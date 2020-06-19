Strawberry Champagne Soup

Rating: 4.46 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A wonderfully decadent summer cold soup to beat the heat and warm the senses. Soooo simple!

By Tara Besares

prep:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the strawberries into a blender, and sprinkle with sugar and salt. Process until smooth. Cover, and chill for 2 hours. Stir in champagne just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
162 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 29g; fat 0.6g; sodium 77.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Most helpful positive review

Dee
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2006
This was very easy to make and delicious! I used strawberry flavored champagne and everyone loved it. I'll be making it again and again. Read More
Helpful
(14)

Most helpful critical review

ashergirl2
Rating: 3 stars
11/18/2008
This is yummy but really is a beverage rather than a soup. My husband and I had it for a Sunday brunch but then poured it into glasses after only a few minutes and drank the rest. Also could use some more flavor. Possibly mint or lime juice to give it a kick. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
lovestohost
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
07/24/2007
I wanted this to be so much better than it was. I think the "soup" through me off. I def got more of a frozen drink feel from this than a soup. I actually liked it better before adding the sparkling wine.... Read More
Helpful
(13)
empearls
Rating: 5 stars
06/03/2007
This is a sexy way to start off brunch! I mixed the puree two days before adding the champagne and serving it and it was divine. Served it in martini glasses. Incredibly easy and will make again and again! Perfect for those special occasions. Read More
Helpful
(11)
PEZQUEEN
Rating: 4 stars
06/27/2007
I really enjoyed this but I would try using only 1/4 of the salt to start then adjust if necessary. I found the suggested amount too much. Read More
Helpful
(7)
coloradocookie
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2009
Made this for a baby shower with several pregnant guests so I did not want to use champagne. I replaced the champagne with sparkling cider instead. Added 1/2 cup cream and deleted the salt. Served it in champagne glasses prior to lunch. It got rave reviews all around. Read More
Helpful
(7)
porkchop
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2009
This was absolutely amazing. I did use frozen partially thawed strawberries (since strawberries in MN in the winter don't usually taste so hot) and added a touch more champagne just to get the consistency I wanted. I used strawberry champagne as well. This soup was beautiful impressive and very tasty. You definitely could serve this in a glass as a drink as well but I personally think that just makes this recipe more versatile. The best fruit soup I have ever made. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Diana
Rating: 4 stars
02/14/2008
Love strawberries and love champagne great combination! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Butterfly Flutterby
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2006
This was delicious and for some reason I always thought that this soup was very complicated. This was super easy and I felt like a superstar serving this to my Mom for lunch. Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(3)
