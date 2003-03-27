Worm Cake
A favorite of youngsters in our house. Grownups love them too!
These are cute. I made them for a kids' Spring party. I used two worms on each cupcake -- 1 across the middle, and 1 cut in half with each half sticking in opposite sides of the cupcake (looks like a worm going in under and coming out from under the other worm). The kids thought they were "cool." My cake mix yielded 18 cupcakes. I barely used 1 cup of "dirt" crumbs.
This was a really dry cake - it needs something
I used this recipe with a vanilla/chocolate swirl cake mix and it was really, really good! Everyone at the Halloween party commented on how cute the cake was and they especially LOVED the taste. You can guarantee that this will be my signature Halloween dish. Thank you!
So simple and so fun. Kids love these. I also like to sprinkle crushed up oreos on top to resemble dirt. Thanks!
Good recipe. I made it for my son's Bambi/Woodland party at school and the kids loved them (I thought they were tasty too). I did have a lot of the dirt topping left over though.
I served these cupcakes at halloween. The kids loved it and they never saw something so cool. Thanks!
I made this for a Halloween party at my daughters pre-school and the kids thought they were the coolest cupcakes ever. I did not personally try one but this will be a traditional Halloween treat for the kids in my house!
great for school cookies sales.
Served these at the pre school. The little tikes loved them.
that is cool but it still needs alittle work on it
I did this for my nephews 7th birthdays party (at school), but before baking I put a 1/2 a candy worm in each cupcake. Then after they cooked and cooled I frosted them with green frosting (so each cup cake looked like an apple) then I put a worm on top of each one kind of like a worm crawling out of the apple. This made it more fun for the kids. It was Kind of like they were eating an apple with a worm in it.
I love this recipe, it was a hit for my sons kindergarten class. The only thing I changed was I made vanilla frosting and used a little green food coloring, so to make the frosting bright green. I also added the fake plastic fangs to stick on the top. The kids loved it!
I remember making these for parties in my elementary school years. My classmates loved them and I hope to make them for my younger sister and children. :)
Super cute. Very festive!
Easy to make but the crumbs can be a mess, worth it though :-)
Good, but try making it from the beginning(no cake batter, made by self) other than that good job! I bet they taste amazing!!!!!!;P
I did not care for this at all.
Good. Cute idea.
this is a nice recipe but i used different mix i used strawberry. my classmates loved it.
I love this recipe i've used it since i was little. kids love to help cause it's easy. i like to put crushed oreos on top it looks more like soil. :)
Made this for my son's birthday last year and he loved it. Nothing fancy but it's quick, easy, and fun :)
Great Halloween material. We made a "scary" dessert table and I brought this cupcakes. The idea is cute and simple to make. They looked yummy, tasted yummy, I loved them. I didn't had cookie crumbs so I used sprinkles.
Very cute idea came out awesome!!
