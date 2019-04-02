Shrimp Burritos

I worked at a Mexican restaurant that specializes in Baja dishes, and became addicted to this burrito... I moved away, so I had to create my own. The Chipotle Sauce is what makes it oh so yummy!

Recipe by SHACKL

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat the vegetable oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion, and cook until tender, stirring frequently. Stir in rice, and season with cumin and 3/4 teaspoon of garlic salt. Cook and stir until the rice is lightly toasted, about 5 minutes. Pour in the chicken broth and the diced tomatoes. Bring to a boil, then cover and cook over low heat for 15 to 20 minutes, until all of the liquid has been absorbed.

  • In a small saucepan, stir together the refried beans, 3/4 teaspoon of garlic salt, and black pepper. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally until heated through.

  • Place shrimp in a bowl, and stir in garlic until shrimp is coated. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat, and coat with cooking spray. Saute shrimp until heated through and lightly browned.

  • In a small bowl, stir together the yogurt, mayonnaise, and chipotle peppers until smooth. Refrigerate until ready to use.

  • Place about 1/4 cup of cheese onto each warm tortilla. Then place about 1/2 cup of shrimp on the cheese. Top with 1/4 cup of beans, and 1/4 cup of rice. Spread on about a tablespoon of the chipotle sauce, and salsa to taste. Roll up, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
866 calories; protein 39.2g; carbohydrates 73.2g; fat 45.9g; cholesterol 159.9mg; sodium 2041.8mg. Full Nutrition
