Mini Cheesecakes I
Easy and so good for holidays, weddings, or whatever the occasion! It is also good with other flavors of fruit pie filling.
For those of you wanting a different base, use 2 cups graham cracker crumbs, 8 tbls margarine and 8 tbl sugar. Mix wel with hands, press +/- a tablespoon into mini muffin papers, top with cream cheese filling and fruit. Will work like a charm!
these are cute. but they just taste ok. made them for a bridal shower and people only had one and never went back for seconds...
I give this a 5 for the ingredients, but for me, these steps work better: I use regular muffin tins and I just put a vanilla wafer (flat side down) in the paper cup. First, I whip the softened cream cheese until it is light and fluffy. Then I gradually add the two eggs and vanilla and sugar at the end. The mix seems to be very runny, but it turns out perfectly. It takes longer to cook; I just keep an eye on the cheesecakes after about 20 minutes.
This recipe is AWESOME. i doubled it and used oreo crumbs instead of wafers. i mixed all the abtter and i omitted vanilla extract. whn the batter was smooth i separated it itnto 3 bowls. to one bowl i added 2 tbls of creme de menthe, to the other bowl i added 2 tbls bailey's irish cream, to the last bowl i added 2 tbls Kahluah cofee liquer. i thought that i had maybe ruined the recipe by adding too much liquid, but it was PERFECT. i baked them for exactly 15 mins, they didnt crak and i took tem out right awy. rmeebr, these are just little guys, they dont need to sit in the oven and firm up like a big cheesecake. if you over cook them their creamy texture will disappear! once they cooled, i added melted dark choc to the top of each one and to the kahluah ones i added a choc covered coffee bean, to the mint one si sprinkled crushed candy canes, and to the irish ones i added a green M&M. Oh yes! i almost forgot I used 2 cups of the choc cookie crumbs to which i added 4 tbls melted butter. ALSO: leave your cream cheese out of the friegde for a good 4 hours b4 u start. i put mine beside the water heater to speed things up!! use a MIXER...blend and blend and blend..mix all the cream cheese up until its super silky, THEN add the sugar, THEN after that add each egg one at a time don't just plop it all in together. exxxxxxxxxxcellent.
My mom used to make these for me every birthday. The only thing that I do differently: I keep the vanilla wafers whole. that leaves a good crust on the bottom and keeps it from crumbling. These taste SO GOOD. They are easy to make and a wonderful treat.
Fabulous recipe! So simple! I have only made plain cheesecakes one time. I have altered the recipe to make white chocolate raspberry, carmel, peanut butter, turtle, and strawberry. I am getting very creative w/flavors and will someday have a list to rival the Cheesecake Factory! : ) I used fresh fruit for the raspberry and then preserves for the strawberry. I find the ones w/fruit take about twice as long to bake. The peanut butter has probably been the biggest hit out of all the flavors! I just made the plain, peanut butter, turtle, and strawberry for a wedding reception (I made about 200 of them). They were gobbled up within moments! This recipe is definately a keeper! Some tips- I've used both the little mini muffin pans and normal muffin pans. I prefer mini, but I think it really helps if you use muffin liners. I used a water bath the 2nd time I used this recipe, and am not sure if it made a difference, except by making my oven feel 4 times hotter! I'd like to think it made a difference, so I will do it again. Garnishing these little bite sized beauties really sets them off and it's also very fun! You can't go wrong w/this recipe. Please let me know if anyone wants details on the specific flavors I used and how I made them. Happy baking!
These are delicious as is, but I made three different flavors using this batter with tremendous success and professional GOURMET looking results! White Chocolate Red Raspberry: mixed 1/2 cup melted white chocolate into 1/3 of the batter, swirled 1/4 cup raspberry coulis into batter before fillig muffin cups and once baked I topped each with 1/2 teaspoon warmed seedless raspberry jam and drizzled melted white chocolate over the tops. Chocolate Chip - substituted crushed oreos for nilla wafers, added 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips to 1/3 of batter, once baked topped with 1/2 teaspoon chocolate ganache. Cherry Almond - substituted graham cracker crumbs for nilla wafers, added 1/2 teaspoon almond extract 1/3 batter and 1/2 teaspoon almond extract to cherry pie filling. Once baked, topped each with 1 teaspoon sweetened sour cream topping (1/2 cup sour cream + 2 tbsp sugar + 1/2 teas vanilla extract) 2-3 cherries and sliced almond. Feel free to email me at mpcharvat@yahoo.com for coulis, ganache or any other info. Thanks!
This is an easy, fun recipe for cheesecake, but it needs more precision. There are two sizes of "mini" pan liners: 1 5/8" and 2". Half the recipe makes 24 mini cheesecakes in my mini muffin (tassie) pans. Half the recipe makes 16 individual cheesecakes in 2" liners, freestanding on a baking sheet. I used about 8 vanilla wafers to make crumbs for the mini size and about 16 for the individual size. In a 2" pan liner you can drop in a whole wafer instead.
Quick and easy. You can cut the sugar down to 1/2 cup and add 1 tbsp. of lemon juice to the cheese mixture if desired.
My husband made these last year and this year for our holiday party. Everyone loves them! We do half the recipe as is and the other half with mini chocolate chips. To save time we buy the graham cracker crumbs for the plain cheesecakes with cherry, and Oreo crumbs for the chocolate chip ones.
Way back in the '70s a co-worker brought these to a Christmas potluck. This recipe was new back then, of course, and everyone marveled just at the sight of them! One bite and we were all hooked. Once she shared the recipe we were all so surprised at how easy they were to make! These are so pretty, so easy, and just delicious. No need to crush the vanilla wafers if you use a standard muffin tin-- just drop a whole wafer in each cup. Over the years I've put my creative juices to work for endless variations...Oreo cookies or other cookies for the crust, lime juice or different extracts for the cheesecake filling, or chocolate and caramel sauce, fresh fruit and glaze for the topping, etc. These come together in mere minutes, are foolproof, and impressive on a beautiful serving platter.
These were PERFECT! I used a regular sized muffin tin and got about 16 cheesecakes. I also used graham crackers for the crust. (only needed about 1 cup of crumbs) I made half of these regualr and half chocolate (with a chocolate graham cracker crust) by adding 3 oz of melted dark chocolate chips to half of the batter. They were so good I was afraid to try a regular one for fear of disappointment. But the regular ones were just as good. Baked about 17 minutes and then turned the oven off and left them in for another 30. No cracks and didn't fall at all. Topped with fresh sliced strawberries. They were a total hit and I will definitely make again!
I can't believe how wonderfully these turned out! It was my first chance to make cheesecake of any type, and now I can't wait to try for the real thing. I followed other reviews and made my crust out of 2 cups graham cracker crumbs, 1 stick melted butter, and 8 tablespoons sugar. I put about a half tablespoon in each liner. They baked up beautifully, and were really easy! I made 2 batches of 48 mini cheesecakes each. I left 24 plain, topped 24 with strawberry pie filling, 24 with blueberry pie filling, and then did 24 with chopped pecans, mini chocolate chips, and drizzled caramel over the top. I used the Kraft caramel bits. So easy and the looked great!
These were pretty easy and tasted very good! I made them for a tea party and they were a big hit! They freeze great too - just freeze them after they cool and then you can top them hours before serving & keep them cool in the fridge.
Delicious and so simple! I followed the recipe given (using single mini-Nilla wafers as the crust in each) and added 1/2 cup melted white chocolate chips to the batter. Poured the batter into a Ziploc bag and cut a small "tip" in one corner...this made portioning the batter very easy and no mess! Topped each cake with a bit of seedless raspberry preserves. They were devoured at my family Christmas party!
It was so easy to make and it was completed in such a short time!! I used oreo cookies instead of the wafers, ommitted the vanilla extract to suit the whole chocolate theme, and used M&Ms as topping. You just have to make sure that the batter is smooth and silky when done. Also, remember to blend the cream cheese (Room temperature please! Not fresh from the fridge!!) first, THEN add the sugar, THEN the eggs one at a time (Don't throw them in all at once). Try not to have any lumps of cheese left unblended. When baking, set the baking tray in another tray of BOILING HOT water (Hence the baking time remains the same) so that the base of the crust won't be burnt! You can also line the tray of water with a thick cloth. (Make sure the water doesn't overflow into your tray of cakes!) Finally remember not to overbake these little ones! Bake til set; the centre will still be soft though. Then you can switch off the oven and let them cook further in the remaining heat. Those are the main points for me but you can read all about it in the tips for cooking cheesecakes. My colleagues loved them...Great recipie!! =)
Use The Mini Nilla Wafers which fit perfectly in the mini pan with pretty paper for Christmas. Put in flat side down. Used room temp cream cheese and did exactly as written with vanilla. Used a zip lock bag cut to fill. No mess no fuss. Cooked at 350 for 15 minutes, no water bath, they were puffy and adorable and then sank when I took them out. THIS IS NORMAL FOR A CHEESECAKE. They came out PERFECT!! When you pull the paper off the nilla wafer is stuck to the cheesecake not the paper. Love not having to mess with any kind of crumbs. LOVE those mini nilla wafers. Top with cherries. HAve a double choc mini cup brownie these would look terrific with. Anyone can make these!! WONDERFUL!! FAst and wonderful, mini chips IN the batter would also be terrific.
I followed someone else's suggestions and did the following. I used oreo crumbs instead of wafers. i mixed all the batter and i omitted vanilla extract. whn the batter was smooth i separated it into 2 bowls. to one bowl i added 1 tbl of creme de menthe and green food coloring, to the other bowl i added 1 tbl bailey's irish cream. i baked them for exactly 15 mins i took tem out right away. They're small and if you over cook them their creamy texture will disappear! I used 1 cup of the choc cookie crumbs to which i added 2 tbls melted butter. ALSO: leave your cream cheese out of the fridge for a good 4 hours before you start or slightly microwave. Use a MIXER...blend and blend and blend..mix all the cream cheese up until its super silky, THEN add the sugar, THEN after that add each egg one at a time. Don't just plop it all in together.
I found Mini Vanilla Wafers that are the perfect size for the mini muffin tins, no crushing the wafers.
Oh dang...these are awesome. I made them for Thanksgiving munchies and all I heard was how everyone was gonna get fat. Addictive. I altered the recipe by using cinnamon graham cacker/butter/sugar crust and for half of the batch it was pumpkin cheesecake (added half a 15oz.can pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spices) and the other half became the most wonderful carmel pecan cheesecake bites ever. (same crust, top crust with caramel ice cream topping and chopped pecans, add the cheesecake filling and once baked and cooled sprinkle a couple more chopped pecans and drizzle with caramel). Freaking rediculous. Watch out.
I bought a premade chocolate cookie crust (on sale cheap) and crumbled it into the muffin cups instead of using cookies. Before baking, I put a tablespoon of jam or melted chocolate on top of each cheesecake and swirled it through with a toothpick. They looked professional and tasted fantastic!
This recipe is wonderful! I used a few of the variations that I read in other reviews: ****** Peanut Butter - 1/4 of the batch of cheesecake batter, 2 tbs peanut butter, added three peanut butter chips to the top after I pulled them from the oven but while they were still hot, and drizzled melt chocolate on top after cooled ****** Almond - 1/4 batter - 1/2 teas almond extract in batter, 1/2 teas almond extract on some cherry pie filling, bake and when cool add cherries to the top ****** Chocolate - 1/4 cheesecake batter, I did not measure the cocoa powder or the melted chocolate (melted chips in the microwave) but added it little by little until batter had a nice medium brown color, drizzled white chocolate and milk choclate on top after cooled. ****** Chocolate Chip - I just took the regular batter and after I filled the muffin pan I added some mini choclate chips on top and baked ****** I did use a graham cracker crust for all of them (2 cups graham cracker crumbs, 8 tbl melted butter, 8 tbl sugar and mix) but next time I am going to try a oreo crust on the peanut butter and the choclate ones. ****** They did stick alittle to the paper liners so I will try tin foil type liners next time so I can remove the liners for presentation. I am also excited to try and make a turtle cheesecake type next round! Thanks for the wonderful recipe! It was a major hit in the office!
I've been making these for years. Except my recipe calls for 1/2 c. sugar. And I make them in the normal size cupcake pans which ends up making 24. We prefer that to the mini because you get more of a cheesecake cookie instead of a sampler. Also, it's just as easy to put a whole wafer cookie in the bottom vs. crumbs. DON'T do as the video does by putting your filling on the top before you take them out of the pan. That can only be MESSY. I put mine in a container, store them in the frig. and put the pie filling on top before serving. Also, beat real good the cream cheese by itself, then beat it again when adding sugar and vanilla. Then beat again when adding the eggs. You will love the results of the batter. I find 18 minutes is done in my gas stove/oven. Hope you can utilize my tips.
Tasty and delicious! My boyfriend could not stop eating the! They were easy enough to make, being that it was my first time attempting "cheesecake." I made sure that my cream cheese was room temperature and that my batter was lump-free but not overbeat. I read that I should use a "water bath" for better results. Hmm. Tried it and I think it made a difference, cooked more evenly and they did not poof up. But, I felt like the batter was pretty runny still so I put them back in the oven for another 5 minutes. Took them out, chilled them and ta-da! Perfection. With my second batch I used no water bath and put them in for 20 minutes and they puffed up and sank a little in the middle. But, still delicious! I'm still learning, one day soon I shall master "cheesecake." In the meantime, my boyfriend's gonna keep eating them anyway!! And so will I! Thanks for this great recipe.
It tastes delicious, but for them to come out just right, I had to follow these tips: 1.) If using foil muffin liners (regular size, as I don't have a mini muffin pan), bake for only 11-12 minutes max, any longer and the cheesecakes start to crack. 2.) Make sure cream cheese is at room temp. Then, whip cream cheese first to smooth, silky texture, no lumps. Then mix all other ingredients in separate bowl. Then gradually blend into cream cheese. 3.) I wanted a graham cracker crust - 2 cups crackers (2 pkgs), 8 T butter, 8 T sugar. Mix with hands. 4.) 1 heaping T of crust at bottom of cups, then pressed; then fill about 1/2 way - 3/4 way up with the cream cheese batter.
Wow. What a hit! This was my first cheesecake endeavor and I went out on a limb and made it for a party of 11 for Christmas. They devoured the cakes. I used full size cups, so one recipe only makes around 15 with a little bit left over. I ended up making around 45. Don't be afraid as I was when they come out of the oven nice and tall and drop to half their size after cooling. They look pretty rough after cooling, so just don't serve them without topping. Yummy.
Excellent cheesecakes. Why use a more complicated recipe when these turn out so well? They're easy to personalize, too. I divided the main cheesecake mix into smaller bowls and made the following flavors for holiday gifts: Hot chocolate-I added a packet of hot cocoa mix to the batter, then after it was baked I added a dab of marshmallow fluff to the top and sprinkled it with some more powder for looks. Used a graham cracker crust. Candy Cane- Used a chocolate graham cracker crust. After baking, I sprinkled crushed candy can bits on top. Reese's PB cup- Using a choc grahm cracker base, I mixed half and half PB and cheesecake mix and baked. They baked faster than the others, so if you try this keep an eye on them. Also, the finish doesn't look as nice cause it doesn't smooth out while cooking, but it tastes great! It's disguised easily by drizzling with some melted chocolate. Butterfinger- Crushed up some Butterfinger and sprinkled it on top of "plain" cheesecakes.
These were fantastic! I used the advice of a previous review and did a graham cracker crust instead of a nilla wafer and used the bottom of a shot glass to press the crust firmly into the mini-cupcake liner. I used a baby spoon to scoop the toppings for just the right amount! Perfect! They were gobbled up!
Oh my goodness, are these ever delicious!! I made them for a party of fifty with ages ranging from 8-55. These were the easiest things to make! I loved the vanilla wafer crust. I also used a pastry bag to put the mixture into the little cups. Everyone was shocked that I went to such extremes on these. All night long I kept hearing, "cheesecakes...did you try those cheesecakes...those were the best cheesecakes...” I set out recipe cards on the table and only returned home with one. Thank you so much for this 5 star recipe!!
Oh my gosh!! To die for!! But one glitch..I really hate to add suggestions others recipes because it's not mine to change but one the cream cheese NEEDS to be room temperature or your mix will be lumpy and not right. And you need to fluff your cream cheapest first *not* add everything all at once. Then lastly, I just couldn't go through with using the crust they suggested. Personally I like vanilla waffer crust better so this recipe was perfect but....no no no you can't leave the cookie crumbs as is, it will. Or hold it's shape as well and will taste sort of bland. I added ingredients to make it more of a crust like texture and with more taste. *This is used to make 14 crusts* first crush 20 Waffers to a very fine consistency, then add 2 and 1/4 tsp of granulated sugar, lastly combine with 2 tbs *melted* unsalted butter. Then fill each slot in the pan with some of the crust bake it on 350degrees for *5* minutes, take it out fill it with the cheese cake filling and bake it and your good to go! Hope this helps for those of you who are like me and prefer a vanilla waffer crust to a graham crust! Enjoy! (: ~Also I'm from Brooklyn NY originally so I have tasted some delicious cheese cake but trust me *if done right* these are delicious!~
Took these to a party yesterday and everyone loved them! They were really easy to make and taste great. I used the new Mini Nilla Wafers and they fit perfectly inside the mini cups! I baked them in a water bath and used the syrup part of the cherry pie filling to put on top..not the cherry itself because I don't like them personally. Be sure to read the Cheesecake Tips before making. Since these are tiny you do not want to leave them in the oven to cool. Very good recipe...thanks!
I made these for a baby shower and they tasted pretty good. I made half of them chocolate by melting some chocolate chips in a double boiler and adding them to the mixture. I used chocolate graham crackers as the crust for the chocolate cheesecakes. They were well received, but I think that the cream cheese needs to be brought to room temperature before making this recipe. My cold cream cheese didn't fully incorporate and it ended up looking like little lumps of cottage cheese when you bit into them.
These taste absolutely wonderful. I used regular size muffin tins, so the recipe makes 12 small cheesecakes, and cooking them for 20 minutes is perfect. I made 3 different kinds, and they were all excellent! My favorite ones had oreos for the base and a few chocolate chips on top. :) FYI, it does work best to leave the cookies whole on the bottoms. They stay together better this way.
These caused me much stress! I hadn't made cheesecake before, and I didn't know that you have to soften the cream cheese. I made them for a baby shower and they turned out awful! I had to run to the store and buy a sheet cake last minute. I think the next time I make them, though, they will come out much better because I know what I did wrong.
I made these for the 2nd time this year. The first recipe was for a wedding shower in July. Today I made them for Christmas. Mine were very small. I ended up with 80 mini cheese cakes. Perfect little bite size cheese cakes. I will make these again and again.
These were very good and very easy. I used boxed graham cracker crumbs for the crust instead, even easier. My boyfriend ate 15 in one sitting! I will add to my collection.
very yummy :) made this with my sister - super easy recipe! I made sure the cream cheese and eggs were at room temp (keep it out on the counter at least 4 hours)- once it was at room temp we mixed the cream cheese til there were no lumps and added the sugar - 2 eggs (one at a time - make sure it is well incorporated before adding the second egg) then added the rest of the ingredients.. we made sure not to overmix.. for the crust I used 1.5 cups of crushed graham crackers,1/4 cup of melted butter, 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and a little nutmeg .. baked in a waterbath at 350 for 18 minutes..turned the oven off and let cool in the oven for 10 minutes - then cooled on the counter until fully cool and refrigerate for a few hrs or overnight!
YUM! I read A LOT of the reviews and took the top tips to make mine. Made the regular cupcake size (3 bites!). I brought my cream cheese to room temp (left on countertop overnight), made graham cracker crust (2 1/2 pkgs of graham crackers to make 2 cups, melted butter, 4ish TBSP brown sugar, 3ish TBSP white sugar, mixed up in the bag I crushed the grahams in, then packed into each cup with a shot glass (great idea!))while oven preheated to 350. Blended each ingredient as I added (first blended the cream cheese til it was workable,then added sugar (little less than 1/2c), blended, added about a tsp lemon juice (in place of vanilla), mixed, then added 2 eggs, blended). It was very smooth & silky when all the ingredients were finally together. Then spooned cheesecake to almost top of each cup. (This recipe makes one cupcake pan plus probably another half). Put these pans on top of pans that have walls, added water to these once in the oven for the waterbath.Baked for about 20 mins. Then turned off the oven and let it sit for 30 more mins in the oven. Took it out (no sunken cheesecake - they were beautiful!), cooled it, added cherry topping (2-3cherries per cupcake seems just enough). I tasted one then & it was alright but the graham crust crumbled. Put it in the fridge overnight and half a day, tried another one at lunch-and OMG DELICIOUS! The flavors melded & the crust stays together! I feel like a gourmet baker now (shhh)! woohoo!
I love these on so many levels! They are so easy, so quick and most importantly, SO good. If you have any experience making cheesecake, you know it takes time and attention and well worth it. However, if you're craving a nice piece of cheesecake, you can whip these up and enjoy them with your favorite topping (or plain) in the time it takes to simply chill them. I have tried them smaller as written, but we prefer cupcake size. The tin foil cupcake liners peel away nicely. Thank you to TERRIMOM for her quick and easy graham cracker crust (although I cut her quantities in half for the recipe as written: 1 cup graham cracker crumbs; 4 Tbls butter or marg.; 4 Tbls sugar, mixed and pressed into cupcake liners). Thank you for sharing, Janice!
Delicious! I used 1.5 cups of the vanilla wafers crushed in my food processor with 1/3 cup melted butter and 2T sugar for the crust. Pushed 1 teaspoon of this into each mini muffin paper cup. Filled with the cheesecake filling and baked for 13 minutes until they spung back when touched. Perfect! Topped some with blueberry filling, some with cherry pie filling and some with melted semi-sweet chocolate that I swirled on top. Brought to a Super Bowl party and were well recieved. My personal favorite was the blueberry. Per other reviews make sure cream cheese is room temp, and when mixing be sure to add each ingredient one at a time whipping well in between. Thanks for this awesome recipe!
I baked these in a water bath for 15 minutes and then turned off the oven and left them in it to cool for another 10 minutes. Once that was done, I set the mini muffin pan on a wire rack for them to set up before transfering to the fridge for about an hour. They turned out perfect-no cracks and no sinking tops. I also used the 1/2 pkg graham crackers, handful of walnuts, Tsp brown sugar and 1/4 cup butter for the crust. About 1/2 tsp in the bottom is good. For something a little different than fruit filling, I squeezed a drop of carmel sundae topping in the center of the cheesecakes prior to baking and swirled with a toothpick. Looks very impressive! I gave it 4 stars due to my changes with the crust and cooking method.
Wow! We made this for a 4th of July BBQ, and I have never seen a dessert go so quickly! People were pulling them off the tray as my husband went outside to set them out. I used graham cracker crust instead of the Nilla Wafers, and managed to get 24 Mini Muffin size and 5 Large Muffin size out of the batch. Will probably be required to bring these to the next family get-together!
What a delightful little recipe! I like to make them all different. I use slightly less sugar and the recipe turns out great. I have also used splenda, and stevia, with great results. You can substitute oreos for the wafers. To make other flavors, add what you want! This recipe is very forgiving. For example, I made a kahlua version of this. I simply added a 1/4 c kahlua, 1/4 c cocoa to the mixture, and viola, Yummy Kahlua cheesecakes. Do the same for Baileys. Add chocolate chips to the top and press in slightly, before baking.
Talk about quick, easy and great tasting! This was a great dessert for my party. I made plenty and also used blueberry topping for variety! Monica
I made these as directed, and by following the cheesecake making tips on this site. . My concern was the "crust". I couldn't understand how those crumbs would stick together, but I figured they had to if people didn't complain about it in their reviews. I was pleased to find that the loose crumbs do stick together just fine, phew! I made about 100 of these (that's how many paper liners I bought anyway) for a holiday party. For 100 in mini muffin pans I used two batters, and not even a full 12 ounce box of mini nilla wafers. I had bought 2 boxes, but didn't even have to open the second. They were done in about 11 minutes and were perfect.I used cherry & blueberry pie filling to top. Two days after the party my sister came over and was asking if I had any left, she just loved them, as did everyone else.
These were so easy to make and SO delicious! After htey were prepared, I used a canned apple pie filling(I chopped the apples up into smaller pieces)and spooned some on top. I then melted some caramel and drizzled it on top. They were unbelievable! On the other half of the batch I put strawberry preserves. The caramel apple ones were the best by far!
I made these for my class reunion and they turned out perfect. The recipe made exactly 48 mini-cakes. The vanilla wafers turned out well and tasted good, but my personal preference is a graham crust. I twisted the topping as other reviewers did. I topped half with fresh blueberries and drizzled with melted dark chocolate. The other half I used fresh rasberries and drizzled with melted white chocolate. If you try this, I suggest place the fruit on the cakes as soon as the come out of the oven to help the fruit settle and prevent it from rolling around. Also, if they are going to sit out for a while before eating, freeze them and then take out about 20 minutes before serving if you can.
Excellent. I used Reynolds' 2 1/2 inch Foil Baking Cups that you just put on a cookie sheet. Full recipe makes 16 of those. Put a whole vanilla wafer in the bottom of each. Bake at 325 for about 20 mins until the tops *just* start to crack. Serve with Supreme Strawberry Topping from this site instead of canned pie filling. Folks will be falling over each other to get at 'em. ***Important***: Read the Cheesecake Tips before you start!
These were super easy and a crowd pleaser!! I have also used Oreo type cookies in the bottom and caramel on top! Yummy!!
Delicious and extremely easy to make. Save yourself some time by placing whole wafers in the bottom of each cup! I made mine the night before, which allowed the wafers to soften a bit in the refrigerator. An extra bonus to this time saving tip is that you get 6-8 more cheesecakes. YUM.
These were absolutely Wonderful !!!! This was my first time making cheesecake and I think the only reason they turned out so good is because I read the review from LINDSAYMILLERKS.I made regular size muffins because I could not find the mini paper liners. Thank you so much for the tips.Thank you Janice Reesman for sharing this recipe.
Great recipe. They are creamy and they taste great, but to make sure the cheesecakes dont sink in the middle after removing from the oven, I always use a water bath. I made them a few times. Last time I made them, I decided to make them without the water bath and surely enough they sunk. I'll keep making them with the water bath.
mine were all burnt!!! I love these things. I remember having them at different functions. I tried to make them yesterday and failed terribly (is it because I'm a guy?). Anyways, I used the foil muffin liners and ALL of the vanilla wafer bottoms were burnt. Help me please. What did I do wrong?
I made these for a party and received rave reviews. I used the graham cracker crust that another reviewer posted on here and made mini cheesecakes. They were baked for 13 minutes at 350, but found when I filled some of batter with mini chocolate chips, they needed to baked about 2 minutes more. Topped some with cherry pie filling, some with a fresh raspberry and white chocolate drizzed over, and the rest with mini chocolate chips in the batter, drizzed with caramel sauce and pecan pieces. Very good and very easy!
These were very tasty! I made them in regular muffin tins. I left them in for 2 minutes after the tops started to split. 1/3 of the recipe I mixed in mini-choc chips, 1/3 topped with blueberries, and 1/3 topped with strawberries. The choc. chip and strawberries went over the best. I WILL USE THIS RECIPE AGAIN! YUMMY!
I tried this with a few changes and it was really good! I'm sure it's great exactly as is too! I like pecans in my crust so I used the crust from the "Pumkpin Cheesecake II" recipe on this site by Cathy - (Combine 3/4 cup graham cracker crumbs, 1/2 cup ground pecans, 2 tablespoons white sugar, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, and 1/4 cup melted butter or margarine and mix well).. I made a batch of filling as is in this recipe, another batch with "White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake" recipe by CindyAnn for filling (same pecan/graham cracker crust I mentioned earlier), and a third batch with filling from "Chocolate Cappuccino Cheesecake" recipe by Cigdem Buke Ugur (with an oreo crust). Everyone seemed to enjoy the "White Chocolate Raspberry" one the most!
Great staple recipe for mini cheesecakes. Family and friends loved it!
I made them sugar free and they were a big hit! For the crust I used All Bran cereal, pureed it into crumbs with splenda, little butter to combine it. The cheesecake mixture stayed the same (other than splenda used for sugar) and I topped them with mashed strawberries!
Great! In another review I read that someone left the wafer whole, I did the that too and it worked great. Also I pureed the cherry pie filling and swirled it into the cream cheese mix one the plain batter was in the muffin tins.
Great recipe, this is my go to dessert for family gatherings. Everyone's happy because I brought cheesecake and I'm happy because it's REAL easy! I do cinnamon graham crackers with butter for a crust (about 1 TBS butter for every two crumbled crackers). When I make regular muffin size cakes, it makes about 16.
A truly quick recipe that is sure to please everyone! For those who want to use a regular size cupcake pan, I followed the recipe exactly and it made 18 cupcakes. I lined the pans with foil liners and peeled them off after they had cooled a bit. They looked great. Also used the Famous Chocolate Wafers for the crust with 1/4 butter and 1 quart strawberries with 1/2 c. sugar, allowing them to sit at room temp. for the afternoon. Delicous!
I followed the recipe exactly, using room temp cream cheese. My batter never really appeared "light and fluffy", even with the Kitchen Aide mixer, but there were no problems with lumps. I baked them for about 12 minutes, then turned off the oven and let them rest for 10 minutes before removing from oven. I did not do a water bath because of the size of my muffin tin. Cakes were lightly browned and did not crack. The vanilla wafer crumbs worked fine, too. The cakes came out of the wrappers without much mess and the crust held together. I made 48 mini muffin-sized cakes and had a very little bit of batter left over. I topped half with cherry pie filling and half with sugared pecans (1/2 C. chopped pecans, 1/2 C. brown sugar, 2 Tbsp. of butter, heated in skillet 'til sugar is dissolved) and chocolate chips. They turned out very pretty and were popular at a party, but I just didn't care for the taste. They reminded me of cheap, storebought cheesecake - sweet, but just not rich enough. They also seemed a little "egg-y" for my tastes, and the crust and cherry topping seemed to overpower the tiny bite of cheesecake. Like many sugar cookie recipes, these seem to be more for creating a pretty, decorative final product than for creating something you would really enjoy eating. They are visually appealing and fun to make, so I would possibly suggest them for large parties, catering events, etc. They might also be a good treat for children to help make and take to school for a party.
I made these for a potluck Thanksgiving dinner for work, and they lasted about 5 minutes. I made different toppings for each batch. Some turned out better than others. Here are the best: add melted caramel to the top of each mini vanilla wafer. Then add the cream cheese filling. After they are baked, add melted chocolate and crumbled Heath bar to the tops. The next best flavor was white chocolate raspberry. I used this idea from another reviewer and added melted white chocolate to the batter. After baking I added raspberry jam and a white chocolate chip to the top. They were delicious!
Very easy, very delicious. Use the mini cupcake patties, not the large or medium as then there will be not enough mixture.
My co-worker (grandma, and former school teacher) gave me a cheese cupcake recipe that uses Nilla Wafers. I lost the recipe, so I went looking for the next best thing. Her recipe involved putting everything in a blender, eggs, Cheese, sugar and just slowly pulsing till it creamed together. Since I didn't have Nilla Wafers, I used ginger snap cookies that I still had in the cupboard. I still did the blender thing, so it's a one-blender recipe. Cooked for more than 15 minutes - more like 30 mins. The cheesecake doesn't really get brown though, so don't overcook it. Blueberry or Cherry - Yummy!
These mini cheesecakes are perfect for a party. They are easy (especially if you know the cheesecake rules...read the "most helpful" feedback on this recipe), make a lot, and taste great. My favorite topping has been four chocolate chips set in the center...very 'professional' but super easy. I also made this with the graham cracker crust, not the wafer, though I will try that next time.
this is really good and so easy, but make sure u freeze them before serving because they taste so much better completely cooled. i halved the recipe and used only 1/4 cup sugar and also usedd 1 package of 1/3 less fat cream cheese n i couldnt tell the difference at all from when i first made them with regular cream cheese
I haven't tried this yet, but intend to tomorrow after I pick up either some wafers or graham crackers!! Someone PLEASE tell me if "white sugar" refers to powdered sugar, or 'regular' granulated white sugar??? Thanks tons, Teresa
This is almost the exact recipe I have from our church's cookbook from the 1970's. The only variation is, I put 3/4 tsp. of crumbs in the pans, and the old recipe I have also calls for 1 TBSP. of lemon juice and 1 tsp. of vanilla. These are so easy and fast. I whipped out 10 dozen for a wedding in no time!
These tasted great! My problem was with how sticky they were out of the liner. I used these for a dessert bar at a party my family was having. After sitting out for a while, they were really nasty to pick up and hold. If you make these just make sure you are abe to keep them cold and you'll do fine.
My coworkers and I loved the way these turned out! They wanted seconds...The homemade graham cracker crust made a difference, too. If this is your first time, read the "most helpful" hints from other reviewers.
I've been making this exact recipe for years except that the version I use calls for putting a whole vanilla wafer in the bottom of a regular sized cupcake/muffin pan. I don't think I would bother with miniature muffin pans. The cupcake sized muffin pans are more of a true serving. It's an excellent recipe that I like to take for Holidays. Always asked for this recipe.
I have been making this recipe since the 80's and it's so easy and yummy. The only thing that I do differently is to use foil baking cups and to not crush the wafers, just to put them whole in the cups.
giving this a one star because of the instructions. You cannot mix all ingredient at once and get a fluffy texture. I did this and it was very liquid-y and chunky. After baking they had an omelet like texture, definitely not like that of cheesecake. Beat cream cheese, sugar and vanilla THEN add the eggs!!
In addition to my daughters bridal cake she wanted cheesecake. I made a trial batch using several of the different suggestions from other reviews. Ended up using a Graham Cracker Pecan crust and they are KNOCK OUR SOCKS OFF DELICIOUS!! Found the crust to be too soggy for our liking with the vanilla wafers.
These mini cheesecakes are absolutely fantastic! We made them using regular-sized muffin cups (foil wrappers on big cookie sheets). We used whole vanilla wafers for the crusts, and multiplied the recipe times 6, figuring one batch got us about a dozen regular-sized muffin cups. They were so delicious and disappeared so quickly! We just topped half with cherry pie filling and half with blueberry pie filling. So easy, so delicious, and so simple. Thanks so much for sharing! This one is a keeper to top the keepers!
I made these for a baby shower and they were a huge hit. People commented on how pretty they looked as well as how delicious they were. Everyone wanted the recipe. I did the cherry ones, also blueberry & some I topped with 1/2 tsp. of mini chocolate morsels before they were baked. I will definitely be making these again.
I love this recipe! These are incredibly easy to make compared to baking a traditional cheesecake. They're also great to take to parties. I've made these three times now and they always turn out perfect. The last time I made them I did use fat free cream cheese just to cut down on some calories and they still tasted amazing. Will make again and again...
I put an oreo cookie on the bottom and crumbled oreo cookie crumbs on top instead of the vanilla wafer and cherry pie filling. The taste was great! But seeing as I am still new to baking and it was the first time I ever made cheesecake I apparently either baked them for too long, or maybe over-mixed the ingredients because it puffed up when baking and sank in the middle after it cooled. I should have taken others suggestions and used a water bath. I also made them a little bigger than the mini cupcakes. It didn't look as nice but the taste was awesome!!!
Excellent and easy to make. I used the regular muffin pans, not the mini muffins, and they are loved by everyone in my family. Have already made this a few times because they go so fast! If you don't care for the vanilla wafer taste or want to try something different, crushed graham crackers work great as well... or you can mix the graham crackers and vanilla wafers too, which tastes awesome!
I made it exactly as the recipe said, and there was no where enough filling for 24 cupcakes, the amount that I adjusted it to at the bottom of the recipe. It had the consistency of an omelet-cheesecake hybrid. i even put pecans, caramel, and chocolate on top of some, and my boyfriend, who will eat anything, wouldn't eat them. Next time I want to make cheesecake, I won't cut corners just because the recipe is simple. I definitely will not make this again.
Great recipe. I made these for work and everyone really enjoyed the vanilla wafer crust. I tried using chocolate chips with good results. The only suggestions I would make is to not fill the cups too full and using cherry pie filling may be too messy. Definitely a keeper!
These were easy and tasty! I used this recipe as a base for mini lemon cheesecakes. Zested and juiced half a lemon into the cream cheese & sugar mixture in lieu of vanilla (before folding in the eggs). Also used the basic graham cracker crumbs & melted butter crust instead of the vanilla wafers. Delicious! Didn't need a topping, the little flecks of lemon zest looked quite attractive.
These were a huge hit at a party I brought them to. You do not need a full 12 oz. of vanilla wafers though! I have a ton of left over crushed vanilla wafers now. These were extremely simple to make. I definitely will make them again.
I love the bite size cheesecake idea. They were perfect for our BBQ. However, we didnt care for the vanilla wafer crust, it seemed to give them an odd flavor. I would make these again but with a graham cracker crust. Thanks for sharing!
I use regular cupcake size. I have made them using the vanilla wafers, but have taken to graham crackers instead... I put halp package of graham crackers, small handfull of walnuts and about a tablespoon of brown sugar in a baggie them smash it all together. I them melt about 1/4c. butter and mix in with cracker mix. I scoop it in the bottom of the cups and it comes out great!
going to be honest. i didn't have any graham crackers or vanilla wafers so i cheated because we did have a graham cracker crust. i 1/2ed the recipe and put it in the crust and made it with strawberries on top. turned out so yummy and fabulous. it's really a quick way to make it without having to watch it rise and hope it doesn't fall stuff for the real cheesecake. my husband is obsessed with cheesecake and he ate most of the pie. very fast and very delicious. thanks!!!
Yummy little bites of goodness! I used graham cracker crumbs, sugar and melted butter in place of the vanilla wafers, personal preference. Other than that followed the recipe and got rave reviews. Very pretty when finished and such a simple recipe!
These are good but they always sink in the middle. I'm not sure what I'm doing wrong but perhaps that's why cherry filling is added to the top. Also, I use 1 cup of sugar instead of 3/4 cup.
Nice taste & consistancy. Quick to make in a pinch. People think you spent all day making them. I like the vanilla wafer crust (vs. graham cracker)on the bottom.
This was my first baked cheesecakes, and while I know they aren't like doing the real thing, they turned out AMAZING! I added white chocolate to half the batter and put raspberry jam on top after baking and cooling. To the other half of the batter, I added semi-sweet chocolate and added finely ground coffee to the vanilla wafer crumbs. (I ground my vanilla wafers and added butter and sugar to make the crusts) They were delicious and simple. They are time-consuming, for sure, but totally worth it. Thanks for this easy recipe! UPDATE: I made this recipe last night but doubled it to use for a large cheesecake. I added almost a whole bag of melted semi-sweet chocolate chips to the batter. I think there is nothing this recipe can't do. The cheesecake is wonderful. Almost TOO good. I made my own graham cracker crust and added coffee to it again. Baked at 325 for 50 minutes in a water bath and then turned the oven off and left the cake alone for an hour. Refrigerated overnight. Superb. Now, I just have to find a place to hide it so I don't have to share! LOL
LOVED these!!! They turned out PERFECTLY. The only thing I changed was the crust...because cheesecake is nothing without a buttery, graham cracker crust! I was surprised to see vanilla wafers! But with the graham cracker crust, these turned out absolutely delicious! I used strawberry and blueberry toppings. So easy to make! Thanks for the fantastic recipe!
Great! I used crushed strawberry vanilla wafer cookies for the strawberry and graham crusts for the rest. I split it into several batches and added strawberry jam, raspberry, chocolate syrup, and blueberry. I drizzled melted chocolate chips on the chocolate. My favorite was the raspberry, we didn't care for the peanut butter. Great recipe, thanks!
SO GOOD, and so easy, thanks! I used crushed graham crackers for a base (mixed with 4 T melted butter and 4 T sugar) for half the cheesecakes and then crushed oreos (with 4 T melted butter) for the other half. Melted 3 oz. chocolate chips and mixed them in 1/2 the batter. Swirled preserves with a toothpick in a handful of the plain cakes. Decorated with cherry pie filling, but left some plain. They disappeared very quickly at a picnic I took them to. Thanks!!
Easy, excellent recipe. Definitely beat cream cheese alone first to eliminate lumps, then add sugar, eggs and vanilla. I made these with graham cracker/butter crust with blueberry filling on top. Also did some with crushed oreo crust and chocolate chips on top. I cooled for 10 minutes, then freezer for 30 to chill. Refrigerated till time to eat. Turned out delicious!
Very good, very easy, big hit! Love the Nilla wafers as a bottom crust. Only 4 stars because it didn't feel like a "real" cheesecake to me. Still absolutely delightful!
Have been making this for years. Good basic recipe. I leave the vanilla wafer whole.
These were very easy and yummy. Instead of using vanilla wafer crumbs, I used the mini vanilla wafers. One whole mini vanilla wafer is the perfect size for the bottom of a mini muffin tin. Much easier and faster then messing with crumbs.
I followed the recipe exactly and these turned out very well! I brought them to an office party and everyone raved about them!