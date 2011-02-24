Fruit Cocktail Cake I
A lovely fruit cocktail cake, simple and delicious.
I rate this in honor of my son, who loves this cake. Many people complain it is bland but for a kid its just perfect, not too sweet, no funky coconut or nuts to mess with picking out. For those who are snobby and rude about this recipe I just wish to point one thing out, what fruit cocktail is NOT bland. All the fruit tastes exactly the same, only the texture of the pears is something unique in the can. I first baked this when my son was eating "real" food, and it was a big hit. I forgot about it and then baked it again recently, he is now 4 and a half, and he flipped he just loves it, especially with whipped cream and sprinkles on top. We personally like it served still warm, and sometimes in the summer will top it with vanilla ice cream. Thanks for sharing Karen. I have made this both as she offers, and sometimes I add a package of vanilla sugar, and some lemon zest and a spot of cooking oil. This is a very moist and tasty treat that is super easy to prepare and never fails to please the little ones. And when I have no engery to bake something more complicated or time consuming, I choose this simple gem and never get complaints from my family. Even my husband loves this.Read More
This was one of the WORST cakes that I have ever tasted. There was no flavor at all to it except for sugar.Read More
I really hate to write this but it was horrible. It didnt have any taste at all. I will never make it again. Im sorry for the review...but YUK
I thought it was good considering the simple ingredients and lack of oil! Even my kids loved it! I put some crushed walnuts on top along with the brown sugar.
I added vanilla and a dash of cinnamon-and my 4 teenagers didn't leave a crumb!! I also doubled the recipe and added applesauce, again it was fantastic. Thanks for this simple cake recipe!
I'm sorry to say that the only good thing about this cake is that it's moist. No one mentioned if you should drain the fruit cocktail so I didn't...I think you are supposed to. My "batter" was so thin...that I added another 1/2 cup of flour. It still seemed really thin but I didn't want to add too much. I let it bake 10 minutes longer than stated. It came out as a wet banana bread texture. Taste??? Not so much:( I added cinnamon as suggested by another reviewer...but it only tasted like cinnamon and brown sugar. I was expecting more like a pineapple upside down cake flavor but it just wasn't there! Sorry=)
I added 1 tsp of vanilla and 1 Tbs of cinnamon. I really like it. It's quick, easy and delicious, especially with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
This has been a favorite of our family for years. We have always made the coconut pecan frosting that is normally used on a german chocolate cake. Put it on the cake while still warm so that it soaks into the cake. That really boosts the flavor.
Really enjoyed the delicate flavor, not over powering and great with fresh dollop of whipped cream! I did have to bake it almost 25 minutes longer, just kept checking it with a fine steak knife for residual raw dough, and it came out great. Will be making this a regular in my book;)
I made this cake with minor adjustments. I added 1/2 cup of coconut and 1 tsp of coconut flavoring. sprinkled nuts on. It was very tasty. Will make it again.
I made this years ago and my family loves it with ice cream but I lost the recipe, I decided to see if I could find it here and was delighted to find it, the cinnamon is a great addition, this cake is good with ice cream or a little cool whip.
I liked this cake! It was simple to make, was nice and moist, and tasted great!
This is a sweet and gooey treat! I served it with whipped cream and everyone loved it. Left overs seemed a bit too sweet, so eat this while very fresh.
Not very good.
It was a definite hit at our house. I did not drain the fruit cocktail, just used as is. I did use a no sugar added can of fruit cocktail. The cake is moist as I believe it should be. Served it warm.
Love this easy old fashioned favorite. If you really want to go crazy add some chopped nuts to the top.
