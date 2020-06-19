The Really Good Salad Recipe with Pieces of Fruit

26 Ratings
  • 5 22
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Garden salad with fruit, cooked sugared almonds, and an oil and vinegar dressing.

By BOOTS582

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a skillet over medium heat, cook and stir the almonds and 1/2 cup sugar 5 minutes, or until almonds are well-coated and lightly browned.

  • In a bowl, mix the olive oil, vinegar, 2 tablespoons sugar, salt, and pepper. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, gently mix the almonds, iceberg lettuce, leaf lettuce, celery, chives, cranberries, mandarin orange, peaches, mango, and strawberries. Serve with desired amount of the oil and vinegar dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 31.7g; fat 20.6g; sodium 24mg. Full Nutrition
