Ricotta Cheese Cake

It's a wonderful, easy, light cheese filled cake... but not a cheesecake!

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease one 9x13 inch pan.

  • Make yellow cake mix according to package directions. Pour batter into the greased 9x13 inch pan.

  • Mix together the ricotta cheese, sugar, eggs and vanilla extract and spoon over cake batter.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 45 minutes. Sprinkle cake with confectioners' sugar when cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 32.5mg; sodium 185.7mg. Full Nutrition
