Shrimp Burritos

This was very good. I've never used chipotle peppers before, so I wasn't sure what to expect. As I don't have a food processor, I just chopped the peppers as finely as I could with a knife. I only used two peppers out of the can, so I looked up other recipes that use them so I don't waste them. I'm trying Emily's Chipotle Chili. Will also use the leftover tomatoes in it-you only use about 1/4 of the can. I was surprised by how spicy the sauce was. (FYI, the chipotle peppers in adobo sauce are found in a can in the Mexican food section of the grocery store-one smaller stores I went to and a Wal-Mart did not carry them. The rice was good. I only had minute rice, so I just didn't cook it quite as long as called for. Just kept an eye on it and turned it off after about 10 minutes and let it sit covered. Added beans and spices to the cooked rice as suggested by another reviewer. I'd like to try the Spanish rice suggested by another reviewer sometime. I waited until the LAST minute to warm the shrimp-since they are already cooked, it is easy to over-warm them and make them tough. It only takes a couple of minutes in the skillet. (C shaped is cooked, O shaped is overdone.) So, I would do this again, just maybe chopping the peppers even finer so you don't get any bigger chunks in a bite since they are so spicy. Good flavor though, just have to be careful. Finally, I measured 1/2 cup of shrimp into each burrito and only had enough for 3 1/2, though I could have spread it between 6.