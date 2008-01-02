Great Chocolate Cake

19 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 4
  • 1 5

It's a very rich fudgy chocolate cake, and is so easy to make!

By Jackie Lim

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -9 inch round cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F ( 200 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9 inch round pan.

  • Bring eggs to room temperature and separate.

  • Melt dark chocolate and butter or margarine over low heat.

  • Beat egg yolks, flour, and water. Add the chocolate mixture. Beat the egg whites, and fold into the chocolate batter.

  • Pour into prepared pan, and bake for 20 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
238 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 19.5g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 71.9mg; sodium 47.7mg. Full Nutrition
