The Really Good Salad Recipe with Pieces of Fruit
Garden salad with fruit, cooked sugared almonds, and an oil and vinegar dressing.
This is the most delicious salad I have ever tasted. My husband & daughter raved & we couldn't stop eating it!Read More
This is the best salad recipe ever!! I have made it at least 10 times - once for a supper our community club catered for 100 people. Everyone always asks for the recipe when I bring it somewhere. I have never had fresh peaches on hand, so have always omitted them. In the winter, I make it with the cranberries and mandarin oranges as the only fruit. The first time I made it with the almonds, but the next time I didn't have any, so I substituted pecans and preferred those, so that is what I always use now. The nuts make the salad!! Thanks for the fabulous recipe!
Definitely 5 stars! I had to take some liberties with the species of fruit I used, but otherwise was straight on. I served this with sliced cooked chicken on the salad. The only thing that would make this perfect would be a bit of cheese -- I think we'll have this with feta next time! Thanks for the recipe :)
Indeed, this is a really good salad. I didn't use mango bc we didn't have any, and just one kind of lettuce, but I think I used the remainder of what was called for. I did use canned peaches and mandarin oranges and 1/2'd the dressing--it's been my experience that most of the dressing recipes on here can easily be halved and still be awesome. I wasn't sure about cooking almonds and sugar without oil, but it worked perfectly. Just watch closely once the sugar starts to carmelize. Thanks for the recipe! Very good salad. :o)
This salad is always a big hit wherever I take it. I add whatever fruits I have on hand. Blueberries make a nice addition. You can't go wrong with this recipe.
I kind of added some of my own stuff to this salad. It was really good. Loved the dressing. Thanks a lot.
This salad was amazing and I had 3 other guests who agreed. I was hesitant about all of these fruits together in one salad but it was wonderful. Don't change a thing. The only thing I changed for the time factor was that I used bagged salad (1 1/4 bags of European mix). I think spring mix or romaine would work best. The slightly bitter lettuce combined with the celery and chives balanced out the sweetness perfectly. FYI- on medium heat, my almonds took over 10 minutes to toast and melt the sugar. I also did not make the dressing. I had every intention of a balsamic vinegar and olive oil based dressing from another recipe but I spilled it and then had to use bottled dressing from the fridge. Regardess, it worked great with light balsamic vinegrette and light rasberry balsamic vinegrette.
Excellent salad! I have made this twice and both times it was a hit. I used store bought glazed almonds and bottled raspberry vinaigrette dressing. Delicious!
Yummy. Could do with less sugar in the dressing since all our fruit and the candied nuts were plenty sweet. Other than that, I loved it.
Great salad! Peaches are not in season right now, so I skipped those and added more mango.
The sugared almonds are a must! I've made variations of the salad all summer. I didn't have luck making the dressing so I use Newman's Raspberry Viniagrette. Everybody loves this salad.
easy dressing that received great reviews. i added a splash or two of balsamic vinegar which added depth to the flavor.
AMAZING!! The celery really adds a perfect touch! Any fruit works.
This is the best salad I have ever made! I have gotten so many requests for the recipe. The one thing I learned the hard way is that after the almonds are browned, immediately toss them with the lettuce. The first time I made it, I let them cool and then had to carefully heat them up again so I could separate then because they hardened into 1 big piece. I also found that I only need about 1/2 of the salad dressing. Bertolli makes a mild tasting olive oil which is what I used for the dressing.
Nuts are great! I used 1/8 tsp of thyme and herbal red wine vinegar in the dressing. It was wonderful. Substitute any type of fresh fruit. Rave reviews from the dinner guests.
I made this salad yesterday for a party, and it disappeared so FAST! I'm online now because I have to send the recipe to several people and my aunt is making it this week for a church get-together. So delicious and refreshing. I left out the mango, celery, and chives (do not like them, at all) and just increased the other fruits a little to compensate. I also added poppy seeds to the dressing. I had to add a little water to the skillet when sugaring the almonds to make the sugar stick. Other than that, made as directed. Absolutely five stars.
Terrific salad recipe. Was VERY tasty! Everyone raved, and asked for seconds. Thanks for sharing!
The dressing is delicious, although I subbed rice vinegar.
My kids beg for this salad. It's requested at birthday parties. I've given the recipe to friends and ski lift operators! It's crazy good!
This salad really was good, and I will make it again. The fruit (and you can use just about any combination to suit your taste) made it different from a "normal" green salad. I used a bottled Peach Mango dressing instead of making my own, and it still turned out good.
I will definitely make this again. I did not have mangos or peaches on hand, so instead used some pineapple together with the strawberries, dried cranberries and mandarin oranges. sugared my own pecans and used an olive oil and red apple balsamic vinegar for the dressing. You could use nearly any fruit with this, and also use just about any flavor of high end balsamic vinegar for the dressing.
With one major adjustment, this recipe is a definete five. We did not like the sugared almonds in the salad. I tried making them twice and both times ended up with exorbitant amounts of clumped sugar left over, which was difficult, if not impossible to separate from the almonds. Therefore, I simply roasted almonds instead, which obviously reduces the sugar content, but we thought it made the salad much tastier. Fantastic summer salad! (One other small adjustment...I used a fresh mandarin orange vs canned).
Even my husband loved this one! Thanks for sharing!