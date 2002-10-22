Pistachio Cake I

This is a very good tasting cake, and easy to make.

By Cheryl

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 10 inch bundt cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch Bundt pan.

  • In a large bowl, mix together cake mix, 1 package pudding, water, eggs, and oil. Pour into a greased and floured Bundt pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175) degrees C for 45 minutes, or until done. Allow to cool.

  • To Make Frosting: In a mixing bowl, combine 1 package instant pudding, milk, and instant whipped topping mix. Beat until thick, and spread on the cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
328 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 39.2g; fat 17g; cholesterol 69mg; sodium 383.1mg. Full Nutrition
