Great Chocolate Cake
It's a very rich fudgy chocolate cake, and is so easy to make!
Wow...This cake is inceredable rich but very good. I did mine a little different. Fisrt i doubled the recipe so i could use it in a pan with fluted sides. I didn't have the chocolate squares so i used chips. I used a semi sweet chip and a mint chocolate chip. After i melted it i left some out. After it was all done and cooled i took some heavy cream and whipped it up. I then added the extra melted chocolate to it and whipped it in. I cover the cake in the whipped frosting. It made it extra good.Read More
This cake didn't rise - maybe my foamy egg whites weren't foamy enough - but can cake be built withuot baking powder? I am at a loss. Mine resembles crumbly brownies with a gritty coffe ground flavour.Read More
best with chocolate frosting I
I loved this dish it was amazing.
Turned out really well, everybody loved it!
Yum!!! Absolutely delicious!! Everyone LOVED it! I made had twenty-three copies by 8:00pm. The great chocolate cake was a complete SUCESS!!
A little dry...almost more of a brownie cake.
I Made it and i recomend this recipe much more. It is amazing and everyone should look at it.
I hate to say but this cake was all crumbly and tasted like unsweetend cooking chocolate id think about adding surger
Mine came out like powdery chocolate scrambled eggs.
Very dry, need to have a drizzle or frosting or anything to have sweetness in the chocolate cake.
the cake was bitter like really bitter and it came out dry and flat didnt taste good at all! :(
this cake was bitter. it was dry. i am very sad at the outcome. i thought it would be delicious but i am dissapointed.
I don't know what I did wrong, but this recipe totally failed for me. The cake was completely flat (although the taste was good). Had I been baking it for home, I would have just served it to the teens, but I had planned to take this to a party.
i have tried this recipe and it is one great recipe
This cake is so Rad.Radest cake ever!!!!!!!!!!!!!
very heavy and rich. its wonderful.
