Red Slush Punch

Very Yummy, I'm a little scared to serve this at a formal party due to the red stain factor. I wonder how it would taste with orange jello? I would love to add the rum as suggested and will probably do that when I make this for a more informal party in my home. If I serve it and it goes over, I'll add some more notes... The timing was a little difficult, but this made plenty of punch for 30 people plus some for an "after" party with the rum added later to do invitations, no one spilled all over even on the invitations lol. I took the frozen zip-lok bags of punch out early-about 8 AM, then put them in a large igloo beverage cooler to transport with the Ginger ale @ 9 AM, and got a good consistency by the time lunch was served. Had to bust up the big hunks of frozen stuff, but it worked out ok. Better plan on a punch bowl. You can't pour this well or use a spiggout because it filter out all the slushy ice which is key in the overall enjoyment of the beverage. Overall, a little complicated, but good pay-off factor.