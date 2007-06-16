Banana Nut Coconut Cake
The melding of banana, coconut and pecans give this cake a unique flavor. Best if made a day before serving.
The melding of banana, coconut and pecans give this cake a unique flavor. Best if made a day before serving.
Awesome! I made this the day before as suggested. Took to a bbq and it was gobbled up before all the other desserts and I got tons of compliments. This is dense and rich but oh so yummy. I cut the coconut and pecans in half for both the cake and the frosting and it was perfect and saved a lot of unnecessary calories. I also used sour cream in place of the buttermilk. I only used 3 cups of powdered sugar for the frosting and added 4 oz cream cheese. Not runny OR too sweet, just right!! This is a keeper, thanks!Read More
I love banana cake, and since I love coconut too, thought this would be a good recipe to try. The texture and taste of this "cake" is just like banana bread. I agree with the review posted 10/10/07, it is disappointing to go to the time and effort of baking a cake, only to end up with banana bread (or snack cake). Even though I am a coconut lover, I didn't think the coconut added anything at all to either the cake or the frosting. Both the cake and the frosting were too sweet for our tastes. Also, the directions could have been more descriptive. 1) "Bake 45 to 50 minutes" most likely applies when baking in a 9" x 13" pan, not 9" round cake pans (although recipe directions say either can be used). I used the 9" round cake pans; set the timer for 30 minutes; and checked on at 20 minutes. Cakes were already pulling away from pan and were done using touch test. 2) "3 ripe bananas, mashed" would have been better if stated how many cups of mashed bananas, as bananas vary in size so much. 3) Step 4 of recipe directions does not say anything regarding when to remove cake from pan. I removed after 10 minutes and cooled the rest of the way on cooling racks.Read More
Awesome! I made this the day before as suggested. Took to a bbq and it was gobbled up before all the other desserts and I got tons of compliments. This is dense and rich but oh so yummy. I cut the coconut and pecans in half for both the cake and the frosting and it was perfect and saved a lot of unnecessary calories. I also used sour cream in place of the buttermilk. I only used 3 cups of powdered sugar for the frosting and added 4 oz cream cheese. Not runny OR too sweet, just right!! This is a keeper, thanks!
I am eating this right now and lemme tell you it really hits the spot! I followed the recipe exactly but instead of making a cake, i made cupcakes!!! Its moist, not too dense to be a cake (its much fluffier!), and has the most perfect combination of flavors. Oh yeah, i used macadamia nuts instead of whatever they used and i chopped it up so i get a little bit of crunch in ever bite! The coconut gives it a subtle kick from the regular banana cake/bread... i love it! Also, since everyone said the frosting was too sweet, i only used 2.5 cups of sugar and it turned out great because the sweetness isn't overpowering compared to the banana flavor. I also sprinkled the coconut flakes and nuts on top of the frosting instead of mixing it in...... I LOVE IT!
Might just be my oven, but 45 minutes is too much time to cook... probably would have been done by 35. What saved the cake for me was the frosting... very good!! A substitution I made that I think helps is using rum instead of the buttermilk. Also what helped me is that I drank a lot of the rum and I was pretty much smashed when I ate this cake later.
I will be making this recipie again.I do not normally like bananna cake but the coconut andnuts gave this a nice combination. I used walnuts .Next time i will be lowering the suger content.I found that the icing was not necessary.This ias a perfect cake for summer. The only complaint that i have that this is an ugly looking cake but it tastes superb.
I love banana cake, and since I love coconut too, thought this would be a good recipe to try. The texture and taste of this "cake" is just like banana bread. I agree with the review posted 10/10/07, it is disappointing to go to the time and effort of baking a cake, only to end up with banana bread (or snack cake). Even though I am a coconut lover, I didn't think the coconut added anything at all to either the cake or the frosting. Both the cake and the frosting were too sweet for our tastes. Also, the directions could have been more descriptive. 1) "Bake 45 to 50 minutes" most likely applies when baking in a 9" x 13" pan, not 9" round cake pans (although recipe directions say either can be used). I used the 9" round cake pans; set the timer for 30 minutes; and checked on at 20 minutes. Cakes were already pulling away from pan and were done using touch test. 2) "3 ripe bananas, mashed" would have been better if stated how many cups of mashed bananas, as bananas vary in size so much. 3) Step 4 of recipe directions does not say anything regarding when to remove cake from pan. I removed after 10 minutes and cooled the rest of the way on cooling racks.
excellent cake recipe! I made a few changes and it came out great! I cut the coconut and pecans to 3/4 cup, added an extra banana, used sour cream instead of buttermilk and used rum extract instead of vanilla. Also, I used a bundt pan and baked it for 50 min. I also used rum extract in the frosting. The frosting is very good, but very sweet. I'll probably just make a glaze for it next time because the frosing was too sweet, and it was hard to frost the bundt cake. Can't wait to try it with the glaze!
I searched far and wide for something cake-like that involves pecans and wasn't hard to make. I came upon this recipe and although the cake was intended for my boyfriend, his whole family ate it up and maybe he got a tiny sliver (?). They all raved about it and want me to make it the next time they're in town. However, when I tried to frost the cake with the banana nut frosting, I got liquid instead of frosting. Am I doing something wrong? I'll probably just stick with the funky looking (but good tasting) cake without the frosting.
Very good! My family gobbled it down. The only issue I had was my frosting came out too thin, but still, it was delicious. Next time I will use walnuts as they are more readily available than pecans in our area. This recipe is worth trying.
This was delicious! I subbed coconut milk for the buttermilk and it was delicious. I also only put a couple tbsp of the coconut since we're not big fans of the texture. I Also used a different frosting which I flavored with coconut extract.
LOVE this cake! I have made the 2-layer cake with frosting as a rich dessert and a tube pan cake without frosting for brunch. Either way, it is great!
I was very dissapointed in this recipe. The cake tasted just like banana bread, in a different shape. Not exactly what I was wanting in a "cake". The frosting is way too sweet. I made this for a potluck and it did not go over well at all. What a waste of good ingredients.
I made this cake Exactly the way the recipe said except for the frosting and loved it. Because so many people said the icing was too sweet, and due to the fact I forgot to get powdered sugar, I found a recipe on this site for broiler icing. It turned out great! I've made it twice the same way and people love it. The broiler icing makes a nice carmalized topping that really finishes the cake well
I made this recipe for my boyfriend (at the time) and he loved it. He would always ask me to make it, especially on a guys night. It was a huge hit. The combination of flavours is excellent!
This is a banana cake, so it is NOT going to be light and fluffy. The nature of banana cake is that it's a bit dense, being a FRUIT cake after all. I made this for a get together at my house, and there were raves about it. Many went back for seconds. I personally do not like nuts in my cake, so I omitted the nuts from the cake batter. I halved the "frosting" recipe, and used it for filling (including the nuts in the filling!). I also used cake flour instead of all-purpose bleached. After filling the cake with the yummy banana-coconut-pecan filling, I then frosted the entire cake with cream cheese icing. This is going to be one of my favorite cakes to make as it's easy and quick to throw together, and it is absolutely delicious! Thanks for sharing ethelmertz :)
This is nutty, tropical deliciousness! We loved this cake! It is so GOOD! The frosting takes this over the top, I would not change a thing!
I had to use an extra banana for the cake batter in order to make it moist enough (4 total). I'm not sure whether it was because they had been frozen. Also, I used 1 cup of brown sugar instead of 1 1/2 white sugar, because my coconut was sweetened. For some reason, my cakes were fully cooked after 24 minutes. Perhaps it was their thickness. For the frosting, perhaps again because of the sweetened coconut, I had to cut the sweetness. I added the full amount of icing sugar, but altered the recipe by adding 8oz of light cream cheese. Maybe I was just in the mood for cream cheese frosting, but it was much improved!!! I have added a bit of lemon juice to frosting in the past, and my only regret with this one is not trying that. All in all, a very moist, dense delicious cake. Ps: In order to cool the cakes quickly and make them really moist, I stick them in the freezer right after they come out of the oven.
This is the most delicious cake I have ever made. I love banana and coconut and this is the epitome! I've made this on three different occasions and everyone raved. I love this website!
Oh, it's good, just a little dry, didn't have enough bananas on hand so that may be part of it. I was told it was more of a banana bread type cake, the frosting is out of this world tho!
I made this cake for a Christmas party at my job. I was a little worried about it as a couple of people had said it was delicious, but ugly. I made this cake in a 9X13 and substituted in some Splenda. When I made the frosting, I only used half of a banana to avoid frosting that was too thin. Instead of mixing the nuts and coconut in the frosting, I lightly toasted the mixture and sprinkled the topping on the frosting. By doing it this way it presents very festive...perfect for the party. I made an itty bitty cake in a ramekin so that I could taste it before serving it to others. It is delish! Would be great with or without frosting. I will make it again amd try trimming off some of the calories!
The perfect end to my luau menu (Kalua pig in a slow cooker & Pina Colada Punch). Followed the advice and make the day before. Even the kids ate it and they are not fans of coconut! Thanks for a great recipe!
I used a bundt pan and did not make the frosting. Very good as is if you are a banana lover. Used walnuts instead of pecans because that is what I had on hand. Yum!
I love this recipe! I also added 4 ripe bananas and omitted the nuts. Instead of making my own frosting, I used the delicious whipped frosting from Betty Crocker. According to my family, the cake is even better when served cold from the refrigerator. Delicious and different way to use those ripe bananas!
Let me start by saying that I'm not a huge fan of things that are banana flavored, but I made this for my SO, who is. I was pleasantly surprised at how good it was! A warning... the frosting was VERY sweet. As I was making it I was worried that it would be gaggingly sweet but once on the cake, I found the sweet was a nice balance with the cake which isn't too sweet. I will say that it isn't the most attractive finished product, but I just sprinkled some coconut and arranged a few whole pecans on top to jazz it up. I substituted cake flour for all-purpose which lightened up the texture and may solve the problem others have relayed about it being too much like banana bread. I found 45 minutes for baking 9 inch layers was WAY too long. I checked at 35 and it was already more than done (but thankfully not burnt). Definitely a keeper!
I used 4 very ripe bananas and substituted Macadamia nut pieces for the pecans! I chose not to frost my cake and it was still very good and moist!
I thought this cake was wonderful. I especially like the banana in the frosting. A lot of people seem to be intimidated by its intense, unrestrained flavors. I would recommend toasting the pecans for 8-10 minutes at 375 to bring out flavor and cripness. Thanks for this recipe.
The best blend of flavors ever! I made it for a birthday party and it was much more popular than the real birthday cake. Everyone just loved it!!! I skipped the frosting and I baked it on the day of the event, and I can't believe that it could taste even better than what it tasted! But well, next time I'll try baking it a day before serving, with the frosting...
I made this for my husband three years ago for his birthday, and he loved it so much, he requests it as his birthday cake now, every year! Since he does not normally eat sweets, I'd say that deserves 5 stars.
I wasn't going to give this recipe 5 stars at first until I took the cake to work. Everyone absolutely raved about it! I definitely made a lot of changes though (almost too many to mention!) I started with a 13x9 pan and added one more banana than called for. I also didn't have any nuts in the house so I sansed those. I added allspice and nutmeg to the cake and sprinkled brown sugar on top before baking. Since I used the 13x9 it took me ten minutes less than the suggested time. The frosting was where I strayed a little. I added one cup of powdered sugar + half cup of brown sugar to my butter. I also added a pack of cream cheese and more allspice and nutmeg. Once everything was done cooking I admit I was skeptical and it was terribly sweet, but after taking it to work and hearing my boss rave about it being one of the best cakes he's ever had... I think that deserves 5 stars =)
Yum. I didn't have time to let it cool and ice it, so I put a broiled coconut icing on it and served it warm. Next time, I'll try the banana coconut icing.
very good, but eveyone is right about the frosting it is a bit too sweet. I added more butter to the recipe for the frosting and that cut it a little and made the frosting a better consistency. Over all yummy!
it is a great recipe. I loved it only thing i did different is add banana extract to bring out the banana flavor and a little cinnamon powder.
This was delicious! Something different. My only suggestion is to cut the amount of coconut in half for the cake. My family just doesn't like that much coconut, but it still was a hit. Thanks.
Very Good Recipe! I hate any kind of nuts but peanuts but I love the pecans in the cake
Outstanding recipe. Much better than most banana cakes. Coconut gives a unique texture and flavor, and the icing is particularly excellent - the extra banana in it really reinforces the banana flavor of the cake. I lost it after making it the first time, and was so happy to be able to find it again, although I couldn't remember what site it had come from!
Really moist, sweet & delicious. I made it a bundt cake, but didn't half the frosting recipe & made way too much frosting! The cake could even stand alone, it's that good.
This cake was delicious! I thought that a cup of coconut in the batter was a bit much after I cooked it and next time, I'll only use a 1/2 cup. The frosting was great! I frosted in between the two layers and then frosted the whole cake. Instead of using a whole cup of chopped pecans in the frosting, I used a 1/2 since the cake it self had a cup in it. To me, this cake tasted like banana nut bread with coconut and icing. I will definitely make this again...my family went crazy over it!
the best
This was the best banana cake I have ever tasted, i put in an extra banana and hazelnuts instead of pecans. Also i didnt have buttermilk so i just put normal milk but still it was great. I will definitely make it again.
The cake turned out fantastic. Everyone at my Memorial Day barbecue loved the cake. I’ve never made a cake from scratch and it was easy to prepare. I used less coconut and nuts in the actual recipe. I made the frosty but it was a bit lumpy so I added a half a can of cream cheese frosting.
I made this cake Exactly the way the recipe said except for the frosting and loved it. Because so many people said the icing was too sweet, and due to the fact I forgot to get powdered sugar, I found a recipe on this site for broiler icing. It turned out great! I've made it twice the same way and people love it. The broiler icing makes a nice carmalized topping that really finishes the cake well
Cake was easy to make & delicious. The icing did not turn out and was very sweet. Adding mashed banana to the icing did not work so would make a different icing next time.
the nut was nice.
great recipe
I have made this cake 4 times and it gets better every time. I made the cake for a Lady’s Auxiliary fundraiser at the American Legion to have people bid or offer to buy. I will keep making this cake because everyone raves about the taste!
My son and I made this cake. It was very very tasty and moist.
very good cake, used walnuts (didn't have pecans) similar to banana bread, but sweeter and the frosting was delicious - love the coconut
This was very tasty. The cake was extremely yummy, but the frosting started dripping off of the cake as I brought it to the party.
This was a HIT at work! Changes I made: used a 13x9 pan, instead of pecans I used about 1/2 c. toasted walnuts in the cake, 1/2 cup toasted walnuts sprinkled over top of the frosting, and toasted the coconut that topped the cake (along with the nuts) instead of mixing it in the frosting. Made it really beautiful and tasty. The Asian graduate students all commented how they wanted the recipe because it wasn't "too sweet like so many American cakes." Which is funny, because I thought the frosting on its own was really sweet when I made it (might only do 3 c. powdered sugar next time). My only disappointment was that the cake didn't rise just a bit more. It wasn't overly dense, I was just hoping for a little taller, lighter cake, but I know that's hard when using a lot of bananas. Some reviewers commented it was just like banana bread. Mine wasn't that heavy and tasted very much like a cake. I used medium bananas because I was worried that larger bananas would make it too dense. Might be the difference? Sending the link to four people that requested the recipe!
I used my food processor to finely chop the nuts and coconut for the cake. omitted the nuts and coconut from the icing. then added a few tbsps of softened cream cheese . iced my cool cake and coated the edge/side with coconut.. melted a little semisweet chocolate and drizzle striped the top of the cake. Looks lovely! Can't wait to receive reactions from friends!
Made it with walnuts instead. ..and SUPER DELICIOUS. ..followed suggestion to add a little more flour to topping and was still crunchy the next day.
The bake time is way off. We baked ours in 2 9-inc round pans and they are done in 30 mins. Too dry and too sweet. Could not eat it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections