Porridge

This is a winter favorite of ours, that builds on a traditional British breakfast dish. We add sultanas, bananas and cinnamon and it's awesome.

By ANNEDUNCAN

Credit: Tammy Lynn

Recipe Summary

cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan, combine the oats, water, salt, sugar, bananas and cinnamon. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low, and simmer until the liquid has been absorbed, stirring frequently. Pour into bowls, and top each with a splash of cold milk.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 31.9g; fat 2.1g; cholesterol 2.4mg; sodium 600.1mg. Full Nutrition
