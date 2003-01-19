Cream Cheese Pound Cake I

The taste of this cake is amazing, and fairly easy to make - it turned out very well at the first try and was rich and dense with just the right amount of cheesiness oozing through the buttery flavour. A true dense pound cake that's delicious even when eaten plain. In fact, I preferred it without frosting. I would recommend this to anyone! However I've given it 4 stars because 3 cups is just too much sugar - I used 2.5cups and it was still extremely sweet. For those who don't have a sweet-tooth, I would recommend a cut to 2 1/4 cups or even 2 cups of sugar. Also while the texture of the cake was perfect, it wasn't an even colour. This is usually rectified by ensuring the cheese and butter are creamed together at room temperature, but my cake was mildly splotchy even though I did so. However it's mild enough not to be a detrimental factor unless you're baking it for a event like a wedding where the aesthetics has to be 100% perfect. This cakes also works extremely well when used for heavy fondant and gum paste decorations (I did) as it's sturdy enough to withstand quite a bit of weight. Last note: if you're not familiar with or fond of almond extract, don't use it. I cut my almond extract down to 1/2 tsp but it was still very strong and the next time I bake this I would substitute the almond for more vanilla.