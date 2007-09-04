Easy Raisin Cake

Good, basic cake with pleasant flavors. Wasn't impressive to me, but I still might make it again. It's nice with black tea. I am gluten-free, so used a 1-to-1 gluten-free flour blend. That part was fine. I used half the sugar, which I was really happy about. The end result was a lightly sweet cake with plenty of bursts of sweetness from the ample raisins. For the 1 cup chopped walnuts, I used about 2/3 C chopped walnuts and 1/3 C chopped Brazil nuts. Brazil nuts have a milder flavor to me, but similar to walnuts. But I like to use Brazil nuts for the selenium. I kept other ingredients true to the recipe. I would definitely mix up the dry ingredients very well before adding to the wet ones. I didn't do this as well as I should have, so there were bits that tasted saltier or more like baking soda. A note on the liquid amount, as I've seen several people comment on that: I boiled the raisins in the 2C water uncovered and at a rolling boil for the full 10 minutes. This reduced the amount of liquid to the perfect amount. When I mixed the dry and wet ingredients, it was clear that the proportions were spot-on. So I'm wondering if others are simmering the raisins instead of boiling them, or covering them, resulting in more liquid left? This would make a good cake in the fall or winter with a tea or coffee break.