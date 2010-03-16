Green Cake

4.1
9 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This cake isn't really green, it's the frosting that's green and unique.

Recipe by Cheryl

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake or 2, 8 or 9 inch round cakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Make cake mix as directed on box except that in the place of water put pineapple juice. Bake according to the cake mix directions and take right from oven and place in freezer. Cake is ready to frost when cool on the bottom to touch.

    Advertisement

  • Mix crushed pineapple, instant pistachio pudding, and whipped topping together with a spoon, do not use an electric mixer. Frost cake and refrigerate for at least one hour. You must keep this cake refrigerated until ready to serve and then also keep any leftovers refrigerated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 26.3g; fat 5g; cholesterol 0.4mg; sodium 201.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022