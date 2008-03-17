Orange Sponge Cake

I doubled this recipe to make a two tier cake. It made one 10" and one 7" cakes. The cakes came out nice and spongy, BUT I had to add more orange juice to the batter to make it workable. First I added as much orange juice as the recipe calls for. The batter came out as a stiff dough to which much of the flour could not be incorporated. So I added more orange juice, and then even more orange juice. I think I used 4 times more orange juice than what the recipe calls for. That's why I am giving this 4 stars. Everything else was perfect. I used rind of two large oranges but next time I will double this. This cake is much better than the pound cake that I used to make before. It is lighter and nicer for layered cakes. I cut both cakes into layers and filled them with whipped cream, chopped bananas, chopped pineapples and chopped walnuts. The guests loved the cake and everyone asked for more. So from now on I will use this recipe in the place of the pound cakes or simple vanilla flavoured sponge cakes.