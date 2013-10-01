Surprise Banana Cake

This is an old Seattle recipe for a simple cake to turn overripe bananas into a delicious dessert.

By Syd

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9 x 13 inch cake pan.

  • Cream together the butter or margarine and the sugar.

  • Add eggs, bananas, flour, soda, salt, nuts, and vanilla. Mix thoroughly and pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 30 minutes. Cool and frost cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 21.2g; fat 6g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 107.7mg. Full Nutrition
