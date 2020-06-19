Red Slush Punch
This Red Slush Punch is a party MUST! It is sooo delicious, I make it for almost every occasion!
Very good, but a little too sweet for my taste. I'm not sure why the recipe says to mix the jello/water and sugar/water separately - I did it all at the same time, and it was fine. This tastes really good with cherry jello and pineapple juice, lemon jello and orange juice, and orange jello and mango juice. It's kinda fun experimenting. Thanks!Read More
I think this punch could have been very good. I froze the ziplocks and they did not get slushy when I poured the ginger ale on. I think I froze them too long. I should have put them in the fridge the night before or left them at room temp a couple of hours before using. From the taste, I think it would have been very tasty if the punch hadn't stayed frozen solid. The party started at noon and it wasn't until almost 3pm that the punch started to get slushy! My freezer is a regular one, not a deep freezer but man, it was frozen like the tundra!Read More
This punch was a big hit at a baby shower that I hosted. I had 25 people and made the recipe amount that was shown originally,and had a ton left over. I also took it out of the freezer about 1 hour ahead of time,to allow it to thaw a little bit,so it wasn't a huge ice chunk in my punch bowl. Also,it takes a good 8 hrs to really freeze up,so making this a day ahead of time is a really good idea. Overall a very good punch :)
This is fantastic! It's enough for a big crowd. I made this for Thanksgiving, and I had about 28 people at the party. The kids loved it and drained the punch bowl. Bring out your bags to thaw at least 3-4 hours ahead, and leave at least 2 on the kitchen counter and 2 in a cooler to thaw. I followed the recipe exactly. The slush is wonderful with the ginger ale. I didn't find it too sweet at all, but juuuuust right! Don't change a thing! I will be serving this again for my Christmas Eve dinner. Thanks for a great punch recipe.
I love this punch recipe, and so do my friends and family. I use it every year at my Christmas open house. Now I print off copies of the recipe ahead of time, because someone always asks for it.
I made this with 7up instead of Ginger Ale. Each zip lock bag holds about 7 cups -- if you divide the full recipe evenly before freezing. I served it to High School Seniors. Everyone, including the boys, couldn't get enough - really yummy. You know when HS boys are asking for it, it has to be good:) Try it.
This was a hit at a bridal shower. I put half of the sugar in and it was plenty sweet. Next time I won't put any sugar in since the juice is sweet enough with the gelatin. I will make this again. Thanks for the recipe!
Very Yummy, I'm a little scared to serve this at a formal party due to the red stain factor. I wonder how it would taste with orange jello? I would love to add the rum as suggested and will probably do that when I make this for a more informal party in my home. If I serve it and it goes over, I'll add some more notes... The timing was a little difficult, but this made plenty of punch for 30 people plus some for an "after" party with the rum added later to do invitations, no one spilled all over even on the invitations lol. I took the frozen zip-lok bags of punch out early-about 8 AM, then put them in a large igloo beverage cooler to transport with the Ginger ale @ 9 AM, and got a good consistency by the time lunch was served. Had to bust up the big hunks of frozen stuff, but it worked out ok. Better plan on a punch bowl. You can't pour this well or use a spiggout because it filter out all the slushy ice which is key in the overall enjoyment of the beverage. Overall, a little complicated, but good pay-off factor.
Used this at a retirement party, it was a hit. Only change was to use half of the sugar... also ended up using a mallet to break up the frozen part before putting it in the punch bowl.
This was a big hit at our luau party to benefit Making Strides against breast cancer. i was able to freeze it in take-along containers, bring my punch bowl, and pop it in there (an hour before) with a bottle of gingerale,and voila!
Very good. Never really made punch before. Everyone enjoyed it. I just poured it in, and for ice I used the "hands" from Witches Brew. Thanks!
Exactly what I was wanting for my inlaws anniversary party. Stayed cold thanks to the ice. Refreshing!
So good and so easy! I made this for my sisters wedding reception, a batch of raspberry and a batch of orange. It was a huge hit! Thanks for the great recipe!
Really Good! Highly Recommend this slush.
Super yummy. I halved the recipe. except I used 2 small boxes of Jello. Used 7 up. Made it the day before and took it out 1 hr before the party. Did however have to use a fork to make it slushy 5 mins before my party was due to start.
This punch was a hit - had multiple people ask me for the recipe. Based on other comments, I reduced the sugar from 4 cups to 2 1/2 cups. And I pureed a 1 pound package of strawberries and added them to the mixture for a bit of "real" strawberry flavor.
I use this recipe at events all the time. Use any color of Jello to match your party theme. I really like to use the crystal jello for a slight ivory color, very elegant at showers etc.
This is similar to what I've always made, but you'll love it even more if you add 1oz of *pure almond extract.* It REALLY adds so much to the punch. And don't use imitation almond, get the good stuff! C:
This recipe is really easy to make and have an easy beverage on hand for parties and the like. It tasted great; I added some vodka for my adult guests and garnished with frozen bananas and strawberries. I cut the recipe in half and easily had 4 punch bowl's worth of drink. The first time I poured the soda over the frozen slush, it took a long time for it to thaw and break up to an actual slush consistency. The second time, I set the frozen bag in the sink and let it thaw for an hour, broke it up with a large fork, and then poured drink over it. Much better this way. I'll definitely make again to experiment with different gelatin flavors and sodas. Oh, and you don't need to mix the water and jello separately; I did it all in one batch and it turned out fine.
Just OK for me, it seemed very similar to fruit punch mixed with fruit juice and soda. Not horrible but nothing special either, Sorry.
I made this for my daughter's 13th birthday party. All 25 attendees loved it!
I have made this punch several times. At times I have a little problem with it getting slushy. But it is so good there is NEVER any left. I have even made popsicles out of some for my grandchildren. I have made it both with ginger ale and lemon-lime. It goes just the same. I have poured it in a bunt cake pan to feeze so I had a pretty ring. Try this recipe. Katherine
I was looking for something to take a friend who had her wisdom teeth out. This fit the bill. I decreased the recipe to serve 44, so I could use the large box of Jello I had (6 oz.) I didn't have enough pineapple juice, so I just used one large can plus 4 cups of water. It was plenty sweet. I froze some of the mixture in ice cube trays. It's a breeze to pop some in a cup and pour soda over for a single serving.
I made this for a Christmas party and i had a hard time keeping the punch bowl filled. Next day at work so many wanted this recipe. I froze 3 punch rings and then made 2 more with this recipe. I will make this again but freeze in ice cube trays to make single servings.
IT WAS AMAZING
I have used this 3 times since I found it on here last spring! It is perfect for parties, tastes great and easy to make ahead!
I made this punch for my baby shower at work. There wasn't a drop left! I really liked this recipe and found it easy to prepare a day prior to the event. You can also change the flavors of the jello and sodas if you want to try something a little different. I used orange jello and 7-UP as one of my flavor punches and it turned out yummy. My advice is to take the frozen slush out of the freezer and onto the counter an hour or so (depending how warm it is) ahead of time. It'll also be easier to take them out of the ziplock bags if you let them defrost a little in room temperature. Pour room temperature soda over the frozen slush to help it melt a little too. Don't worry, the drink will be cooled!
This tastes great and is great to keep in my freezer for when I need it. It makes a lot so I have 4 bags of the frozen mixture. Definitely read other reviews about when to start thawing (about 2 hrs ahead) so you don't have to chop it apart. Yum!
I served this punch at my sister's baby shower today and it was a HUGE hit!! Everyone really enjoyed it and I went through 2 batches. I decreased the sugar, as previously suggested, and it was plenty sweet enough. Thanks for the awesome recipe!!
I served this punch at our church Christmas dinner and it was very well received. It was easy to do the day before and I froze it until it was just slushy. Not frozen solid. It was easy to pour into punch bowls and to break into little slushy balls. The next time I will cut back on the water just a little. Great recipe that will be the annual Christmas Punch!
This punch was delicious! I've served it twice now at my kid's birthday parties and am asked for the recipe over and over. A hit with both the kids and the adults! At one I broke it up with a fork to make it slushy, at the other I just let the frozen part dissolve as people drank it. Both were great!
This was so good. I made it for several children's Christmas Parties. Parents and children commented how good the punch was and wanted more. It makes a lot of punch but you can freeze and use another time.
This is fantastic! Everyone loved it! I kept out 2 cups of the mixture and just refrigerated so that even the first servings would be flavorful before the slush started to really melt. I also used sprite. I tried a second batch with Black Cherry Jello and it wasn't nearly as good as regular Cherry.
The taste was fantastic, but the parts of the slush froze solid and did not melt at all during the party. I would make this again, but will have to play around with freezing options.
I have been making this punch for a few years, but lost the recipe. I put it into ice cream pails or large bowls to freeze. Then you can scoop it out as you need it (for times when a punch bowl is not practical...picnics, boating, etc.) I also use flavored vodka for a kick or Malibu instead of rum. Experimenting is half the fun!
EASY and sweet and the kids love it too. And when the kids aren't drinking it tastes great with some vodka and some rum.
This was wonderful. I had lots of compliments on it. I made it for my husband's retirement party. The one thing to remember is to take it out of the freezer several hours before you put it in the punch bowl. Otherwise it will take forever for it to get slushy.
I made this a couple weeks ago for a wedding shower and everyone loved it. I made the base mixture and divided into 2 plastic pitchers and froze it. This made it easier for transport. We had more guests than expected. I had brought an extra bottle of soda and also had a bottle of ginger ale. We added them both about halfway through the party and it was still really tasty. Definitely will use this again.
This is one of my favorite punches. Make sure you have a lot of ginger ale on hand, because when the ring starts to melt it can be very fruity
Made this for Easter and it was a big hit. It was delicious and very easy. I just put the leftovers in a pitcher and we've been drinking it since. Thanks for the great recipe.
Awesome!! We use this recipe for every family gathering we have! Our family loves this and always looks forward to it. I highly recomend this recipe! It's sooo good!!
Made this for a 1st grade Valentines party. Huge Hit! This recipe makes a ton of punch, and putting the stuff in ziplock bags in the freezer allows me to have punch ready anytime! I am now called the punch lady. Everybody is asking for this recipe! It is a keeper! Thanks!
Yummy, yum, yum. I had served this at my party last week, and it was a big hit. I also loved how easy it was to mix up a new batch as it ran out, with just having the slushy ziplock bags in the fridge to add to the bowl and pour the ginger ale over. I also liked how it made so much, but was really easy on the budged. It had a delicious flavor and tasted a lot fancier than what it was, and looked really nice too. This recipe is definately a keeper.
This is a popular punch! Everytime I make it,I run out and get a ton of compliments.
Pretty good slush. Next time, I'll add some frozen strawberries as well.
Made this for my daughter's birthday. Everyone loved this & it was super easy for entertaining 50 guests.
I made this for my sister's wedding. It was a hit. I put the frozen punch bags in the fridge the night before. I still had to set it out about an hour before serving and chop up some bigger chunks. Overall, it turned out great. Good consistency and sweetness.
This punch is AMAZING! We add rum to the mixture before it freezes (as much or as little as you like for the occasion).
I wanted a red punch for my halloween party. This is a great recipe for any event. Every one loved it.
I will be honest with you, this grossed me out a little bit. It was bright red, like a kiddie drink and tasted like Jello (which it was) rather than a fruity beverage. Not for the sophisticate.
Best punch ever!! I have made this for 2 baby showers and a wedding shower and my family always wants me to save some for them. I have been asked for this recipe so many times. It is awesome with peach gelatin as well!!
Wonderful recipe! I made this for Thanksgiving. I also added frozen strawberries...was delish! This also makes sooo much punch, I have 2 in the freezer that I plan on using for christmas!
Good. I made it for a party. Got half and half from guests' reviews.
I LOVE this punch and so does everyone I have let sample. It got a little messy for me when I was separating it all out, but the end result is good. Makes ALOT... nice to have it on hand though!!
Love love love this recipe! Super easy and my family now requests this for any family parties. And if there r any leftovers, my husband and I will mix in the alcohol of our choice and have a "slushy":)
This punch is fantastic. I did make one change by only using 2 cups of sugar.
I made a small batch of this and froze it in muffin tins. I threw the frozen "muffins' into a zip lock and now I can take out a few to make a slushy for one. Tasty and sweet. Thanks for sharing!
I well love it
