Moist Garlic Chicken

This is a quick and easy microwave recipe for moist garlic chicken that has lots of flavor. You can adjust the seasonings to whatever you want. Serve with side dishes of your choice.

Recipe by MINDERK

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour water into a microwave-safe casserole dish and place it in the microwave. Heat until boiling, about 2 minutes. Stir in bouillon cubes, butter, Italian seasoning, dill, and garlic salt.

  • Pierce chicken breasts with a fork on one side; place pierced-side down in the casserole dish. Chicken should be almost covered by liquid, if not completely covered.

  • Cover the dish; cook in the microwave for 10 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink, and juices run clear. If chicken is not done after 10 minutes, continue to cook at 1 1/2 minute intervals.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 23.7g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 25.6g; cholesterol 122.2mg; sodium 1246.3mg. Full Nutrition
