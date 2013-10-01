Karen A's Chocolate Dump Cake
This rich chocolate cake is very easy to make.
This rich chocolate cake is very easy to make.
Well - I didn't have the right flavors of cake mix/pudding/chips - but guess what?? - I used "Cherry Chip" cake mix, Hershey's Rasberry chips, and Vanilla pudding mix (non-instant)...and it came out GRRRRRRREAT!!!! Very rich and dense (almost like a bread pudding texture) - great hot with vanilla ice cream! (p.s. - I used Whole Milk!)Read More
My famiy would have enjoyed this a lot more had it not been for all those chocolate chips, and I added only 1 cup, not the 2. The cake itself was very good after scraping off the choc chips. I'll make it again but without the choc chips. Great with ice-cream and whipped cream!Read More
Well - I didn't have the right flavors of cake mix/pudding/chips - but guess what?? - I used "Cherry Chip" cake mix, Hershey's Rasberry chips, and Vanilla pudding mix (non-instant)...and it came out GRRRRRRREAT!!!! Very rich and dense (almost like a bread pudding texture) - great hot with vanilla ice cream! (p.s. - I used Whole Milk!)
My family is snobby about chocolate cakes, and we think it needs to take hours to come up with anything good - so I'm not telling them about this recipe! it's such a heavy dose of chocolate - moist and rich, just what I want in a chocolate cake. The chocolate chips on top are perfect for copping out of frosting it, but if you want to avoid chocolate overkill I think a non-chocolate icing would go nicely... Raspberry would really go well with this... Or you could maybe get, say, peanut butter chips instead? But if you're in a pinch and need a dessert fast, have at this one! The people you feed will tell you you're evil for tempting them with it.
Such an easy "cake mix" recipe! This is great if you want to make an ordinary cake mix extraordinary. I loved the dense, fudgy texture. I make it in 2 9" cake pans and cooked for 20 minutes--perfect!
I have made this recipe for years. Got it from my mother, who got it from her sister, who got it from her mother-in-law. It's definitely been passed around. I have found that the finished quality is directly related to the kind of cake mix used. If I use the cheapest cake mix I can find ... it tastes that way. However, if I use a good quality cake mix such as Duncan Hines Devil's Food cake mix ... it is oh so yummy. Also, it cannot be a mix with pudding already in the mix. Those who have been unhappy with this cake, try it again with a good quality cake mix (if you didn't already) and see if you like it better. I give this recipe 4 stars, only because it can be messed up. A truly 5 star recipe is one that turns out great so matter what the cook does.
Good staple cake to have in your pantry -- also the leftovers froze wonderfully, holding its moist texture. I used instant jello without any issues and added ~2 Tbs vanilla extract as well as ~4 Tbs Bailey's liquor to address other's comments of blandness. I would add even a bit more of each next time. I also mixed the chocolate chips into the batter, reserving a just a handful for the top. No need to frost, just serve warm with ice cream.
My famiy would have enjoyed this a lot more had it not been for all those chocolate chips, and I added only 1 cup, not the 2. The cake itself was very good after scraping off the choc chips. I'll make it again but without the choc chips. Great with ice-cream and whipped cream!
This cake is so good and very easy. All I had was instant pudding and it still worked. Would probably taste better with non-instant, but my kids and husband ate it all!
This was soooooooooo rich! Satisfies ANY chocolate emergency or craving!!! Eater BEWARE!......eat only a small portion or you will be in a state of chocolate shock! Best when eaten with a glob of french vanilla ice cream. YUMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM
I REALLY WASNT SURE ABOUT THIS ONE BECAUSE OF HOW EASY IT WAS,BUT LET ME TELL YOU IT WAS GREAT.I WAS OUT OF THE CHOCOLATE CHIPS BUT I DIDNT MISS THEM.THE CAKE WAS EXTREMELY MOIST.
This was a GREAT cake. so moist and so rich. I almost made two because i was feeding a large group but trust me the smaller pieces of this cake are more than enough. its very rich. Be sure to have a glass of milk ready.
This recipe is very good! I made it exactly as written, with no changes. It turned out moist and very chocolatey! I will be making this again, next time w/ yellow cake mix, butterscotch pudding, and butterscotch chips. YUM!
If you're looking for something REALLY quick and easy to satisfy a chocolate craving- this is it. I follwed the recipe as listed (used Duncan Hines Devils food cake mix and non-instant chocolate pudding). I did however add 1/2 cup chopped pecans in the mix just because I love nuts in brownies, which this cake resembles. Next time I may put 1/2 the chocolate chips in the batter misx, and 1/2 on top just to spread the chocolate love throughout the cake more. It is very rich and I HAD to have milk with it to really make it. It would be great too served warm with a scoop of ice cream or fresh whipped cream. I will make again when I want chocolate cake, but not a lot of fussy mixing and baking.
I've made this cake once before, following the recipe exactly, and it was a hit! Now that it's close to Christmas, I wanted to change it slightly, so instead of semisweet chocolate chips, I used Andes Mint baking chips. It came out DELICIOUS! To anyone who thinks this cake is "too" chocolatey (not that I understand that anyway), the mint flavor combines to make a perfectly chocolate and perfectly minty cake. I'm afraid I might eat the whole thing.
Very good. Try with other cake, pudding and chip combinations. Lemon cake, Lemon pudding and white choc chips is fabulous too. Yellow cake, Butterscotch pudding and butterscotch chips...
Wow! I made 2 cakes tonight. I made the first one just like the recipes says. Very easy and very tasty. The second one, I used spice cake mix, instant french vanilla pudding and cinnamon chips. Oh, what a scrumptious combination. Thank you.
Very good. Also try this with vanilla pudding, white or yellow cake mix and white chocolate chips. Delish!
Oh My! THIS IS GOOD! Easy also! I used instant pudding (2 small pkgs) & the rest of the recipe as written. I will be trying differant mixes, puddings & flavors of chips in the future! :-)
I made this and took it to a potluck. It was the first dessert to be devoured! Now my family requests it regularly.
I needed a snack for kiddos today and did an ingredient search, this recipe came up. However I did not have chocolate anything (very depresing, I know!) I did however have a white cake mix and lemon pudding! I didn't have any chips either so just made it without and drizzled a little lemon frosting glaze on top. The kids loved it!
It was a very moist and delicious cake. Perhaps next time I make it, I will put some frosting on it.
I used to have my own restaurant and had a Sunday buffet with 6 or 8 different homemade desserts, and this was one of the favorites w/ vanilla ice cream on top, only I cheated and made this very easy recipe even easier. I used canned pudding!! It was something we had on hand for kids and it worked perfectly. Turned this into a 5 min. dish.
Boys & Girls this cake deserves a much classier name! My family went nuts over it. I used vanilla pudding with a Duncan Hines Chocolate Fudge cake mix. This is THE easiest cake that I have ever made, and I have made plenty in the last 45 years. We're calling it the "Illegal To Eat Cake" (surely it will be against the law to enjoy anything that much in the future)Thank you so much for this recipe.
Wonderful! I made it for a family reunion last weekend and it was a hit. If you're a chocoholic you'll love it. I even bought a pint of whole milk just for this and finished it off with the skim milk I have at home. I also used Duncan Hines devils food cake mix. It would be great with roasted pecans in it and served warm with vanilla ice cream. It's a rich, dense dark chocolate cake, so if you like that, you have to try it!
Very easy and chocolaty. I would make it again and although I don't like desserts, the flavor was good. My only concern was the fact that the top came out somewhat chewy, kind of a brownie consistency. Otherwise, a good recipe. Definitely check it after 30 minutes.
What do you do when you realize you have to make a birthday cake for a work party the next day and you've been cleaning all day and have no energy to go to the store? You raid your pantry and you make this cake! So good, so easy, and did I mention it was good?? Followed it exactly and bam - I had a cake that made my co-workers drool AND ask for the recipe. Totally awesome heated up just a bit with some ice cream. Thanks!
This cake was soooo goood! I used a yellow cake mix and vanilla pudding. I put a mixture of walnuts, butterscotch, and chocolate chips. I think you could have endless combinations with this recipe idea. My family is not big on chocolate, the reason I tried the other combo.
Followed the recipe exactly-Very Good! It's even better served warm-the chocolate gets all gooey! A solid tasty, easy recipe.
This cake IS delicious! We've always added chopped pecans after the chocolate chips... we call it Chocolate Chip Nutfudge Cake! I used instant pudding this go 'round...in the oven now..I'm sure it'll be D-licious!
This is great! The possibilities of different cake mixes, pudding mixes and chips are endless! Can't wait to try with lemon cake mix and vanilla pudding and white choc. chips. ....Or yellow cake mix with peanut butter chips....oh my....
This was ok at best. I completely agree with the review that it was bland, and needed an icing instead of just chocolate chips on top. I 100% agree that with the expense of the mix, pudding, and chocolate chips, it wasn't worth it. I'll never make it again.
I tried this recipe today. I had one small packet of instant chocolate pudding mix and another small box of pistachio instant pudding-- I used both. Instead of milk, I used almond milk then added about 6 tablespoons of almond extract (I didn't have vanilla). I used a regular cake mix. Once the batter was mixed and thick, I then sprinkled semi-sweet chocolate chips and folded it into the batter. I baked it at 325 degrees for about an hour. The cake was fluffy and delicious. Thanks for a great recipe!
OMG! This cake is to die for! I made it for my nephew's birthday party and it was gone within seconds. No joke! You have to really like chocolate to enjoy this cake.
Weird texture to the cake. Tasted good warmed up with a scoop of ice cream, but I don't think I'll make this again.
I don't know what happened. The cake turned out very dry and the chips didn't melt. I'm giving it 2 stars because my husband and sons actually finished it. I'm not one to turn down either chocolate or cake, so you know there's a problem.
This was drop dead delicious! I changed nothing!
I didn't have chocolate pudding or chocolate cake mix, so I used a white cake with lemon pudding and then put a lemon glaze over the top. It was AWESOME!!!!!!! We loved it and can't wait to try the real recipe with the chocolate. Definitely needs vanilla ice cream to go with it.
This came out great! I wasn't sure because half the reviews said no, and half said yes. But my extended family loved it - none left. Served it warm with vanilla ice cream.
This recipe was just OK. The cake itself was kind of bland. Maybe it needed an icing instead of just chocolate chips on top. With the expense of the mix, pudding, and chocolate chips, it doesn't seem worth it.
This cake is definately a dense cake. (That is not a bad thing!) The cake took a lot longer to bake than mentioned, and was still really moist when done. It was too moist for my preference, but the guys loved it!
Thank you for submitting this recipe. I have been trying to find this recipes for years. My mom made it dozens of times when I was a kid. We couldn't find the recipes in any of her books or notes. It is a fantastic chocolate cake, tastes like chocolate heaven. I knew it had to be easy because Mom never wasted time on any complicated cake recipes. This recipes is exactly the way Mom made it. I made it and it turned out great. Can't wait to surprise my sister with it.
I love this recipe! Its so easy and so moist. Ive made it twice for work and its always gone right away. Cant wait to try other flavors!
this was very good! i was short on oil & didnt have quite enough to make a regular cake, and this recipe was a great substitute! i omited the chocolate chips (i love chocolate but am not a fan of chocolate chips on things) & i also put german chocolate frosting on top that i mixed with 1/8 tsp of vanilla and 2 tbsp of caramel syrup(the liquid kind used to flavor coffee). for those who have had problems with how your cake came out... bake times vary. it just depends on what kind of oven you have, what altitude you're at, how old your oven is, so on and so forth. also, glass pans and non-stick or dark pans both require differnt bake times. 40-45 minutes may not always be best for you and your oven or pan. i almost always judge when a cake or brownie mix is done by sticking a toothpick in the center & if it comes out clean your mix is done! sometimes i take my mixes out of the oven when there is just a tiny bit of goop on the end of the toothpick, and it comes out perfect for my taste. for this recipe, it only took 18 minutes in my oven for it to be done. thank you for the recipe! my husband and i loved it and will absolutely make it again!
Loved it so easy. I would like to experiment with other flavors!
Very easy and very rich! Next time will try with a mix of white and semi-sweet chocolate chips. I made this for an office birthday party and people loved it!!
YUM! My husband called and sounded like he'd had a rough day so I was looking for something to whip up in a hurry to cheer him up. It worked!! I used Duncan Hines Devils Food Mix as suggested by another reviewer. I also used Nestles Mini Morsels, which I think might have worked better than regular sized chips. Alos, I thought this would be better served warm, but as it turns out, it is best after it is refrigerated and the chocolate hardens on top. WOW. It is a really dense moist cake, almost like a brownie, but better. And very easy! The only thing I gave it 4 stars for is because it is boring LOOKING. I only give 5 stars to recipes that taste and present well.
great recipe. i didn't bake it as long as it stated, only about 35 mins and turned out really good
YUM! Easy to make and great for when you want a quick chocolate pick me up, but don't want to spend any time in the kitchen. Definitely a keeper!
So rich, but so good!
YUM! Easy to make and great for when you want a quick chocolate pick me up, but don't want to spend any time in the kitchen. Definitely a keeper!
really great recipe and so versatile! not a chocolate lover? try this with yellow cake mix, lemon or vanilla pudding mix and chopped canned fruit over the top. also- i used sugar free pudding mix and replaced half the milk with water to make it more figure friendly and it turned out great! if your cake mix come with pudding in the mix (like the betty crocker kind) don't worry- it makes the end result even more like one big brownie!
Easy to make and great taste.
I made this several times now, my only change was I use peanut butter chips instead of chocolate Everyone loves it!
My family loved the warm cake with vanilla bean ice cream!
It could be because of the brand of cake mix I used (duncan hines, I think) but I did not care for this. Even my teenage boys said it just isn't normal. The cake turned out overly chewy and without enough chocolate flavor. The texture was just downright weird. Nope, don't do it.
Nice and rich!! I made this for Bible study and everyone loved it!!
Awesome...My 2 year-old helped me make it. (He poured everything in helped mix.) He was so proud of himself. Especially when everyone told him how good it was.
Try using peanut butter morsels instead of semi sweet chocolate chips - fabulous! I think I may have let the pudding get a little to thick before adding the cake mix. Will watch more closely for next time and that will be soon.
Love! Love! Love!!! It's Moist and Decadent! Big Hit With the Kids! Definitely a Chocolate Craving Fix! Bringing It to Work To Share the Love! :)
We used instant pudding on this instead of cook and serve and personally I liked it alot!!
I doubled this to make one for work and one for home. After I tasted it, I didn't take it to work. Don't know what I'll do with all this cake now. The texture is strange (pastier than cake but not as dense as a brownie). I followed directions exactly and used quality ingredients.
BEST CHOCOLATE CAKE I'VE EVER HAD! I have no idea what the original poster is talking about with non-instant chocolate pudding so I just used instant. I made it for a bake sale and ti was gone within 10 minutes and they kept asking if I had more. Definitely going to make again and again!
I made this for my 3 sons and they LOVED it!!! Very easy to make and very moist and tasty!!!
Cake was way overcooked. I only cooked it 30 minutes and the recipes calls for 40-45. I have a brand new oven so I don't think it's my oven.
yeah, this was not good..very weird texture. a horrible waste of ingredients, time and money!
Love this recipe because my son has bad egg allergies and this recipe does not call for eggs. Yay...dessert he can eat!
This cake is fabulous - great flavor and texture!
I made this during the summer, when homeade ice cream is being made. Vanilla ice cream really takes the overpowering richness out, and makes my mouth very happy! :)
Very good and very easy. Nice chewy consistency. Kind of like a "triple chocolate overdose". I will make this again sometime, but will probably divide the recipe in half. I did lightly oil a spatula to make spreading of the batter easier. We liked it best slightly warmed in the microwave then topped with a scoop or two of ice-cream.
This cake is AWESOME! My kids & husband loved it & could not be easier to make. Tastes more like a rich gooey brownie...needless to say, the entire cake was eaten in one night. Will definitely be making this again & again & trying out different flavor combinations. THANK YOU!
I have been making this cake for several years and each time it gets rave reviews. It's so easy to make and is chocolatey delicious!! Thanks Jan!
This cake is a chocaholics new favorite in our family. Instead of the stove top pudding which i didnt have i used 2 small boxes of the instant pudding (devils food of course) It was very simple to make and im going to make sure to have lots of milk on hand everytime i make this one.
Love it!
Wow, this sure was a flop. I followed the directions exactly.........the smallest in the family ate hers, but she'll eat anything sweet. Edible, but not good.
This was delicious! I didn't have non-instant pudding either, so I used the large package of Jell-O Mint Chocolate Chip instant pudding mix, and only used one cup of chocolate chips and it turned out great!! I ate it warm with a little Cool Whip on top. Heavenly! It's a keeper!
This was a really easy cake to make. Was extremely flavorful and moist. I'm giving it four stars because there were too many chocolate chips on top. After the cake cooled the chips hardened back up and I felt like I was chewing rocks. I might try chocolate syrup or something like it next time.
So easy and delicious! I accidentally mixed in the chocolate chips which of course was great, then decorated the top with some large chocolate chips. I'm going to try this with other flavors and see how it works.
Terrible Texture!
I have enjoyed this cake since I was a kid (we call it crazy cake), and now it is ALWAYS requested by friends and family. Simply the easiest, best tasting take anywhere dessert!!
Nothing spectacular for my group. I followed the instructions exactly. The cake was sort of rubbery. As the cake cooled the crunch of the chocolate chips just overpowered everything.
This was delicious, very moist and chocolate-y! Definitely for chocolate lovers. I tried one reviewer's idea of using half white chocolate/ half semi-sweet chips, and my white chips almost burnt! Next time, I'll stick to the recipe.
Excellent reciepe! However, by mistake I had instant chocolate pudding but still turned out ok the whole pan was gone with my family they tasted like moist brownies...My daughter took some to school with her and the kids are waiting for me to make some more of em...I make my own chocolate buttercream frosting to go on top for double rich chocolate taste! very good
Karen A certainly knows cakes. Took this to a pot luck and they gobbled it up. Now I am making one to take in to work. Both have been chocolate. Yummy! This is a very good cake and easy to make. The only things I changed was to add some chocolate chips to the cake/pudding mix (to give it an all around more chocolaty taste) and to bake it for about 30 minutes (my oven is a little strange). Thanks!
I found the recipe for this cake last summer and have made it several times since. It was a hit and I had several guests at summer party ask for the recipe. My favorite way to make this cake is with peanut butter chips instead of chocolate chips. I also prefer it warm with vanilla ice cream, but it is still great later. I love how easy this cake recipe is, without looking like I made a cake from the box.
I misread the recipe the first time and used instant pudding. DO NOT MAKE THIS MISTAKE. I had to throw it all out and start over. Using Cook and Serve pudding, it was very good. I left off the chocolate chips and topped it with coffee ice cream and hot fudge. Delicious.
I don't know what I did wrong but we couldn't even eat it. My son said it was like a sponge with a touch of chocolate.
Everyone from the kids to all the adults loved this recipe. Rich and moister than a brownie.
I thought this was just - ok. Husband is the chocolate freak and he liked it real well. However when a small scoop of Spumoni was had with the cake - WOW! it really made it for me. I highly reccomend Spumoni icecream with this.
This cake is easy and delicious. I took it to work and it was devoured! The batter is very thick and next time I will make sure to smooth it down in the cake pan. I thought it would flatten out by itself but it didn't. I will definately make this again and I am going to experiment with different cakes and puddings.
This recipe was great. We used a dark chocolate cake mix and a mixture of double chocolate and milk chocolate chips on top. Needless to say it disappeared quickly.
Made this cake on several occasions and always recieved a many compliments. Try different types of chips on top, it is GREAT.
Amazing, moist, really sweet... this is a PERFECT chocolate cake. It is also almost too easy!!
We did not like this. The consistency was spongy and it tasted artificial. I'll stick with just adding a cup of sour cream to a box cake mix to make it tasty.
I did not care for this recipe.
I served this up on a whim at Super Bowl. Needed something sweet to serve and found this recipe. It was a huge hit served warm from the oven.
One of my co-workers brought this in for a unit get-together about 30 years ago! We had no idea what it was called so decided to call it Denny's Deluxe since "Denny" was the person that brought it in. The only thing additional that we did was to add chopped walnuts on top along with cool whip which cut down on the too chocolate flavor. It's an easy recipe and one that everyone seems to like.
MmmMmm.. moist fudgy chocolate yumminess. I found this recipe when I was looking for something to bake without eggs.. (I didn't have any and the shops were closed). I used vanilla pudding instead of chocolate and since I didn't have any chocolate chips I left those out. It didn't matter though.. because this cake is delicious. We had it with warm custard poured over the top.. It was chocolate/custard heaven.
Really great chocolate taste; unfortunately, the texture was quite rubbery. The cake mix I used was "low fat" though, so that may have been the problem.
MY kids looove this! I use whole milk and it makes it that much more yummy. We got creative and any combo is good!
My husband was in the desert/confection businessfor many years (pretty picky) and he liked it! Definitely for chocolate lovers.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections