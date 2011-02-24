Fruit Cocktail Cake I

A lovely fruit cocktail cake, simple and delicious.

By Karen

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 8x8-inch square cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Spray one 8 x 8 inch square baking pan with cooking spray.

  • In a medium sized bowl combine flour, white sugar, salt, baking powder, egg, and fruit cocktail. Mix until just combined and pour into the prepared pan. Sprinkle top with the brown sugar.

  • Bake at 32 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 45 minutes or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 42.3g; fat 0.5g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 148.4mg. Full Nutrition
