of using walnuts, I sprinkled raw sliced almonds on top. As far as the directions, I added the white sugar to the milk/cream/butter mixture and then tempered it in to the egg/cinnamon/nutmeg mixture before pouring it over the bread and letting it soak. Finally, I served it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top. It was delicious!!! I also found these great foil containers with cardboard covers so that I could make extra and freeze them. Next time, I make this I will take a picture of it and add it to the photo album on here.