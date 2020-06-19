Red Slush Punch

This Red Slush Punch is a party MUST! It is sooo delicious, I make it for almost every occasion!

By LINDSANN

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, whisk together the strawberry gelatin mix and 9 cups of boiling water. Set aside. In a large pot, bring the remaining 9 cups of water to a boil. Stir in the sugar until dissolved. Pour the sugar water into the gelatin water, then stir in the pineapple juice and lemon juice, mixing well. Pour into four 1-gallon size resealable freezer bags, or pretty Bundt pans to freeze.n

  • To make punch, place one of the frozen portions into a punch bowl, and pour 1 bottle of ginger ale over.n

130 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 32.6g; fat 0.1g; sodium 33.9mg. Full Nutrition
