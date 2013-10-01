Quick Sunshine Cake
This recipe was given to me by a friend with whom I exchange recipes. It is so moist and good. Being a nurse, I am always looking for quick easy recipes.
Ambrosial and Ethereal are the words to describe this cake. Followed recipe but added the zest of one orange and 1/4 cup of Grand Marnier. Baked at 325F beautifully and came out nice and flat. Frosting is divine and is what makes this cake pure perfection. Followed tip of another reviewer and mixed the crushed pineapple and juice with the vanilla pudding mix before folding in the Cool Whip (used lite). NOTE: Recipe states the large (16 oz.) tub of Cool Whip but unless you have a VERY deep 9x13 pan this would be waaaaaayyyy toooo much Cool Whip.Read More
I loved this as a child so I thought I would give this recipe a try. After many years of avoiding hydrogenated fats (Cool whip), this cake left me feeling a bit sick to my stomach. It tasted ok, but it was a bit too sweet and I just can't stomach Cool Whip. Maybe I'll try it with real whipped cream and a less sweet cake mix or make the cake by scratch. So if you've changed to a more healthy way of eating this recipe may not be for you as written.Read More
Cake was wonderful. To cut down on fat and calories, you can substitute the oil for 1/4 cup apple sauce, and use Cool Whip Lite.
I used a 20 oz. can of crushed pineapple instead of the oranges in the cake mix as well as the topping, because i didn't have any oranges that day. It was supurb. My family adored it that way.
This is a lovely cake and one that I am proud to have made. :-) I can see why it was suggested as a good cake for a baby shower.. the frosting is soooo heavenly. I did make my frosting with real whipping cream as I don't care for cool whip whipped topping... and I didn't add any sugar just the pudding mix and the pineapple with it's juice and it was plenty sweet. I too found that the cake refrigerates well.. it's quite tasty today.. the day after the party. Mine was not dry at all, but I kept a very careful eye on it and did not rely only on the timer to know it was done. Oh and I was feeling anxious as I was putting all the pineapple and the juice into the bowl with my whipped cream til I realized that the pudding mix would absorb the juice just fine and that the recommendation to make the frosting and refrigerate it for awhile to let it set up was a very good idea. So, I did that and frosted the cake just before serving it. It was a big hit. I know that I can make this cake anytime and my family and friends will happily eat it up. Thank you for posting the recipe.
Really good cake. I didn't have any vanilla pudding so I used banana pudding which was what I had in my pantry and it turned out to be the perfect flavor to compliment the oranges and pineapple. Like other reviewers, I used a small tub of cool whip and I still had a little left over. Delicious!
I have always known this as a Mandarin Orange Cake. I only used an 8oz Cool Whip, which was perfect. I used french vanilla pudding and about half the crushed pineapple in the frosting. If you let this set in the fridge overnight, it will be the moist, wet cake that I believe some reviewers are expecting.
I am giving this a 5 simply because the recipe works exactly as written. It is so easy that my 13 yr old baked it without any help. My problem with it was that it was just "missing" something, I would liked it to be a bit more fruity tasting considering the ingredients and considering that it had 4 eggs and 1/2 cup oil it really didn't taste that rich. A good recipe for someone who wants to get away from the usual chocolate cake. We will definitely use the pineapple frosting again but will pair it with a richer carrot cake rather than the yellow cake in this recipe. We do have a sweet tooth in our family so that might be the problem as this cake is quite mild - not too sweet.
Fabulous and very tasty. I have cut the whipped topping to only 8 ounces since the 16 ounces was a little too much for the size pan.
I have had this recipe for years. I have used 2-8 or 2-9 inch pans and used the entire frosting mix to frost between the layers and around the entire cake...this makes a very delicious and beautiful cake for special occassions.
I made this for a big family picnic tomorrow, Memorial Day. I made two cakes, this one and a Texas sheetcake. One for the citrus lovers and one for the chocoholics. Both cakes were very easy to make. I made a couple of slight changes to the Sunshine cake. I started with a Duncan Hines French Vanilla cake mix. I like a more intense orange flavor than the mandarin oranges would give it so I grated the rind of one orange and added that to the batter, plus 1/2 tsp of orange extract. I used french vanilla instant pudding for the topping. I mixed it with the crushed pineapple and let it set for a while before adding the Cool Whip, then I refrigerated this while the cake was baking. After the cake cooled, I frosted it and it looked great as it was, but I decided to 'gild the Lily' just a bit. I opened another small can of mandarin oranges and drained them, then patted them totally dry between paper towels, I arranged them in a sunburst pattern on the center of the cake. No question as to the name of the cake now. :) I haven't tasted this cake yet, I will tomorrow at the picnic. But I could tell from the orange aroma of that hot cake coming out of the oven, that it will be a big hit. I know I'll be making this cake again over the summer, it'll be a nice fruity desert for the hot summer months.
This is a wonderful recipe that my entire family just loves. It seems to have a ton of frosting but it is not too sweet. You can use S/F pudding, pineapple in it's own juice and light coolwhip (I do not care for the F/F coolwhip) AND if you are really desperate you can skip the oil and us 1/2 cup of applesauce in it's place to reduce calories and fat even more.
I made this cake for a party at work and everyone loved it. It's very light and tastes great.
My mom used to make this cake when we were growing up. I would always request it for my birthdays and have tons of memories of taking a slice to school packed in my lunch. My 9 y/o asked for it for her birthday today and I am hoping we can start this tradition for her too. Thanks for the recipe :)
Excellent light dessert my husband loved it.
My mom used to make this cake when I was growing up. She always called it a Pig Picking Cake. I've always loved it! Now I occasionally make this in her memory.
Everyone loves it! Easy and so very delicious. What a great way to make a box of plain old cake mix simply amazing! ADVICE: Be sure to mix the pudding and pineapple separately, then fold that mixture into the whipped topping. Mine turned out "grainy" and lumpy when I just threw the 3 ingredients in a bowl together and mixed them, because the pudding didn't get dissolved completely that way.
I have made a similar recipe many times which uses a Lemon cake mix(Duncan Hines) and substitutes 1/2 cup applesauce for the oil and adds 1/2 cup buttermilk (I use the dry) and 4 egg whites for the whole eggs plus the juice from the small can of mandarin oranges. Instead of adding mandarin oranges to the batter, they are spread on top of the cake batter before baking. The topping is made with 8 oz of Lite Cool Whip, small pkg. of French vanilla pudding, and small can of crushed pineapple in juice.
Loved it, used orange cake mix. Thanks for the recipe.
I love this cake and have made it for years. I use coconut cream instant pudding instead of vanilla and mix in the pineapple first then add in the whipped topping. Other wise the pudding doesnt always dissolve and the icing can be a little gritty feeling. I have also used pineapple instead of mandarin oranges; either way, it's delicious. This is the first cake to go at any bake sale too. Refridgerates well and is super moist and yummy. Very easy to make.
This is a YUMMY light cake for summer also suitable to serve at a baby or wedding shower. When making the frosting, I first mixed together the pudding mix and undrained pineapple, then folded in the whipped topping without over mixing. Next time I may add a little orange zest.
This is a wonderful cake. I have made this cake a few times. I always add a capfull of vanilla to the cake and the frosting. I think it makes it taste more homemade instead of coming from a box.
Super Easy and super good. A winner for sure!
I was looking to replicate a cake served at a potluck. This was no where near as good. The cake was too heavy.
Thanks Darlene, we all loved this recipe. It was the perfect birthday cake - not too sweet and not too creamy. I used a low fat aerosolized whipped cream as we don't have frozen whipped topping in Australia. Betty Crocker's vanilla cake mix is the perfect base for this delectable cream cake. I made 2 separate round cakes which I sandwiched together with some of the frosting, the cake is very moist so next time I will grease and line the cake tins. I topped the cake with toasted coconut flakes and then the bottom of the frosted sides was garnished with chopped dried mango for a nice colour contrast.
I LOVED THIS CAKE!!! I USED THE EXTRA ICING FOR A FRUIT DIP WITH ALL KINDS OF FRUIT!
I made this one afternoon when my parents were in town visiting...it was all gone the next morning! It was very moist. See picture! haha
awesome cake!! A nice switch is to make a powdered sugar frosting using orange juice. It adds a wonderful citrus flavor to compliment the mandarin oranges. I often add juice to powdered sugar to make some wonderful frostings. The juice blends that come in a carton are perfect for this.!!
Delish!!! I substituted apple sauce for the oil so it was even more fruity and healthy. Wonderful recipe!
this was okay, but my family really didn't care for them. I made them into cupcakes, the recipe made way too much frosting.
This cake is my favorite! I use instant cheesecake pudding and 8oz. coolwhip instead of 16oz. I refridgerate the can of pineapple before making the frosting. I mix the pineapple together with the pudding mix first and then fold in the coolwhip. Also have a cake pan that has a high plastic dome lid for storing in the refridgerater. I also cut the mandarin orange segments in-halves to distribute more pieces into the cake.
Very good recipe. I made this for a diabetic, so I used a low carb cake mix by Duncan Hines. Also, I had some leftover fresh mandarins so I carefully peeled & segmented them. I used about 1 cup fresh pieces. I omitted the pineapple. The oranges were soft and blended right in. My fiance remarked, "This tastes just like a twinke!" Thanks for the great recipe, Darlene!
Love this very moist & light cake. I had a lot of frosting left over (unusual for me...cuz I pile on the frosting)...but better to have too much than not enough!! I did just make it in a 9 x 13 pan, and iced the top of it, so the frosting would probably be ok, if I turned the cake out onto a cake board and iced it that way...WONDERFUL!!!!
Light and tasty -- EXTREMELY satisfying!!! I used unsweetened applesauce instead of oil (same amount) and it was truly delicious and you'd never know the difference if I hadn't told you.
pretty good. make sure not to over cook cake, as I did.
I have made this in a 9x13 pan and as a layer cake; either way people are crazy about it! The topping is so good, you will want to eat it from the bowl; it's like a pineapple fluff, not really frosting.
We loved it! Made a 9x13 inch pineapple flavored cake, then split it to make a 2 layer. Make the full amount of frosting and then sneak some for yourself! You won't be disappointed!
I have made this cake several times. I make it as a layer cake and will put pineapple preserves between the layers and on the top under the topping. I have experimented w/ different flavors of cakes as well. In place of the oil I use applesauce.
This is my all time favorite cake. It is so moist, but it is light and overly sweet. I hate traditional frosting and will wipe it off, but this one will have you going back for more. Hands down the best cake recipe ever! My mom has added toasted coconut to the frosting a few times, but other than that no alterations are needed.
Good but not great. Like other reviewers, I felt the flavor of the cake was too mild...it didn't taste any different to me than a plain yellow cake. The frosting is what really makes the cake, I think. I did take some previous suggestions and use an 8 oz. cool whip instead of the larger, and I'm so glad.....16 oz. would have been WAY too much for a 9 x 13" cake. I think I will try this again and add some orange extract to the cake mix and see how that turns out.
I lost my original recipe for this cake and this is the closest I found to the first version. The only difference being was the icing. In the original version it was made with cool whip and a container of premade vanilla frosting with the pineapple. I think either way is delicious. Try it, your family will love it.
I really enjoyed this cake. Its moist and full of flavor. Great cake for a hot summer day.
3.5 stars, pretty good - good change from the standard cakes
I loved this cake and it got rave reviews from everyone I served it too. I added the zest of one orange and a dash of orange flavored liqueur to the batter. It was moist, light and delicious. The topping is scrumptious. I will definitely bake this one again. Thanks for sharing.
Very easy, but very sweet!
I love cake. Very moist. Not too sweet. Loved it.
everyone loved this cake, I've had several people who want the recipe!
Absolutely excellent and a family favorite. Great summertime recipe and if chilled just amazin.
I've made this twice now, both times the people that tried it said they liked it but it didn't disappear. The first time I thought it was way sweet but good. To cut back on the overpowering sweetness the second time I substituted the oil for unsweetened applesauce. I used manderin oranges that were sweetened with Splenda. For the topping both times I used instant lemon pudding to keep with the citrus theme. I mixed the pudding with pineapple with the juice drained and then folded in the whipped topping (low fat Cool Whip). It helped save some calories and it wasn't as overpoweringly sweet as the first time I made it. Next time I'm going to try and hunt down a lower sugar cake mix, that might just make it perfect.
Freakin Delicious!!!
This cake was so incredibly moist. The couple pieces that were left sat in the refridgerator covered only with a piece of wax paper and two days later it was *still* moist. If your cake turns out dry, you did something wrong.
Fattening......Tasty....Ooooooh
I made this for dessert for our Easter Dinner. It was yummy! And sooooo easy too! My kind of dessert to make.
Light, fluffy, amazing!!
I used a lemon cake mix and a few drops of lemon extract. In the frosting I added some orange zest. On top of the cake I used a lemon slice and placed paper towel dried single mandarin oranges around the lemon to look like sunrays.
My husband loves moist cake and this worked out perfectly!! I made a few adjustments though. I used mixed fruit instead of mandarine oranges in the cake mix and I added half the package of vanilla pudding to the cake mix and a 1/4 cup of water plus the oil and eggs. Then baked as stated in recipe. for the frosting I used 8 oz of cool whip and the other half of a package of vanilla pudding mix plus the pineapple. As previously stated you have to let the frosting set in the fridge first. YUMMY!!!!!
Very simple and very moist.I like that you can vary the colors/flavors according to the holiday.
I love this cake! I make at Easter and it's a huge hit! DELICIOUS!
I love this recipe! I have made it several times exactly as written. Last night I substituted the oil with 1/2 cup applesauce. I also poked holes in the hot cake and topped it with cream of coconut. When the cake was cooled, I used the pineapple, whipped cream, and cheesecake pudding on top. DELICIOUS!
I'm not usually a cake mix fan, but this one caught my eye. Very tasty, almost tropical. I used real whipped cream instead of the frozen topping called for. Pretty good :)
This cake was so easy to make and everyone loved it.
The cake had no flavor at all, you would think with the juice and mandarins it would be very flavorful, however it wasnt. It was very bland, now the frosting however was delicious!
Very yummy, I added 1 cup graham wafer crumbs to my icing,, really good
Quick, easy and delicious!
Wonderful and easy cake to make. I used an orange cake mix and it was delicious!!!
Instead of using oil you can use apple sauce 1/4 cup. My family loves this cake.
Very tasty and diferent.this a keeper
Very good. My kids loved the icing. I did find the cake just a little dry.
I added the pudding to the fruit/juice and mixed well before folding in the whipped topping. This was an excellent cake I could have eaten with a spoon until I cleaned the cake pan!
Easy Peasy!
So yummy! I didn’t have orange extract so instead I used 1 tsp Contreau and 1tsp vanilla extract with a bit of orange zest. To save time I used Betty Crocker vanilla frosting - we don’t like pineapple in frosting anyway. Kids and hubby loved it!
I use this icing on a cake I found here on Allrecipes called "Poke Cake I", OMGoodness it is awesome! I'll try your sunshine cake with your icing next time. But this icing is freaking awesome!
I made 2 changes to the recipe. I used a pineapple supreme cake mix because that is what I had & I used an 8 oz container of frozen whipped topping. The cake was delicious & I had plenty of frosting. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
I misplaced my original recipe for this cake, and this was the closest one I found. The only changes I make are adding a handful of crushed pecans to the batter and decorating the cake with flaked coconut, crushed pecans and more oranges. I have won the dessert contest at my father-in-law's company picnic for 3 years so far. Excellent cake!!!!
I used the yellow cake recipe from this site instead of a boxed mix. What I did was to separate the batter into two before adding the oranges and juice - one half got the orange pulp, zest and juice, one half got crushed pineapple and juice. I also added a spot of orange and yellow food colouring, and layered the batter in a 9" round cake tin.. took about 35 minutes at 175 C - the result was fantastic! I got rave reviews from my hungry hordes.
This is my favorite version of the yellow cake mandarin orange and pineapple cakes. No messing with layers, added sugars or cream cheese!. Light and delicious! -2/14/2020 - tried it with devilsfood cake and chocolate pudding. Icing looks like it has cottage cheese in it, but I bet it tastes great!
This is so yummy and perfect for a hot summer day (or whenever!)
I MADE THIS CAKE FOR MY BOSS'S BIRTHDAY PARTY, IT WAS GOOD, BUT IT WAS NOT AS MOIST AS I HAD EXPECTED. STILL GOOD....
I enjoy this cake as is but it doesn't have an orange flavor at all. I've tweaked it to make it more appealing to my family and friends when I now make it. I use a few less tablespoons of oil and add one more can of mandarin oranges (without the juice) to the cake. My oven at 325 degrees only takes about 30-35 mins to bake, so I would be careful about bake time. Also, with the topping, I only use whipped cream and mandarin oranges. With these changes this cake is delicious...a great summertime treat!
This cake tasted wonderful. However, the presentation left a lot to be desired. The frosting was runny & puddled at the bottom of the cake.
This cake is fantastic! It's become a tradition for Mother's Day in our family. So moist, light and delicious...you can't eat just one piece. I have also made it adding nuts in the cake or toasted coconut on the top. So good!
Very good. I served this separately since I was bringing it to a potluck. I made the cake into cupcake sizes and put the "frosting" next to it. Everyone liked the topping so much they went back to seconds of it. So I only came home with cupcakes. :)
My family LOVED this cake, and my husband is even asking for it again. I only used 8 ounces of the whipped topping as that was all I had, and it turned out great. THANKS FOR THIS RECIPE!!!
I used the orange supreme cake mix, which was a big mistake. I think with regular yellow cake mix it would probably be good, but as I made it, it had a terrible flavor. The texture was okay and the icing was pretty good. I did make it as a trifle and it looked great.
Great cake-even better after it's been refrigerated for a while.
Wow, what a refreshing cake for a hot summer afternoon. This cake is perfect when you are just plain tired of the same old thing. I followed someone elses suggestion and added 1 unsweetened pack of orange Kool-Aid to the mix and it was great!
I have made this recipe many times. It is quick, easy, and it is a favorite!
Really, really good. Made this recipe for Easter, except made into 24 cupcakes. For the frosting I used 8oz cool whip, and 8 oz cream cheese. For cupcakes this was too much frosting but was really tasty. Also added coconut with green food coloring for a fun spring look. This was exactly what I was looking for, thanks for sharing!
Made a version of this delicious cake using pineapple cake mix and following the box instructions but into the mixed cake mix I added about 1/3 of a 20oz can of crushed pineapple with some of the juice. While the cake was cooking, I made the frosting with vanilla pudding, 16 oz cool whip and rest of the 20oz can of the pineapple and juice. Refrigerated the frosting to chill it well while the cake was cooling and then spread the frosting thick over the 9 x13 cake. I then sprinkled toasted coconut all over the top and then used a small can of mandarin oranges to decorate the top in a starburst pattern. This cake was a huge hit at a dinner party and everyone wanted the recipe because it was so light and refreshing. Thank you for the basic recipe! Colorado Karen
This cake is easy and perfect just the way it is, but for added goodness--toast almond slices and coconut and sprinkle on top and sides.
This is a great recipe! We call call it "Pig Lickin Good Cake" as in lick your fingers good! Great for potlucks and works well using sugar-free ingredients.
I did an ingrediant search and found this cake. The frosting didn't get made (lacked the CoolWhip), but I had leftover pineapple from a baked ham. I added some of the pineapple to the cake mix (about 1/4 cup). This is sooo yummy!!! Husband loved it, coworkers raved. Must make this again. With the frosting I bet it is suberb.
Very good and moist! It has become a staple at our house.
my dad love this.
I make a low-fat version of this cake. Substitute egg whites for the whole eggs and 1/2 cup plain or vanilla low-fat yogurt for the oil. Also for the topping use a small package of sugar-free instant pudding and an 8 Oz pkg of Cool-Whip instead of the larger sizes. Mix these with the pineapple same as the "Quick Sunshine Cake". This may not have the yellow "sunshine" color of the regular sunshine cake. But it has all the yummy flavor.
easy great and will make it again
I took the cake to work for my supervisor's birthday. It was sooo yummy. She loved it as well as everyone else how tried it! I used half the cool whip and that was plenty. I would also add more mandarin oranges to the batter next time since you can't really taste it too much... it's still good, though.. and deserves 5 stars for taste and because it is super easy to make. It is a good idea to make the frosting and leaving it in the fridge to "set". I will definitely make this again!
This was really great. Only used half the topping (personal preference). Will be making this again.
Made for a family party. Everyone loved it. Even had requests for the recipe. I used a moist yellow cake mix and served cut up bowl of strawberries on the side. Easy and delicious. It will be my go to cake.
