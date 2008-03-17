Orange Sponge Cake

61 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 24
  • 3 9
  • 2 6
  • 1 4

Why not try this citrus cake on a very hot summer day?

By Jackie Lim

Gallery
12 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9-inch round cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9 inch round pan.

    Advertisement

  • Separate the eggs while cold, then bring to room temperature.

  • Beat egg yolks, sugar and grated orange rind until light and fluffy. Mix flour and baking powder together. Alternately add flour mixture and orange juice to the egg yolk mixture.

  • In a separate large CLEAN bowl, with a CLEAN whisk or beaters, beat egg whites to stiff peaks, and fold into batter.

  • Pour batter into prepared pan and bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 50 to 60 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 29.8g; fat 1.4g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 99.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022