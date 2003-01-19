Cream Cheese Pound Cake I

4.6
686 Ratings
My children always loved this cake. They are grown now, but when they come home they ask me to have "the cake" made. It is an easy recipe.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease one 10 inch tube pan.

  • Cream together the butter, cream cheese, and sugar until light. Stir in the vanilla and the almond extracts. Add the flour and the eggs alternately, beginning and ending with the flour. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 1 hour and 15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
541 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 67.5g; fat 27.7g; cholesterol 149.6mg; sodium 218.2mg. Full Nutrition
