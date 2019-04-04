Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak

I have been cooking for 35+ years and this was fabulous! My husband and kids (who are very picky) cleared their plates and said I could make this "Anytime"! I made mashed potatoes to go with this dinner - yum! I used 1/2 of the dry onion/mushroom soup mix so it would not be too salty. But it is MUCH BETTER with the CREAM OF CHICKEN then the Cream of Mushroom!!! It may sound strange, but once you add the Dry Au Jus Mix to the Cream of Chicken, it turns it to a beef flavor, not chicken. Instead of water I also added Chicken Broth. Beef broth would make it too "beefy". This gave it a very nice, smooth flavor. I also added a Jar of Mushrooms (drained). This is the 3rd time I've made it in a month!! Very unusual for my household. I also like it because it is so easy. Don't over mix your beef mixture, that will make it tough. If you handle with care, it will not fall apart. I love it when I find recipes that are wonderful and cooked in slow cooker/crock pot. =)