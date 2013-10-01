Karen A's Chocolate Dump Cake

this was very good! i was short on oil & didnt have quite enough to make a regular cake, and this recipe was a great substitute! i omited the chocolate chips (i love chocolate but am not a fan of chocolate chips on things) & i also put german chocolate frosting on top that i mixed with 1/8 tsp of vanilla and 2 tbsp of caramel syrup(the liquid kind used to flavor coffee). for those who have had problems with how your cake came out... bake times vary. it just depends on what kind of oven you have, what altitude you're at, how old your oven is, so on and so forth. also, glass pans and non-stick or dark pans both require differnt bake times. 40-45 minutes may not always be best for you and your oven or pan. i almost always judge when a cake or brownie mix is done by sticking a toothpick in the center & if it comes out clean your mix is done! sometimes i take my mixes out of the oven when there is just a tiny bit of goop on the end of the toothpick, and it comes out perfect for my taste. for this recipe, it only took 18 minutes in my oven for it to be done. thank you for the recipe! my husband and i loved it and will absolutely make it again!