Earthquake Cake I

This is like eating an upside down german chocolate cake.

Recipe by Bobbi

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare cake mix as directed on package.

  • Lightly grease the bottom and sides of one 9 x 13 inch baking pan. Sprinkle coconut and nuts over bottom of pan. Pour cake batter over top.

  • Combine 1/2 cup melted butter or margarine, cream cheese and 2 cups confectioners' sugar. Beat until smooth. Pour (spoon) over cake batter.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cake cool before frosting.

  • To Make Frosting: Combine cocoa, cola and 1/2 cup margarine in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat until mixture boils, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Pour mixture over remaining confectioners' sugar. Beat until smooth. Spread icing over cake. (If you like a thicker icing add more confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 40.4g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 30.6mg; sodium 249.9mg. Full Nutrition
