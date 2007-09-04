Easy Raisin Cake
A not too sweet cake packed with raisins. Perfect with coffee or tea and a wonderful departure from the typically sweet holiday goodies.
The nutmeg and cinnamon combination was awesome! It smelled so good! But, my cake was a flop; it looked good on the outside but was starchy in the inside... gave the appearance of play dough... too much water? The measurements and temperature were right, and I even left the cake in the oven longer... but...Read More
Very good! I used whole wheat flour and it turned out great! I will probably leave out 1/4c sugar next time, as it is sweeter than I thought- but very delicious. Thank-you!
I have tried so many recipes on this site but this is my first review coz I am truly impressed at how such an easy and simplified recipe could taste so good and still be foolproof. It turned out light, moist and even better than some of the best fruit cakes I've tried. At first, I was worried when I saw there were no eggs nor baking powder in the recipe and was wondering how the cake could possibly rise, but it turned out just fine. My husband and kids loved it. I would reduce the sugar to 3/4 cup the next time I bake it only because we like cakes less sweet...but this recipe on its own is really PERFECT! Absolutely for keeps!
This recipe was rather dry when I mixed it, so I added three eggs, and it has turned out very well.
This was delicious. I also used whole wheat flour, to make it more healthy. It tastes very much like honey cake, but without the honey.
This is very close to my family recipe. Try substituting buttermilk for your liquid instead of the raisin water. Also, we do frost the cake with a Caramel frosting. For the frosting, melt 1/4 c butter in a saucepan on med-low heat. Stir in 1/2 c packed brown sugar and bring to a good boil. Add 2T milk and return to a boil. Remove from heat and stir in 1/2 tsp vanilla and 1 c powdered sugar, sifted. Whisk till smooth and pour over the top of the cake. This will set up nicely, yet still be soft.
This cake is so easy and quick to make and every loved it.
i love this cake it's so moist,and very easy to make.i didn't have any nuts but it turned out nice without them. will make again thanks.
This is a surprisingly easy recipe and vegetarian at that! I just added a little more spice.
Delicious added 2 eggs used much less sugar ..it was a bit liquidity so I added a bit more flour before i put it in the baking dish.... and it turned out moist and tasty...nice flavour it is my favourite and will make it again many times
Excellent recipe! I did reduce the sugar to 3/4 cup and used pecans instead of walnuts, just a personal preference, and it was wonderful. I dressed it up for company with a scoop of vanillan ice cream and a warm Brown Sugar Sauce (recipe also from this site) Will put this on my list of favorites! Thanks for sharing!
I used whole wheat flour instead of regular flour and brown sugar instead of white sugar. The cake was very moist. This recipe will be one of my new favorites.
Simply marvelous!! This recipe it's extremely easy and fun to make, and the taste... delicious.
it is wow. It is what I was looking for...delicious, moist and full of flavor. I simply like it.
I thought this recipe was very good, and it got rave reveiws from the "crew" where I work. I only baked it for 30 minutes and it was perfect. Can not imagine that the one reviewer had to bake for an hour???
Although this cake had a fantastic scent, it turned out hard and did not bake properly on the inside, although I left it in the oven for longer.
I thought this was a tasty cake, although it was a bit to sweet to serve as breakfast or for a snack. I will reduce the sugar when I make it again. It was very easy to put together and I had all the ingredients in my pantry. I used whole wheat pastry flour instead of all purpose flour. I didn't have a 10"x10" pan so I used a 9"x13" pan and the cake was done after 25 minutes.
Very good cake and easy to make! Very moist! Will be making again!
I love this recipe, i'm not a big fan of raisins so i used cranberry instead, everyone loved it!!
love the cake , love this recipes but I use wheat flour and golden raisins and then reduce sugar to 2/3 of a cup , turned out great
Delicious! Added extra raisins and used applesauce instead of butter to lighten it up. Yummy!
Oh my goodness! This cake was delicious. I didn't have any nuts, but it still tasted very good. I will definitely make this again.
This recipe didn't work for me. It didn't cook, even after more than 1 hour in the oven and all the raisins felt down instead of being nicely distributed.
Turned out delicious! Instead of using water I used almond milk and I added less sugar :)
Someone else said the batter seemed dry and they added 3 eggs I agree that the batter seemed dry but I only added 2 eggs to the mixture. I also subbed chopped pecans for the walnuts as we are not really a walnut loving family but we like pecans... besides that I did everything else as described in the recipe and I just added the eggs last and it turned out nice and moist. My husband and father in law didn't like it but myself, my son, my mother in law, and grandmother in law all liked this cake a lot. I don't know if I'll make it again simply because my husband didn't enjoy it but it is a good recipe for if I have some raisins I need to use up so I'm gonna hold onto it. We eat raisins often but sometimes we forget we have a box laying around and they start getting kinda dry as in the case of me making this cake and cooking the raisins in the water remedies that situation.
I really like this easy recipe! I just added a cup of amaranth instead of walnuts and it turned just perfect ;) a healthy option for a cake!
GREAT!!! You'll love it!
This cake was supper moist and the perfect pair for coffee or tea, just loved it. It was so easy to bake did not need any mixers just one pan.
This was delicious. I had never made a cake that started in a saucepan before. I eliminated the walnuts, but followed everything else as directed and it was excellent!
Good, basic cake with pleasant flavors. Wasn't impressive to me, but I still might make it again. It's nice with black tea. I am gluten-free, so used a 1-to-1 gluten-free flour blend. That part was fine. I used half the sugar, which I was really happy about. The end result was a lightly sweet cake with plenty of bursts of sweetness from the ample raisins. For the 1 cup chopped walnuts, I used about 2/3 C chopped walnuts and 1/3 C chopped Brazil nuts. Brazil nuts have a milder flavor to me, but similar to walnuts. But I like to use Brazil nuts for the selenium. I kept other ingredients true to the recipe. I would definitely mix up the dry ingredients very well before adding to the wet ones. I didn't do this as well as I should have, so there were bits that tasted saltier or more like baking soda. A note on the liquid amount, as I've seen several people comment on that: I boiled the raisins in the 2C water uncovered and at a rolling boil for the full 10 minutes. This reduced the amount of liquid to the perfect amount. When I mixed the dry and wet ingredients, it was clear that the proportions were spot-on. So I'm wondering if others are simmering the raisins instead of boiling them, or covering them, resulting in more liquid left? This would make a good cake in the fall or winter with a tea or coffee break.
delicious will make again moist and spicy added a bit more cinnamon
Followed directions to the T but cake came out gummy
Amazing. Super delicious and easy. Does not require a lot of items. Sweet, not hard and moist enough. I put flax seeds instead of walnuts since I did not have any. Recommend for sure!!!
Very nice. I used 3/4 cup sugar and it was great. I also tried the suggestion for the icing, which was very good too, but thick, I was unable to pour it. But a very nice old fashioned moist cake. Thank you
This cake has been a hit in our home for the last three weeks and will continue to be!
Used 2 cups of brown sugar instead of white Coconut oil not butter Skipped both the nuts Topped with brown sugar Came out awesome
I scaled down the recipe to get 12 servings and made it in a 6x9" pan. did not have to add eggs...it was quite moist.
This is wonderful. I took the advice of others and cut back on the sugar and it was just as good. Also, making it a second and third time, I substituted Stevia (baking kind) for sugar altogether and it was still just as good. Having a dieting family member, I then used Stevia and subbed almonds rather than the higher fat nuts and this has been just as successful. I used my 7 x 11 glass dish and baked about 25 minutes in a gas oven and that was good for my oven. To those who say that it was a mess, I'd like to just pass on a hint that I had to use a few weeks ago when all my Christmas cookies were so rock-hard. I nearly called someone to come service my oven. All it was.... was my baking soda. Soda tends to go bad and is sometimes sold bad. When I changed my soda (87 cent change!) my baked goods suddenly got all better! Thank you for this recipe!
A cake that speaks for itself. Excellent in every way. A family favorite, very spongy. Loved by all.
This recipe was delicious on its own! I added a few things to it to make it sweeter like homemade caramel sauce on top and some slivered almonds/chocolate chunks. i also made an icing with cinnamon whipped cream. My family was pretty impressed by the cake. thank youuuu
Added a bit more Cinnamon and nutmeg. It was fabulous!
Very good. I cut down the sugar to 3/4 cup, but it was still a little to sweet for me. I will bake this again with less sugar, then it will be perfect!
Too much sugar not enough baking soda. Baking time was more like 50mins at 180 celcius.
Perfect easy cake for beginners and kids. Walnuts add a nice crunch and the cake is not too sweet. Absolutely easy to make vegetarian cake.
Delicious and easy!
I made a double batch with raisins and currents I had thawed. Subbed pecans and whole wheat flour as it was in the pantry. Halved the sugar. It is fantastic. Five stars for being fast easy and delicious.
I had forgotten this recipe! Years ago I used to call it the "end of month cake." When supplies were low it didn't require any milk or eggs. Made it again this week. Love the spices---and it works perfectly just as written! Left out the walnuts for the sake of grandson's braces.
Family and friends loved the cake. Very easy to make.
Loved this recipe. I substituted Brazil nuts for walnuts and added vanilla extract. I reduced cooking time to 25 minutes. The cake was still lovely and moist the following day.
