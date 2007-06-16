Banana Nut Coconut Cake

58 Ratings
  • 5 34
  • 4 20
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

The melding of banana, coconut and pecans give this cake a unique flavor. Best if made a day before serving.

By ETHELMERTZ

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9-inch layer cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Banana Nut Coconut Cake:
Banana Nut Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 9-inch round cake pans or one 9x13-inch pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, cream together white sugar and 1/2 cup butter. Mix in eggs and 3 mashed bananas.

  • Sift together flour and baking soda in a separate bowl. Add to the creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk, mixing well after each addition. Blend in 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. Fold in 1 cup of pecans and 1 cup coconut. Pour batter into prepared pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a tester inserted in the center comes out clean, about 45 minutes. Cool completely on wire racks.

  • To Make Frosting: Cream together 1/2 cup butter and confectioners' sugar until light and fluffy. Mix in 1 medium mashed banana, 1 cup pecans, 1 cup coconut and 1 teaspoon vanilla.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
708 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 99.3g; fat 34.3g; cholesterol 71.9mg; sodium 267.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022