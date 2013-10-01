Quick Sunshine Cake

This recipe was given to me by a friend with whom I exchange recipes. It is so moist and good. Being a nurse, I am always looking for quick easy recipes.

Recipe by Darlene

Directions

  • Beat the eggs, and add them to the boxed cake mix. Add the oil and the mandarine oranges to the batter; remember to add the juice as well as the fruit. Pour the batter into a greased and floured 9 x 13 inch pan.

  • Bake the cake for 40 minutes in a preheated oven at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Cool on wire rack.

  • While cake is baking, prepare the frosting by mixing together the whipped dessert topping, the package of instant pudding, and the crushed pineapple with its juices. Set frosting in refrigerator to set. Frost when cake has thoroughly cooled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 42.9g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 41.9mg; sodium 324.2mg. Full Nutrition
