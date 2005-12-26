Mini Cheesecakes I

Easy and so good for holidays, weddings, or whatever the occasion! It is also good with other flavors of fruit pie filling.

By Janice

Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
48 mini cheesecakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line miniature muffin tins (tassie pans) with miniature paper liners.

  • Crush the vanilla wafers, and place 1/2 teaspoon of the crushed vanilla wafers into each paper cup.

  • In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, eggs and vanilla until light and fluffy. Fill each miniature muffin liner with this mixture, almost to the top.

  • Bake for 15 minutes. Cool. Top with a teaspoonful of cherry pie filling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
95 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 11.8g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 18mg; sodium 54.2mg. Full Nutrition
