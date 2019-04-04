Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak

4.5
2709 Ratings
  • 5 1846
  • 4 642
  • 3 138
  • 2 50
  • 1 33

This Salisbury steak recipe comes together quickly and does not need a lot of time in the slow cooker. It's a delicious way to add flavor to ground beef and the children love it! The gravy is delightful served over mashed potatoes.

Recipe by TESS

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
182 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine ground beef, bread crumbs, milk, and onion soup mix together in a large bowl until well combined; shape into 8 patties.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Dredge patties in flour just to coat, and quickly brown on both sides in the hot skillet. Place browned patties into the slow cooker stacking alternately like a pyramid.

  • Mix condensed soup, water, and au jus mix together in a medium bowl; pour over the beef patties. Cook on Low until ground beef is well done, about 4 to 5 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
388 calories; protein 23.5g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 24g; cholesterol 75.3mg; sodium 1377.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/22/2022