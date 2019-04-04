Moist Garlic Chicken

This recipe is wonderful and will be a lifesaver for making lunch. I was half asleep this morning, after having not made anything for lunch yet again. By the time the water was heated up, I had everything else pulled out and ready to go. I mixed some reduced sodium better than bouillion into the water, sprinkled in some italian seasoning, garlic and onion powders, and some butter which I sliced thinly for even distribution. Threw 2 pieces of chicken breast in. By the time I was out of the shower, lunch for today and tomorrow (with some leftover potatoes) was ready! Ive already shared this with several people. The sauce would go great with pasta or rice, and I can see changing up the spices for a ton of variations. Never knew you can make chicken in the microwave!