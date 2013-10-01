Strawberry Cake I

1 of 145

Rating: 5 stars This cake was very very delicious. I made with 1 1/2 cups fresh strawberries diced up fine instead of the frozen and I took in other sugg and used a french vanilla cake mix. I doubled the recipe as well and only used one box of the gelatin and it was perfect. I made 3- 9 inch round cakes and my kids made a bunch of heart cupcakes for themselves. I used vanilla instant vanilla pudding for the filling and topped with "whipped cream cream cheese frosting" from this site. Out of this world cake! Everyone ate it up. Helpful (73)

Rating: 5 stars I got RAVE reviews at work with the cake. I actually had some co-workers upset because it went so quick and there wasn't enough for everyone. One comment was "it was the best cake he has ever had"! I used the pinapple filling recipe from this site and just subsituted strawberries for the pinapple and then used a traditional buttercream frosting with strained strawberry puree instead of milk or water. Helpful (66)

Rating: 5 stars I 3 this cake! I baked it first for my mom's birthday and I thought it was so delicious that I baked it again as cupcakes for my sister's baby shower. Guests DEVOURED 'em. My parents and I aren't big fans of icing so we had the cake by itself and it was still delicious! I used frosting for my sister's baby shower and placed sliced strawberries on top of each cupcake. I actually prefer the no frosting... lol. I made a couple changes -- I use french vanilla cake mix I only use half of the required gelatin (so 1.5 ounce) replace the oil with unsweetened apple sauce use 2 eggs and 2 egg whites 1 1/2 cups finely diced fresh strawberries and substitute the buttermilk if I have to. Thanks for this wonderful recipe!:o) Helpful (38)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent. I made a few changes. I used fresh strawberries and pureed them then omitted the oil. I actually made this into cupcakes and they are excellent. They baked for about 21 minutes Helpful (36)

Rating: 1 stars I have been told I make excellent cakes and after reading the reviews on this cake I decided to make it. Maybe it was my fault but I had to throw this cake out it was awful. Sickening sweet. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for a bridal shower it was a big hit. Many people asked me for the recipe. I doubled the ingredients except for the gelatin as other reviewers said it was too sweet. I made a three layer 9" cake and then about a dozen cupcakes. (I used vanilla pudding for the filling and smothered it with two whipped up containers of cream cheese frosting. Pile pink carnations on the top and it almost looks as good as it tastes!) Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars This was a fantastic cake!!! i used a bit more strawberries than the receipe called for and I made a frosting which was white icing and cool whip and then dazzled it up with shaved white chocolate. Quite a site! I plan to make this for my daughters birthday cake. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars After trying several strawberry cake recipes this one was the best. I used fresh garden strawberries and will definitely use this recipe again. Helpful (19)