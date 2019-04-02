Mexican Rice
This is an excellent authentic Mexican rice recipe (not to be confused with Spanish rice) that I make as a side dish with all of my Mexican dishes. The key is cooking the rice properly and using good quality chicken broth or stock.
Very good rice, although in my mind not entirely authentic. My husband IS an authentic Mexican, and his mother's rice is nothing like this. It may just be a regional thing, though - I saw a few comments that this rice is similar to that served in Arizona restaurants, whereas my in-laws are in Texas and most of the rice served in those Mexican restaurants are very similar to my mother-in-law's. Although here in the northeast I find most Mexican restaurant rice similar to what I'm used to, also. But, anyway.... Next time I will: omit the green pepper as their taste tends to bully the other flavors, up the cumin to 3/4 tsp, and stir in the cilantro after the rice is cooked to keep it's fresh, earthy flavor intact.Read More
I really love this recipe but agree with a previous reviewer that, while it is pretty authentic Mexican restaurant fare, it isn't anything like the rice I've had made by people from Mexico. Living in the Phoenix area for 15+ years, I've had lots of variations on the theme. Still, it is an excellent recipe, and my husband prefers it to any that we've had in restaurants. I found that it is even tastier if I saute the rice for a few minutes, then add the veggies (garlic finely minced)to the pan and let them cook down just a bit. That way, the flavors "mingle" better, and it sweetens up the garlic and onion. A brief saute also distributes the taste of the jalapeno and dissipates the heat. Thanks for a great recipe.
This is an excellent recipe. The traditional Mexican rice that my Mother-in-law makes takes a lot longer to prepare. The prep time for this recipe is almost nothing, and I don't think my Husband could tell the difference.Make sure the rice gets toasted long enough, every grain should be browned. I cook the onions with the rice, then add some garlic and the peppers, then petite diced canned tomatoes. Simmer one minute, then add the broth and seasonings.
I know the recipe calls for white long grain rice, but I tried using brown rice instead to make it healthier. It didn't come out very good. My husband liked it, but I didn't. Just in case someone else has this not-so-bright-idea, I wouldn't recommend using brown rice for this recipe. Not only does it take longer to cook, which I knew beforehand - it doesn't taste as good as white rice and doesn't pick-up the flavor as well. Next time I try this - I'm using white rice.
Great flavor! Plates nicely too! I do have some advise for another reviewer, SISTAJAI. I had the same problem with rice for a long time. Finally I corrected it. One reason could be brand - get a name brand long grain rice, not the store brand kind (it makes a HUGE difference in texture) also, when you reduce the heat and cover, DO NOT PEAK! Don't stir it, don't touch it until the 20+ minutes is up, then check it. If there's still a lot of liquid, keep the lid off and cook until it's evaporated. I hope this helps : )
Just the right side dish served with Chicken Kabobs Mexicana and Best Black Beans. Whether it's authentic Mexican or not, whether it should or shouldn't include bell peppers, I don't care. This was delicious, plain and simple, as written, with just a dab of butter thrown in at the end for added richness. Pefect, fresh, and unique blend of flavors. Hmmm, who knows what's "authentic" anyway? Is cooking ANY dish of any ethnicity ever precise and exact? Thanks for sharing your recipe, which we thoroughly enjoyed and will make again.
Fabulous! I used all the ingredients and measurements as written, however,I added the chopped onion to the rice and oil (I used olive oil) in step one and when the rice was opaque I also added to garlic. (do not add the garlic with the rice and onion... it will burn and be bitter). I then stirred the cumin into the rice before adding the broth. Brought it to a boil, added everything else and returned it to a boil...and this means a full, rolling boil, not just a few bubbles! If you don't have a really tight fitting lid, cover the kettle with foil and then place the lid on top.. folding the excess foil up a over the top. This will help create a better seal and keep more steam in to cook the rice. Also, as another person mentioned...DON'T PEEK! After 20 minutes on low, remove from the heat and let sit another 5 minutes...and DON'T PEEK! Thanks for the wonderful recipe...it will be a staple in my house!
Here's a suggestion: Make sure you bring all your ingredients together before you start cooking the rice...Have everything cut up and ready to go so that you aren't opening the rice constantly...That makes it sticky and clumped together. Otherwise, great taste and I will definitely make this again....
This is a great recipe, but for the best use of cilantro, you should add it during the last 5 minutes or simply stir it in before serving. The fresh flavor is easily cooked out.
I made a few changes: I sauteed the cumin, garlic, jalapeno, onion and green pepper along with the rice in the oil before adding the liquid. I used chicken stock instead of broth. I also doubled the cumin. I added the tomatoes and cilantro last, just before taking the rice off the heat and serving. The recipe turned out great with these changes, very flavorful, very pretty.
This is an awesome, awesome recipe! Thanks for sharing!
My family loves this rice. I've always "precooked" my rice in shortening (usually butter) before adding the liquid, but what I do when making this recipe is saute the onions, garlic, peppers, tomatoes, etc. in a tablespoon or 2 of olive oil (the only kind I use any more) for a couple of minutes and THEN add the rice (I use Jasmine; again, the only kind I use any more) and "precook" that along with veggies (plus a bit more oil) for a couple of minutes more. I use 3 boullion cubes (2 chicken and 1 vegetable) because I can't afford the price of either canned or packaged "stock" and I don't have the freezer capacity to make my own. And I omit adding any additional salt. The seasonings (cilantro and cumin) are "just right" as posted and I like that I use all (olive) oil and no butter. I generally use this recipe as a "side" but I've also been known to add pieces of chicken, pork or beef (plus some cheese and a bit more liquid; sometimes even some peas, carrots and/or corn) to the rice as it is cooking to produce a DELICIOUS one pot main meal. As much as I love (and use) this recipe, I rated it a 4 on account of its suggestion that you don't first saute the vegetables before adding them to the "liquidated" rice. IMO, this makes a TREMENDOUS difference to the final presentation.
I was a little disappointed in this recipe. I live in Tucson Arizona so I'm accustomed to great Mexican food. I felt that this recipe came out way to soggy and salty for my taste and it doesn't nearly measure up to my favorite local Mexican restaurant's version. It also didn't have any tomato taste to it which I like in my Mexican rice. I'll have to keep looking for a better recipe.
This turned out so well that my granddaughter thought I had gotten it from our local Mexican restaurant. Instead of using the chopped peppers and tomato, I used a can of drained diced Ro-Tel tomatoes and it was delicious. Thanks Alanasmom, this will be our recipe for Mexican rice from now on.
We really liked this recipe. Very easy to make and seemed authentic to me but then again I am not Mexican. Will certainly make this again. Thanks for posting
I’m an “authentic” Tex-Mexican from south Texas and in my opinion this recipe is 100% authentic. I alter my recipe a bit depending on my audience’s taste preferences. For example, I might use 1/4c bell pepper or 2 tomatoes, or ½ c tomato sauce if I don’t have fresh tomatoes, or even ½ tsp garlic salt if I don’t have fresh garlic. Sometimes, I even omit the jalapenos or chicken bouillon. I recommend following the exact recipe and then altering to your taste preferences or dietary needs/restrictions.
Great recipe. Subbed 1 can Ro-Tel Diced Tomatoes w/ Habaneros for the tomato.
Add some lime, and it's perfect!
I have made Mexican rice before, but had never found the perfect recipe until now! I tried this one for the first time this evening, and it was perfect! Absolutely delicious! I did do a tiny bit of tweaking for convenience sake and to use what I had on hand, but I basically followed the recipe. I doubled the recipe because we had some company over. In the interest of time, I used two 14 oz cans of diced tomatoes (juice drained off so I didn't have too much liquid) instead of seeding and chopping a couple of fresh ones. As per another reviewer's tip on the ratio of liquid to rice, I used four cups of broth to two cups of rice. I'd used half an onion for another side, so instead of using a whole onion for a double batch, I just used the other half of the onion I'd already chopped. I think it would have been fantastic with the full amount of onion too though. I also cut out the jalapeno, because my husband can't take much heat, and used olive oil rather than vegetable oil. But other than that, I prepared the recipe as written. This has gone into my recipe box, and will be my go-to recipe for Mexican rice from now on!
This is AMAZING rice! We had it with fajitas and guacamole! Since corn is in season, and extremely cheap in the grocery stores, I cut off the kernals of 2 cobs and added them in with the other veggies. YUMMY!!!
Was fantastic! I left out green pepper- we don't care for the flavor, & added the cilantro at the end of cooking. Was great! Will make this again, for sure!
Tasty and colorful side to a Mexican dinner!
Yummy - easy to do. I put the whole thing in to the rice cooker after adding the spices. Perfect.
I really like the flavor of this rice, but it was rather spicy (even after I had seeded most of the jalapeno in it). I doubled the recipe, and added a teaspoon of chicken base to it (because I had no bouillon cubes), but also added too much cumin toward the end of cooking it. My two-year-old spit it out, and said "spicy" for the first time in her life. I think next time, I will fully seed the jalapenos and stick to the measurement of cumin shown in the recipe (or less). If it was not so much work, it probably would not taste so good that I went back for seconds. Edit: After many times making this, I now use minced garlic, sometimes don’t deseed the tomatoes to save time, and always wait to add the green pepper toward the end of cooking (as I don’t like them all mushy). I also cut down on the jalapeño fairly consistently. This is a wonderful recipe, you can totally just tweak to your tastes! Update: I truly cheated at it just now, for example: using precut onions, using drained diced jalapeños, using low sodium mini diced tomatoes I drained fully (which has seeds in it), reserving the fresh cilantro for after it was cooked (since my husband hates cilantro, but I added a little of dried cilantro), and adding juices of two fresh limes at the end (since my Mom likes that). I still only cook the green pepper in it the last few minutes, and I always use that powdered chicken versus the cubes to up the chicken taste of it. One more thing I added was two shakes of Cholula Hot Sa
The rice was a wonderful dish, for me there was just something missing ... sadly I can't put my finger on what it is. Don't hesitate to use the jalapeno as long as you seed it the heat is minimal
I don't know authentic Mexican rice but what I do know is we really liked the flavors of this rice dish. I will definitely make this again.
Phenomenal!! I made this for my wife and I tonight and she was blown away! The richness, texture and taste of this rice is simply amazing with any mexican style dinner. Packs a little punch with some serious class. Bravo. I did add the veggies with the rice to satay down earlier, but other than that it was the original recipe to the T. Thanks a million for the recipe. You crushed it!!
Good stuff! I used brown rice instead of white and canned tomatoes instead of fresh (it's what I had on hand). My family and I enjoyed this. The rice was very flavorful. I will make it again. Thank you!
I'm married to a very spoiled Latin man. I did not grow up cooking mexican food as I am as white as a girl can get! BUT this recipe is so easy to follow and he even says this is the BEST rice he's ever had!
Great recipe! I halved it, simmered on low 15 min, let rest 8 min and it was perfect. I would have liked more cumin, just a personal preference. Did not have jalapeno so used cayenne pepper. Added a little butter, some lime juice and chopped scallions before serving with traditional Mexican carnitas. Had to use frozen cilantro cubes, but I'm sure it would be much better with fresh. Moist, rich and delicious rice. Thanks, ALANASMOM for the recipe! Smacznego (delicious in Polish)!
This was really good. I didn't have a fresh tomato so I added half a can of drained diced tomatoes.
This is a no fail recipe. I've been making it for years. I follow the directions to the letter and it turns out perfect every time. The combination of flavors and seasonings give it a wonderful authentic Mexican taste. I'm not a huge rice fan, but I can't get enough of this one.
This rice was awesome! I took the advice of christina b and browned the rice with the onion and garlic. I had homemade chicken broth (which I did about 2 1/2 cups) and garden tomatoes. Mmmmmmmm. I might add some chili powder and peas next time!
Made this last night to go with fajita quesadillas and it was awesome!
I quadrupled this recipe for a fiesta/anniversary party, and it was the first thing to go! Everybody loved it and wanted the recipe. I used seeded roma tomatoes (they were cheaper), and I used about half the amount of cilantro (I usually dislike cilantro, but it was good at this amount), and it turned out delicious. It was light and fluffy, and not mushy (I didn't peek while the rice was simmering).
This rice is great. Really spicy, too! I'm not sure that toasting the rice first really makes a huge difference, though.
Loved it! I used a can of Rotel instead of the tomatoes and canned jalapenos.
Love this so much!!!
when making mexican rice you have to brown the rice well. then add your cumin,garlic,onion and tomato. Sometimes I use canned rotel tomatoes in it. Just be careful not to burn the garlic and rice when browning it thoroughly. You have to add enough broth in the rice that way it is not too dry or to wet. 2 cups of rice - 3 cups of broth
I've made this rice several times now, and it's absolutely delicious. I'm not even a rice lover, especially white rice, but there is so much flavor in this recipe that I end up eating several servings of it in one sitting. Excellent leftover too!
I thought this was really good. No, it's not super authentic but that doesn't mean it wasn't tasty! It did need two cups of broth instead of 1.5 (as christina b said you need twice as much liquid as rice...) but otherwise I made this as written and the flavors were very nice. Thanks for a quick and easy recipe.
This rice was amazing! I made it according to the recipe and it was perfect. I little spicy for my taste but was a big hit!
4.14.11 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/73303/mexican-rice-iii/ ... Original review is gone sooo sumup: 'Added 1/4c more homemade chicken broth since not adding tomatoes. Stirred in thinly sliced jalapeno after cook time; covered to steam/cook. 'Used 2t dried cilantro for fresh. Technically, it should've been more, but it sure was good with that amount. :) Happy-happy! Note: +1/4c broth,notoms,2tcilantroAdd some taco seasoning. Add cilantro at end along with a squeeze of lime. Use heated chicken broth. When browning rice, brown garlic & onion with it ... https://www.allrecipes.com/personal-recipe/64749736/best-mexican-rice/ ... SuzyQ
The birthday girl requested Mexican food for her celebratory lunch, so I went looking for a highly reviewed recipe. Everyone at the table thought this recipe was good. It certainly is colorful. I thought it was OK ... but I wouldn't make it again because I really didn't think it was anything special. I followed the recipe exactly.
Don't try to make it hot. It is plenty hot.
This was really good. I left out the jalapeno and tomato and substituted a can of rotel drained into my chicken broth. I then added enough water to make it 2 cups of liquid. Diced up the garlic. Sauteed the veggies in the oil for a few minutes, added rice and sauteed that for a few minutes. Added spices (including 1/4 teaspoon of salt) and garlic and sauteed for a minute then added rest of the ingredients (except cilantro) brought to a boil, covered and simmered for 20 minutes. Stirred in cilantro and a tablespoon of butter, recovered and let it sit for 5 minutes. Perfect rice consistency.
I used almost all of the ingredients with little alteration. I skipped the bell pepper and used a fresh jalapeno. It was really good, I was looking for a change from the usual spanish rice and this hit the spot. I did change the cooking method though, I sauteed the rice in a pan and then poured it into my rice maker along with the rest of the ingredients. It was a bit soft in consistancy when it was done, but that was because I let it sit for about an hour after in the rice make. We had company over and everyone raved. I can't make rice on the stove top to save my life, but if you can this recipe is so easy and so delicious. If you're like me and rely on a rice cooker, this recipe is a snap.
Excellent side dish. Per other reviewers I didn't put the cilantro in until ready to serve. Didn't add green pepper because I didn't have any on hand still turned out great. Didn't use chicken bouillon because I felt the chicken broth (1 can) had enough flavor. I will def. rotate this dish!!!! Love the fresh jalapeno pepper in it!
Love this rice! I make it often and sometimes alternate what I use depending on what I have in my fridge/pantry. Great taste and honestly... i eat it alone as a snack or as a main dish. It's always satisfying!!
This "Mexican Rice III," recipe is very good on its own. I only omitted the jalapeno pepper because my family cannot handle the spiciness or heat. In a skillet I sauteed the long grain rice in oil with chopped white onions and then added the chopped garlic. I seasoned with salt, black pepper and cumin. I added some sweet orange, red, and green bell peppers, stirred, then turned off the heat. Lastly, I chopped up some fresh roma tomatoes, then added it to the skillet. I mixed up everything and added it to the rice cooker. I then added the 1 1/2 cup of chicken stock (no bouillon) and let it cook. Once it was done I let the rice sit for a few minutes to let it steam thoroughly and set. I lifted up the rice cooker lid and threw in some chopped fresh cilantro onto the rice to retain its color, add freshness and taste. The rice was very pretty with all its vibrant colors from the tomatoes, bell peppers and sprinkles of bright green fresh cilantro. The rice was cooked perfectly, fluffy, and inviting. I found this rice very fresh, lightly seasoned and flavorful. I served this with, "Chicken Kabobs Mexicana, " and "Best Black beans,' also from this website. Thank you for sharing your recipe ALANASMOM.
We really did not care for this at all. It really lacked flavor. Sorry
This was really good. My family loved it. I did have to increase the liquid (during cooking), and increase the cook time to adjust for high altitude.
Super rice recipe. I like to add a small can of v-8 juice (5.5oz) without reducing the broth. It adds a little color and nutrition.
Excellent! I will never use a boxed rice kit again on taco night. My five year old loved it and she rarely eats rice. I sauteed the onion with the rice and chopped up the garlic. I didn't have Bell pepper so I omited it. I used a can of diced tomatoes with jalapenos instead of fresh. And I added the cilantro at the end because I don't like to overcook fresh herbs. Great the next morning in a breakfast burrito!
This is a great recipe with our without changes. I made a few.....I used one whole pablano pepper instead of the bell pepper and jalapeno. I used one can of petite diced tomatoes, drained in place of the fresh tomato. I used two garlic cloves, chopped fine. As with other reviewers, I also sauteed my rice, onion and pepper for a few minutes before adding garlic and remaining ingredients, adding cilantro after rice rested. Will definately fix this for my family again. They loved it!
Easy and delicious! I'm cooking challenged, so the fact that I was able to make this says something. I'm super lazy, so I used a can of rotelle rather than seed a tomato and chop a jalapeno. This was easy, yummy and spicy. I added fresh cilantro at the end and it was wonderful. Next time I'll double the recipe!
Absolsutely declicious! Perfect. Followed the recipe with the exception of the fresh tomato. I had 3 heirlooms but am holding on to those for another recipe so I opened a can of diced tomatoes, drained and used about 1/2 the can. Worked out great! Hubby and kids said one of the best rice dishes yet. Thanks for sharing!
Delicious fluffy rice! This has become my favorite rice to make with mexican food. I leave out the bell pepper and add some fresh lime juice.
HOLY WOW this is good rice! I wish that I could give more stars. I have found a recipe so good I will never look elsewhere for a Mexican/Spanish rice dish. The fresh ingredients are so tasty in this. My only suggestion to anyone who would like to make this is to do all your chopping/slicing/dicing before you actually start the sautéing of the rice; otherwise you may burn your rice. We have made this twice in the past week because it is just that good! Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe.
I made this rice, and added very little extra's other than some frozen corn, a bit of chopped celery.. Turned out excellent.. It's my go to rice..
This was excellent. I added a total of 3 cloves of garlic and 1 cube of chipotle boullion in addition to the chicken boullion.
Very good and easy! I added a bit of red bell pepper for more color and used vegetable bouillon instead of chicken. Yummy!! Way better than Mexican rice seasoning packets.
Best I ever had! Lots of compliments on this one!
I made this to go with some pork enchiladas. I put some fresh parsley in the rice while cooking and added the cilantro after it was cooked. I might try cooking the rice in butter instead of oil next time to brown and flavor it a bit more. I used some of the pork juices along with the chicken broth. Update: I made this again and did stir fry the rice in the onions and garlic with the butter. Really does give additional flavor. I also used the broth from cooking chicken, with all the Mexican spices. No need to seed the tomato and add the cilantro after it is cooked for full flavor.
This was so flavorful and delicious. The only change I made was leaving out the bouillon cube as suggested by others. It really didn't need it.
5 stars from me for the flavor! I like to rinse my rice, rinse it some more, then rinse it some more, then fry up the rice, add the chopped onion & garlic just before the rice browns, then saute it all until the rice is golden but not to let the garlic brown. I leave out the bell pepper just cause that's our preference but it's still good with, & usually use hot chicken broth but this is one of those times we actually like the bouillon, too...I love the tasty, fluffy rice you get at (American) Mexican restaurants & this is a close match for me!
I can't tell if it's authentic or not, but it is similar to rice I've had in Mexico. The best thing about this recipe is that you can goof and it still works. See, I only had the one tomato, which I needed for my pork tacos, and only one can of tomato paste, for tomorrow's chili. So....ketchup! I made sure no one saw me add it, and didn't tell them what my secret ingredient was until they told me how delicious it was. I can't decide whether to hang my head in shame or hold it high, proud of being so innovative. Bottom line, this is very tasty rice! Thanks for the recipe.
This recipe was a great discovery for me, having never cooked rice in this way before. We don't have chicken broth in the UK (not that I know of anyway!) so I just used twice as much chicken stock as rice and left out the additional bouillon cube. I did add salt but shouldn't have as it didn't need it. The rice turned out beautiful and was a huge hit with my 18 month old daughter who we have discovered has a passion for food with loads of flavour. Thanks for a great recipe!
I've made this dish at least 10 times, and it turns out great each time. The only change I've made is to add a 14.5 oz can of diced tomatoes with green chili's instead of the jalapeno and fresh tomato, that way it's not too hot, and has a little more color. I always get compliments on how fresh it tastes, and how much better it is than any of the box mixes you can buy.
Other than using olive oil instead of vegetable, I added a lil more cumin, I also had Rotel on hand so I used that instead of tomatoes and jalapeno pepper. It was YUMMY YUMMY YUMMY!
YUM!! Made this a few days ago and forgot to rate! This is a great side dish for rice. Definitely saute your onion/peppers etc along with the rice before adding your broth! I left out the cilantro due to personal preference. Perfect side dish for many dishes!
if you're looking for the perfect mexican rice recipe, you can end your search now. this is officially the best! i made it to go with fajitas and it turned out PERFECT. i added a little more cumin than it called for, it's delicious if you like spice. everyone loved this, AWESOME recipe - thanks!!!
I should first saute the onion, green pepper, jalapeno, diced tomato and garlic, then add the rice for a few minutes then add the chicken broth, bouillon cube, salt and pepper and cumin. Bring to a boil, cover, and reduce heat to low. Cook for 20 minutes or liquid is absorbed.
I knew I had to try this when I noticed the lack of tomato sauce/paste. My main dislike about most mexican rice recipes I've tried at home is the strong tomato taste, even when I halved the amounts. This rice is so good, light and simple. I left out the green pepper, and doubled the cumin, this will be my go-to mexican rice recipe, period.
Delicious and addictive! Had two problems with it: 1. Even after 20 min., quite a bit of the rice was still uncooked and 2. Veggies were mushy; cilantro was tasteless. Made the following adjustments: added spices and chicken broth to sauteed rice; stirred in veggies after 10 min. of cooking. Next time I'll try adding the cilantro the last couple of minutes for even more flavor. Made this with Pico de Gallo Chicken. Combined the leftovers from these two dishes the next day - wunderbar! Enjoy!
This recipe is fantastic just the way it is. Quick and easy. The only change I made was to skip the cilantro because I don't like the taste. Garnished with a bit of lime. Perfect! Thanks for sharing.
Great Mexican Rice and it compliments the Black Bean & Corn Quesadillas very nicely. Son loved this recipe so much he took all the leftovers back to college with him. Loved the peppers and onions in this. Alanasmom - this recipe is delicious and thank you for sharing.
I normally have an aversion to Mexican rice, preferring Spanish rice. I gave this rice a try because I wanted to serve an authentically Mexican dinner one night. Everyone liked it, including me. I have to admit, though, I still prefer Spanish rice; but that's just me!
This Mexican rice was very very good. My family loves it!! I have made it twice this week. Delicious, I just can't get enough of it. Very easy to make. Next time I will double the recipe. Thank you so much for sharing.
This was delicious and easy. I omitted the jalapenos so that my toddler would eat it, and it was still great. Thanks!
Great recipe. I made the mistake of thinking broth alone would pack enough flavor, next time I will absolutely add the flavor cube. Thanks for sharing.
This is an easy recipe and has an excellent flavor. My husband said it was the best rice I ever made, but as a couple of others mentioned, it is rather mushy. I prefer a firmer textured rice, but that is a personal preference. Overall, quite good, and I will make again.
I loved this. It was easy and simple to make! I used two tablespoons of minced garlic instead of a fresh clove, and canned chopped green chilis instead of jalapenos and tomatos (im not a fan of either). The chili cooked nicely with the rest of the rice and blended all the flavors together. I served this rice alongside the Tequila shrimp with avocado wedges and everyone raved about how great it was.
Awesome!! Loved it. Tasted like the rice from my favorite Mexican restaurant!
I left out the cilantro, tomatoes, and peppers, and this was still an awesome rice dish. Went perfectly with chicken enchiladas.
Really tasty! I made mine into a full one-pot supper by adding a couple pieces of pre-cooked chicken breast and some black beans when it was done cooking. I didn't have any fresh cilantro or jalapeno peppers, so I improvised with basil and parsley (I know it's not the same...) and a few chopped, pickled jalapeno rings. Still turned out great.
This was a delicious side dish! I followed previous reviews and added a can of mexi-style petit diced tomatoes, and added red, orange, and green peppers for color. I omitted the bullion cube, used low sodium broth, and didn't miss a thing. I also added a handful of frozen corn I had left over from another dish. A definite do-over!
Perfect! I felt so proud that I made something that tasted so good!
This rice is excellent! I made it for a dinner party and everyone loved it! It has amazing flavor! I'll definitely be making it again!
This rice had just the right amount of kick for me, and was a great side dish served with Acapulco Chicken from this site.
Made this for a dinner party and was well liked. It is a rather soft-soggyish rice dish, if you dont like that kind of rice, you wont like this. IT's got lots of flavour and very tasty. Will make again
I made this rice to go along with some crab & shrimp enchiladas and it was quite yummy. The only problem I had was that my grocery store accidentally stocked Italian parsley in the Cilantro section so I had to leave out the cilantro. Though the recipe was great without it, it definitely would have made it that much better. Again, I followed this recipe exactly as written except I only used half a chicken bouillon cube. Will make again for a Mexican night!
This is a super recipe and easy to double! I made the following changes for a double batch based on other reviews: used 1/2 of a jalapeno (seeds & white membranes removed), omitted the tomato, green bell pepper & salt, used 1 1/2 tsp cumin, and added 2 cans (14.5 oz each) diced tomatoes with the juice. I also ended up browning the rice for 7 minutes because of the double batch. This turned out fantastic and was a cinch using the food processor on the jalapeno, onion, cilantro and diced tomatoes.
This is a fantastic recipe! I have ALOT of picky eaters in my life but when I made this for my birthday Fiesta they ALL loved it. I did not change a thing. It is perfect as is! I highly recommend it!
I made this with the Burrito Pie on this site it was a huge success! Eight Firefighters inhaled a double batch, making sure to let me know they want this on a regular basis. My only changes were that I didn't use green peppers as I didn't have any on hand and I used two cans of tomatoes with chilis instead.
Best mexican rice recipe I've tried! The only change I made was using canned tomatoes because I didn't have any fresh ones. Served with chicken enchiladas. Have a couple leftover enchiladas but the rice is gone! I'll be making this again very soon. Thanks!1
This was pretty good.... Although this didn't "rock" me or my husband's boat, we didn't dislike it either. Having said that, I do think I'll continue my search for a stand-by Mexican recipe to serve with Mexican entrees (i.e. enchiladas, tacos, burritos, etc.). I will continue to use this recipe to serve alongside Southwest dishes, however (this seems to be a better match for Southwest entrees such as fajitas). My only regret was not adding extra liquid as top reviewer christina b suggested. As is, the texture of my rice was slightly off (but still edible / good nonetheless). Definitely use 2 cups water for every cup of rice! I also think it's imperative to add fresh lime juice (right before covering as christina advises) and to wait until you are ready to serve to add your cilantro. This will not only give your rice a more appealing appearance, it will also add a fresh punch that you won't get if you steam it with your rice / veggies. Thanks for sharing, ALANSMOM! :-)
My family rated a solid 4 stars. Way too spicy/hot for us though! Next time will use only 1/2 of a jalepeno. Served with Lime Chicken Soft Tacos and Strawberry Avocado Salad from Allrecipes.com!
I left out the bell pepper (we aren't fans of bell peppers) and the jalapeno peppers (5 kids who don't like hot food). My 8 year old daughter loved this which is really saying something since she NEVER eats rice. For a Mexican dish, it tasted better than anything I've had in a restaurant. I just don't really care for Mexican food.
