My Mom's Swiss Steak

This is so easy and all done in one pot! It is delicious and everyone including kids will love it! This recipe is tried and true, impossible to fail! It can also be doubled or tripled without problems, but lower the heat on the second and third batch when browning, as not to burn.
This is so easy. I seasoned and floured and lightly browned the meat first. Since the flour acted as a thickening agent I skipped the cornstarch. Instead of water, I added beef broth and instead of canned tomatoes, I used fresh.
This is so easy. I seasoned and floured and lightly browned the meat first. Since the flour acted as a thickening agent I skipped the cornstarch. Instead of water, I added beef broth and instead of canned tomatoes, I used fresh.
We just finished dinner and this dish is fabulous! It tasted so much like the Swiss Steak my mother used to make. The only thing I did different was - I did not use the mushrooms (mom did not put mushrooms in hers when I had it as a child); I used a mixture of green, red and yellow bell peppers, and fresh oregano from my garden instead of dried. I also sprinkled salt and pepper on the meat before it cooked, and then some on the vegetables before I added them to the pot. I served this with mashed potatoes and I smothered the meat and the potatoes with the gravy (which I did thicken some). Yummy! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe!
This is fabulous! I made a couple of changes.... used beef broth and added it during the cooking time. Also, I added several cloves of garlic with the onions and the canned tomatoes that I used were already seasoned with garlic, basil, and oregano. My husband and I both loved it (AND I DON'T EAT BEEF "OOPS")! Thank you so much for the recipe!
Even my 4 and 8 yr old boys loved it!I did make some changes based on other reviewers though. I coated the round steaks with flour seasoned with garlic and onion powder, salt, pepper and italian seasoning then browned it on both sides and just added 1/8 cup each chopped red, yellow and green pepper, 1 stalk celery chopped, 1/2 onion cut in rings, 1 can stewed tomatoes, 1 can mushrooms drained, and 1 cup beef broth-covered it and let simmer for an hour-then served it over brown rice. It was a little watery, I probably should have only used 1/2 cup broth but the meat was tender and full of flavor.
I ended up adding a teaspoon of 'Better Than Boullion' (Beef flavored) and some minced garlic to add just a bit more flavor. The 'Better Than Boullion' brand of 'boullion' is the very best I have found for flavoring. It is more like a paste found in about a 3/4 ths cup jar with a black screw lid. A little more expensive but I certainly feel I get my money's worth!
Good base recipe. I floured and seasoned my steaks first and then pounded them down. Then I browned my steaks in half butter/half oil mixture before returning vegtables and added a can of tomato soup. Really tasty, I will keep this recipe and keep trying variations. (Wish I would have made mashed potatoes with this!)
This recipe is great! I seasoned, floured and browned the meat first. I did not have green pepper or mushrooms but I did have a red pepper. I used diced tomatoes with garlic, basil and oregano (frum Hunts). Came out very tasty, can't wait to try it with the mushrooms - great basic recipe room for personal preferences.
This is a great for the weekends to do just what you do with your skillet but with a crockpot so that you can let it take care of it's self while your busy doing cleaning or while at church. What a great meal to have at the end of the day with so little effort!
This was awesome! I made a few changes out of necessity (didn't have the exact ingredients) but it turned out great. I sprinkled the beef with Tony Chachere's seasoning before browning and added a 28 oz can of whole tomatoes (which I zapped with my stick blender a few times to chop them). I didn't fool with the cornstarch as the "gravy" was great just as it was. I added fresh mushrooms but didn't have green peppers or celery. Served it over mashed potatoes with a slice of french toast and it was just great. Will make again and again. Thanks!
This was absolutely fantastic! My husband raved about it and my picky children gobbled it right up. I will definitely make this again. I seasoned the steak with all purpose seasoning and dredged it in flour before browning it. I added a cup of beef broth in place of the water. I omitted the bay leaf because I didn't have any and since I floured the steak the cornstarch wasn't necessary. I also added garlic because I add garlic to just about everything. YUMMY!
I only rate the recipes I really like or really don't like, and I liked this very much. I pretty much followed it as written, except I sliced the veggies instead of dicing them. Served with mashed potatoes - very yummy. This reminded me a lot of the swiss steak my mom used to make.
good base recipe... I followed the advise of some reviews, and added about 1/2 cup of beef broth, 4 cloves of garlic, red pepper, green pepper, two chopped fresh tomatoes, and served over mashed tater... good stuff; husband loved! BTW- I didn't need to cook for 1&1/2 hours, just simmering for 35-45 mins did just fine
Really enjoyed this recipe. Used stewed tomatoes, tomato soup and sprinkled beef broth crystals in it. Marinated the sirloin an hour with Steakhouse grinder seasoning and a bit of garlic and EVOO before browning it. The seasoning really stuck with it despite the long cooking time. Baby Bellas and celery added a nice harmony to the sauce. It looked great and tasted awesome with roasted potato wedges and a nice spinach salad. Company comlpimented it several times, so thank you!
I made this recipe substituting Venison Cube Steaks for the Sirloin Tip Steaks. I also added 2 cloves of minced garlic to help cover up any wild taste. It turned out great. Another recipe to add to my stash of Venison recipes when hunting season comes around.
Very good - made a couple of changes due to what I had on hand and reviews. Used cube steak (dredged in flour before browning) and added garlic with the onions. Also added a can of beef broth with the other veggies as there was not enough liquid for the long cooking time. I thickened the gravy at the end and it was great with the steak as well as on top of mashed potatoes. Quick and easy - will definately make again with the above changes.
Personally...I love this recipe. It's one of those "comfort" type food's I remember my mother and grandmother serving. This dish take's little in the way of effort, but taste's like you were at the stove all day. And most importantly....my husband LOVES it!
I took the advise of others and added garlic to the onion and 1 can beef broth to the pot. WOW!!! Phenominal dish. THANKS :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2006
When I made this recipe I used beef tips for beef stew and omitted the tomatoes. At the end I simmered the meat in the gravy for an adittional 20 minutes and then served the meat and gravy over egg noodles. We all loved it including 4 picky kids. Great recipe!
I have many, many recipes for swiss steak and this is simply the best. Didn't have fresh mushrooms tonight so I threw in some canned. The steak was tender and I loved the thickened sauce. I served it with rice.
I actually used this recipe as inspiration to clean out the fridge! Had cooked strip steak & grilled mushrooms leftover, as well as parts of onions & bell pepper, & even a small amount of homemade marinara which I used in place of the canned diced tomatoes. Served it over leftover pasta but I could definitely see it over mashed potatoes or rice also. Very good & flavorful comfort food. And as an added bonus I have a clean fridge too!
This was fairly tender, but was very bland. I did season the meat with seasoning salt & garlic powder but that didn't really help. My family ate it all up, but if I tried making this again, then I would try the beef broth, or something to add more flavor.
My mom used to put mozzarella cheese on the steaks just before serving and call this pizza steak. Loved it. I just whirled the tomatoes in blender for a bit bc my family doesn't like big chunks of tomatoes. I did everything else the same and it was great.
My husband liked this more than I did. The flavor was really good but the steaks turned out dry. It may have been my fault - I did add the beef stock before cooking as suggested by another reviewer. I'll try this again (because DH wants me to) but I'm going to put it in the crock pot and see if that makes a difference. Thanks for the recipe - it was a nice change from our usual grilled steaks.
Good one pot dish, great flavor. To cut the cook time, I sliced the steak before cooking it. I also added the extra water while the steak was simmering since I like the extra sauce. If I didn't add the water, the meat would've burnt.
I tried this recipe as my husband loves swiss steak. It was delicious. I used a can of onion/green pepper petite-diced canned tomatoes, cut up some green pepper and onions and cooked them in the skillet after browning the beef. I added some water and a beef boullion cube and let the veggies simmer until done. I baked the swiss steak at 325 for 2 hours. It was tender and made a great gravy for my mashed potatoes.
I browned the meat and then added the onion (and garlic) as it was finishing. I mashed a 28 oz can of whole peeled tomatoes, and then added them to the pot. I used salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning, stirred, and then let it simmer for 2 hours. The meat was so tender. I served over mashed potatoes and we all gobbled it up. Delicious!
Wonderful oldfashioned Swiss Steak!! Gave it 4 stars because I did add a can of beef broth, browned the floured steak in EVO,in my Dutch oven, then added everything else and baked at 275 for about 3 hours--perfect!!! Did not have to thicken further. Served over mashed potatoes, and then made the whole thing into a Shepherd's Pie for another meal.
This recipe is awesome - with some additions as noted by others. I seasoned the steak with celery salt, onion powder and garlic powder and then a light coating of flour. To the sauce I added about 2 T of balsamic vinegar, a T of brown sugar, salt, pepper and worcestshire sauce. And by all means dig out your immersion blender at the end. Remove the meat from the pan and whir up about 80% of the sauce, leaving a few nice chunks. You will be amazed what a big difference this makes in the end product.
This was yummy. I made a few small changes, though. I dredged the sirloin strips in seasoned flour and browned first, then adding beef stock to the pan before adding the vegetables. If I had time, I would have let it simmer for much longer to tenderize the beef, but it was still good.
this is the best. made it a few days ago and it turned out great. i had some left so i made a second batch and combined them and turned it into beef stew. it makes a great base for beef stew also. everyone wanted the recipe. i did add a pint of tomato juce and cabbage to the fist batch when i made it. the cabbage made the difference.
This dish was flavorless, the beef was tender but it was like chewing on a piece of white bread, just blah. I think the reviews are skewed here, if you follow the recipe, which I did exactly it doesn't end well.
I made this just as directed, and it was wonderful. I did not have mushrooms, so I used extra celery. I served it over mashed potatoes. I like that it does not call for flour, because I have a family member who cannot eat gluten, so this was something we could all eat. I will make it again just this way.
Since canned diced tomatoes have no flavor, IMO, I replaced them with two cups crushed San Marzano tomatoes. I also omitted the oregano since I didn't want an "Italian" taste (that's not traditional for Swiss Steak). I added about a tablespoon of Worcestershire to the sauce while it cooked instead. Had no celery on hand so I seasoned the steaks well with celery salt and black pepper before browning them, as well as adding a bit of salt and pepper to taste while this cooked. Turned out very good.
I made this recipe tonight for dinner. SO glad I did. I substituted a few things. I used cube steaks (which I had on hand) and added two cans of Italian stewed tomatoes and one small can of tomato sauce. I omitted the mushrooms because my husband is not a fan of them. Served it over mashed potatoes with a nice green salad. Delicious and will definitely try again.
I just placed it in the crock pot for 6 hours on low! I did not add tomoto, celery, or peppers. And it was great. I guess I just used this recipe as a guideline because I never made swiss steak before. I put it over mashed potatoes. I did coat with flour and browned before I placed meat in crock pot like the recipe stated.
The good? The steaks got very tender, fork tender, in fact. The sauce and vegetables were really good too. The "meh", however, was that the steaks were quite flavorless. I followed the recipe exactly, except that I lightly floured the steaks before browning them, after a light application of salt and pepper. My husband was underwhelmed, sad to say, and so was I, after such a long cooking time.
cut meat into serving size pieces. dredge in seasoned flour before browning. at end use sour cream to thicken. I have made this several times. IS A HIT if you use original recipe or update with my changes
Great basic recipe. Just like my mother made. Remembering that mom's recipe was plain, I followed suggestions from other reviews. Used what I had,Italian style diced tomatoes (Hunts), canned mushrooms, 1\2 c beef broth and Italian seasoning. Simmered for 70 minutes. Served over brown rice. Husband loved it! Will make this again.
Nice and easy for sure! I use the thin slices eye of round steaks you can usually find on sale for less then $7 a pack at Safeway... Also did this in a tall sides skillet with a lid stovetop; as long as you cook it long and low heat with fresh ingredients you'll have all the right favors!!!! I did add a dash of white vinegar to the skillet before I closed the lid for a little Peruvian twist because vinegar, tomatoes, and onions together make it hard to resist trust me!!!!
I made this for hubby and kids this wknd. I started with the recipe as written. Even after adding countless spices and a can of Chiles it was so bland I ended up scraping off the tomato mixture and making home made gravy to salvage the leftovers. I'll not make this again.
Easy and tasty! I didn't bother to flour the meat, venison in this case, just browned it. Cooked it on the stove top for about 3 hours and added a bit of red wine as it cooked. The sauce didn't need any thickening at all and was soooooo yummy over rice! I certainly will make this again and share the recipe with my grandson as he just about licked the pot!
This is the closest to what my mother made many many years ago. Just really good. I didnt change anything because to me, it is authentic and I dont want to devalue a wonderful home(Y) recipe and memory. Thank you for posting this.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/19/2014
I'd like to try this recipe but hubby isn't allowed tomatoes. Has anyone tried it with mushroom soup and onions as a base?
Used beef tips dredged in seasoned flour then browned. Sautéed onion, bell pepper, and celery about 5 minutes. Added 1/2 cup dry red wine and two cans diced tomatoes. Added oregano and bay leaf as stated with some season salt. Added 8 oz. Baby Bella mushrooms. Simmered 1 hour with lid on pot. Thickened up nicely and had great flavor. Served over white rice. Very good!
This turned out delish. I cut up and browned sirloin tip steak as suggested by other reviewers. Then sautéed onions and garlic then added the steak back in and covered it with diced tomatoes. Simmered on stove and served over brown rice. Tastes delicious to meandvery easy and quick.
I made this 2 nights ago. Absolutely delicious. Was very quick and easy, all in one pot. Very tasty and tender. I did not add the Mushrooms, Celery or the Green Bell Pepper, as I did not have them, but thought that was a little much for swiss steak. I did use top Sirloin steak. We did however really enjoy it, with mashed potatos and gravy. Will certainly make again.
This was pretty amazing! I seasoned and breaded the steaks in flour and fried them in a little oil until browned , added everything to the crock pot and let it cook all day until the steaks were tender. Thickened up nicely without the cornstarch. I used round steaks that were on sale.I used the cup of water and added a spoonful of Better Than Bullion beef. I also used garlic and added a spoonful of cumin. So good! I served it over rice.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.