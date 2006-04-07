Maraschino Cherry Nut Cake
A very good and moist maraschino cherry cake with a lovely pink color — perfect for birthdays, showers, or anniversaries.
What a thrill to find this recipe on your fun site! This was my mom's favorite cake--often making an appearance at family events--but the recipe disappeared when she died 25 years ago. My sisters and I were determined to find a reasonable facsimile--but this is the REAL DEAL. The cake itself is fine-textured, moist, and oh-so-flavorful. My family isn't keen on frosting, so I served it faintly warm with a scoop of good vanilla ice cream and a homemade hot fudge sauce (Try one of those featured on this site.) Pretty fine! Could the dryness reported by one reviewer be the result of using the wrong flour-measuring technique? Be sure to spoon the cake flour into the cup and level off. Any other technique will give you too much flour and result in a dry cake. Overbaking will do the same thing, of course. Wish I could give this 4 1/2 stars.Read More
I followed this recipe to the tee and there are some flaws with it. First, there is no way you can get 2 9in pans worth of cake out of that batter. If you try, the cook time won't be right. 30 min will make the cake tuff on the outside. Second, there wasn't enough cherries. There were some pieces of cake that didn't have ANY cherries in it!!!! I'm going to give it another try(with alterations) before I kick this recipe to the curb!Read More
This recipe is excellent. It presents beautifully. I did alter the frosting just a tad. Instead of the food coloring, I used the cherry juice and some very finely diced marashino cherries. It gave the frosting a very nice pink tint and the little chunks of cherry gave the frosting a little variety in texture. I also made this recipe into cupcakes and you do have to be careful not to overbake it. It can dry out. All in all, this is as close to my grandmothers recipe that I have found.
This is really good. my cake came out moist and yummy. thanks for a great recipe
Very light and refreshing. Delicious and looks great too!
My Maraschino Cherry cake came out very dry & crumbly.
This cake was just alright. Not quite as light as I had expected, but my toddlers gobbled it up just the same. Next time, I'll make it without frosting - it adds way too much sweetness to an already sweet cake.
I have been making this cake for many years but never use pecans, I always use black walnut pieces. I have a few other changes that I do to make it more moist and lighter however, don't want to bore anyone with this information.
This cake was so good. I made sure I sifted the dry ingredients 3 times I also omitted the nuts just because I don't like them. lol I did add a teaspoons of almond extract and I used butter flavored crisco. Cake was moist and light. I used a buttercream
Followed previous advice & used butter Crisco and 11/2 tsp of almond extract in cake batter..baked in 9x13 pan for 30-35 minutes. The big change was the frosting. Used half the powdered sugar. Can’t imagine how cloyingly sweet it would have been following the recipe as written. Instead of adding food coloring to frosting used very small amount of cherry juice & got a nice soft pink color.
I didn't care for it but come to find out, my baking powder was outdated which is most likely the reason it didn't rise properly. I will try the recipe again with my new container of baking powder and see how it comes out.
The cake was very heavy. My family of five didn't care for it. I wouldn't make this cake again,
