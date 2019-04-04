Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak

This Salisbury steak recipe comes together quickly and does not need a lot of time in the slow cooker. It's a delicious way to add flavor to ground beef and the children love it! The gravy is delightful served over mashed potatoes.
This is fantastic salisbury steak. By far the best I've ever had. I cut the recipe in half and only made 4 patties. I omitted cream of chicken soup and substituted a jar of beef gravy. I also added an entire package of sliced baby portobello mushrooms. The sauce turned out wonderful but the patties were even better! Served with egg noodles and green beans. Thanks!
This is fantastic salisbury steak. By far the best I've ever had. I cut the recipe in half and only made 4 patties. I omitted cream of chicken soup and substituted a jar of beef gravy. I also added an entire package of sliced baby portobello mushrooms. The sauce turned out wonderful but the patties were even better! Served with egg noodles and green beans. Thanks!
What a great recipe! I used extra lean ground beef and beefy onion soup mix along with the Italian breadcrumbs and milk to make the patties. For the sauce I used two cans of reduced sodium cream of mushroom soup mixed with the whole packet of au jus and water... came out perfect, not too salty. My two boys and my husband really ate this up! Thanks for a keeper!
I have been cooking for 35+ years and this was fabulous! My husband and kids (who are very picky) cleared their plates and said I could make this "Anytime"! I made mashed potatoes to go with this dinner - yum! I used 1/2 of the dry onion/mushroom soup mix so it would not be too salty. But it is MUCH BETTER with the CREAM OF CHICKEN then the Cream of Mushroom!!! It may sound strange, but once you add the Dry Au Jus Mix to the Cream of Chicken, it turns it to a beef flavor, not chicken. Instead of water I also added Chicken Broth. Beef broth would make it too "beefy". This gave it a very nice, smooth flavor. I also added a Jar of Mushrooms (drained). This is the 3rd time I've made it in a month!! Very unusual for my household. I also like it because it is so easy. Don't over mix your beef mixture, that will make it tough. If you handle with care, it will not fall apart. I love it when I find recipes that are wonderful and cooked in slow cooker/crock pot. =)
I'd give this 5 stars except that I made so many changes. This is definitely a keeper! I read one reviewer that was annoyed at everyone posting their changes to the recipe but I have to say I find those reviews helpful and I'm glad people write down what they changed. I cut it in half since only two of us were eating it so I also only used 1/2 packet of onion soup mix. I added sliced mushrooms and onions. I used 1 can of low sodium cream of mushroom soup instead of the 2 cans of cream of chicken. I didn't have a packet of Au Jus mix so I used a can of low sodium beef broth. I added Worcestershire sauce to the meat. And I added my own secret weapon for gravy - Gravy Master. I love the flavor it adds to gravy! I served it with mashed potatoes and the gravy was So good the mashed potatoes were really only there as a reason to eat more of the gravy. I always thought Salisbury Steak was a lot of work. This recipe made it a snap - even on a work night. Thanks!
We made this last night and it was very good. I made a few minor changes. Due to the other reviews regarding the saltiness of the meal, I used half the italian bread crumbs and half plain. I also used 1-1/2 cup water and added about 1/4 cup red cooking wine. We didn't think it was too salty...nowhere near too salty, but I could see how others might. Guess it depends on how much you like salt. We made it with garlic mashed potatoes and the gravy was great over that as well. We ate the leftovers today as sandwiches. Very good. We will make again.
This sounds wonderful, can't wait to try it. Just a note for those who didn't want to use Cream of Chicken soup...I'm not big on the taste of Cream of Mushroom soup in dishes (seems like when I use Cream of Mushroom or Cream of Celery that's all I can taste). I've discovered Cream of Onion soup which gives you another layer of onion flavor and the creaminess you're looking for but doesn't dominate with the mushroom or celery flavor. It also works great when you're making meat free recipies. Hope that helps someone, it did me.
This was very good. We froze the leftovers and used our vacuum saver....and the leftovers were just as good. Prep Time did take a little bit longer, but everything was great. (As another reviewer said...you do have to use lean meat.) Thanks for the post.
This is my favorite recipe from this site. I love meals that give you the feeling of down home cooking. And this one does. Great with old fashioned mash potatoes. And I made this for my sister when she was going through chemo and had no appetite. She is now healthy and makes it for herself and family. We both get requests for the recipe. Don't change a thing if you make it and you will be very pleased with the results.
I make this recipe a lot, but I double it to feed my large family. Because I found it a bit too salty, I reduced the onion soup mix and the au jus mix by half. It's still good, and brings the saltiness down to an acceptable level for me. The recipe freezes very well, and if I'm in a rush I don't use the slow cooker, putting the patties & gravy in a baking pan and baking it in the oven at 350* for about an hour. It's good that way too! One other thing, I've found it helpful to brown the patties and then remove them from the pan, put them on a layer of paper towels, and let the grease drain for a few minutes before continuing on with the recipe.
i absolutely LOVE this recipe. i have made this about 6 times now. salisbury steak is one of my favorite meals in the world and this always hits the spot. i never make a recipe word for word and this time was no different! i live in OK and never have found an au jus mix so i just get about 4 beef bullion cubes and heat that up with the water, until the bullion has disolved and i also add A LOT of worcestershire sauce (thats the one thing this recipe is lacking!). i also switch the cream of chicken soup to cream of mushroom soup. if i remember i try and add a small can of mushrooms. this time i added 1/2 of an onion and it was great. this serves 8? man i could eat this whole meal by myself!! ha
Thanks for a creative way to make great salisbury steak! I'm a "temporary" at-home dad, so I felt obligated to make some manly changes of my own: I used frozen hamburger patties (don't judge me), sub'd one can of cream of mushroom with the cream of chicken, and used a packet of beef stew seasoning because I didn't have au jus mix. Not even sure if it's still considered salisbury steak, but it was GREAT...green beans and mac'n'cheese rounded out the meal. If it came out too greasy for anyone, blame it on their choice of fatty ground beef--it's NOT the recipe's fault, sheesh...
Add a few T worcestershire for good salisbury flavor; plain breadcrumbs and real onions instead of onion soup mix made this recipe just right and not too salty at all (as i read in other reviews). i used cream of mushroom soup instead of chicken and swapped one small can of beef consumme for the packet dry au jus and water combo. Delicious! Making mashed potatoes right now... Will definitely make this again.
This was soooo great! Used the recipe as a model and took some others advice. Here is what made my daughter who doesn't eat beef unless it's in tomato sauce, eat 2 of these burgers!!!! I only used a little of the onion soup and just the powder and put in half a fresh onion finely chopped. Omitted the flour, because i forgot! and used cream of mushroom.Browned the meat on the stovetop and covered with gravy covered the pan and threw it in the oven for about 90 mins on 325*. So stinking good!! My husband said "i didn't know salisbury steak could be made thought it was just a frozen dinner"! HAHA! Thanks for the great base recipe!!! yum!!!
This recipe is our "go-to" for busy days. I've also used cream of celery, cream of asparagus, and cream of mushroom soup, in different combinations, all very tasty. To deal with the draining of fat from the ground beef, I cut up some potatotes and place on bottom of the slow cooker, then put the patties in a pyramid on top -- no sitting in a puddle of grease!
I made this for the first time and really enjoyed it. I cooked it with half ground chuck and half ground sirloin. I did have to every once in a while take the lid off the crock pot and "skim" off the fat while it was cooking. I too changed the cream of chicken to cream of mushroom and used a jar of au jus gravy instead of the mix. I will be making this often, the family really enjoyed it,, served it with mashpotatoes and green beans.
This same recipe can be made in one hour in the oven. I place the patties in a large cake pan, pour the soup mix (without the onion soup) on top, add parsley, onions....surround it with sliced potatoes and bake....the burger bakes in the oven. No need to brown it. Mom of 4 adult children/grandmother of 10
Recipe re-calculated for 4 servings. I only scanned the recipe and did not see that it called for using a slow cooker...MY bad! Too close to dinner time to back out so used electric skillet, only had mushroom soup and used less than 1/4 packet of dry soup mix. Completed all in under 30 minutes. Gravy was sinful over mashed potatoes! Totally deelish. DH took it to work for his lunch and called home to tell me the aroma from reheating it in office nuker prompted a couple requests for the recipe. Happy to oblige! VERY good! TY!!
I make this all the time - my family's favorite meal! The only change I made was to substitute 2 cans of beef gravy instead of cream of chicken soup and I add 4-5 shakes of worcestershire sauce. Tender and delicious, great with garlic mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli!
i used 1 jar of beef gravy instead of the au jux mix and water and low sodium cream of mushroom soup instead of crm of chicken. i also threw in a few small whole onions, some baby carrots and about 8 small red potatoes (washed, skins on) at the beginning of cooking. cooked it for 4 to 5 hours on low and everything came out perfect! i didn't have to make anything extra, it was all in the slow cooker! will definitely make this again!!
I thought the gravy was WAY too salty, half a packet of the dry au jus mix would help cut back on the salt. The fat from the beef was difficult to separate from the gravy so I don't think I'll do this recipe in the slow cooker, it just isn't necessary and doesn't work out too well. I also didn't like the looks of the dry onions in the beef, I will use real onion next time with some spices in place of the dry onion soup mix.**I made this again and omitted the au jus mix completely, used a leaner meat and pounded the dry onion soup mix so the bits of onion would be smaller and it was perfect!
I too used mushroom soup because it made more sense than cream of chicken and added 8 oz of mushrooms. I was home, so I baked it in the oven at 300 for 1 1/2 - 2 hours. My husband said this one is a keeper.
this was my first time to make salisbury steak and i was very impressed with how easy it was. i read other reviews and tips first, and since i didn't have all the exact ingredients, make a few substitutions and also cooked it on the stovetop rather than in the slow cooker and it still turned out great! i cut the recipe in half, using only half the onion soup packet. i didn't have the au jus or the cream soup, so instead i used a can of mushroom gravy and a dry packet of brown gravy (reduced sodium). since i forgot to half it and added the full packet of gravy mix i went ahead and added the full amount of water- so i had extra sauce which is never a bad thing! I also added fresh sliced mushrooms after browning the meat, when i added the gravies. Mine didn't turn out too salty the way i made it. thank you for such a versatile and delicious recipe :) it will be a new staple in our house!
I have never reviewed a recipe before (and I have been using this site for a long time). This was so good. I didn't change a thing except I grilled the salisbury steaks and used a low sodium soup; and then put gravy and steaks in a crock pot. I served it with mashed potatoes. My picky eater loved it!
Excellent!! The entire family loved it! I could not find dry au jus so I used a packet of brown gravy mix instead. It didn't seem to affect the outcome at all because it was delicious!! This will become a regular in our house for sure! I did not think it was too salty, and had no problems at all with it. I would definitely recommend! YUM!
Tasty, easy, economical but way TOO much sodium! Next time I will use dried onion instead of onion soup mix and omit the au jus mix. I also make home made cream of ??? soups that are much lower in sodium than the canned. Fresh sliced mushrooms would be good in this sauce also.
This is the first time I have tried a recipe that had not been reviewed. I am happy to report that this is NOT your TV dinner version of Salisbury Steak! We all enjoyed this for dinner, and I will certainly make this again! It is very easy to prepare, and is wonderful with mashed potatoes and green beans.
Loved it! Best Salisbury Steak I've had!! Make patties night before and cuts the time even more!! Easy with some modifications: 1 can low sodium cream of mushroom soup, one can golden mushroom soup, and fresh sliced (thick) mushrooms, makes 8-10 medium/small patties. Suggestion...cook on low for 6-8 hours. Served with brown rice and asparagas!!
I followed to a T, Exactly to a T. I really don't have anything to moan about other then it was really good, but could use a soup mix with less salt. I will go with what a friend suggested the next time by using the Beefy Soup Mix instead of the onion as directed in the recipe. But the meat was tender, flavorful, the gravy mix was really good. The recipe was fairly easy to follow. And the family was happy, 1 kid ate 3 all to herself. And preferred me to make this instead of meatloaf. Thank you, will totally make again.
My husband and my children have voted to have this recipe included in my monthly menu! To reduce the saltiness I try to use low sodium onion soup mix or if I'm out of that I just use half of the regular au jus mix, it seems to balance out pretty well. It can be pretty salty with both the onion soup mix and the au jus mix in the amount listed in the recipe, my husband LOVES it salty but the kids and I like it just a tad less so.
I used cube steak and no breadcrumbs or milk. Instead of mixing anything into the cube steak, I left that as is and added 1/2 packet of onion soup mix (didn't use the whole thing because of the concern of it being too salty) to 1 can of cream of mushroom and 1 can of cream of chicken (both cream soups were reduced sodium) + packet of au jus mix and water. I let it cook on low for 10 hours and it was fall-apart tender. Delicious and just salty enough.
So glad I was able to find this recipe again! Like some other reviewers I substituted mushroom soup for the chicken and added sautéed mushrooms and caramelized onions to the gravy. I also used a jar of prepared beef gravy instead of the au jus mix and water. I know I made a lot of changes but this recipe was a great jumping off point and I imagine it's pretty tasty made as written.
Nice, easy comfort food for a brisk, fall evening. My family, not being big on onions, felt that the onion soup mix was a bit overwhelming, so I would cut that down next time. Other than that, this was enjoyed over mashed potatoes. Some fresh mushrooms near the end of cooking would be a nice addition.
3.5 stars. According to my boyfriend, though he said this recipe was good, this recipe would also have potential to taste more like Salisbury steak if a few modifications were made. I followed the recipe exactly as instructed. As the steaks were being cooked in the Crockpot, I read a few reviews and later agreed that the sauce/gravy would taste better if a cream of mushroom was used instead of condensed chicken soup. To offset the saltiness, I added 1 chopped onion to the gravy mixture. In the future, with cream of mushroom soup being used, I would add fresh mushrooms to the Crockpot mix as well. I served mine with roasted bell peppers and mash potatoes. The gravy goes very well with the mash potatoes too!
FINALLY, a good salisbury steak recipe that is straight out of the pantry. I will NEVER buy a frozen meal again! This turned out wonderful and since I was in a pinch I just simmered on the stove and it turned out wonderful!!! Simply bc I used what was on hand, I used brown gravy pkg instead of au jus, and omitted onion soup mix, just added onion powder. I am so happy for this recipe, I LOVE this kind of meal and I can't believe this turned out so good with plain old ground beef!! *****
This was a HUGE hit in my house! It was my first attempt at salisbury steak and everyone loved it! My 15 year old had seconds and made me promise to save the leftovers for him tomorrow. I added a jar of sliced mushrooms and used cream of mushroom soup. I goofed and forgot to buy au jus mix, so I used beef broth and added beef bouillon granules for some color. It was great, thanks Tesslynn! Edited 3/29/12 - I've made this SO many times now, and my boyfriend asked for it tonight for his birthday dinner. A HUGE hit in my house, and super easy to make. Thanks again!!
I made this according to directions except I reduced the amount of Au Jus because others said the gravy was too salty. Boy, were they right! The gravy was very salty but I used a small amount on egg noodles and it was fine. I had tasted the meat after it was floured and browned in a skillet. The meat was delicious, however after cooking it for four hours in the crockpot the texture and taste of the meat changed so much and I did not like it at all.
I have made this twice. Once using cream of chicken soup and once using cream of mushroom soup. We like the mushroom better. I too think this is salty but it is still great. Next time I buy the dry onion soup I will try to find one with less sodium. This will probably help. i diluted the sauce by adding more water than was called for and I think this also helped decrease the saltiness.
I made my own seasoned bread crumbs and only because I did not have cream of chicken soup, I used Cream of Mushroom. I did add some sliced fresh onion, fresh minced garlic and fresh sliced mushrooms to beef up the gravy a bit--I just sauteed the vegetables with a little butter and scraped up what I could of the pan drippings before adding it to the crockpot. The boys thought this was quite good. I served this with rice pilaf and roasted garlic broccoli. I'd make this again.
This recipes was one of the best I've had! My entire family loved it. It was so easy and most ingredients I had on hand already. Will definately make again. I even sent it off to several of my friends to try! Thanks for sharing!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2004
I just had to post a review on here about this recipe, cause I know how important the reviews are when it comes to picking a recipe. Well, this recipe was awsome. Couldn't have been better. I am on the Atkins diet, or was....I made the Salisbury Steak for my husband, becuase I "thought" I hated Salisbury Steak, but boy was I wrong! I have only had Saisbury Steak in a box, frozen. This recipe is so far from that. I just loved it. My husband said it was the best meal I have cooked in a while and wants it again. I told all my family about it and gave the recipe out 3 times already! Thanks so much Tesslynn! God Bless!
The first time I made this recipe my family found it too salty even though I used Healthy Request Cream of Chicken Soup which is less salty. I think the saltiness came from the dry mixes so I cut out the onion soup mix and added sliced vidalia onion and Healthy Choice Cream of Mushroom Soup for an onion flavor and 1/2 can of low sodium MSG free beef broth for the beef flavor. I still added the milk and this turned out delicious. I have a problem with MSG so those are better choices for me. I would highly reccommend this recipe with those changes for someone with migraine headaches that needs to avoid MSG. I will make this over and over. It is good with mashed potatoes and egg noodles. For those on a low cholesterol diet it can be served over "NO YOLKS" egg noodles and the Salisbury Steak could probably be made with ground turkey, however I have never tried it. I should pass this on to my mother-in-law because she makes everything with ground turkey since my father-in-law's heart attack.
I have been making this for a few years now and it is so easy and simple yet so delicious. There's only 2 of us so I cut the recipe in half and I use cream of mushroom soup instead of cream of chicken soup. I also substitute 1 beef bouillon cube for the au jus mix. After cooking in the crock pot for 3 hours I add sliced fresh onions. During the last half hour I add fresh sliced mushrooms. A great meal served with mashed potatoes and green beans.
Just like TrishDish, I also used an electric skillet. I think 4 or 5 hours in the slow cooker would definitely dry out the lean ground beef. Also using low sodium soup is the only way to go. I have gotten into the habit of using garlic powder, onion powder and/or garlic salt. Campbell's Soup up here in Canada still makes 25% less sodium soups, but they still contain a rather high sodium content. Instead of chicken soup, I used Knorr OXO Chicken bouillon which is also available in low sodium. About 560ml which is just over 2 cups of water with the bouillon sachets and adding garlic powder, and onion powder along with a couple of garlic cloves. Used some Canada Corn Starch to thicken it, and it is fantastic. I'm glad to hear that my American friends are using lower sodium and becoming healthier.
Now THIS is comfort food! I mixed the milk and breadcrumbs together first to make a panade. I didn't have Italian seasoned breadcrumbs, so I added 1 tsp dried Italian seasoning to my plain breadcrumbs. Substituted 3/4 cup Johnny's French Dip Au Jus concentrate for the packet mix and omitted the water. YUM!
Absolutely loved it. The whole family thought it was great. I did substitute a dry gravy packet for the au jus mix and plain bread cubed up with a few dashes of Italian seasoning (because that is what I had on hand) and it turned out wonderful. I will definitely be making this again. Thanks for the recipe!!
Used cream mush soup instead of Cream of chick (all I had at home) and will continue to use! Then only thing I will do different next time is make the patties into MEATBALLS! The presentation of the "patties" shrunk and looked like blobs! Still tasted great though. I also quatered red potatoes and cooked high one hour to soften them, then back to low rest of time
This recipe was great!! I made a small change because I do not eat red meat. I made this with ground turkey and used my electric frying pan. The only thing I would change is I would double the amount of sauce when making it this way so that it does not all cook down. I will be using this recipe more!!
Good but VERY salty. Next time I'll use low-sodium alternatives.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2004
Excellent. I used 3 tsp of Dried Brown Gravy Mix instead of a packet of dry au jus mix. I cooked it in my trusty old crockpot for 6-8 hours on low. Served it with a Broccoli Salad and hot biscuits. Wonderful.
I fixed this recipe lastnight after seeing it on pinterest. I read the other reviews before I fixed it. I only used a half of a pack of the onion soup mix. I also used the low sodium soup and I added the beef broth to my mixture. I also used cream of mushroom soup instead of the chicken. Something just seems kind of odd about having chunks of chicken in a salisbury steak. Also, I sauteed some onions in a skillet and added those to the crockpot as well. One more thing I did, I did't fry up the patties in flour, my husband said he didn't want them 'crunchy' so I just fixed them like I would a hamburger and cooked them fully before putting them in the crockpot. I'll definately be making this recipe again!! And thanks to all the ones who had previously put a review up about the recipe so I would know to make some changes as well!
Delicious!!!! I browned my patties the night before as others had suggested. My husband kept telling me that dinner smelled wonderful. It broke my heart to tell him he had to wait until tomorrow. I knew the next day would be busy, so I popped a couple of huge baked potatoes in the oven on delay start and started the crock pot. The house smelled wonderful when I got home. The only change I made was using Beefy mushroom soup instead of the cream of chicken. I also added a handful of fresh mushrooms as well. Wonderful dish, I will be making this one again soon.
Yum~Yum. Made exactly as directed , hubby devoured it!Leftovers were even better the next day. This one is a keeper for my weekly menu. For those not liking the salty taste.....throw in a raw quartered potato for the last couple hours...it will soak up the saltiness.
I only gave it 3 stars because the sodium count is over the top. I followed others' suggestion and used low sodium mushroom soup, and my own salt-free home-made dry onion soup mix. It was delicious and I liked making it in the slow cooker.
I was so excited for this meal and when I came home, the house smelled so wonderful...but the meat was not very appealing. The gravy mixture was good, went well with mashed potatoes, but the meat was very disappointing.
I did it as you see the recipe all but used half ck soup half mushroom not as strong or salty.I only used about 1/2 -3/4 pkg soup mix. The gravy is a little light colored but I hate the dark gravy in the jars so I added a few drops of gravy master browning sauce to change the color but not the taste like the dark brown gravy mix does.Also added sauted fresh button Mushroom just before serving. Fantastic taste
This is a great recipe! I prepared on stovetop as recommended by others. Just keep tasting that gravy and adjust to your own personal taste as to thickness, saltiness, etc. I used beefy mushroom soup, replaced the water with beef broth, and deglazed the pan with red wine after frying the burgers. Yummy!
I used low salt onion and chicken soup and instant gravy powder instead of the packet of dry au jus. Added a teaspoon of very lightly crushed peppercorns and stirred a tablespoon of light sour cream through a few minutes before serving. In a word: YUM! This was delicious, the meat was amazingly tender and the sauce over mashed potato was incredible. Might try it with cream of mushroom next time for something different, but will be hard to beat. This is Definitely going to be a regular winter meal!!
I don't like changing people's recipes, especially when they are this good - but this has way too much sodium for us older folks. To modify it I omitted the onion soup and substituted chopped onion, used lower sodium soup, and instead of the au jus packet substitued a Herb ox sodium free beef boullion packet. Delcious! Thanks for the recipe!
This was really good. I was in such a rush to throw this together that I completely forgot to dredge in flour first. It made no difference. My family really enjoyed this. I served it with mashed potatoes and corn and everyone was happy.
I have been making this for a couple years now and am just now reviewing. This is a great recipe! However, over the years I have found I prefer cream of mushroom soup over the cream of chicken. I also concur with several other reviewers that this recipe is salty. By replacing ingredients with the low sodium counterparts, it eliminates the problem without sacrificing taste. Enjoy!
This is an excellent crock pot recipe. I would rate it up there with pot roast and beef stew as one of the best recipes for using beef in the slow cooker. You really don’t need to change it to get good results, but I did make two minor tweaks: I used 2 cans of lower sodium cream of mushroom soup with roasted garlic, and I added a package of fresh sliced mushrooms. I thought the mushrooms really added a lot to the recipe. Was fantastic served over garlic mashed potatoes!
This was fabulous!!! I made half the recipe and was very concerned after reading the reviews that it was too salty, as I really have to watch my salt intake; I did use the cream of chicken soup low sodium. I also took 10 oz. of baby portabella mushrooms and sauteed them with about a 1/3 cup chopped onion and mixed that with the soup/au jus mix. Absolutely wonderful. Tasted EXACTLY like golden mushroom soup, but only better. This is a terrific recipe and was not too salty at all with the above changes. Served over noodles along with some buttered peas on the side. Thank you Tesslynn for a wonderful recipe.
I love this recipe. The meat patties have such delicious flavor and the whole thing is so easy to throw together. The only suggestion that I have is to use low-sodium cream of chicken soup. It's great with the regular soup, but using the low-sodium soup will make it a little less salty and a smidgen healthier. Thanks for the great recipe!
Loved this recipe. Hubby said it was a "keeper". As others suggested, I used both cream of chicken soup and mushroom soup. I added a teaspoon of chopped garlic to the soup mixture and because I like my beef gravy dark, I added a few shakes of kitchen bouquet too. In addition to the onion soup mix, I added a chopped onion to the meat patties. I like getting a nice bite of onion in my salisbury steak. There are only 2 of us, so the first night we had mashed potatoes. Served it with rice the second night. Yummy both ways.
This was very good and hearty. I also thought it bordered on being too salty--and I'm the one that everyone hides the salt shaker from, so that's really saying something coming from me! I used 1 can cream of chicken soup and 1 can reduced sodium cream of mushroom. I also shook some garlic salt into the meat, but will not do that again next time. I will also be sure to use reduced sodium soups next time. Overall very good.
I had to adapt this for food allergy reasons and to reduce the sodium and fat. I made homemade cream of mushroom soup with no sodium added beef broth. I used skim milk to reduce the fat. I used (1) no sodium added bouillon packet and added no sodium added broth instead of water. I browned the patties and baked them (covered) in the oven for 350 F for one hour. Absolutely delicious! DH wants this for his birthday dinner.
FANTASTIC!!! Halved the recipe, followed the proportions exactly, made instant mashed potatoes to go with. THIS IS PERFECT! Used cream of MUSHROOM soup as suggested by another reviewer as well as coarsley chopping a small sweet onion, used 1/2 onion soup mix in the meat, 1/2 in the gravy mix, skipped the au jous mix & it was great. I will be making this again and again and again and again! Extra sauce makes great gravy & put the browned patties on low for 4 hours. **I've made this several times now & had to use Cr of Chicken, didn't turn out as well. Still good, but not GREAT.**
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.