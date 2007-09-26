Burnt Sugar Cake I

3.2
4 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Caramelized sugar is used as an ingredient in this cake, as well as being used for the glaze.

Recipe by Syd

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
3 -9 inch round cake pans
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease three 9 inch round cake pans.

    Advertisement

  • In a small saucepan bring 1 cup of the water to a boil, slowly add 1/2 cup of the sugar and cook to a thick syrup.

  • Sift together the flour with the baking powder and salt.

  • In a large bowl, cream the butter or margarine with 1 1/2 cups of the sugar. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

  • In another bowl, combine milk and sugar/water mixture. Add the vanilla and mix well.

  • Add the sifted dry ingredients alternately with the milk mixture to the creamed butter or margarine mixture. Stir until just combined. Pour batter equally into three greased 9 inch round cake pans.

  • Bake for about 30 minutes at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). When cool, glaze with burnt sugar syrup.

  • To Make Glaze: In a small saucepan bring 1 cup water to a boil, slowly add 1/2 cup of the sugar and cook to a thick syrup. Pour over top of cooled cake layers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 22.3g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 26.2mg; sodium 141.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022