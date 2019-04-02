Mexican Rice

4.6
1125 Ratings
  • 5 809
  • 4 234
  • 3 58
  • 2 20
  • 1 4

This is an excellent authentic Mexican rice recipe (not to be confused with Spanish rice) that I make as a side dish with all of my Mexican dishes. The key is cooking the rice properly and using good quality chicken broth or stock.

Recipe by ALANASMOM

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
45 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium sauce pan, cook rice in oil over medium heat for about 3 minutes. Pour in chicken broth, and bring to a boil. Stir in onion, green pepper, jalapeno, and diced tomato. Season with bouillon cube, salt and pepper, cumin, cilantro, and garlic. Bring to a boil, cover, and reduce heat to low. Cook for 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 29.1g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 1.4mg; sodium 630.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/07/2022