Karen A's Chocolate Dump Cake

This rich chocolate cake is very easy to make.

Recipe by Jann DeCirce

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease one 9 x 13 inch baking pan.

  • Combine chocolate pudding and milk in a saucepan and cook over medium heat until thick, stirring frequently.

  • Remove pan from heat and add in dry cake mix. Mix together and pour into the lightly greased 9x13 inch baking pan. Evenly spread the chocolate chips over the top of the cake.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F(175 degrees C) for 40 to 45 minutes. Let cake cool and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 30.9g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 1.9mg; sodium 209.6mg. Full Nutrition
