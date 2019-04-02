Shrimp Burritos
I worked at a Mexican restaurant that specializes in Baja dishes, and became addicted to this burrito... I moved away, so I had to create my own. The Chipotle Sauce is what makes it oh so yummy!
really lovely dish, could be prepared with chicken or veggies for vegetarians. the one bit i didn't like was having to dirty so many pans. next time, i would just throw the refried beans in with the cooked rice and mix those together instead of using a separate pan to heat up the beans.Read More
Too much work for a burrito, I didn't have a clean pan left! I tried to be economical and use baby shrimp, bad idea! Didn't really care for the chipolte sauce, I like chipolte but the combination of mayo and yogurt was bad for me. I think I would switch to chicken and add the chipolte to ranch and it would be great.Read More
really lovely dish, could be prepared with chicken or veggies for vegetarians. the one bit i didn't like was having to dirty so many pans. next time, i would just throw the refried beans in with the cooked rice and mix those together instead of using a separate pan to heat up the beans.
These were good. I think the best part was the Chipolte sauce. Long version-make the original recipe. Long short recipe-buy some spanish/mexcian rice, sautee the shrimp in garlic and make the Chipolte sauce. SHORT version-Make burritoes your way but make the Chipolte sauce. I would also add more cumin if you do cook the onions.
Knowing I needed to save some calories for a Cinco De Mayo margarita, I set about to lower the fat/calorie count of these burritos. I used Sargento reduced fat 4 cheese Mexican shredded cheese, fat free refried beans, and fat free yogurt in the sauce. I used brown rice, using a little more liquid and extra tomatoes, and whole wheat tortillas to make them even healthier. Even with these modifications, they were great. I used uncooked frozen shrimp that I sauteed briefly with the garlic and, as we were putting them together, we decided the salsa was overkill, and skipped it. I would make these for a Mexican themed gathering, without a doubt!
I have been searching for a recipe for Shrimp Burritos from Rubios restaurant. Love those! This is a reasonable substitute. I used sour cream instead of the yogurt/mayo mix; hubby and I enjoyed the spicy kick of the chipotle peppers but had to tone down the mixture for my kids. Also used the Best Spanish Rice recipe from this site in place of the version shown here, only because that is my tried and true spanish rice recipe. These burritos were very enjoyable and I would make them again.
My husband and I really enjoyed these! Nice spicy kick. I used whole black beans instead of refried, and sour cream instead of yogurt, which I didn't have on hand. Will def. make again.
Amazing! I halved this recipe and threw it all together last minute with frozen shrimp I thawed out while warming everything up. Adding pepper and garlic salt to the refried beans was a stroke of genius and now I'm using this mix all the time. I highly recommend this. You don't have to be exact - it will still come out great. Thanks for the recipe!
Too much work for a burrito, I didn't have a clean pan left! I tried to be economical and use baby shrimp, bad idea! Didn't really care for the chipolte sauce, I like chipolte but the combination of mayo and yogurt was bad for me. I think I would switch to chicken and add the chipolte to ranch and it would be great.
The sauce is so good!!! Added black bean salsa with fresh cilantro, shrimp and whole wheat tortilla. Healthy and delicious!
This is a wonderfully delicious homemade mexican meal! Thank you for the recipe! If you think you don't have enough time, then prep the chipotle sauce and refried beans in advance then refrigerate them this will save time. Or just ask your spouse to help. Mine did! My husband doesn't like refried beans but I just added less and the rest of the ingredients made up for it. The chipotle sauce gives it a nice kick. I wouldn't change a thing. Definitely will make this over and over again.
I know these seem weird... but they are wonderful!
This was very good. I've never used chipotle peppers before, so I wasn't sure what to expect. As I don't have a food processor, I just chopped the peppers as finely as I could with a knife. I only used two peppers out of the can, so I looked up other recipes that use them so I don't waste them. I'm trying Emily's Chipotle Chili. Will also use the leftover tomatoes in it-you only use about 1/4 of the can. I was surprised by how spicy the sauce was. (FYI, the chipotle peppers in adobo sauce are found in a can in the Mexican food section of the grocery store-one smaller stores I went to and a Wal-Mart did not carry them. The rice was good. I only had minute rice, so I just didn't cook it quite as long as called for. Just kept an eye on it and turned it off after about 10 minutes and let it sit covered. Added beans and spices to the cooked rice as suggested by another reviewer. I'd like to try the Spanish rice suggested by another reviewer sometime. I waited until the LAST minute to warm the shrimp-since they are already cooked, it is easy to over-warm them and make them tough. It only takes a couple of minutes in the skillet. (C shaped is cooked, O shaped is overdone.) So, I would do this again, just maybe chopping the peppers even finer so you don't get any bigger chunks in a bite since they are so spicy. Good flavor though, just have to be careful. Finally, I measured 1/2 cup of shrimp into each burrito and only had enough for 3 1/2, though I could have spread it between 6.
I loved this recipe--even by making healthier substitutions-whole wheat tortillas, brown rice, and nonfat plain yogurt it was great. The only thing I would change would be to not add garlic salt at every step because it is salty enough. I also added a little bit of shredded lettuce at the end to top it off. It will be made again in my home!
This was AMAZING!
Delicious dish! Got rave reviews from everyone that tried this dish. Making again tomorrow night. Will be doing both chicken and shrimp this time. The chipotle sauce was great. Couldn't find any chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, so just used chipotle seasoning and still turned out wonderful. Thanks for the recipe!
A bit of work (spanish rice from scratch) but oohhhh so yummy. Rave reviews from the whole family. Only problem was not enough shrimp! Next time will use a bigger bag (or eat less while cooking!) Also, be sure to get burrito sized tortillia vs "soft taco" otherwise you have well, shrimp tacos! Even the leftover rice and beans made for yummy leftovers. The sauce is yum too! A little tip since the peppers come in a can of more than two... take them and freeze them two to a snack bag. Then thaw them and use!
Used a lot of dishes, but it was worth it! Loved these burritos! I marinated the shrimp overnight in a quick, thrown together marinade with Worcestershire, lime juice and Old Bay.
This was the best burrito I've ever made! My kids and husband loved it. My teenage son said I should open a taco stand and sell these-guess he doesn't see a difference between tacos and burritos :) My only additions were some cilantro to the rice after it was cooked, and a lime squeezed over the shrimp after they were cooked too. I will make these again. Lots.
Excellent! Spicy flavorful dish. No changes need to be made. For the kids I made smaller buritos with out the sauce and they loved it.
A nice change from the usual burritos. We had enough for two meals and the second time we had the rice and beans as side dishes which we both preferred. The burritos are very full otherwise. We also used flour tortillas the first night and preferred them with corn the second night. Thanks for sharing!
The very best shrimp burritos ever!
Something was missing in the burrito and there is way too much salt in this recipe... Other than that, it was pretty good.
Very good & simple.
This is quite good! For you cilantro lovers out there, adding a few teaspoons of chopped cilantro to the yogurt sauce added a delicious twist. And I think sour cream could be an easy substitute for the yogurt/mayo combo that would taste just as good. Great recipe!
Super Delicious!!! The chipotle sauce is very basic but it's good. I used instant rice so once that was cooked I just added the can of drained diced tomatoes with green chiles. I sauteed the chopped onion with the shrimp and seasoned the shrimp with a homemade zesty seasoning. Very good and very filling, kind of like a meal in one with the rice and beans right inside the burrito!
They were good, but, the mayo/yoghurt mixture was not so good, and without it, the burrito was dry tasting, so I don't know what would have worked instead, maybe I'll do sour cream instead next time? That's if my husband will even eat them next time I make them after trying these one's.
Definitely a keeper! My changes were as follows. Used black beans instead of refried, and also added diced mild green peppers to the beans and then simmered. For the rice, I used a wild rice and white rice mixture. Gave it a nice presentation and texture. Topped it off with cilantro and Pico de Gallo. Enjoy!
Awesome! I didn't have refried beans so used a can of black beans instead. I don't think I'd switch next time, seems like refriend would make them too heavy. The Chipotle Sauce is sooooo good.
These are delicious! Everyone agreed - the sauce is what makes these extra good. The second time I made these I used black beans instead of refried and I added them to the cooked rice and tomatoes. We preferred it this way and it was one less dirty pan! And that yummy sauce - we'll use it on other sandwiches, tacos and wraps.
The chipotle sauce makes the burrito. They are excellent!!!
These were great! I used corn tortillas instead of flour and added a slice of avocado on the side to cool down the heat of the adobo sauce. I also grilled the shrimp instead to cut down on the fat.
Like cookin'mama, I used brown basmati rice, fat-free beans & low fat yogurt but I used white tortillas. I used low-sodium chicken broth & minced garlic instead of garlic salt. (in both the rice & beans) I heated my beans up in teh microwave & skipped the step where I put "the shrimp in a bowl & add garlic"...I just tossed both in the skillet. Make sure the heat on your skillet is hot enough to quickly burn off the residual water in the shrimp. I thought mine was but it wasn't & my shrimp were a little overcooked before the water was even gone (& they had been draineing for an half an hour). All I had was grated swiss so I went w/ that...sure wish I had had a more flavorful cheddar. I garnished w/ chopped cilantro & serverd it w/ margaritas, watermelon fire & ice salsa & chips (from this site) & Southwestern Summer Salad. Thansk for the recipe!
My husband and I made these burritos together, it was easy to do and turned out great! We will be making them again. Even the in-laws liked them! =)
I like this recipe. I've made it several times. I especially like the rice. I usually cook the shrimp ahead of time by bringing some water to a boil then turning off the pot and then throwing the shrimp in for about 5-7 minutes and then continue to saute them in the garlic as the recipe calls for. Also- I have not made the sauce but instead usually use spicy ranch which works great! I also skip out on the salsa when I don't have it.
My wife and I loved the recipe. I used chicken for myself and shrimp for her. Instead of the pureed chipotle peppers in adobe sause I bought adobe sauece and seasoned it with cipotle pepper seasoning to my taste using salt and garlic. We will make this again...excellant flavors!
They were very good. I didn't realize so much would be going on at once, so for not the most experienced cook in the world like me I did sort of burn the rice, but still, everything tasted good!
i LOVED the sauce recipe and modified with sour cream because i hate mayonnaise and it MADE the dish ! i sauteed the shrimp with oil, garlic, bell peppers, chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper (the shrimp and garlic just seemed too bland) and it came out amazingggggg. will definitely make again and i'm not even the hugest fan of chipotle ! you should definitely try it -- you can buy a can of chipotle in adobo for under $2 and it gives the sour cream that extra kick. delicioussssss ! p.s. i usually stay true to recipes but this was the only shrimp burrito recipe on here so i had to modify it. sorry !!
The chipotle flavoring is awesome in this. This recipe would be good with chicken and beef too! I added in some sliced bell peppers when I sauteed the shrimp. Next time, I think I will saute some onion with the bell peppers to give it that "fajita" burrito taste.
I want to try it with grilled chicken instead of the shrimp....I'm not big on shrimp. But my husband loved them!
Delicious and easy!
I did not care for the sauce. Ok, but not that great.
My family really enjoyed this! Great recipe will definitely make again.
I made this recipe a couple months ago and the family loved it so much we decided to have it for Christmas dinner this year. The chipotle sauce is so flavorful it's hard to stop eating it. I am so glad I decided to try this recipe as it is so full of flavor, it truly is addicting. I've been a member for a couple years & this is the only review I've written. That is how much I love this recipe. Kudos!
Great recipe. I used chipotle sauce and added finely chopped jalapenos to add some heat. This dish was very tasty. I would definitely make it again!
One of the best burritos I've had! I only made two small changes to the recipe. Instead of diced tomatoes I used lime/cilantro Rotel, and where it calls for garlic salt I used Adobo with pepper. The sauce definitely brings the whole thing together. Excellent!
These were pretty tasty. The only change I made to the main recipe was to use small amounts of actual garlic instead of garlic salt to cut the sodium. When serving, I added cilantro and lime juice. Added a great flavor to it. Next time, I think I will use a little more shrimp, but only little.
IF you only put in 1/2 tsp. of garlic salt in the rice and 1/4 tsp. in the refried beans and use langostino (crawfish) instead of shrimp, this is an excellent recipe that I will make over and over and over.....again! The sauce is heavenly!
Excellent flavor! Thanks!
Whew! This was a lot of work for one burrito. It tasted good but not over the top. Thanks for sharing though.
Overall, my family thought the recipe was alright, not exciting. But the rice and sauce were outstanding, and good to keep and use again. In fact, we kept the leftovers and mixed them with ground turkey and sausage to make enchiladas - the additions made them the best ever. We also mixed in some sour cream and chicken broth with the refried beans, makes it creamier. To increase the "wow" factor for the recipe as is, it might benefit from battered cod instead of shrimp, and turn them into tacos with some shredded cabbage or iceberg. Thanks for the recipe!
Love this recipe. The flavors are outstanding. The rice and beans taste really good with the spices that are added. I also as other reviewers suggested, used sour cream rather than mayo and yogurt for the chipotle sause. really good! I did not have enough tortillas so i decided to serve this on a plate placing the rice on bottom then beans, shrimp a layer of cheese and topped it with the chipotle sause. thanks for the recipe. Will use the rice recipe as my new rice recipe, full of flavor!!
These were good, but I dont think I would make all the mess for burritos again. I did as another reviewer suggested and added the beans directly to the spanish rice rather than make another dish. (We did enjoy the refried beans mixed with the spanish rice on our tortillas as leftovers since my husband polished off the leftover shrimp right away) I tried making the sauce both ways as some people just made it with sour cream instead of the mayo/yogurt mix my whole family said they were both good but the sour cream was a little smoother. (They still ate the mayo/yogurt mix one too) But really in all honestly, this was essentially, refried beans, spanish rice, shrimp and chipotle sauce on tortillas. No magic here.
I made these tonight and they were a big hit with the hubby and sons! I didn't have any cumin, so I substituted 1/2 tsp. chili powder + 1/4 tsp. smoky paprika. I think it worked, because it turned out delicious! I also forgot to buy plain yogurt so I just used sour cream. Tasted perfect! These burritos are a little bit of work, but well worth the effort!!
We were not impressed with these. The cheese didn't go well with the flavor of the shrimp and they had a funny aftertaste (Probably from the sauce).
This recipe is so good! The shrimp is really simple to make and the sauce is SO good! My boyfriend and I kept adding more sauce onto burritos- we couldn't get enough! I added more chipotle puree than the recipe called for until it got enough kick to my liking and used low fat yogurt. We didn't have any cheese on hand and it didn't need it. Will def make again
Excellent! I prepped things a couple hours ahead. Right before serving I filled the tortillas, topped with a little extra sauce and salsa and microwaved to warm up. Will definitely make again!!!
Delicious. The chipotle peppers definitely make the sauce.
This was good but oddly enough, I did not think the shrimp added much. I could have left them out entirely and enjoyed it just as much. I might, next time.
Very good. I use chicken also!
Sorry, but these were pretty bad. I made the recipe exactly as presented, with all the ingredients that were listed. Besides all the pans, which another reviewer mentioned, I just couldn't get past the taste of refried beans and shrimp! The rice was good, there was way to much garlic salt for the beans. They only need perhaps half as much. I think I would have rather had a shrimp taco instead of this. It was just way over the top. My husband only ate half of his! Sorry :(
This was so good! I did make a few changes. First, I used raw shrimp and sauted them, next I only sourcream so i substitued it for the yogurt. It was still amazing. thanks for sharing.
Really lovely! I changed it to shrimp tacos, used a pound of fresh Gulf shrimp, and subbed lowfat sour cream for the mayo and yogurt, and reduced fat monterrey jack for the cheddar. I also used local "southwest" tortillas which are a little spicy. Definitely a do-over! Thanks for the recipe!
It was okay...the chipotle sauce was great...I was expecting the shrimp to have more flavor but your flavor comes from all the parts to your burrito: rice, beans, chipotle sauce. Nice break from chicken. Good but not amazing.
this has become one of my all-time favorite recipes. it's so simple and delicious. it's a great change from the usual chicken or beef. i add just a touch of lime juice to the shrimp and garlic mix when i cook it and i also add a touch more of the chipotle/adobo to the yogurt/mayo. LOVE THIS DISH- THANKS SO MUCH!!
Loved it! Just a few changes though like using sour cream instead of yogurt, used black beans frioles instead of refried, and grilled shrimps.
Was not really sure, but we really enjoyed it. I did however use lowfat everything just to cut fat and calories where I could. I loved the sauce, used fat free yogurt and reduced fat mayo. I did add a little more of the chipolte peppers. Will make this again and would probably try fresh shrimp and grill them. Not a fan of frozen shrimp
Very good! loved the sauce!
My family really likes these burritos. Unfortunately they are alot of work so I don't make them very often. Yummy!!
Excellant!!!! Good enough to serve to company.
These were so yummy! I nixed the beans (hate any bean but green beans) and the cumin (didn't have any) and used sour cream instead of yogurt. I will be making these again. Thank you!
This was so good. To simplify things, I made rice in the microwave, added salsa to it, and then cooked it in a frying pan for a few minutes to crisp it up. It saved a lot of time.
Just made this tonight. Wow, that Chipotle sauce is fantastic.I totally agree with the poster who said" make your own style of burrito if you want but make this sauce to go with it".I'm so averse to hot spices, I don't even pepper my eggs.;o) but this never got uncomfortly hot.Just deliciously smoky with a Jalapeno taste but not heat? It might've been because I used the adobo sauce instead of the actual Jalapeno but it came out great.Kudos on this sauce, Shackl. All the other components were good but the sauce was the boss!!!!
The chipolte-adobo sauce was absolutely divine and I will certainly use it again. The rest: so-so. A lot of work and dirty dishes for what you get back.
I don't generally have good luck cooking with shrimp, so I switched from shrimp to chicken with these burritos and it worked well. For the garlic salt, I substituted 1/2tsp of it with granulated garlic and I used low-fat yogurt for the chipotle sauce. Made everything else as written. Served with Garden Tomato Salsa from this website. Thanks for the recipe, Shackl!
Not too bad....the sauce was a lot spicier than I thought it would be though. I really didn't anticipate it being too hot, so I added some green chilies to it. Very spicy, but good.
Oh, yes! This was delish! The only things I have to say about this meal are that I would personally add a little less oil to the rice, a little less garlic salt to the beans, and add a 1/2 - 1 tsp more of the chipolte adobo puree to the mayo and yogurt. I expect that beef or chicken can be substituted for the shrimp and it will still be marvelous. Oh, and I used a roasted garlic salsa (not chunky - ew).
Good - My husband said it was pretty good. Not what I was expecting. BUT I didn't mess with the mayo and yogurt mixture and just used sour cream. It was alright but I am going to keep looking for a recipe that I want to keep making over and over.
I first made this for a party last fall and it was an amazing hit. The flavors combined to make a surprisingly complex dish. Now when I am invited to parties I am asked to make my shrimp burritos. I would really recommend that everyone try this recipe.
The whole family loved them.
This was soooooooooooooo good.... Its the best recipe that I have made from the website and I have made dozens. Its incredible a must try, you won't be disappointed.
One word, Speechless!!! Took the advice of other reviewers and added the beans to the rice and it was perfect. Thanks for the restaurant quality recipe!
Wow! We had these for dinner tonight and they were one of the easiest things we've cooked so far. Muy savrosa!
I made this for my moms bday and everyone loved it. I used 1 cup of tomatoes because I love them and I also added an extra teaspoon of cumin to the rice. I will make this one again and again
The best part is the sauce! I made it super spicy by adding 3x the amount of required pepper puree. Afterwards, I had a bunch left over, and I used it on egg and cheese burritos, nachos, etc. Yum!
These burritos were some work but were a big hit by all. We all agreed that these are the best burritos we have ever had.
Tried this recipe last nite and my husband loved it, as did I. It was easy once I rounded up all the ingredients, and the Chipotle Sauce did indeed make it perfect.. Thanks for sharing SHACKL, we appreciate it.
This is a great recipe! We make it without the shrimp, since shrimp is expensive. The sauce is definitely what makes it so good!
Really Good. Not as time consuming as it looks. While the rice is cooking you can prepare the other ingredients. The only thing that confuses me is the tomatoes. Are they drained or undrained? I drain them a little bit. Also I have made a few little changes. I add a spoon of canned chopped green chiles to the rice, Used homemade refried beans, raw shrimp fried in a little oil with the garlic. Also I don't use the salsa. The sauce makes it the best. Thanks for sharing ShackL
This was really good. But the chipotle sauce was very spicy! I'll use half the peppers next time. Also I made it with fat free sour cream and low fat mayo.
These burritos are absolutely fabulous. I have made them a few times and always get rave reviews! Thanks for a wonderful recipe.
These were great. I used chicken, but look forward to trying shrimp soon. I added some green onions and avocado as well, but served the salsa on the side. Wrapped them up like a burrito and covered the rest in foil to eat the next day. They stored well. Thank you.
Made exactly as stated, I agree the sauce is what makes this recipe outstanding!
This is AWESOME! My husband is from San Diego and he misses the yummy Mexican food from there. Now he can make his own at home! The sauce is delcious! Thanks for sharing!
This was delicious! and easy to make, I love cummin so I double that in the rice, also next time I make them I'll only make half the chipotle sauce.Another good recipe to add to my monthly rotation.Thanks shackl for sumitting your recipe!
Simple and delicious...I made this for my boyfriend and he loved it. He took some for lunch the next day and said it was even delicious when re-heated in the microwave. This is definetly a keeper.
This was "the Best!"
Loved it
This was ABSOLUTELY wonderful!! I wasn't so sure about the chipotle sauce when I taste tested it alone, but it MADE the burrito! YUM YUM!!! I definately will be making these again! You will NOT be disappointed!!
These were excellent. I added black beans to the rice to save a few steps. I used sour cream in place of the yogurt in the chipotle mayo. Very easy and very good blend of flavors.
Fantastic! A new family favorite!
