Vegetarian Tortilla Stew

1 of 257

Rating: 5 stars 5+++!! I never would have though to use enchilada sauce as a soup base but it is a genious idea. So delicious! I used broth instead of bouillon and black beans instead of chicken substitute. It was absolutely wonderful-so healthy and easy too! Thanks-I'll definitely be making this regularly! Note: If you want a brothy soup with pieces of tortilla in it, don't add your tortillas until just before serving, even just directly into the bowl and pour the soup on top & stir. If you cook it too long with the tortillas in, they will break apart and thicken the soup. It's great both ways-we LOVED it! Helpful (85)

Rating: 5 stars I made this soup for a work carry-in and it was NOT a hit. Why am I giving it 5 stars? The next day, the leftovers were fabulous! This soup gets better with age. My advice, make it the day before so that it can 'cure' in the refrigerator. YUMMY!! Helpful (75)

Rating: 5 stars This is a easy dish to make. When I can't find green enchilada sauce I make the recipe with red enchilada sauce and a small can of green chilies. We had this last night --love it. Helpful (60)

Rating: 5 stars This was great!! I couldn't find green enchilada sauce so I used red... we were all nearly in tears because it was so spicy but it still tasted great! I used morningstar farms vegetarian 'chicken' strips (which I love in nearly anything!) and I added extra tortillas. Thanks for the great recipe!!!! update: one night while making this I added a can of refried beans on a whim.. it was great!! Great soup all around thanks!! Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this a few times and I love it! So easy and tasty! The first time I made it I was nervous because we had friends from Mexico over and they said it was the best tortilla soup they had had since they left! I have only used red enchilada sauce because I always prefer red to green. I have made this vegetarian substituting vegetable broth for buillion and dropping the chicken substitute and I have made it non-vegetarian with boiled and shredded chicken instead of the chicken substitute and using chicken broth instead of buillion. I like it both ways! I typically double the beans and corn and it is great with black beans instead of pinto for a slightly prettier appearance. Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars Awesome recipe!!! I used 2 of the smaller cans of the green enchilada sauce and also added 1 can of black beans as I omitted meat and I also used 1 can of corn instead of frozen. I cooked all ingredients in a crock pot and let cook for a few hours stirring occassionally. I broke up pcs of corn tortilla before serving. I served with sour cream and it was incredible. I also crushed up some tortilla chips and sprinkled in my bowl for some crunch. Will for sure make again! Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! I live in San Diego so I can be a bit picky about my Mexican food but this recipe is super easy and tasty. Followed the recipe exactly and turned out perfectly but lots of room for substitutions/extra veggies if you prefer. Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars Very good and EASY..which is key for me...I used 2 cloves fresh garlic and vegetable broth instead of bouillon/water. Also added some red pepper flakes...I was so hungry I had some as soon as done..lol..but I can see as someone else stated I bet it will have an even better flavor tomorrow! Thank You! Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Really delicious for how fast and easy it is and it's even better the next day. I'm a meat eater and usually am wishing for meat to add to veggie dishes but I didn't miss a thing with this dish. Helpful (15)