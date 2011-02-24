Fruit Cocktail Cake I

I rate this in honor of my son, who loves this cake. Many people complain it is bland but for a kid its just perfect, not too sweet, no funky coconut or nuts to mess with picking out. For those who are snobby and rude about this recipe I just wish to point one thing out, what fruit cocktail is NOT bland. All the fruit tastes exactly the same, only the texture of the pears is something unique in the can. I first baked this when my son was eating "real" food, and it was a big hit. I forgot about it and then baked it again recently, he is now 4 and a half, and he flipped he just loves it, especially with whipped cream and sprinkles on top. We personally like it served still warm, and sometimes in the summer will top it with vanilla ice cream. Thanks for sharing Karen. I have made this both as she offers, and sometimes I add a package of vanilla sugar, and some lemon zest and a spot of cooking oil. This is a very moist and tasty treat that is super easy to prepare and never fails to please the little ones. And when I have no engery to bake something more complicated or time consuming, I choose this simple gem and never get complaints from my family. Even my husband loves this.

