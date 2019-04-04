Moist Garlic Chicken
This is a quick and easy microwave recipe for moist garlic chicken that has lots of flavor. You can adjust the seasonings to whatever you want. Serve with side dishes of your choice.
Quick, easy and flavorful! I didn't have chicken bouillon, so I used chicken broth instead. I also used frozen chicken breast tenderloins and they cooked wonderfully...no need to thaw first. The chicken was very tender. I will definitely make this again.
I followed directions, had a lot of broth. It was quick, it was moist, but there are so many more memorable chicken recipes out there that I don't think this is a keeper.
Quick, easy and flavorful! I didn't have chicken bouillon, so I used chicken broth instead. I also used frozen chicken breast tenderloins and they cooked wonderfully...no need to thaw first. The chicken was very tender. I will definitely make this again.
This was great! I scaled it for 2 chicken breasts, cut up some cabbage and carrots and placed them on top, and had a perefect meal in 12 minutes! Thanks for the recipe!!
Loved this. This was my second time to microwave chicken. It has been delicious both times. In this recipe, I used fat-free chicken broth in place of water and bouillon cubes. Reduced butter to 2 Tbsp and used light. Used 1 tsp Italian seasoning. Will definitely make again. Next time I will add minced garlic to the broth and save the light butter to pour on the poached chicken. Thanks so much, MINDERK
I've made this several times for chicken salad. The chicken comes out incredibly moist and flavorful, even if you cut back on the butter. I add a little more garlic than is called for. :) Thanks for a great recipe!
A number of recipes on this site call for cooked chicken breast and so I was looking for a quick and tasty way to cook chicken breasts. This was a snip to make and the chicken was tender and moist. I can't say I would ever cook it just to eat plain but as a way to provide tasty cooked breast for other recipes, I can recommend it.
Very delicious chicken. I tried the recipe over the weekend. My family loved it. I served it over alfredo pasta. Very quick and tasty.
I used the recipe to prepare chicken for chicken fried rice. The result was amazing! The chicken was SO moist and tender! Usually I pick my way around the chicken because it would tend to be dry. This time I found myself picking the chicken out and eating it. This recipe can be changed up to go with anything for which you need chicken! It's great!
best chicken ever. thanks minderk. i used left over chicken and juices the make a soup.
This recipe was delish. The chicken was very moist and absorbed the flavor very well. I sliced it and had it in a salad with ranch. AWESOME! I will definitely make this a regular meal.
This was my first time mircowaving raw meat. This recipe has cured my fears, it's moist and flavorful, my family really enjoyed it as well. I'll make this again and again as well as passing it along. Thanks!
Like another reviewer, I also used this method/recipe to cook chicken needed for another recipe...this is the first time I have ever cooked chicken in the microwave. It was moist, quick and EASY!! Will definitely use again!
Excellent! A great base recipe to have cooked chicken & you can adjust the seasonings to whatever you need. I cut back on the butter & put garlic in. Also handy when I only need a breast or two.
This is so easy! Used the chicken for chicken salad...really moist and flavorful!
This chicken was absolutely delicious. I used a low sodium cajun seasoning so I substituted garlic powder for the garlic salt. The meat was melt-in-your-mouth tender. I served it in slices with some of the broth spooned over it. The delicate butter flavor was terrific. I think I could cut the butter in half and still have the same great flavor. I use a lot of cooked chicken breast for salads and quick lunches, so this is a perfect way to always have chicken on hand. Thanks for a great recipe.
Excellent! I skipped the dill and I don't like all the sodium in bouillon cubes, so I used Wyler's sodium free instant bouillon. Also instead of garlic salt, I used crushed fresh garlic (I use a LOT of garlic in just about everything I fix) and man oh man, it was simply A-M-A-Z-I-N-G-! Even the family who likes salt ate it without any at all. In fact, while it was cooking my family was coming in the kitchen saying how good it smelled and kept asking when it was going to be done. :) I have 2 teens and 3 adults in this house, so that says quite a bit about this recipe. This is for sure a keeper. Thanks so much for posting!
Just had this recipe for dinner and my family loved it. Very easy and super quick to prepare.
Fast, easy and tasted good!
I had never microwaved chicken before. I hate cooking chicken because I can never get it "right". I needed cooked chicken for a recipe and this was quick, easy, and just what I needed. I used chicken broth and margarine and seasoned it with garlic powder and lemon pepper. Turned out great!
This is the recipe I use when I need to make a chicken salad or some other dish that requires boiled chicken. This turns out very moist and has just a little flavor so you can use it with almost anything. Thanks for the post.
I actually used an envelope of Italian dressing mix and the 2 cups water and nothing else with good results! Thanks!
I love, love this recipe! So wonderful when you need a moist, tender chicken for chicken salad or whatever. So flexible as to seasonings, simply the best!
Super easy chicken recipe for use in other dishes. I make it exactly as written. This chicken tastes delicious in the "Holiday Chicken Salad" on this site.
The chicken is moist but not very favorable. I agree with the other reviews that say it would be a good start for another recipe, especially a recipe with a sauce.
I used approximately 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, otherwise followed recipe except I didn't have Italian seasoning so I added some oregano and used garlic powder instead of garlic salt. Turned out very moist and tasty.
chicken was not moist, but was swimming in tons of bland liquid!
We had mixed reviews on this quick and flavorful chicken dish. The only changes I made were to use my homemade chicken broth and chopped garlic. I made a slight roux to give the broth some body to use as a sauce over rice. It’s an ideal meal for a busy day.
Excellent flavour and very easy to prepare. I was just looking for an easy way to cook up some chicken in the microwave and was very surprised by the result - the best chicken. I did reduce the butter to 1/8 cup. Great aroma in the kitchen too. My family loves this and I will be cooking all of my chicken this way.
Very tasty recipe and super easy to make.
This recipe has great flavor. I have never cooked chicken in the microwave before, but it was quick, easy & delicious! My husband is not a fan of chicken because it always seems to be too dry - he loved this! Very moist!
Delicious! I subbed chopped garlic for the garlic salt and cut the recipe in half. After the chicken was cooked I made a roux and used the cooking broth to make gravy. Then I added a can of mixed veggies and served it over biscuits. Very tasty and very FAST. I'll definitely make this again.
I don't usually cook food in the microwave (use it mainly for defrosting and reheating). I only made this recipe because our stove/oven was out of commission for a couple days and I had to rely on the microwave to cook meals. While the chicken turned out very moist, it was otherwise very bland. I might think about using this recipe if I needed to cook chicken quickly for a salad, but it comes out just as tender if you boil it on the stove.
This recipe is wonderful and will be a lifesaver for making lunch. I was half asleep this morning, after having not made anything for lunch yet again. By the time the water was heated up, I had everything else pulled out and ready to go. I mixed some reduced sodium better than bouillion into the water, sprinkled in some italian seasoning, garlic and onion powders, and some butter which I sliced thinly for even distribution. Threw 2 pieces of chicken breast in. By the time I was out of the shower, lunch for today and tomorrow (with some leftover potatoes) was ready! Ive already shared this with several people. The sauce would go great with pasta or rice, and I can see changing up the spices for a ton of variations. Never knew you can make chicken in the microwave!
This was so good. We are remodeling our kitchen so we have no stove and i was tired of microwave meals. This recipes tasted like I had been cooking on the stove for hours. It hit the right spot. I recommand this recipe for if you don't have a lot of time to cook dinner or youjust might not an available stove.
This recipe is excellent! Very moist and tasty. I ommited the spices except for the garlic and it was still good,
Tasted good, but would be better with a bit of spice and browned for a few minutes for color and flavor.
