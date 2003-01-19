Cream Cheese Pound Cake I
My children always loved this cake. They are grown now, but when they come home they ask me to have "the cake" made. It is an easy recipe.
My family and I just love this pound cake. However I have never made it with the almond extract, since I do not care for that particular flavor. As for those who who gave this recipe less than great reviews...I wonder if they ever have had a REAL homemade pound cake? This recipe has the texture, density and crumb that a"pound cake" should have. For those having problems...check your oven accuracy and mixing methods. Remember there are none of the usual leavenings added. This cake depends on air beat into the fats and eggs in order to rise properly. For those who did not have cake flour...take 2 tablespoons of flour from each cup of all purpose flour to substitute for cake flour. I rate this pound cake as the epitome of all pound cakes. Just a review from a professional baker :-)Read More
Way too much sugar!Read More
This recipe makes a beautiful pound cake! I read all of the reviews/suggestions at least twice and incorporated many of them into my attempt and I am very happy with the results. It's lovely and everyone loves it! I used 2.5 cups of sugar as many people recommended. My husband said the sweetness and moisture level was exactly right. I used all-purpose flour instead of cake flour and subtracted a total of 6TB from the 3 cups, as per the conversion others gave (thank you!). I decreased the almond extract to 1/2 tsp and added an extra 1/2 tsp of vanilla (total of 1-1/2 tsp). I creamed the butter, cream cheese, sugar for five minutes on medium/medium high on the Kitchen Aid stand mixer and it ended up a soft off-white color (like the color of Bisquick). The batter was beautiful indeed, as someone else mentioned. I divided and baked in two 9x5 loaf pans for one hour and 10 minutes at 325 and my cakes were perfectly done. The cakes did not actually "fall", but the delicious crusty top that had arched up during baking caved back down after removing from the oven to a flat level - so the side profile of the cake was rectangular, not arched on top. No harm at all. This recipe is a winner. I can't wait to try lemon extract and various flavored icings! Thank you!
Good recipe but way too sweet. Made it to a T the first time and it was tooth-achingly sweet. Have tried 2.5 cups and 2 cups and find 2.5 cups sugar works best. Baked in a bundt pan, but the cake fell too much after cooling. I find baking in 2 large loaf pans is best. Definitely overmixing is a must for this recipe. Since this has no leavening agents, you must beat air into the butter and cream cheese until is very pale and fluffy - about 5-7 min. As well as mix well after each egg is added. Don't peak during baking or the cake will fall. One thing I don't like about this recipe is th appearance on the inside. The uneven discoloration as you see in the picture that's posted. It looks like it's uncooked even though it is. I like a more uniform look. But this is very moist, just cut back the sugar.
I have made this countless times for good reason. It is a moist cake, with a delicate cream cheese flavor and a pebbly, cookie-like top. If that's not convincing enough, I recently offered this recipe to a friend of mine who was looking for a cake to use to top with fresh berries for her dinner party. She used it, she loved it, and her 10 guests loved it too. She is a professional pastry chef...
Yummy yummy!! I have made this twice already. The first time just as the recipe reads. The second substituting more vanilla for the almond extract. I think both are great, but the almond does add that extra "mmmmm" factor. I made it both times in 2 loaf pans but made the mistake the first time of taking them out to check on them after only 1 hour. Both cakes sunk in the middle. Still tasty but not pretty. The second time, I left them in or the full 1 hour 15 minutes without disturbing them and had only a slight amount of sinking after they were out. All in all, this is a fabulous cake. This is what pound cake should taste like!
This is an excellent cake. I add approx 4 ounces of sourcream to it because I like my pound cakes moist and it makes a great cake even better
EXCELLENT!!! I have made A LOT of pound cakes in my time as I was once a semi-professional baker. This recipe is great! I used all vanilla extract as I don't like almond in my pound cakes. Also--make sure you blend this batter long enough as there are no rising agents. I used two loaf pans as tube pans don't always yield the best results with a heavy cake (I made this for the first time on Mother's Day and I didn't want any mishaps). I filled it with fresh whipped cream and sugared strawberries for an awesome strawberry shortcake.
Excellent cake. I mixed mine differently. I creamed butter & sourcream well. I added one egg at a time and mixed well after each egg. Then I added my flour, one cup at a time. It is such an easy and tasty cake. I taught my 10-year-old daughter how to make it.
Made this cake this morning and just tried a piece; it turned out PERFECTLY! I followed all the ingredients in the recipe except I cut the sugar back to 2.5 cups and used regular flour so I removed 2 tablespoons flour for each cup of flour, for a total of 6 tablespoons. In 1990 I found an article on baking pound cakes and pull it out every time I bake one. If you have never read an article on this, I suggest going to a baking web site and see what they say because there are important steps to follow. If you don't feel like going through the trouble then at the very least follow these steps: Cream the butter & cream cheese 2 minutes. Slowly add sugar and cream butter/cream cheese/sugar for 7-10 minutes for a hand mixter and 5 minutes for a stand mixer; this is a VERY IMPORTANT STEP for this recipe because the air will make the cake rise. Stir in extract. Add flour and egg alternatively, beginning and ending with flour mixture; only mix enough to incorpate the flour and egg ... don't overmix. This is a new favorite!!
OMG...this was insanely delicious!!! I made this for a birthday dinner party and topped with Chocolate Ganache from this site - INCREDIBLE (everyone loved it and hubby wants me to make it often)!!! Loved the delicate almond flavour. Opted to reduce the sugar to 2 1/2 cups per some other reviewers and also usesd 4 eggs and 2 egg whites, turned out perfectly. I had to cook mine for about 1 hr and 25 mins and used an angel food cake pan instead of bundt as noted by a few and had no issues with spill over. Plenty of room in there! Incredible pound cake, can't go wrong with this one!
Fabulous pound cake that melts in your mouth! I love the flavor and moistness the cream cheese provides. I cut the recipe in half and used lemon extract vs. almond extract. I baked it in a 9x5 glass baking dish and it was perfect for strawberry shortcake.
I made this cake 3 different times this week. I love it! All three times I made it with confectioners sugar not granulated sugar. It turned out absolutely amazing, it is a heavy rich tasting cake. The first time I cooked it with 2 1/4 cups of sugar, in a bundt pan and used just vanilla, 1 TBSP plus 1 tsp. It was amazing topped with a dark chocolate ganache. The second time I used 2 1/2 cups of sugar, lemon extract in place of the almond and cooked in a bundt pan as well - it was amazing with a raspberry cream filling. The last time I used the recipe as is, baked in a large sheet 10 x 15 pan for 30 minutes. This cake I cooled overnight and then cut in half and stacked with a chocolate truffle filling then cut it into small petite fours with a poured chocolate fondant. MMMMMmmmmm! All I can say is this is my GO TO recipe for most of my specialty cakes from now on, I really like the cream cheese flavor and it is heavy and easy to work with cake for petite fours. I must say that I did enjoy it with the 3 cups of sugar, and did not find it too sweet, but I know that I can definitely adjust it depending on what the filling or icing will be to compensate for different flavors.
The taste of this cake is amazing, and fairly easy to make - it turned out very well at the first try and was rich and dense with just the right amount of cheesiness oozing through the buttery flavour. A true dense pound cake that's delicious even when eaten plain. In fact, I preferred it without frosting. I would recommend this to anyone! However I've given it 4 stars because 3 cups is just too much sugar - I used 2.5cups and it was still extremely sweet. For those who don't have a sweet-tooth, I would recommend a cut to 2 1/4 cups or even 2 cups of sugar. Also while the texture of the cake was perfect, it wasn't an even colour. This is usually rectified by ensuring the cheese and butter are creamed together at room temperature, but my cake was mildly splotchy even though I did so. However it's mild enough not to be a detrimental factor unless you're baking it for a event like a wedding where the aesthetics has to be 100% perfect. This cakes also works extremely well when used for heavy fondant and gum paste decorations (I did) as it's sturdy enough to withstand quite a bit of weight. Last note: if you're not familiar with or fond of almond extract, don't use it. I cut my almond extract down to 1/2 tsp but it was still very strong and the next time I bake this I would substitute the almond for more vanilla.
When Grandma LTH requested Strawberry Shortcake for her 85th birthday cake, I was momentarily flummoxed (I prefer my cake sans fruit). I turned to resident culinary guru Naples for help and she steered me in the direction of this recipe and I'm so glad she did! I followed the recipe to a "T" (though I did bake in mini bundt pans, resulting in a decreased bake time...about 35 minutes) and the results were delicious! I knew they were going to rock when I couldn't stop stealing swipes of raw batter! I did not eat a strawberry topped cake, but I did enjoy the tidbits I leveled off to all for a smooth bottom. THANKS for a great recipe (and special thanks to Naples for pointing me in the right direction!)!
This cake is FANTASTIC!!! It has a wonderful flavor (not too sweet) and the texture of this cake is to die for. I like to add my own special touches to any recipe I use, so after spraying my pan, I sprinkled it with a cinnamon/surgar mixture and then sprinkled some over the top of the batter after I filled the pan. It gave the cake an almost 'crunchy' coating and the hint of cinnamon was was heavenly. I made this cake two days ago for a family gathering. Everyone in my family loves to cook and they always outdo themselves when it comes to our get-togethers. This cake was a HUGE hit, they all couldn't say enough about it and they all requested and left with the recipe.
I've spent many years making pound cakes, watching them being made and the best part, TASTING them. I have to say that this is the best pound cake I've ever tasted and is the best I've ever made. I left out the almond flavoring and put a total of 1 & 1/2 tbls. vanilla flavoring. I also added about 4 tbls. of Frangelica hazelnut liqueur. I've read the reviews and saw some complaints about the heavy texture. One thing I think some people may not know is that pound cakes, by nature, are heavy...thus the name. As well, it's next to impossible to get a pound cake exactly right without a stand mixer. Making a pound cake with even a hand mixer is tough. This cake had a marvelous texture. 45 minutes after it came out of the oven, I only had 1/2 of it left...my family scarfed it down! Thanks for the great recipe.
Excellent flavor and texture! Used 2-1/2 cups all purpose flour, and baked for only an hour and five minutes. I used all vanilla, replacing the almond extract with a tsp of vanilla, as my family is not fond of the taste imparted by almond extract. Super moist with a fine crumb. Also, used Splenda for half the sugar to make more diabetic-friendly. Served with pureed strawberries sweetened with more Splenda. No one could tell that it was a reduced-sugar recipe. The quintessential pound cake.
This is the most wonderful Pound Cake I have ever had. Growing up in the south I have tried them all. This is the greatest. One tip, try slicing it with an electric knife. All the slices come out perfect. Thanks for a great recipe.
SOOO GOOD!!!! I live in Peru and there's no cake flour here, so I used 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour + 1/2 cup conrstarch. Also, I was out of almond extract so I added the rind of 2 oranges... wonderful, it's going straight to the family recipe book :)
I have been making this cake for 30+ years and it has yet to fail me! The number of times I have been asked to bake this cake (I wished I had a dollar for each request :) The tick to having a moist cake what I have found...I sift my cake flour 2x's (I take out what I think is a little over 3 cups of cake flour and SIFT it into a bowl, thenI take a large serving spoon and gently shake the flour into a measuring cup, leveling it with the back side of a knife and shake , (not dump it) but shake it into the sifter. Then when the recipe calls for the flour to be added to the creamy batter, (this will be the second time the flour has been sifted) I know this may sound like a lot of work (and it could very well be) but not to me because of all of the raves I receive...well worth the work!!!! The recipe is sooo worth the effort put into it. I use various types of flavoring, lemon, coconut, I have even used lime juice! I am not a bit fan of almond by itself (I add vanilla to mine). Try using vanilla and lemon together!! Ummm-ummm!
delicious, I take a star off because I think it has too much fat
This is a great base recipe. I have used it over and over again as is as well as with variations. I generally leave out the almond as it's not a flavor I like. I've used lemon in place of the almond. My newest way of doing it is adding a bag of fresh cranberries just before baking it - the tart cranberries really go well with the sweetness of the pound cake. One note - the picture shows this as a bundt cake but the recipe calls for a tube pan. If you use a tube pan you will get the yummy crunchy top - using a bundt pan means the top winds up on the bottom and you lose the yumminess.
I have never ever made a successful white cake from scratch before, despite numerous attempts and a fair amount of competence with other bakery items, chocolate cake, cookies, muffins, brownies, pies, etc... UNTIL this recipe! I had my doubts but I just followed some of the other recommendations (2.5 c sugar, all vanilla) and took my time and really made sure the butter/sugar/cream cheese was nice and fluffy before starting the egg/flour process, let everything fully incorporate and scraping sides before next addition. I baked it in 2 loaf pans for exactly one hour 10 minutes and lo and behold-Perfect cake!!! I'm so excited! Thank you for this recipe! I will be making at again soon!
This is a really great pound cake recipe! The texture was very good and the taste was wonderful. Like previous reviewers had suggested, I reduced the sugar to 2.5 cups and used all vanilla extract instead of vanilla and almond extract. I also used neufachtel cheese (light cream cheese). I ended up baking it for 1 hour 30 minutes and it came out great. One small problem that I had was that the cake rose beyond my pan (I used a nonstick fleur de lis pan from Nordicware) and when it cooled, it fell slightly. This didn't affect the taste at all, but when I turned the pan over to unmold the cake from it, the part that had rose over the rim cracked a little and the bottom edge of the cake stuck slightly to the pan and broke a little bit. This may just have been me or my pan. I think I might have whipped too much air into the batter. Well, I'm going to try it again soon. Yum!
This is a great pound cake recipe! I made this over the December holidays as part of a breakfast spread. I made a strawberry sauce with fresh and frozen strawberries, sugar and vanilla extract cooked down just a bit. It was perfect! I baked mine in 2 loaf pans and it took a little longer to bake so after the 1st hour I covered them with foil so they wouldn't get too brown on top.
This is the most buttery tasting pound cake I've had in a long time! I just took my luscious loaves out of the oven, and it was like a taste of serenity. I took others' suggestions and ended up with a product that exceeded expectations! I substituted every one cup of cake flour with all purpose flour minus 1 tablespoon for each cup (as another reviewer suggested). Due to concerns of dryness, I baked 2 loaves at 300-325F for 1h 15m, rotating the pans half way. I'm glad I tried this recipe. Totally worth the few ingredients I invested into this cake!!! Oh yeah, I cut the sugar back to 2 1/2 cups, and it was still pretty sweet. You can probably get by with 2 cups of sugar. Also, I didn't have any vanilla extract, so I used 1 1/2 teaspoons of almond extract....believe me, that was plenty!
This cake is EXCELLENT! Really moist and flavorful...I added one freshly squeezed lemon and it was even better. Great one to add to the recipe bin!
I am not sure if I have ever had a real pound cake before, but if this is what they taste like I have wasted soo many pound cakeless years!!! This cake is heavenly, and if I can make it right, anyone can!! I am making my second batch right now for my daughter's girl scout potluck. The first time I used a bundt pan and it was flawless, this time I am following other users advice and am using two 9x5 loaf pans.When I make this recipe I feel like Donna Reed!! thank you thank you!!
This is just a note on something I've discovered. I've made this exact same recipe for years. I got it out of one of those phone book cookbooks. It didn't specify what type of flour to use and being a novice, I always used self-rising. I always ended up w/ a large pound cake and I always put a cookie sheet underneath while baking, but I only had it overflow once. Well yesterday I decided to do some research on poundcakes and the type of flour to use and found this same recipe and it specified cake flour or from the hints, all purpose flour w/ 2T take out from each cup, making sure to beat with my Kichenaide mixer very well. Well I did this and my cake turned out much more "packed" then my usual cake does. Hubby noticed it right away and didn't care for it at all. So now I will make sure to always used my self-rising flour to get the crumbly, airy cake that we love. I just thought I'd share! Thought it was funny/strange.
Delicious the only things I changed were no almond extract I added extra vanilla and reduced the sugar to 2 1/2 cups follwed everything else it was my first time not using a box mix and I was amazed!! The recipe is simple but fantastic thank you for shareing this is my new favorite cake :-)
Reduced the sugar by 1/2 C. and found it to be perfectly enjoyable without being overly sweet. Also, this required 15 extra minutes to bake through as a knife inserted came out still somewhat wet, so I would suggest between 15-20 extra minutes of baking, checking every 5 minutes or so. To get the dense and fluffy texture, take your time making this -- cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, and don't rush alternating flour & eggs: beat them until thoroughly incorporated, scraping down the sides of the bowl after every addition is mixed in. This takes time but the results are worth it. We didn't have almond extract so doubled the vanilla. Made by my 11 year old daughter with minimal assistance, and served with fresh blueberry sauce. The cake came out tasting like a very fine, soft and toothsome vanilla sugar cookie.
This was a great recipe. I changed it up a little bit and made it even better, promise the best pound cake you will ever eat. use 12 oz of cream chesse 5 eggs and and everything else the same but place 2 and a half cups of water in the oven with the cake to make it very moist. Hope you try this you wont regret it!
Great Cake! I baked it once like the receipe stated and it fell. Second time I used reg. flour, 1 tsp. salt and 1/2 tsp. baking powder. Baked at 300 for 1 hr. 45 min. and it came out great! I will replace my old receipe with this one.
A bit dry; decent taste, but nothing special.
Great cake! The only changes I made were adding lemon zest and replacing the almond extract with juice of half a lemon.
I've been making this cake for years, got it out of a magazine in 1972 and the recipe has not changed, there is also a glaze u can use over the cake. 1cup of powdered sugar,2 tbsps. warm milk 1/2 tsp. vanilla mix ingreds. until smooth and pour over cake a little at a time. Enjoy!
I started with 4 oz of cream cheese and modified the recipe accordingly. I reduced sugar to 1 cup and reduced butter to 1/2 cup. I doubled the flavorings: 2 tsp almond and 2 Tbsp vanilla. I didn't have cake flour, so I used 1.5 cup wheat flour. This made a loaf of cake. The cake was very dense, fragrant, and delicious!
I was so excited to make this, but after 1 hour 10 min it was nice and brown and beautiful. Within 10 min of removing it from the oven it sank to half it's height.....I flipped it over onto a plate and it looked so pitiful. I beat the cream cheese/butter/sugar for over 5 min with a handheld mixer...maybe that was the problem-the handheld mixer. I also only had 5 eggs, so used 1/4 cup applesauce for the last egg....maybe that was the problem. Oh well I will stick to my lemon pound cake yumm
My first pound cake and it turned out wonderful! I reduced the sugar to 2 1/4 cups and it tasted just right! However, my cake broke apart while i tried to take it out of the bundt pan. I think i overmixed the batter. Put alot of money and effort into this cake. It didn't dissapoint me. Every1 should try it!
Fantastic pound cake! I halved the recipe and made it in a loaf pan, baking it for exactly the same amount of time. I made the recipe without any alterations to the ingredients and found the cake to be extremely moist and not too sweet. I'm sure I'll make this many times in the future!
I literally had to freeze this to keep myself from eating it. I reduced the sugar to 1 1/2 cups like others suggested, otherwise did exactly as original poster in 2 9" bread tins. PERFECT at 325 for 35 minutes. Added lavender icing over the top.
This cake is fool proof! There is no reason for the cake to fall, after it cools unless you did something wrong. It's a heavy cake and it always turns out to perfection. Use any extracts you like, but have everything at room temperature and it's not too sweet. This is a cake; not a bread. The only thing I did differently is I added my eggs to the butter, sugar and cream cheese mixture and then added the extract. Then, added the flour, 1/2 cup at a time, beating well after each addition on a slow speed. After you beat in the flour (do not overbeat), pour it into the prepared pan anad then tap the pan on the counter to get out any air bubbles that may have formed. This cake is the BOMB!
I made this in two loaf pans and put one in the freezer. This is delish. It freezes beautifully. Everyone loved it the both times I served it.
"Rainbow's" beautiful photo of this cake induced me to try it tonight. I made two of them for an order tomorrow morning and they turned out beautifully. I wanted mine to look just like Rainbow's, so I followed her suggestion and reduced the sugar to 2 1/4 cups. Great cakes! Thanks, Polly!
OMG YUM.. I am eating a piece now, and I have to tell you. I was short two eggs so I had to substitute with applesauce, and I used margarine instead of butter. Yet, its STILL good.. surprisingly moist, sweet. You don't need glaze for this one folks.
This is a delicious cake! It is sweet, creamy, with a very smooth, fine texture. I baked it in a rose bundt pan, it came out beautifully, and was gobbled right up with enthusiasm. It was a little too much batter for a bundt pan, so next time I'll bake about 1 1/2 of batter in another baking dish.
This cake was too sweet. Also I was surprised to see it had a hard crust on top.
This recipe was the best I have found for pound cake. It was so flavorful and moist, unlike others I have come across. I used all three cups of sugar, but I substituted the almond extract for more vanilla. I took slices of it to work, and the plate was clean within five minutes! Even my mother enjoyed the cake, and she's hard to please! As a matter of fact, she has demanded that I make it for Thanksgiving Dinner. Then, we'll see how Grandma (a.k.a The Cooking Queen) likes it!
My husband's favorite dessert is a pound cake "like his mother used to make", as she passed away in 1976, this cake has become increasingly hard to bake. We married in 1988 and unforturnately none of his sisters had his Mom's recipe. After 17 years I believe I have found one he thinks is just as good and maybe even better. I made a couple of changes. First, his Mom's recipe was for a Pound cake with nuts, so I used 2 cups of flour and 1 cup of chopped pecans. My nuts were medium chopped, not fine. I used 1.5 tablespoon of vanilla and left out the almond as I used pecans. I had to bake 10 minutes longer but the cake is very moist and not at all dry. I generally find that you have to test a pound cake every 5 minutes after the suggested time using a cake prong, not a toothpick. Toothpicks do not reach the middle of the cake. Excellent recipe, the best ever and I am adding this to my family cookbook. Thanks for sharing.
Hands down the best pound cake ever. I did it the Paula Deen way, 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp almond extract. Dense and moist and delicious!!
This was delicious. I did some modifications though. I added 1/2 t baking soda, 1/2 t baking powder, used 2 sticks of butter and 1 cup sour cream and also added a little extra vanilla & almond extract - to taste.
Wow, this is the best pound cake that I've ever made/tasted! I used all vanilla extract and it came out great. A few tips..DO NOT open the open to check on this, as it will fall if you do (as I found out the first time I made this)! I also used regular flour and reduced each cup by 2 tbspns as others suggested, and make sure that you beat well after adding each egg as it will give you more of an airy texture but yet still have that pound cake consistency. Fabulous recipe, thank you!
This is positively perfect pound cake. Easy and absolutely delectable. There wasn't even a crumb left after my family got through with this. Thank you, thank you, thank you for a wonderful recipe!
jus popped this one in the oven... added both vanilla and almond extract...the batter was delicious cant wait for the finished product....
I haven't tried this recipe yet, but can hardly wait. Very good reviews. I just had a question about one step in the directions. Are the eggs beaten before they are added alternately with the flour? Don't know it makes much of a difference, just curious. I appreciate any feedback. Thanks
I cut this recipe in half and baked it in a loaf pan. It was a fantastic pound cake. I made this for my mother for her birthday, served with strawberries and whipped cream. Everyone really liked it. It was a little crumbly on top, but nothing to make you not want to eat it. Tasted even better the next day.
Made this for a party and doubled the recipe. Decreased sugar (used 5c) and baked in loaf pans as other reviewers recommended. Perfect flavor with recipe amount of almond extract. Would also recommend buttering pan, using parchment, and buttering/flouring pan for perfect results. Great recipe!
Very good. I used 2.5 cups sugar. I was doubtful, but I think the almond extract adds a "wow" factor as well, but I would only use 1/2 tsp. for a more subtle flavor. This reminded me of angelfood cake. (I think this cake also takes the full 1 hour and 15 minutes, and maybe longer, as there were moist spots when sliced. I think underbaking accounts for the reports of cakes that fell.) For a less heavy texture, beating the egg whites until stiff and folding them in separately would be the answer, but I like the characteristic density.
Wonderful cake! I did reduce the sugar to 2 1/2 cups based on the suggestions of several reviews. It was perfect, especially since we ate it with strawberries and cool whip! I didn't have cake flour, so used 2 2/3 cup of all purpose flour. I baked it in a bundt pan and did have to cook it a few extra minutes. It looked beautiful and was moist and delicious.
Delicious!!! Do I need to say more. I make it at least once a week.
Wow, this is a good, HEAVY pound cake. I reduced the sugar to 2.5 cups and the almond to 1/2 tsp (still very almond-y) and increased the vanilla to 1.5 tsp. No other changes. I mixed it very well, so it rose beautifully. I baked it in a bundt pan for 1 hour and 15 min, turned out perfect.
I thought this recipe was the easiest pound cake I've ever made. VERY Moist. I did have to bake about 15 min. longer than listed. I also didn't have cake flour so I subtracted 2 TBLSP. from each cup of flour and added only 2.5 cups. sugar. Everyone raved at my Women's Bible Study.
Great recipe! It simply melts in your mouth. Bakers beware, this is not a traditional heavy/dense pound cake. This cream cheese pound cake is a wonderful variation of the traditional cake. I used vanilla, lemon and creme extracts totaling 4 tsp. I found previously, that more flavoring was required for this recipe.
I have several pound cake recipes saved, but I think I'll stick with this one. This one is really dense and reminds me of the cake my mama used to make. Next time I make it, I will cut back about 1/2 to 3/4 cups of sugar. It is very sweet. I, too used lemon extract instead of almond. I intended to make this a lemon pound cake, but I ended up just adding a lemon glaze. Overall, good cake and very easy to make (this is my first "homemade" cake! ) p.s. If you don't have a stand mixer, it may be helpful to invest in one. Mixing it with a hand mixer really gave my arm a workout! lol
I halved this recipe because my intended use was to chunk the poundcake for chocolate fondue for Valentines Day. I didn't need a whole cake as I had several other dippers. This was an easy recipe to halve, and I baked it in a loaf pan and it turned out very well and sliced and chunked easily. I chose this recipe because it looked easy and the ingredient list was already in my refrigerator. I made a good choice with this one! This was one of the favorite dippers for the chocolate fondue. (Over strawberries and banannas) I think I have a pound cake recipe thats not just good for fondue, but trifle, layered desserts, etc., or just something thats not overly sweet. I will hang onto this recipe-thanks!
This pound cake is superb! As per other suggestions I added only vanilla, rather than the vanilla and almond extract (I am not a fan of almond flavoring), and it came out perfectly! Others said they thought it was too sweet, but my husband and I thought it was great! Thanks!
Excellent pound cake! I used 2 cups of sugar,only 1/2 tea. of almond extract and 2 1/2 cups all purp. flour. I read somewhere that for pound cakes you need to beat your butter and sugar for 10-15 minutes. I did and I really think that's the key to a light texture. I baked mine in a bundt pan (and 2 mini loaf pans) for about 50 minutes. Everyone loved it!
I made this with a few changes...I added tsp baking powder and 1/2 tsp baking soda- I believe every cake should have a little leavening. I also subsituted 1 tsp coconut extract for the almond. Having said that all other ingredients and measure were exactly the same as written and it made a WONDERFULLY TEXTURED cake with a good flavor. Not too sweet as some had stated. And for reviewers who said it was too heavy DUH it IS a Poundcake! You want light, go have some Angelfood cake. And for those people who complained about 'too much cream cheese flavor' I don't even begin to see where thats coming from, the flavor is great and DUH its a CREAMCHEESE poundcake. This is a delicious 'Nana' style poundcake. Nice and moist, you don't need to have milk or coffee, but they are nice acoutrement. This is what I make on Sunday to have for dessert after dinner and snack on through the week. Enjoy!
I am usually not one who is a great fan of pound cake, because I am of the feeling that they are too heavy and dry. I was pleasantly surprised at how moist and flavorful this recipe is. My husband and I both love it. As suggested by others, I did decrease the sugar to 2 1/2 cups. I substituted lemon extract for the almond extract since I felt this cake would be wonderful with lemon flavor, and it is. Whatever flavor you desire would work well with this recipe. I also added l T of lemon zest and l/4 c of toasted chopped pecans. Since I didn't have any cake flour on hand, I used all purpose flour and decreased the amount to 2 1/2 cups. My baking time was closer to one hour, watch closely. I drizzled the hot cake with a powdered sugar glaze (powder sugar thinned with water and l tsp lemon extract). I will be serving this cake to guests tonight with a warm lemon topping as well (lemon pie filling thinned with water or milk and warmed in the microwave), I can't wait!!
Great cake. I used half white sugar and half brown sugar and all vanilla, no almond. It turned out great.
This is the only pound cake I bake with a few minor changes. I omit the almond flavor and use only lemon instead. I top it off with a strong citrus glaze and everyone ask me to bake my secret pound cake. LOL
Absolutely a pleaser for everyone in my family (plus our friends!) I added twice the vanilla (2tsp.), plus the indicated amount of almond extract. Then drizzled fresh pureed tart red raspberries over vanilla ice cream on top. An excellent end for a hot summer barbeque menu! It was very easy and have made it several times already. I think I will continue to experiment with different toppings, but truly, this cake can stand on its own eaten just plain! THANK YOU Polly!
EXCELLENT!!! I put "cookie icing" on it and it was great! Also, instead of almond extract, I put lemon extract. I ALWAYS use UNsalted butter, but I did not have any and thanks to My Husband who convinced me to make it anyway, I decided to make this using salted butter. IT was still fabulous. I guess with all the sugar, extracts, it worked!!! I might even use Salted butter next time, just because it was so perfect. Eventually I'll try both butters to see the difference!
I made this for my son for his birthday and it was a HUGE hit! I am making it again for Easter tomorrow. I did follow some of the suggestions (thank you so much!) like 2 1/2 cup sugar, using 1T and 1t vanilla and no almond extract. Frosted, glazed or plain this cake is amazing. Certainly not diet-friendly but certainly worth the slurge!
This is the BEST pound cake. I made it recently for a party as a full sheet cake. I used 1.5 recipes worth for each layer. I added 2.75 cups of sugar instead of 3 because I was using sweet icing. Also,I added chocolate chips. It was perfect. People are still talking about it.
I don't like almond extract so I omitted it and put in another teaspoon of vanilla. It was fabulous! Thanks for this recipe!
WOW. I ate until my stomach hurt (sad but true). Made exactly as recipe was written EXCEPT I used all vanilla and no almond extract. Unbelievably good.
I think there is no better recipe than this one for a quick pound cake. I have been making this decadent dandy for nearly thirty years now and it's still a favorite. Goes with EVERYTHING,-- well, I'd leave gravy off of it....:) Hubby can't survive a thanksgiving or birthday without it. I'm kind of careless with this cake because I've yet to wreck it. I beat the heck out of the butter, cheese, and sugar until super fluffy, then alternate the eggs and flour w/two dashes of salt,and the extract, until it's very light. When the batter reaches a light creamy color and nearly coming over the bowl of the KitchenAid, I dump the batter in the tube pan and bake. I'm no grande dame in the kitchen and anything easy is in my repertoire! I've always used a tube pan for this recipe. I've tried it in a Bundt pan and it always seemed to overbake the sides of the cake, making it dry.
did not put in the almond, added more vanilla, beat it to death to make it light. added a pinch of salt
Awesome cake; this is my first pound cake ever, and it was Very easy to make, and DELISH. rich without making your teeth sing...my coworkers loved it, as well as my family. I didn't have almond extract, so used a bit of amarretto syrup I had on hand. For a topping, I simply made a glaze by heating butter and blueberries (frozen ones from parent's garden) in a small sauce pan, adding in orange juice, confectioner's sugar and a small bit of vanilla. that wasn't too bad either. ; )
This is super yummy!! Best ever. I love it just as the recipe states. I've however experimented multiple times with different extracts. My latest using this recipe....I omited the recipes extracts and I added 3 diced fresh apples, a dash of nutmeg, tsp of maple extract, tsp of cinnamon. I thought it was amazing. I have also made this using lemon extract. My favorite though is the almond extract. I always make mine in a bundt cake pan. This recipe is fantastic. You are missing out if you don't try it.
This is a very easy recipe, most of the ingredients are usually on hand and the bonus is -- it is absolutely delicious! A very traditionaly pound cake. Everyone that tried it asked for the recipe. Thanks for sharing.
Upon making this a second time, I really enjoyed this cake. I used it in the raspberry trifle recipe. Got great reviews.
This is a great versatile cake. I bake it in three layer pans and fill it with strawberry jam for an awesome cake, then cover in cream cheese frosting.
Easy to make and yummy!!
This was delicious Polly. I received so many compliments on this cake. I used lemon extract instead of almond, used regular flour and added some grated lime rind to give it a little more flavor. I'd definitely make this one again.
Excellent, had some left over cream cheese. The cake was great.
The best, the best, the absolute best pound cake I have ever made or tasted. Perfect consistency, sweetness, and baked up with a beautiful "look". I made it for the first time last week and it was gone in two days. And I am currently baking up one right now. What a delightful smell throughout my house. The only thing I'm trying differently this time, is I'm using two loaf pans with 12 individual servings.
I thought this was excellent. I made it in a dark nonstick bundt cake pan and it cooked in just the amount of time the recipe calls for at 325. I substituted all purpose flour for the cake flour (for each cup of cake flour, substitute 1 cup all purpose MINUS 2 tablespoons) and used 2 tablespoons vanilla extract no almond extract. I used 1 cup butter flavor Crisco shortening and 1/2 cup Country Crock because I didn't have any butter. It turned out dense and moist and just perfect. I will definitely make this one again.
I have made this cake for over 15 years but a slight variation. I just juse one tablespoonful of vanilla and beat it with the cream cheese and butter. I add eggs one at a time and beat well. I add the cake flour last and just mix until smooth.
I made this cake tonight because I purchased a huge amount of cream cheese to make cheesecake for a party and had some left over. I was in the mood for something sweet but without overpowering glazes or frostings. This cake fit the bill. It's got such a soft texture and just the perfect amount of crustiness around the edges. The flavors were super delicate and needed nothing else added to it. This cake was well liked by everyone in my family. It would also be good served with fresh berries and cream if you want a little fancy. Next time I will substitute the almond extract for orange extract just to play with flavors a bit. All in all a crowd pleaser!!!!
this cake is fantastic, not only as a poundcake, you can also use itas a sheetcake, bundtpan, jellyroll, with fruit topping, perfect topping, dulce de leche ans whip cream, so sinful or justtop it with fresh fruit with vanilla sauce, simply fantastic
I love this recipe. It's so quick and easy and comes out great. I always make at least a double batch, sometimes a triple --- I bake the extra batches in foil loaf pans and freeze them. It's great to have on hand. I also send a loaf or two out of every batch home with my boss -- I included this cake in a basket of home-baked goodies last Christmas, and his family loved it!!
I made this cake exactly as the recipe says and it turned out perfect!! I will make this cake again and again and again.
Ok as is it is a true pound cake recipe so it is correct in measurements but i tweaked it to my own liking.....i decreased the sugar to 1 1/4 cups and only 1 cup of butter. With these tweaks it was more to my liking; however; if u want a ture dense pound cake this is it. Enjoy.
This is definately not a "good for you" kind of cake but I love it. It keeps well, freezes well and holds together. Great for kid's lunches. (my kids are skinny and need the fat!) The almond flavouring is a really nice and different flavour here. I make this as 2 bread loaf sized cakes with the one recipe.
A successful recipe for a quick Cream Cheese Pound Cake I. Deliciously moist and tasty!
Great cake! Very nice texture even without using cake flour.
