The Really Good Salad Recipe with Pieces of Fruit

This salad was amazing and I had 3 other guests who agreed. I was hesitant about all of these fruits together in one salad but it was wonderful. Don't change a thing. The only thing I changed for the time factor was that I used bagged salad (1 1/4 bags of European mix). I think spring mix or romaine would work best. The slightly bitter lettuce combined with the celery and chives balanced out the sweetness perfectly. FYI- on medium heat, my almonds took over 10 minutes to toast and melt the sugar. I also did not make the dressing. I had every intention of a balsamic vinegar and olive oil based dressing from another recipe but I spilled it and then had to use bottled dressing from the fridge. Regardess, it worked great with light balsamic vinegrette and light rasberry balsamic vinegrette.