Orange Sponge Cake
Why not try this citrus cake on a very hot summer day?
The key to a light and fluffy sponge cake is to make sure to gently fold the egg whites that have been stiffly beaten into the rest of the batter. The only things I whip together are the eggs, sugar, zest and oj. I then stir in the flour/baking powder and then gently fold in the whites. You should also NEVER grease the pan with a sponge cake and allow it to cool upsidedown for 1 1/2 - 2 hours in the pan before removing. Works very well in a tube pan-this particular recipe may need to be doubled for that.Read More
All the reviews were so good but i don't know why mine turn not not light and spongy enough. When i pour the flour into the egg yolk mixture, the batter was very thick, like a dough. I wonder is it because the eggs need to be very large? Can anyone offer me some advice? I think more eggs should be added. Overall, the taste was good.Read More
Well, the 1st time I made this, I wasn't too crazy about it. Now, after making it a few times, I've perfected the recipe and made it even healthier! First, you can half the amount of sugar and make it just as delicious. Then, I double the orange zest, add 2 tbsp. of lemon zest, fresh lemon juice, 1 tsp. of honey, and extra orange juice. After it's done baking, I like to serve it with some fat free ice cream. It's delicious!
This is a very easy cake to cook. Quite large. Beautiful cake to eat. I use an orange icing which consists of icing sugar, orange juice and orange zest. They go really well together.
I have not made this cake yet, but from what I can tell, it's a good one. For those of you complaining about it being too dry, ITS A SPONGE CAKE! Sponge cakes are supposed to be dry, that's why they're called sponge cakes. If you wanted something moist, maybe you should make a regular cake. But above all else, do NOT add oils and fats to a sponge cake, it will not rise properly. Also, don't grease the cake pan, if you do, it will become dense after coming out of the oven. If you're not sure if you can trust me, I'm a patisserie and baking student at the Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts. So, unlike those people that were complaining about the cake being too dry, I actually know what I'm talking about.
A very light cake full of flavor
Delicious! I whipped up this cake in no time yesterday. I served it today, and it was still super soft and yummy. I double-wrapped it in plastic wrap because sponge cakes can dry out easily. I used the zest and juice of one medium California naval orange. I used a square baking pan instead of a round one. It smelled awesome coming out of the oven! I didn't think it tasted very orange-y, but my family members thought it was perfect. I might add more zest next time. I would definitely make this again!
Perfect - a really straightforward recipe that produces a delicious cake. I have made it twice now and added 2 T of a chunky homemade marmalade for even more flavour (I also reduce the sugar slightly to just under 1 cup to compensate for the extra sweetness of the jam). I like to slice it in half and spread it with whipped cream that has had 100g of melted dark chocolate whipped into it. I then ice it with a dark drizzly chocolate icing. You could also spoon a little Grand Marnier onto the bottom layer before you put the cream on. This was my solution to a request for a Chocolate/Orange birthday cake!
I was a bit disappointed by this recipe. Eating the remains of the batter in the bowl, I was pleased and looked forward to a delicious cake. I doubled the recipe so I would have a layer cake. At 40 minutes, it look more than done but since it said 50-60 minutes I left it in until 50 when I decided that it could not stay in any longer. They seemed dry when I pulled them out, so I frosted the top, put fresh orange slices on, and as one previous critic had mentioned, created a drizzle and put that on. It was good, but definitely could have been removed from the oven at 40 minutes. It was yummy with the frosting, drizzle, and fresh orange slices. Wasn't bad for low fat. Thanks Jackie!
This was an excellent sponge cake recipe. Easy to make. The results were what was also very important though. Delicious, with a perfect flavor and texture. Cake did not want to budge from pan though so be sure to grease/flour really well! Is equally delicious with vanilla used as a flavoring instead of orange zest. I used this recipe (with vanilla instead of orange) for a ice cream cake for 4th of July and the results were delicious! I spread layers of vanilla ice cream and blueberry and strawberry sorbet. Then I froze. Then before serving I topped with whipped cream and bluberries and strawberries in a sort of flag shape. Worked very well. FYI sponge cakes work better for ice cream cake because the lack of butter (which I usually looove!) keeps the cake from becoming too hard in the freezer. I great all around sponge cake recipe. A keeper. :) Note 4 stars just because I'm SUPER! picky about 5 stars! :)
this was a good recipe. i used a glaze made with orange juice and powdered sugar
This is an easy to make cake and it tastes just great! I have made it three times so far - so I guess that says something for it.
This was delicious, quick and just perfect. I made 2/3rd of the quantity in the recipe and it was just right for 12 cupcakes. I only baked it for 43 minutes at 325 F
This sponge cake is a hit at our home.....everyone loves it .....a simple recipe, I added 1/4 cup of OJ.
added extra juice with the flour so the mixture did not turn to in dough.
Good base for cake. I was concerned of the bottom of my pan and placed parchment paper on it. I was glad because it appeared that 50 minutes may have burned the cake. I flipped it upside down and punched holes throughout the cake and glazed it with a orange glaze frosting. That seemed to be the taste it was going for. It moistens the cake throughout. Making the cake was a bit more than I expected to do and I realize it is hard to write a recipe out. However, before starting this cake, you may want to sort out the directions. It does get a bit confusing. Overall, my family loves it. Don't wait 50 minutes! Check on it long before that.
I reduced the sugar by a third, added a tbsp dollop of orange marmalade. Used the juice of one medium orange, and a thick slice of orange skin. The flavour was great! But like a few of the previous posters, my cake turned out chewy, not light and fluffy like I had expected. Can any one tell me what I did wrong?
Tasted very nice . Although , while adding the flour and orange juice , Was the batter supposed to turn like dough ?
Was a bit dry and needed something, maybe lots of frosting.
flavorless ! have to find another recipe :(
It had nice flavor :)
I doubled this recipe to make a two tier cake. It made one 10" and one 7" cakes. The cakes came out nice and spongy, BUT I had to add more orange juice to the batter to make it workable. First I added as much orange juice as the recipe calls for. The batter came out as a stiff dough to which much of the flour could not be incorporated. So I added more orange juice, and then even more orange juice. I think I used 4 times more orange juice than what the recipe calls for. That's why I am giving this 4 stars. Everything else was perfect. I used rind of two large oranges but next time I will double this. This cake is much better than the pound cake that I used to make before. It is lighter and nicer for layered cakes. I cut both cakes into layers and filled them with whipped cream, chopped bananas, chopped pineapples and chopped walnuts. The guests loved the cake and everyone asked for more. So from now on I will use this recipe in the place of the pound cakes or simple vanilla flavoured sponge cakes.
I used the rind and juice of a whole orange for a more orangey taste. Cake turned out nice.
I followed this recipe to a "T". I pulled it out at 40 mins. as one of the other people had mentioned that it looked done at 40. I let it cool and put on the topping(coolwhip mixed with oranges that had been peeled and torn apart). The cake itself is very dry. Kind of a cornbread type texture. The topping I added made it not too bad. Maybe putting it in there for only 30-35 mins. would help out. Not a bad recipe, just the amount of time left in the oven needs to be adjusted.
Became very dry and not tasty at all, it definitely needs oil or butter to be added
This cake was extremely dry, the flavor overall was good but I think some oil or butter could have been added for moisture. I'd like to make it again with some kind of oil or butter.
Delicious! I made a orange glaze to go on the top. It turned out great!
I have not made many sponge cakes before, so not sure if this is due to a lack of experience. My sponge cake turned out pretty hard... otherwise taste-wise is fine.
A little dry and chewy.
Rubbish recipe. No butter or oil!
Very good, although I should have cooked it for about 40 minutes in comparison to what the recipe mentioned. Overall, the taste was amazing after adding the icing. The sweetness balanced out with the texture and taste of the cake, my boyfriend absolutely loved it; I would make it again, although I would call it more of a cake versus a "sponge cake".
Loved the flavour. Not sure if I did something wrong, but the cake turned out chewy and had a crust all round. Maybe it was the temperature? Cooking time? Overbeating the egg whites? I'll definitely try this again to figure out what went wrong. Otherwise, I still love the taste!
IT WAS NOT MOIST AT ALL AND MY HUSBAND AND KIDS HATED IT. WE DIDN'T EVEN EAT IT.
I put cake flour instead if the all purpose flour looks similar to the photos shared. And tastes superb.
Yes, added 2 Tab. more of OJ and Used a Chocolate Drizzle. MMM..
I`m really disappointed with this recipe. i made it with lots of excitement, but the dough turned out to be very dry, i had to add water. unfortunately the cake turned out to be chewy, you could even tell from the taste that something was wrong. the cake didn`t rise that much too an dthe outcome was not attractive at all. i would appreacite any tips coz i would like to try it again
This is an excellent recipe. I doubled everything except the sugar and baked it in a tube pan. The second time I made it I didn't have the orange zest, which gave it a milder orange flavor, was superb. I'm always looking for low fat, low cal desserts and this one is definitely a keeper.
I was very disappointed with this cake. It was very dry and the orange flavor came out strange.
Lovely recipe and easy to make! the only thing I did differently is adding 12 T spoons of orange juice instead of 6.
I ended up having to scrap my first cake because it was rock solid when I pulled it out. I’m not sure if my oven is off (it’s very old so it may be) but I change the temp to 300 and cooked for 25 minutes and it turned out absolutely PERFECT. Other than the temp issue I thought the recipe was spot on. I’ll definitely be making this again!
Awesome recipe Thank you... Just I needed only 35 minutes bake time for my cake ..
I made it exactly as written ( a rare event for me...). The texture was OK but it was way too sweet and a little dry.
Did it twice. Both times, the cake came out dense and dry.
This is a nice cross between angel cake and moist cake. It's filling, and provides nice sweetness without the rich flavor of most cakes. I would actually recommend adding juice from cuties! The cutie flavor mixes well, and it adds more of a sweetness to the orange zest and juice that can't be beat!
I can see why this is a 4 star recipe. Mine came out dense, which may have been my fault. It was done after 25 min in a bundt pan, I was paranoid and left it in for 35. Made it more dry. Over all it was tasty, definitely needs a glaze.
I added fresh ginger as well as the orange zest. It tastes amazing. Nice little kick to it. I watched a food show the other day where they even add a dash of pepper... I served it with fresh whipped cream and strawberries. Lots of flavors. Was great. Thanks for the recipe.
I used the recipe for cupcakes and made some icing and caramelized orange zest it turned out great
the cake turned out vet dry,and I only baked for thirty minutes,but it had good flavor
Tried it the first time. Added one tbsp of lime juice and double the amount of orange zest. I also mixed in orange wedges of two oranges. It smells so sweet and citrusy while baking. I leave to cool and when eaten, theres suprise pops of sour and sweet from the wedges.
After being hesistant to try this recipe, I gave it a shot. Batter seemed heavy at first but seems to have lightened up upon addition of egg whites. However, I did have to add about 1-2 tbsp extra OJ to thin out the batter a lil. Cake smells wonderful and since it is a birthday cake I'll not know its texture or heaviness until it is cut.
Absolutely Fantastic. This was my first attempt to bake a cake and I was amazed at how moist, light and tasty this recipe was. The result was identical to a very well known pre-mixed brand. Excellent !
This sponge cake was pretty good. I took the cake after baking it for 40 minutes only and turned out great (it wasn't dry). I will try adding some vanilla extract next time.
The recipe was really simple to make. I also made an orange glaze by adding butter, orange juice, sugar and the Chopped peel- reduced on a low flame. It added extra flavour to the cake.
