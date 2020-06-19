Porridge
This is a winter favorite of ours, that builds on a traditional British breakfast dish. We add sultanas, bananas and cinnamon and it's awesome.
I tried this recipe for myself and I really enjoyed it. The only change I made was that I used honey instead of sugar and was a little more liberal with the cinnamon. I love this recipe and will definitely make it again . Thanks!Read More
I am a porridge eater normally but was looking for a recipe similar to what the Hari Krishna tent serves up at the Glastonbury festival in the UK, which is spicy, sweet and breakfasty too. I found I needed to add more cinnamon to this and poured honey over it too or it would have been bland. I also used sultanas instead of bananas as the one I had previously had sultanas. Not a very exciting recipe but not bad eitherRead More
I didn't try it with bananas, as I find cooked bananas too mushy. Instead, I added dried raisins, dried and chopped appricots, and chopped almonds. I upped the cinnamon, added cloves, nutmeg, and allspice, and Voila! Christmas cookies for breakfast.
This was really weird. I cut the amount of salt in half and it was still way too salty. The whole thing tasted like salty bananas, very strange. Next time I will leave the salt out all together.
I thought this was pretty bland until I added a ton of brown sugar. Maybe next time I'll add some more spices to it. My toddler ate a whole bowl of it though!
Oops, I must have forgotten to include 1/2 cup saltanas in the ingredients when I submitted the recipe. You simply add the saltanas with the other ingredients.
Great recipe -- easy, quick, delicious and versatile. It's great as is, but sometimes I leave out the bananas and add apples, dates, peaches, apricots, walnuts and/or berries --whatever I have on hand.
Simple, fast and delicious recipe! Instead of sugar, I used honey. The taste of cooked banana combined with cinnamon makes the trick of this recipe. I really enjoyed this porridge and will make it again as long as I have bananas in my fruit basket!
I didn't like this recipe much. But I didn't make it for nothing because my mum ate it. I think I didn't enjoy it much because I dont like the hot banana taste. I added some brown sugar and that made a bit of difference but it still needed something. I dont think it tasted like porridge just bananas. Over all this recipe would be good for people that like the hot banana taste.
This porridge is great, I love the Cinnomon in it, I did add about 2 tabs. Heavy whipping cream per serving to it to add extra flavor to it, and then it was great. My kids also liked it with a little more Cinnomon and some rasins in it, but the recipe was easy and quick to make, a must in my house!
This is a great starting point recipe. I modified it quite a bit (no bananas, brown sugar instead of white, pinch of salt instead of full amount) and it turned out great. It was my first time making porridge, and it was a huge success. Thank you!
I loved the smell but it tasted awful! To much banana flavor even after reducing the amount of bananas to 1 banana.
I enjoy this recipe but I leave off the sugar and salt and let the banana reduce completely and then add a handful of blueberries and a sliced strawberry (single serving) to top it off once I put in a bowl - excellent!
The porridge was much too salty. I recommend adding just a pinch or none at all. Next time I will not cook the bananas with the porridge but add after cooking. Otherwise it was lovely
Turned out so well! :) thank you for sharing!
too much salt. needs more flavour
I made it and it was sooooo good! Instead of white sugar, however, I used stevia. Stevia is not only healthier, but more powerful, so it really gave it the bang it was missing. I'll def make this dish again.
This is a nice hot breakfast cereal. I think the bananas would have been better mashed before they were cooked. I thought the recipe called for too much salt, so I used just a dash. I used a whole teaspoon of cinnamon. I added the golden raisins/sultanas as the submitter suggested, and they were a nice addition. I topped with almond milk.
I used brown instead of white sugar and apples instead of bananas for an apple cinnamon flavoured porridge. It turned out pretty well but I have to say this: do NOT put salt in this!!! Nix the salt completely unless you're going for a savoury dish. The salt very nearly RUINED my porridge but I managed to make it palatable by adding heaps more sugar. In short, this recipe should be: 1 part oats to 2.5 parts water plus any flavouring you want. Heat and mix.
Very easy to put together and a nice hearty breakfast on a cold day. I added a little brown sugar to the top because I thought it needed to be slightly sweeter. I did not care for the texture of the bananas cooked into the porridge. They were a little too mushy for my personal preference. I would make this again, but, add some dried fruit and nuts instead next time.
