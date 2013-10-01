Ricotta Cheese Cake

I found this recipe while searching for ways to use leftover ricotta & made it for family worship. I made the ricotta mixture earlier in the day, I added some almond extract too, so when I was assembling the cake it was runny. At first I thought to just toss it but couldn't bring myself to be so wasteful & I'm glad I finished the process. The instruction that says to scoop onto cake, well I gave mine a quick stir then POURED it onto the cake it was so thin. It was almost to the very top of the pan. Made it in a bundt pan & before adding anything I sprayed the whole pan w/Pam then swirled powder sugar about 1/2 way up to help release the cake. Because it was so full I put a layer of heavy duty foil underneath to catch spillage but it all stayed in the pan. I had to cook it an additional 15 min due to how runny it was & when done I ran a spatula along the edge then let it sit about 25 min to cool before trying to get it out of the pan. I ran the spatula in the inner/outer circle then started gently shaking the pan back & forth & upwards to REALLY release the cake. I inverted it over my tupperware cake holder then PRAYED! Oh my goodness it's so pretty then my next thought was I should have added pineapple! Next time I will. After study I sliced it up & they loved it. Not a sweet cake & EXTREMELY moist. We ate it as is. Thank you for sharing its a keeper