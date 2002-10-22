Pistachio Cake I
This is a very good tasting cake, and easy to make.
I have a couple of suggestions...not that the recipe isn't great they way it is..but I baked as it then sliced the cake in three layers - and iced in between the layers rather than only on the outside of the whole cake...although I had enough for both. Also, I dusted it with crushed pistachios. This cake is fabulous!!!!!Read More
This is the recipe off of the Betty Crocker yellow cake mix box. It's for a yellow pound cake, but works well with any instant pudding flavor. I make this pistachio every year for my dad's birthday...but it's only 4 eggs and 1 cup of water (i use club soda instead)- it comes out moist every time. As for the frosting, I use 2 boxes of pistachio instant pudding with 1 pint of heavy cream (whipped) 1 cup of milk and add a little almond extract to it.Read More
Great Recipe! Just keep in mind that 1 box of vanilla pudding mix was left off the ingredient list(for the frosting)! Makes a beautiful Christmas cake with the white frosting and Christmas sprinkles. I have made this cake 3 times this Christmas season!
Okay I screwed up but it turned out great still! I've had requests to make it again! I didn't read the directions well and put the milk in the cake on top of the water so it was quite moist!!! But it turned out great. Follow the real directions and I'm sure you'll like it. It takes some TLC but it works! I am making one for Thanksgiving tomorrow by popular demand. Try it! I didn't think i'd like pistachio cake but it was wonderful! i made the pudding mix like the recipe said and let it set up for a bit, then i folded in cool whip and let it set again for a bit. Then frosted the cake and refrigerated it. Patience paid off as it was the rave! Plano, TX
There was no cake. It was like a piece of plastic, with all those eggs. Maybe my cake mix was on the small side? The cake dropped. I had made it for work for St. Patrick's Day, but it's going in the garborator. It was a disaster--something went wrong...I've triple checked the recipe. How did you guys get it to turn out??
Oh boy, what a disaster. I did as the recipe said, but it came out a cross between cake and custard. Maybe it has something to do with the order the ingredients are put in..or how long it's baked for. I also made 3 layers. Here's what I di...I could see this was going to be a flop as I watched it bake. So, I told my husband it was a new kind of desert called Pistachio jubilee. If he thought it was suppose to be a cake, he never would have tried it.! Well, he said it was good! I wouldn't make it again! Different,but good! Go figure!...
This is a great recipe. I also made a few minor changes. I use 24oz of cool whip, 1 cup heavy cream and a box of pudding for the icing and I cut into three slices and ice between each slice. Also I folded in the eggs one at a time to keep the cake from being too heavy or eggy tasting. This is hands down my families favorite cake for every occasion!
The flavor was good, but the texture was a little too "eggy". It made the cake very heavy. Next time, I might try a little more pudding, and a couple less eggs.
This is fantastic. Just as I remember having as a kid!!! My mom used to double the "icing" and mound most of it in the middle!! Fabulous!!
Moist cake with really good light flavor. Will make again.
My great-grandmother used to make this cake for summer birthdays when I was a kid, and now my own children request it! For the frosting, we make the pudding as suggested on the box, refrigerate for an hour, and fold in 4 ounces Cool Whip. My absolute FAVORITE cake!!!
This cake has always been one of my favorites. One of the other reviews noted that a package of "vanilla pudding" was left off of the ingredient list. I'm not sure why they assumed it was vanilla pudding. I've always made the icing using a package of pistachio pudding. So, when I'm purchasing ingredients for the cake, I buy two packages ... one for the cake and one for the icing.
Family favorite! I use three eggs, 2 puddings as alterations in the cake. Usually frost with 1 pk pudding, one cup milk and either 4 oz or 8 oz of Cool Whip. If I bake the cake to decorate, then I use the 4 oz, fill the layers with the pudding mixture. If I bake in a tube pan, then I use the 8 oz for more "frosting." My sister had this for her wedding cake!
Great flavours with a nice pudding texture. Four people asked for the recipe, and were very impressed at how easy it was to make. I would keep in the fridge as long as possible before serving.
I'm not a cake/dessert person in general, but this was by far the best cake I've ever had. I've probably made it twice a year over the last few years and never had a problem- but I think I've never followed this recipe to a tee either. I've always used white cake mix and followed IT'S directions, plus one packet of pistachio pudding and a little more milk. Comes out delicious and moist.
tried it twice - tastes like a souffle - too many eggs
I make this for potlucks at work and everyone loves it
I've been looking for this recipe for a long time. Everytime I make this cake somebody as for the recipe. Thanks!
