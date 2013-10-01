Passover Brownie Cake
I experimented for years to come up with a brownie made with matzoh... this is the best!
This was a fantastic recipe and made a really big cake - we had 18 at our Seder and it easily went around. I topped it with a really rich chocolate ganache and broken walnuts and it was just sensational. This will be a family favourite into the future, for sure.
i won't make this again
The brownies came out great! Everyone loved them. They were thick and chewy. :)
fantastic!! i was so busy that i just frosted the brownies with canned frosting and they were out of this world! you would never guess that they were made with matzoh. everyone loved them! they will be on my passover dessert table from now on - thanks sharone!
Like an excellent regular cake brownie. I topped it with a glaze made of 1/2 cup pareve margarine melted with 12 oz chocolate chips, and then decorated it with walnut halves to indicate portions. Not a fancy dessert (even with the glaze and walnut halves) but very simple and easy to make, and much complimented at the seder.
Great cake like brownies! Don't celebrate passover but was looking for a non dairy brownie recipe and fortunately found this. Halved recipe so that I could use an 8x8 pan in my toaster oven that I keep in the garage in the summer (too hot to put the oven on here) and baked for the same amt. of time. They came out just moist enough and wonderfully rich, no need for frosting. Thanks Sharone.
Fast & easy to put together. A delicious moist and chewy brownie. I didn't change a thing. Brought these in to work today and everyone loved them!
Great recipe. We ran out of oil and substituted 1 cup melted margarine instead; it made the brownies even moister and cake-like.
A dinner guest made this for me. It was AWESOME. It will definitely be made again next year !!!!! Nice and moist and rich chocolate tast.
I thought these were okay, but not very impressive as a bring-along dessert. I don't like the beige color of the crust on top, nor do I like the fact that it's hard to tell exactly when they should be taken out of the oven. The people to whom i served these were arguing about whether or not they had been baked long enough (I did the 35 minute thing)! besides, I like cake-like brownies anyway. They tasted okay, but I think I'd rather move on to another Passover brownie recipe.
Simple to make and very yummy - it's not easy to find good recipes for Passover! Glad I tried this one - it's on the menu again later this week.
This is an awesome recipe. I've made it twice, and each time it came out moist and delicious. I highly recommend this for all Passover baking needs.
People were completely shocked that they could eat this on the holiday. THIS WAS SO GOOD! Chewey, chocolate brownies on Passover??? They were as good as any box brownie at the store and ok to eat.
This is a great recipe! My kids love it! I used a 9X9 pan instead because I wanted to make sure they were thick enough. It turned out great!
Delicious and very moist. The only thing I changed was cut down on the sugar - used 2 cups and used a smaller pan. Would definitely make this again.
I added a little more matzoh cake flour and some choc chips however the brownies became too crumbly.... tasted great though, I guess 'if it ain't broke don't fix it' is apt in my case.
Awesome! a hit at passover! and so easy. will make again, good tip on leaving nut on top vs. mixing in batter. batter smelled like matzo!
This is the best Passover brownie ever! I made it three times during the Passover week and will continue to make it throughout the year as i have plenty leftover cake meal.
This is a great recipe! I divided the batter between two 9" round pans, and baked about 25 minutes. It came out perfectly moist and slightly fudge-y. I only used 1 cup of sugar, and added about half a dark chocolate bar, coarsely chopped. I think it's still a little too sweet, and next time I make it I will either leave out the chocolate, or reduce the sugar even more. Chag Same'ach!
Texture was great; however, they were sickly sweet and not chocolaty. I would be willing to try this again with half the sugar and twice the cocoa powder.
