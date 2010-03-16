Green Cake
This cake isn't really green, it's the frosting that's green and unique.
This cake isn't really green, it's the frosting that's green and unique.
I've been making this cake for years. It's one of my childrens favorites. The only thing I do different is use a pineapple cake mix. I'm making it today for Our St. Pats day get together.Read More
Won’t let me printRead More
I've been making this cake for years. It's one of my childrens favorites. The only thing I do different is use a pineapple cake mix. I'm making it today for Our St. Pats day get together.
I thought the cake was really easy to make, tastes good, but in order to get the frosting green I had to add a little green food coloring.
An amazing cake! I took three of these cakes to a church function and every single lady there took at least two pieces home! They said it was marvelous and had never tasted anything like it before. All the different flavors and textures went well together.
This was so ESAY to make and a great addiion to my daughter's St. Patrick's day feast at school. The pistachio was actually quite mild and the pineapple added a nice texture to the whipped topping. I added green food coloring to the topping to make it really green and a couple drops throughout the batter as well. Good choice this holiday!
Good cake, and so easy . . .not everyone ate it, but we had a ton of food. I have to say that cool whip is not that easy to frost, but the flavor is pretty good. the green is there, although very light, so if you want darker, add the food coloring. I didn't, though, and thought it was fine the way it was. Thankds for the reicpe!
Won’t let me print
Always a good choice.
Everyone enjoyed this cake. It was so easy to make. That Jell-O brand pistachio pudding mix was perfect for the colour. I will definitely make this one again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections