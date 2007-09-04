Easy Raisin Cake

A not too sweet cake packed with raisins. Perfect with coffee or tea and a wonderful departure from the typically sweet holiday goodies.

Recipe by Nancy W. Markey

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 10x10 inch cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease one 10 x 10 inch baking pan.

  • In a large saucepan boil the raising with the water for 10 minutes. Add the butter or margarine and let cool.

  • In the same pan add the flour, soda, salt, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and chopped nuts (optional), mix well and pour batter into a lightly greased 10x10 inch baking pan

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 minutes. Serves 8 to 12.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 20.8g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 129.1mg. Full Nutrition
