Earthquake Cake I

As written, I give this recipe four stars. The first time I made it I followed the recipe almost exactly - I used German Chocolate cake mix and followed other reviews, adding 3 cups of powdered sugar, pecans instead of walnuts, and baking for an hour. I thought it was just ok - I found it a bit dry. My husband loved it though, so I decided to try again. The second time it came out phenomenal! This time, I used Betty Crocker triple chocolate fudge cake mix and instead of 3 cups of powdered sugar in the frosting, I further reduced the quantity to 2 cups. I also skipped the coconut. I used walnuts as written. I made the cake in a bunt pan and was careful to spread the frosting on the top of the batter, but without letting the frosting to get too close to the edge. The second time around, I softened the cream cheese too. The cream cheese melted into the cake, leaving a delicious ribbon of cream cheese goodness at the bottom. It did not come out all bubbly like some of the pictures. It actually looked very nice. I definitely recommend using a bundt pan instead of a 13 x 9 pan.