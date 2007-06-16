Banana Nut Coconut Cake:

I love banana cake, and since I love coconut too, thought this would be a good recipe to try. The texture and taste of this "cake" is just like banana bread. I agree with the review posted 10/10/07, it is disappointing to go to the time and effort of baking a cake, only to end up with banana bread (or snack cake). Even though I am a coconut lover, I didn't think the coconut added anything at all to either the cake or the frosting. Both the cake and the frosting were too sweet for our tastes. Also, the directions could have been more descriptive. 1) "Bake 45 to 50 minutes" most likely applies when baking in a 9" x 13" pan, not 9" round cake pans (although recipe directions say either can be used). I used the 9" round cake pans; set the timer for 30 minutes; and checked on at 20 minutes. Cakes were already pulling away from pan and were done using touch test. 2) "3 ripe bananas, mashed" would have been better if stated how many cups of mashed bananas, as bananas vary in size so much. 3) Step 4 of recipe directions does not say anything regarding when to remove cake from pan. I removed after 10 minutes and cooled the rest of the way on cooling racks.

