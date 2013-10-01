Earthquake Cake I
This is like eating an upside down german chocolate cake.
I bake cakes weekly for our companies employees birthdays. This cake was a HUGE success! The men in the plant were particularly fond of it. The creamy filling that falls to the middle as it bakes is a wonderful surprise. But do take note!! Baking time IS longer than indicated.Read More
We made this cake for a family dinner party and it turned out very, very good. It's great for chocolate lovers. The homemade icing was rich and chocolaty. I also added extra confectioner's sugar (about 1 cup) to make the icing thicker. It's a very easy cake to make, too. It went well with vanilla ice cream!Read More
I made this for my father-in-law's b-day and it was a hit. It was then requested for my husband's grandmother's birthday the following week. I did bake it a little longer than stated, just until the toothpick came out clean-- an extra 10-15 mins. Also this cake is somehow even more delicious the next day. Y*U*M*M*Y!!!
i made this cake and my son loved it, after he ate the last piece he said I NEEDED TO MAKE THIS CAKE AGAIN.SO A WEEK LATER I MADE THIS CAKE AGAIN BUT THIS I USED A CHOCOLATE FUGDE CAKE I DIDN'T KNOW IT POSSIBLE TO IMPROVE ON THIS CAKE BUT I DID . THANKS FOR THE RECIPE IT WAS GREAT. WILL MAKE IT AGAIN AND AGAIN SHERRY L.
This cake is sooo good, the only reason I gave it 4 stars is because I had some problem taking the cut pieces out of pan because of the bottom layer, so next time, and there will be a next time, I am going to make sure that I really oil the pan better or but some type of paper on the bottom of the pan for easier serving....the taste and conbination of ingredients made this cake really special!!
This is wonderful!! Everyone asks for it over again. It is also not difficult to make. I have made it several times, and will do so again, in fact, I am making it this weekend to take to a pitch in. I first tried it at a local restaurant, and decided to see if it was on All Recipes! Of course it was! YUM
I just made this for a coworker's birthday and the whole office said it was one of the best cakes they had ever eaten! Delicious!
MMMM... chocolate-y and fairly easy too! With ingredients like choc cake, cream cheese, walnuts, coconut, chocolate/cola glaze... c'mon... what it NOT to like? Not the prettiest thing in the pan, but interesting looking... and the bake time was correct for me, FYI. Everyone that tried this cake liked it too! I am sure I will make it again!
As written, I give this recipe four stars. The first time I made it I followed the recipe almost exactly - I used German Chocolate cake mix and followed other reviews, adding 3 cups of powdered sugar, pecans instead of walnuts, and baking for an hour. I thought it was just ok - I found it a bit dry. My husband loved it though, so I decided to try again. The second time it came out phenomenal! This time, I used Betty Crocker triple chocolate fudge cake mix and instead of 3 cups of powdered sugar in the frosting, I further reduced the quantity to 2 cups. I also skipped the coconut. I used walnuts as written. I made the cake in a bunt pan and was careful to spread the frosting on the top of the batter, but without letting the frosting to get too close to the edge. The second time around, I softened the cream cheese too. The cream cheese melted into the cake, leaving a delicious ribbon of cream cheese goodness at the bottom. It did not come out all bubbly like some of the pictures. It actually looked very nice. I definitely recommend using a bundt pan instead of a 13 x 9 pan.
My coworkers always ask me to bring this cake on food days. I like this earthquake cake recipe best because it also has a chocolate frosting on it.
Yummy, tasty cake very moist, liked the icing too. The only change I made was to add one egg to the cream cheese mixture because I was worried the cake would be to mushy without it. Glad I did cake held up well and was able to cut it into small squares. Really good.
This is the best German Chocolate Cake I've ever tasted. My family absolutely loved it. I buttered the baking dish well and had absolutely no trouble dishing up the cake. The recommended time also was perfect. Thanks for the wonderful recipe.
We absolutely loved this cake. Did take longer to bake for me. That's where that toothpick comes in handy. Also had trouble keeping the family away from it while it cooled. It smells wonderful.
This recipe is excellent! My husband and kids just absolutely loved it! It didn't last one day!!!
This cake was absolutely delicious. It was so easy to prepare and it came out rich and perfect. My whole family loved it. It only lasted 5hrs. I recommend this recipe to anyone.
Very rich and tasty, I left out the coconut in bottom of pan. I did add chocolate and peanut butter chips to the cake batter. Everyone really liked it. Will make again.
Help!! I tried this recipe and it turned out a mess. It tasted great but looked awful. I thought I had followed the recipe carefully but when I reread the recipe I had accidently used a German Choc w/pudding. Would this be why it looked so awful?
very good
Rich and delicious. I too had to bake it about 10 minutes longer. Hubby loved it.
This cake is delicious! I make it for my husband to take to work and the guys ant the recipe for their wives to make it!
This was a very good cake -- loved it. Thank you for sharing!
This cake is excellent. I am always trying new recipes and am thrilled that I stumbled across this one. Thanks for the great recipe!
I made this cake for my dad's birthday and we couldn't stop eating it. It is one of those recipe's you will be asked for the ingredients! Most delicious!!!
Very Yummy!
I LOVE this cake!! Every time I make it, I use a different flavor of chocolate cake and it's just keeps getting better and better!! Everyone that tries it LOVES it. I even won a cake bake-off at my church with it!! YAY! I could eat the whole cake myself :D
The very best cake
I baked this for a friend's birthday, and even the girls sworn to their diets had to try a piece after everyone else said it was delicious! I used about 2 1/2 cups of the sugar for the icing to make it a little thicker.
