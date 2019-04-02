Mexican Rice

I really like the flavor of this rice, but it was rather spicy (even after I had seeded most of the jalapeno in it). I doubled the recipe, and added a teaspoon of chicken base to it (because I had no bouillon cubes), but also added too much cumin toward the end of cooking it. My two-year-old spit it out, and said "spicy" for the first time in her life. I think next time, I will fully seed the jalapenos and stick to the measurement of cumin shown in the recipe (or less). If it was not so much work, it probably would not taste so good that I went back for seconds. Edit: After many times making this, I now use minced garlic, sometimes don’t deseed the tomatoes to save time, and always wait to add the green pepper toward the end of cooking (as I don’t like them all mushy). I also cut down on the jalapeño fairly consistently. This is a wonderful recipe, you can totally just tweak to your tastes! Update: I truly cheated at it just now, for example: using precut onions, using drained diced jalapeños, using low sodium mini diced tomatoes I drained fully (which has seeds in it), reserving the fresh cilantro for after it was cooked (since my husband hates cilantro, but I added a little of dried cilantro), and adding juices of two fresh limes at the end (since my Mom likes that). I still only cook the green pepper in it the last few minutes, and I always use that powdered chicken versus the cubes to up the chicken taste of it. One more thing I added was two shakes of Cholula Hot Sa