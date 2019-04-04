My Mom's Swiss Steak

4.4
166 Ratings
  • 5 97
  • 4 54
  • 3 9
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

This is so easy and all done in one pot! It is delicious and everyone including kids will love it! This recipe is tried and true, impossible to fail! It can also be doubled or tripled without problems, but lower the heat on the second and third batch when browning, as not to burn.

Recipe by Janne2

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Place steaks into the pot one at a time, quickly browning on each side. Remove steaks, and set aside. Add the onion to the pot, and cook over medium-low heat until wilted, about 3 minutes. Return the steaks to the pot, and add the tomatoes, mushrooms, celery and green pepper. Season with oregano and add the bay leaf.

  • Cover the pot, and cook over medium-low heat for about 1 1/2 hours, or until meat is fork tender. If you wish to thicken the gravy, remove the meat to a plate. Stir together the cornstarch and water; stir into the pan juices. Let simmer for about 2 minutes to thicken. Return the beef to the pot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
307 calories; protein 21.9g; carbohydrates 14.4g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 60.6mg; sodium 233.9mg. Full Nutrition
