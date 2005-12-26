Mini Cheesecakes I

Oh my gosh!! To die for!! But one glitch..I really hate to add suggestions others recipes because it's not mine to change but one the cream cheese NEEDS to be room temperature or your mix will be lumpy and not right. And you need to fluff your cream cheapest first *not* add everything all at once. Then lastly, I just couldn't go through with using the crust they suggested. Personally I like vanilla waffer crust better so this recipe was perfect but....no no no you can't leave the cookie crumbs as is, it will. Or hold it's shape as well and will taste sort of bland. I added ingredients to make it more of a crust like texture and with more taste. *This is used to make 14 crusts* first crush 20 Waffers to a very fine consistency, then add 2 and 1/4 tsp of granulated sugar, lastly combine with 2 tbs *melted* unsalted butter. Then fill each slot in the pan with some of the crust bake it on 350degrees for *5* minutes, take it out fill it with the cheese cake filling and bake it and your good to go! Hope this helps for those of you who are like me and prefer a vanilla waffer crust to a graham crust! Enjoy! (: ~Also I'm from Brooklyn NY originally so I have tasted some delicious cheese cake but trust me *if done right* these are delicious!~