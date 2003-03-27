Worm Cake

A favorite of youngsters in our house. Grownups love them too!

Recipe by Shaleo

Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cupcakes
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare cake mix according to package directions. Pour batter into cupcake pans and bake as directed on cake mix box. Let cupcakes cool thoroughly before frosting.

  • Spread cupcakes lightly with chocolate icing. Sprinkle cookie crumbs on top.

  • Cut gummi worms in half (as many as you like). Put icing onto cut end of the worms and stick to the top of cupcakes. You can use as few or as many as will fit on each cupcake. Let icing set for 10 minutes and then enjoy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
300 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 54.3g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 296.3mg. Full Nutrition
