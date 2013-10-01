Ricotta Cheese Cake
It's a wonderful, easy, light cheese filled cake... but not a cheesecake!
I've made this cake my entire life (being as my grandmother taught me!) and I just have a few suggestions. Try adding a few ounces of cream cheese (we use 4-5) into the cheese mixture. Also, we use Almond extract. My grandmother would use vanila as a substitute, but almond gives it a really nice flavor. Then, try topping it with cherry or blueberry pie filling. Yum yum. I'm eating some right now!
Not very flavorfull,no one in my family of 5 much cared for it.
Absolutely delicious made with chocolate cake mix. I made one the day before yesterday and it was such a hit that I made another one to take to a potluck last night. It got rave reviews!
I have made this recipe before the same as written EXCEPT using (4) medium eggs and NO sugar in the ricotta mixture. I'm curious as to what the extra sugar/carbs does for the recipe? I don't think the sugar is needed at all.
This was a huge hit!!!! It was so delicious. I did make some major changes. I used a lemon cake mix, split into 2 springform pans, put microwave lemon curd (from this site) in the middle, sifted powder sugar and shaved some chocolate over! See my pictures for the final product :) I will be making this again and again, beautiful presentation and insanely addictively delicious!
I used a yellow cake mix with chocolate swirl prepared according to the box directions. Then because the Ricotta mixture reminded me of cannoli filling I cut the sugar down to 1/2 a cup, left out one egg, added two teaspoons of vanilla extract instead of what the recipe calls for and added about a cup of chocolate chips. The flavors all really work together. I posted picture of my creation.
Great recipe. This is basically the same one my Mom has made for years, with the recipe coming from her friend Barbara T (who is married to a man who emigrated to the USA from Italy as a teen). Barbara has great Italian food recipes from his family... The ricotta makes this cake very dense and moist. In our family it is always served cold with whipped cream or Cool Whip and sugared strawberries on top. It's sort of an Italian pound cake...
This was simple and delicious. All age groups in my house loved it. (3yrs.-55 yrs.) It did take a lot longer to bake then what the recipe stated. So be aware of that if you are in a specific time frame to get it done.
I made this using a lemon cake mix, and almond flavoring instead of vanilla. I also threw in some drained maraschino cherries and slivered almonds. Otherwise, I followed the recipe. I found that it took a lot longer to bake than stated, ~1 hour total. Also, I think it could use another egg. Overall it was very good though. I will try this again, probably with a chocolate mix next time.
Made this as listed except added almond extract and my family loved it! I made a blueberry topping for those who like fruit on their cake, which was a nice combination. Thanks for the ideas! It was a wonderful way to use the enormous tub of ricotta I had left :-)
Ny mom called this a Ricotta cake To prevent the ricotta from sinking to the bottom, she used 2 lbs of DRAINED ricotta and mixed it with the eggs, sugar and whatever flavorings. She then would take 1/3 to 1/2 of the ricotta mix and then mix that with the prepared cake mix before adding the ricotta to the top. This way the cakey part is denser, more like a pound cake. Then the ricotta topping does not sink to the bottom. Either way, it is just a matter of preference. But to prevent a soggy cake, you must drain the ricotta as some are more watery than others. I use a cheesecloth lined strainer, put it over a bowl, and leave it in the fridge for a few hours until you see the clear whey in the bowl. Discard the whey and the ricotta is ready to use. If you don't mind your cake a little soft, then don't drain the ricotta. But I always do when making cakes. ENJOY!
I made this diabetic friendly for my husband. We love it! I used a reduced sugar cake mix & splenda in the ricotta mixture.
Fantastic! followed recipe to a T - except I did add a bit of cocunut with the powdered sugar for the top of the cake. I can't tell you what a hit this was - I have been innundated with requests for the recipe, including people who hadnt tasted it - only heard of it from those who had. Now thats good :) I am making a couple of these again as written this weekend and of course, I'm going to try a few variations... ( cant help it, its my nature :)) Hats off to you Gingee, thank you! UPDATE - I tried this with crushed pineapple - I love this cake! Put crushed pineapple in the bottom of the cake pan, and then followed recipe with the addition of coconut w/ powdered sugar on cake. This recipe is AMAZING - UPDATE Cherries work too! with chocolate cake mix! This is THE BEST.
Quite a nice tasting cake, something a little different. I did make a few changes, after greasing the pan I added a layer of sliced almonds and chopped glace cherries. To the cream cheese mixture I also added 4oz of cream cheese and used almond extract in place of the vanilla. The cake looked so pretty both before and after cutting.
Good and not to sweet
I made this recipe exactly as written and baked in a 9x13 pan, as specified. The cake was fantastic! I think if you change the cake mix flavor and extract used in ricotta cheese, the combinations are endless! Can't wait to try more! Would be great with some kind of fruit sauce! Great recipe and SO EASY!!!!
I made changes suggested by others: cut the sugar out, used 4 eggs instead of 3, added a couple ounces cream cheese, 1/4 tsp cinnamon, and almond instead of vanilla extract in the filling. I topped it with blueberry sauce (from this site) and Cool Whip. In hindsight, I would add maybe 1/4 cup of sugar, because without the topping, the filling didn't add a whole lot. I made these into cupcakes and the ricotta mixture sank into the middle of the cupcake when baking, creating a wonderful surprise and texture.
followed directions exactly, i liked it, needed to use up ricotta cheese, would have been better with almond extract i think
Loved this recipe! I used a Devils food mix and baked it in two springform pans for layering. Between the layers I used a dark chocolate frosting and then powdered sugar on the top. What a wonderful cake and sooo easy. Will definitely make again.
I used lemon cake mix and lemon extract and 15 oz container of Skim Ricotta and it is so good.
This is super easy and very good!! I tried this with a lemon cake mix and added 2 teaspoons on lemon flavoring to the ricotta mixture. Turned out great too!!
This recipe is EXCELLENT. When it is warm it tastes like Custard Pie and it is even better chilled. The only thing I changed is I added a splash more vanilla and it didn't even need the powdered sugar. I can't stop eating it and I usually don't eat cake!!! A+++++
This is a nice every day dessert that is easy to make and can be dressed up with fruits or drizzle of chocolate or Nutella. It is not a showstopper, but very tasty. It would get a five from me, but it tasted too much of cake and not enough of ricotta.
Or was it this one I made after The Mozzarella Co. cooking class?
I made this with a slight change: no sugar, more vanilla and 4 eggs instead of 3 eggs. Extra sugar would have made the cake too sweet for our taste (my family doesn't like things that are too sweet). It was just right for us. I liked how the ricotta settled in the middle of the cake. The cake was moist, dense, and rich. It's good, but not good enough that I'd make again.
Try this recipe with marble cake mix.
This cake was ok, but I've made better. Tastes eggy to me. Everyone else liked it or they are really polite!
Very easy to prepare and great, moist taste. I used only half the sugar in the ricotta mix and divided it into a 9 inch and 8 inch spring form which worked great. I only wished it would have been mentioned that the cheese mix sinks to the bottom while baking. I didn't know that and I was shocked twice - first when I saw that the cake got much darker than I expected (in my oven I usually have to bake longer than a recipe states) and second when I took it from the spring form and the bottom felt soggy and wet. I actually tried to dry it on a wire rack for several hours :) Since it was still soggy before serving I had to cut a piece in the kitchen before giving it to the guests because I wanted to avoid serving a soggy cake. What a surprise - I called it "upside-down Cheese Cake" when I served it :) I’m not sure if the expensive Ricotta adds more to the taste than just using plain cream cheese, though.
This was moist , light and delicious! I put the left over cake in the refrigerator covered and it was even better the second and third day. Everyone asked for the recipe. I'll be making this again for sure.
Excellent recipe I've used for years (before I even saw it here). The only difference is I put chocolate pudding on top instead of powdered sugar. YUM.
This was fabulous! I baked it in a bundt pan as others suggested and added 1/2 cup of Splenda and a cup of mini chocolate chips to filling, omitted the sugar. Very moist and delicious.
I made this with a dark chocolate cake mix in a bunt pan. Turned our great but the filling is not what I expected. The consistantry was strange. Too eggy. I added chocolate chips. Needs to be cold.
not bad but i think i prefer eating the yellow cake alone... the cheese mixture sinks to the bottom and it is quite soggy... don't think i'll make this again.
This was delicious, the ricotta suppose to end up on the bottom. Used 4 eggs. and put pudding on top and then cool whip in a 9 x 13 pan.
Made This for a B-day on saturday, the family had me make it again on Sunday, they loved it that much! it is the best!& so easy .My 15 yr old granddaughter will be making it for a going back to school party.
I had leftover ricotta to use, so I thought I'd try this recipe. I honestly don't know how it got such good reviews. The texture is odd and it took about 20 min longer to set up than the recipe stated. It's edible, but definitely not something I would make again.
Very good recipe. The cheese mixture melted in the cake but it still tasted just fine. We tried it with strawberries and it was excellent!
If you're looking for something to wow your guests, loved ones and yourself...try this recipe! Just wonderful. I used a Dark Chocolate mix and added chocolate chips to it. I made it the day before the wedding shower, refrigerated it, and served next day with fresh strawberry sauce. The ricotta mixture buried itself dead center making just the most lovely presentation when cut into and tasted super. Thanks to all the other reviewers...I probably wouldn't have tried this and am very very glad I did!
I loved this cake. I think its mainly because of its simplicity; i dont hate myself after eating it and its just sweet enough. I used jiffy devils food and ricotta, those little boxes are perfect for a two person dessert. I did add a little cream cheese and only two eggs, and it was great!
This was delicious. Made for hubby's birthday. The cake came out nice and moist and the cheese filling in the middle was just right. Used part skim ricotta and a bit more vanilla. According to the serving size, 24 pieces, this is 4 points on weight watchers. A great treat and no need for ice cream with this cake!
Excellent light cheese cake. I recommend to use only 2 eggs with box cake mix, instead of 3. I used almond extract, instead of vanilla
Yum! I made mine with a devil's food cake in a bundt pan and it was delicious, and so easy! With 3 eggs in the cake I just couldn't bring myself to do 3 in the filling, but it was still very eggy with 2. I also cut the sugar to about 1/2 cup, but probably could have used the full 3/4. A great, easy recipe that can easily stand up to tweaking!
Excellent, I've made several times...always a hit. Needs either more vanilla or I like to use Almond about 1 1/2 tsp. Great with strawberry or raspberry topping...also better cold.
Good cake and very easy to make. This is a great way to use up extra ricotta cheese. I used almond extract instead of vanilla as others have before me. I used a stoneware bundt pan and baked it for 65 minutes. My family loves it!
I made this for a church social. It went well and people commented that they liked it. The pan weighed a ton so I was surprised how light the cake was when I ate a piece. The leftovers were very moist the next day and I liked them better.
Umm.... what happened to the cake part? It was too much ricotta cheese and not enough cake batter. Maybe if the cake batter was doubled it would have more potential, but I strongly doubt I would make this again. Highly dissapointing after reading the rave reviews. My 8 year old took one bite and said it needed sugar!
This cake is amazing! I have made it for all kinds of dinners and potlucks and always am asked for the recipe.
Delish! I made almost as directed but used a bundt pan and baked for an additional 20 minutes. I also used almond extract instead of vanilla...it is a more unique flavor and makes the cake more unique too.
Well, my enthusiasm For this cake was quickly erased! It tastes great! But.... Looks terrible! In the defense of the recipe, I did use a bunt pan.....won't do at again! I will make it again, but will use the pan recommended. The strawberry topping hid the imperfections! Can't complain about anything with strawberries!
Excellent!! My family loved it. I used a dark chocolate cake mix and 2 tsp of rum extract instead of vanilla or almond.
It took a bit longer to bake. I spooned the ricotta mixture on top, but it settled at the bottom of the pan. I would use less sugar next time.
I made a few changes but even without it would have been great.. I made in 9 inch springform added a bit more lemon extract . I had enough to make a small 3 inch tester (ha ha for me ). Everyone loved it , I'll be making this with other mixes, maybe chocolate with almond extract, lemon or even a white with extra vanilla. Loved it.
this had a very bland flavor ... I didn't care for it at all.
I can changed it to my liking. using a bundt pan I made the cake part ,like the direction says,using 3 eggs used 3/4 cup of splenda too sweet,could have used a 1/2 cup ---used 8oz of cream cheese and 16 oz of ricotta ,blended it together used 1/8 tsp of lemon extract -very good , nice and brown cooking the 2nd part had to cook longer, turn heat down and cooked until it was done,would make it again
I wanted to use a bundt pan for this cake. I could tell that there was too much ricotta mixture , I used about 3/4 of it. That was still too much, part of the cake stuck to the pan. Next time when using the bundt pan I will cut the ricotta to 12 ounces and use one egg. I used a lemon cake mix. It tastes wonderful!!
This cake is so delicious!! Definitely making this again. Hubby loved it!
Delicious, tasty, fluffy, moist Italian ricotta cake. I have been making for years. I just love it! Everyone always asks for the recipe. Perfect for anytime of day, the perfect pair with coffee! A match made in heaven!
I have a question. In the picture, the cake is on the top of the cheese mixture, but the directions say to put the cake in the pan first. Is this a mistake?
Usually, I prefer a classic cheesecake made from cream cheese but this is light, creamy and delicious.
Loretta Dill
*I love this cake! *With the following changes: Add One More Egg Bake for 15 extra minutes (We live in mountains at 3,000 ft altitude) Cut the sugar in half I read that some folks had problems with the ricotta adding too much moisture and causing the cake to be too wet/soggy. My cake turned out perfect, moist yet firm. However, the brand of ricotta I chose to use in this recipe was not at all watery. It was nice and firm and without visible fluid. As with most recipes, the specific attributes of the ingredients chosen will impact the final outcome of the recipe. My conclusion - use a firm ricotta and if yours is too watery when you purchase it, then drain it well through cheesecloth until you have a firm ricotta to work into the recipe. In conclusion: My husband had a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top of his. I had a spoonful of cherry pie filling topped by a dollop of whipped cream and it was delicious!
I agree with another person who said the name should be changed to be more indicative of what it is, and it is not a 'cheesecake' that we Americans think of. (Perhaps a ricotta cheese filled cake!) I made it in a bundt ring pan, and it turned out lovely looking, with just a dash of sprinkled sugar on the top. It looked just like a bundt cake, very popular years ago and making a comback now). I found it better on the day after baking, coming out of the fridge, it's solid and heavy. I made mine with devil's food chocolate cake mix. Very filling and unusual; brings back a lot of memories, too!
Made this exactly how its stated but in a bundt pan, definitely a keeper
I made this for a dinner party. Easy to make. Didn't fit in my bundt pan, had to much cake mix. Followed suggestions: Strained ricotta - cake still VERY moist; mixed some of the ricotta in with the cake - cake part was delicious; took A LONG time to cook, need to pay attention to insure that the ricotta filling is cooked/set; added dark chocolate chips and this got rave reviews. Overall company loved the cake, I didn't really like the filling. Based on others' reviews I give it a 4 but I don't know if I'd make it again, just ok to me.
Great cake but ricotta seperated from cake. Any ideas why!
Easy and outstanding. Used chocolate cake mix instead of yellow for color and taste (we love chocolate).
Like other reviewers suggested, I changed the cake mix to lemon and used almond flavor in the cheese mixture. This was a wonderful cake that hit the spot without being overly sweet. I will definitely make it again.
LOVED IT !!!!!!
Another note to make is, only use whole milk ricotta. It taste better and has a creamier texture.
Very easy and very good. I used a marble cake mix and made a simple blueberry sauce to go on top. The blueberries were good, but the cake really didn't need it.
This cake is so good ... I started looking for ricotta pie n stumble upon this cake, the best choice ever... Made 1st time as stated n the 2nd time with chocolate morsels...OMG eat it warm with the chocolate melted n gooey.
I make this cake often and love it. BUT the picture is wrong. That cake was made in a bundt cake pan and has cherries with a tunnel of Ricotta. I would like that recipe.
So.... this cake was not great. The texture of the cheese is kinda strange, and is not at all like cheesecake like some reviewers thought. I made it with a chocolate cake and used a chocolate butter-based frosting (yum!!) on top. Serving it cold is definitely better than warm.
Thank you for the great recipe. Since the cake mix is too sweet for me, I only used half the mix, used cake flour, shortening, & egg. I also used meringe for the cheese part & turned alright. I wish I could show the picture of the cake.
This cake was very easy to make. We used a bundt pan. What I didn't realize was that the cheese mixture would sink to the bottom of the pan and therefore come out on top when done. This was a delightful surprise, though some of it stuck a little to the pan. The result though is this rather stunning cake that I'm sure people will wonder how it was made.
I found this recipe while searching for ways to use leftover ricotta & made it for family worship. I made the ricotta mixture earlier in the day, I added some almond extract too, so when I was assembling the cake it was runny. At first I thought to just toss it but couldn't bring myself to be so wasteful & I'm glad I finished the process. The instruction that says to scoop onto cake, well I gave mine a quick stir then POURED it onto the cake it was so thin. It was almost to the very top of the pan. Made it in a bundt pan & before adding anything I sprayed the whole pan w/Pam then swirled powder sugar about 1/2 way up to help release the cake. Because it was so full I put a layer of heavy duty foil underneath to catch spillage but it all stayed in the pan. I had to cook it an additional 15 min due to how runny it was & when done I ran a spatula along the edge then let it sit about 25 min to cool before trying to get it out of the pan. I ran the spatula in the inner/outer circle then started gently shaking the pan back & forth & upwards to REALLY release the cake. I inverted it over my tupperware cake holder then PRAYED! Oh my goodness it's so pretty then my next thought was I should have added pineapple! Next time I will. After study I sliced it up & they loved it. Not a sweet cake & EXTREMELY moist. We ate it as is. Thank you for sharing its a keeper
I made this in a Bundt pan since the picture with recipe was a Bundt cake. I followed the recipe with minor tweaks- added chocolate chips and cinnamon. Other than that I followed the recipe. I baked the cake as directed and added cook time to an hour. It was not done so back in for another 20 minutes. After letting the cake cool I removed the cake only to find it had not cooked all the way through. Not sure what happened but was disappointed it was not completely baked. I will try this again but will use a 13x9 pan instead.
It was delicious and really moist.
I made this as written, but baked in a Bundt pan. It did not come out of the pan well, something I've not had an issue with before. This tasted so good. I served with a choice of homemade lemon sauce or fresh whipped cream with chocolate sprinkles. Everyone loved it.
Easy and very delicious. Added orange extract.
Perfect! I wouldn't change a thing! May need an extra 15 minutes bake time with the bundt pan.
Followed the recipe but used Splenda cake mix and granules in place of sugar. My family loved it!!! Teen boys put strawberry jam on top when serving but liked the cake alone as well!
I made this today, very good!! I used a German chocolate cake mix because that's what I had, I'm betting the yellow will be even better.
