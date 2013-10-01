Surprise Banana Cake
This is an old Seattle recipe for a simple cake to turn overripe bananas into a delicious dessert.
This is an old Seattle recipe for a simple cake to turn overripe bananas into a delicious dessert.
After reading reviews that said this cake had a bread like texture I decided to add 1 teaspoon of baking powder to the recipe. The result was fabulous! Still a dense cake that you would expect to get by adding fruit or veggies (apple, carrot, etc) but definitely a cake like texture. I used an angel food cake pan and baked it at 350 for 40 minutes. Nice rounded top and the cake would have been delicious without the frosting. I used 1/2 of a cream cheese frosting recipe and added 1/2 of a banana. The result was a runny frosting (although it tasted good) even with adding more powdered sugar. Next time I'll use banana flavoring in the frosting instead of the banana, although the cake would have been wonderful without any icing.Read More
I did not care for this recipe. It didn't rise at all, it was dense and heavy. It really needs an acid to react with the baking soda in this recipe to help leaven it so it is not a leaden cake! Please listen to this review, because it'll mean a huge difference. Baking soda only reacts with an acid, otherwise it's useless in this cake. Buttermilk would've been a great addition somewhere in this recipe with the right modifications of ratios of course. Perhaps i'll edit it and come out with an improved version to help out all those banana cake lovers out there.Read More
After reading reviews that said this cake had a bread like texture I decided to add 1 teaspoon of baking powder to the recipe. The result was fabulous! Still a dense cake that you would expect to get by adding fruit or veggies (apple, carrot, etc) but definitely a cake like texture. I used an angel food cake pan and baked it at 350 for 40 minutes. Nice rounded top and the cake would have been delicious without the frosting. I used 1/2 of a cream cheese frosting recipe and added 1/2 of a banana. The result was a runny frosting (although it tasted good) even with adding more powdered sugar. Next time I'll use banana flavoring in the frosting instead of the banana, although the cake would have been wonderful without any icing.
This is very good. I was looking for a quick recipe to use up bananas and this was perfect. I baked it in a bundt pan for 40 mins and I left out the nuts. It did Not have the dense quality of banana bread like some reviewers said. It was light and moist. I think the secret is to cream the sugar and margarine (or butter)really well and then add the eggs and mix those in before adding the rest of the ingredients. I was going to make a glaze for it but the family started eating it as soon as I turned it out of the pan. I will definately make this again!
This is a really tasty recipe. That said, I had to post a review because I think people ought to be aware that this is not really a cake in the traditional sense. I made it for Mother's Day, frosted it with vanilla cream cheese frosting and was envisioning a fluffy, moist cake. Unfortunately, it's like banana bread with frosting - really dense, with a slight chew. Although it was quite delicious, we just couldn't get past the texture. I think if you go into it with the understanding that it's more like a bread (and maybe skip the frosting?) you'll be more satisfied with the results. I think we figured out the SURPRISE! part of the title....
Oh my goodness, this was excellent! It's the best banana cake I have ever made. Light, fluffy and full flavoured. I did change the recipe slightly. Only used 2 banana's as thats all I had, beat the eggs one at a time into the creamed butter/sugar before adding the flour & added about 1/4 cup of milk as the batter was a little dry. Also it took about 45mins to bake (but I have a slow oven). Will be using this recipe with the changes from now on!
Awesome! Possibly b/c I used cake flour instead of regular flour, which I always do for cakes. My 4 bananas were very large. I omitted walnuts, as we don't like them in cakes. Quick breads, sure, but not cake. Lacking a 9 x 13 pan, I used a silicone 9" square, and it produced a 2" high, fluffy (the cake flour!) cake. I'll make this often, with my changes. Oh, and did I mention? I highly recommend using cake flour!
This is my first time baking so I chose this simple recipe. I added 6 bananas and 1 tbsp of vanilla extract to give the strong taste. Instead of using unsalted butter and add salt later, I used margerin instead and no salt added. Because I'm not that excited about nuts so I eliminated that altogether. The result came out perfect moist and fluffy. A perfect recipe for beginners. Thanks!!
I had overripe bananas I needed to use, and thought this cake might be a great way to. I frosted it with the brown sugar cream cheese frosting on this site (see my review), and it was very fine. This cake is very, very moist, just the way I like cakes. I will bake it on a regular basis.
Instead of making a cake, I made this recipe into cupcakes. It made 18 cupcakes & I only baked for 20 min. instead of the suggested 30 min. I frosted them w/ chocolate frosting; they turned out great! Will definatly make again.
This is one of the best cakes I have ever made. I have baked this four times in the last two weeks. The taste is great. I know I will bake this more and more. Thanks so much.
Like banana bread, but not in a loaf! Very flavorful and moist. Did not need frosting. Used 5 bananas and substituted 1/2 cup of applesauce for the oil for a healthy version.
Oh, my. This isn't a tall cake, but it sure is a good one. I wanted to lighten it up a little so I added 1/2 c. of buttermilk, alternating it with the dry ingredients. It obviously worked, because this was a moist, banana cake party in your mouth! "Fudge Frosting," also from this site, made this so extraordinary I had to discipline myself so that I didn't end up with eater's remorse. This is awesome good - even without the walnuts. (Note: I baked this at the standard 350 degrees, not 375)
I did not care for this recipe. It didn't rise at all, it was dense and heavy. It really needs an acid to react with the baking soda in this recipe to help leaven it so it is not a leaden cake! Please listen to this review, because it'll mean a huge difference. Baking soda only reacts with an acid, otherwise it's useless in this cake. Buttermilk would've been a great addition somewhere in this recipe with the right modifications of ratios of course. Perhaps i'll edit it and come out with an improved version to help out all those banana cake lovers out there.
This is a great recipe - I did add the additional tsp of baking powder as suggested by another reviewer - just to lighten it up. Came out very flavorful, moist and light. I also threw in a 1/2 cup of mini chocolate chips because we can't resist the banana/chocolate flavor combination in my household.
This recipe is great! With the added suggestions that people have left it made a nice dense banana cake....add 1 tsp baking powder, 2 tsp total vanilla extract, beat each egg adding to the creamed butter & sugar, and 1/4 cup milk if it is dry. I usually put in 4-5 bananas that are just about to be overly ripe. It makes it have a nice banana flavor! I didn't like store bought cream cheese frosting on it; the creamed vanilla frosting is very complimenting. I've made this often and after playing with it found that fewer bananas and more milk makes the recipe very light, more like bread or fluffy cake. The only reason I put 4 stars is that it was a good recipe, but better with the added suggestions.
This cake was really good! I added chocolate chips instead of walnuts and frosted with Cream Cheese Frosting II from this site. It was not a light and fluffy cake but it was also not as dense as banana bread, kind of right in between. I also added 1 tsp of baking powder as suggested by others. Thanks it was great!
My friend Sabrina who is a awesome baker liked this one and she doesn't like anything. It was a mix between a cake and a abread. It is just good as is doesn't need a glaze. This is definately a keeper. I suggest creaming the sugar and butter for about 2 minutes then adding the eggs and letting that co mingle with the creamed butter mixture. I smashed up the bananas and added that too. Then I sifted the dry ingredients together and added them slowly. Don't overmix this and you'll have a moist, tender product that will be awesome with coffee or a nice tall glass of milk. Oh so good!
I was looking for a new recipe to use up some over ripe bananas I had and I am glad I found this recipe. I used whole wheat flour in place of all-purpose Flour (this I always do because it’s so much better for you) but didn’t change anything else. I made sure to cream the sugar and flour very well together before adding all the other ingredients. I used a Bundt pan, and because it was dark, the temperature was cut down to 350 degrees so it would not darken too much before it was done. I left it in the oven for 45 minutes and it came out perfect. I let it cool for about 15 minutes and then added a light glaze over it. (Check my photo that I submitted) My husband just raved about it and wanted me to make another one so he could take to work and share with his employees. Thank you tomg for posting this fantastic recipe!
Surprisingly good. I wizzed up 6 overripe ladyfinger bananas in my food processor until mashed well and I beat the butter until pale. Although, this cake took 1 hour to cook, not 30 minutes it tasted fine.
I did not care for this recipe. It didn't rise at all, it was dense and heavy and not cake at all. The recipe really needs an acid to react with the baking soda to help leaven it so it is not a leaden cake! Please listen to this review, because it'll mean a huge difference from dense banana behemoth and banana cake. Baking soda only reacts with an acid (remember those vinegar and baking soda experiments everyone?) otherwise it's useless in this cake. Buttermilk would've been a great addition somewhere in this recipe with the right modifications of ratios of course. Perhaps i'll edit it and come out with an improved version to help out all those banana cake lovers out there. Until then, don't make it without an acidic ingredient!
Surprisingly good. I wizzed up 6 overripe ladyfinger bananas in my food processor until mashed well and I beat the butter until pale. Although, this cake took 1 hour to cook, not 30 minutes it tasted fine.
I stink at making banana bread - it always comes out too dry but NOT THIS ONE. Loved it.
This was so good! Everyone knows the key to a moist cake is to really cream that butter well, then add the ingredients one at a time with all the dry ingredients sifted together and added slowly. I added cinnamon, cocoa powder and an extra banana! I love it and will make it again and again
I also added a teaspoon of baking powder based on others' recommendations. The cake was still somewhat dense, but no problem. It was moist and didn't even need frosting.
Delicious! I had only three bananas but it was still great. I added a dash of cinnamon and nutmeg, but didn't make any other changes to the ingredients. Baked it in two round layers and mixed up a maple cream cheese frosting for it (butter, cream cheese, vanilla, maple syrup, confectioners' sugar), then sprinkled chopped walnuts on top. Yum!!
i made this in a bundt pan and it took 40 mins. as the reviews suggested i creamed the sugar and butter very well and then added the eggs one at a time. sifted the flour, baking soda and salt together in a separate bowl first and added it to the mixture and mixed well again. i folded the mashed bananas and vanilla in at the end by hand. this resulted in a very fluffy cake- like texture not like banana bread at all. i glazed it with a smooth cinnamon chocolate glaze. i think it would taste great w/ praline ice cream
I try not to alter recipes so I can see how they turn out..but I did this time to try and get a "true" cake texture. It turned out perfect and true. I made a simple icing sugar frost. Measurements are the same unless indicated. Use electric mixer to beat margarine and sugar then add eggs. Add flour and some milk (about 1/4 cup) to make a more loose batter. Beat some more. Add vanilla, soda, salt and 1 tsp baking powder. Beat some more. Mash 2 bananas into mixture. Baked in round pan at 350 until done about 50 minutes.
I made this for my sons first birthday and everyone loved it. I'm asked to make this for almost every occasion now!
Easy and very tasty. I substituted applesauce for the butter to cut the fat.
I used this recipe to make banana cupcakes for Easter. Turned out great! I revised this recipe by adding 1 Tbsp of baking powder, 1/4 cup of milk and 2 Tbsp total of vanilla. The result was a very moist and cake like cupcake!!! I frosted the cupcakes with Pastry Pride whipped topping and topped with pastel polka dot sprinkles.
This is a great recipe. I used one of the suggestions and used 1 t. of baking powder and the cake flour which made this definately a cake consistency rather than a bready one. I mashed each banana and added it one at a time to the sugar and butter mixture to ensure that I was getting the right amount. My bananas were over ripe and I only needed three medium sized ones. I also substituted half of the granulated sugar with brown sugar simply because I love the flavor of brown sugar. I added a teaspoon of rum extract as I do with just about any banana bread recipe. I omitted the nuts. I made a caramel frosting and poured it on top of the cake and then sprinkled the top with chopped nuts while the frosting was still warm and soft. This was awesome! Just what I was looking for!
I made this recipe exactly as it is written with only one addition, 1/4 tsp. cinnamon. I also made it in a 9 inch square pan, as other reviewers recommended. This cake turned out really nicely! It's somewhat dense and quite moist, a bit of a cross between banana bread and cake (as others have said). It's got a very nice banana taste without being mushy. My husband polished off three pieces at dinner and was nibbling on it again at breakfast, so I think I'll be making this one again. I topped the cake with sifted confectioner's sugar because frosting seemed like it would make the whole thing too sweet. Good recipe!
This cake is very moist and flavorful. The directions for step #3 should be more detailed as follows:add the wet ingredients (eggs, bananas, and vanilla). Then sift together and add the dry ingredients (flour, soda, and salt). Finally, stir in the nuts.
This is just a fantastic cake. I frosted it with a cinnamon cream cheese icing, and it is just divine. I'll be adding some chocolate chips and making it as a layer cake for my daughter's birthday.
It was Amazing added 1tsp of baking powder to it amazing and very easy Thank u
YUMMO
This was really dense and heavy and turned out more like bars or a flat banana bread than a cake, despite following the recipe. Will not make again.
This was INCREDIBLE! I used 5 bananas, becasue that's what I had and I was trying to get rid of them. I also wanted it to be more of a spice cake, so I added a couple tsps Pumpkin Pie Spice. I didn't have walnuts on hand so I used pecans. Topped it with cream cheese frosting. Wow!!! Will for sure be making again and again!
I added 1 teaspoon cinnamon to this and thought it tasted better after sitting a day. I will make again.
this wasn't as fluffy as a cake -more like a bread, but it was yummy and easy!!
Delicious cake!! I topped it with walnuts. My family loved it.
I made this recipe for my son's 3rd birthday - he loves bananas - and it came out fabulous!
Made exactly as written, yummy use up for my bananas!
Loves, loves, loves it. I added 1/4 cup applesauce and 1 tsp of almond extract. I also added extra banana. Yummy!
I used 3 bananas instead of 4, and used about 1 and a 3/4 cup flour and also added some chocolate chips. It came out like bread and it tasted perfect!
this taste amazing but it more like bread than cake.
I took another person's advice and made cake flour, which does give it a nice texture. Cut flour to 1 3/4 cups, and add 1/4 cup cornstarch. I added eggs, vanilla and bananas to creamed mixture first. Mix dry ingredients together then add the dry ingredients a little at a time to the wet ingredients. I did not use unsalted butter, just salted butter, but the salt level was fine. I found the 30 minute time to be on the dot. You can add another banana or a little milk if the batter seems really thick, but I made a double batch using 9 large bananas and they turned out perfect. I frosted them with Buttercream frosting from this site and took one cake to church tonight and it was a HUGE hit! We only had about 15 people and I think they would have eaten both of them if I had taken both with me!
I left out the nuts, used butter with salt in it (and left out the ex. 1/2 tspn salt) and added about 3/4 cup sour cream which I read moistens a cake. PERFECTION! Sour Cream Frosting, also from this site, topped it off.
I agree, it tasted like banana bread. I baked mine in a bundt pan and didn't frost. Its good but no surprise! :)
This cake was very good. Unfortunately only my husband and I enjoyed it - my kids thought it was just okay. I followed the advice from one of the other reviewers and added the 1 tsp. cinnamon and 1/2 ts. nutmeg. The cake smelled heavenly coming from the oven! I frosted the cake with a very thin layer of cream cheese frosting which added a nice touch to this delicious cake!
My dad makes this for me for my birthday. It was wonderful. I took the rest of the cake to work and it was gone within the hour. Everyone loved it!
Yes, this cake was more like a loaf bread, but it was delicious! I baked it in a loaf pan and added 15-20 minutes to the baking. I found that it was a little too buttery so next time I would either cut down on the butter or substitute a canola oil for half the butter called for.
Made almost as is, added powdered sugar glaze on top. 4 stars only because we are milk-free and used a coconut butter spread instead of butter. And added chocolate chips. Made in a Bundt pan as others suggested. Wonderful! While making it, my teenage daughter said "I am not eating that. I don't like bananas." She ate it and decided it will be her birthday cake!!
Great recipe. I also added 1/2 t baking powder.
The cake turned out really well. I ate it without any frosting and it taste delicious.
Baking this cake for 40 min in a bundt pan seems to suit its cakebread texture. I added 1 tsp cinnamon to the batter, as well as 1/2 c golden raisins. Nixed the nuts and the frosting. The result? Awesome!
I will never make banana bread again!!! This was wonderful! Moist, easy and unlike my banana bread didn't get too brown.
'More like bread than cake. Good, not great - of the 17 I've tried so far.
Turned out really well. First time making a banana cake so I had nothing to compare to. I followed the recipe without the nuts and used 1 cup cake flour and 1 cup all purpose flour. Next time I will use all cake flour because it was still a little heavy like a light banana bread. Frosted with cream cheese frosting. Thanks!
The flavour of this cake is wonderful. Made as directed except I used pecans for the walnuts. Next time I will take one reviewers advice and add 1 tsp baking powder just to lighten it up a wee bit. Thank you for sharing.
Not real light, nor bread like. Just what I have been looking for. Everyone who ate it, wanted more.
Great cake/bread. I mixed the eggs, sugar and butter for 5 minutes to get a fluffy mixture with the end result of a lighter airer Banana Cake. Frosted with Vanilla Cream Cheese. Delicious. I am still on the hunt for a true banana cake like I had as a kid.
it's soooooo yummy
Made this yesterday, turned out delicious, somewhat between a regular, fluffy cake and a traditional banana bread texture. Very moist, not heavy at all. Frosted it with a plain vanilla frosting with a touch of cream cheese. Used 4 medium sized, freckled bananas. This cake is excellent; I will make it again; it's disappearing fast in my house.
I'll give this one 5 stars!!!! Moist cake with tons of flavor. I did add chocolate chips to the cake as we LOVE anything chocolate banana!!! Will bake again.
I made this for a pool party but used soft margarine instead of butter and added 1/2 cup chocolate chips. I frosted it with canned cream cheese frosting. Many requests for the recipe! Additional comment -- I've made it again since, and topped it with Chocolate Glaze I -- awesome! It is very quick to throw together, and you don't have to be an expert cake maker. I hate baking, so I was pleased with the easy method.
Nice and easy. I added a tsp. of baking powder and did half vanilla extract and half maple extract, just for a change. This batter filled four mini bundt pans and one mini loaf pans. Smells divine, too.
Very cakey, different texture than a traditional loaf! Exactly what I was looking for. Could use a bit more zing... not sure, maybe more bananas? More vanilla?
I added one extra banana since mine were pretty small and followed the recipe exactly other than that and it came out delicious!! It was so moist, light, and fluffy it was perfect. I am a horrible baker, nothing I bake ever seems to come out correctly but this was so easy and tasted great. I personally don't like frosting and this cake definitely didn't need any, it was sweet enough for my nieces and nephews (ages 1-10) to gobble it up for dessert and beg for seconds, but not so sweet that it was too much for all the adults. This literally was gone in under 10 minutes, I can't rave enough about it. If you have some really ripe bananas this is a great way to use them up!!
Very much like a banana bread in a cake pan. Taste was very good.
I agree with other reviewers - it's similar to banana bread; topped with a maple-flavored buttercream frosting, it was more cake-like. Let the flavors develop overnight and use exceptionally over-ripe fruit, just as you would for banana bread.
So good and so easy to make! I made it with chocolate chips and it was delicious!
This cake was delicious....although I agree with some reviewers comments about it having the texture of banana bread rather then cake. I added about a teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg. I made a simple cinnamon buttercream frosting to ice the cake with....That really made it special. My husband and 4 children ate the entire cake within minutes. Thanks for a great recipe!
Absolute the best; to make it moisturer I added 1/2 cup sour cream along with 1 tsp. baking powder someone else addes. Needs no frosting just spring on power sugar
While the flavor was good, my cake was heavy! I creamed the butter and sugar thoroughly as others suggested, adding eggs one at a time, etc. All I can figure is that maybe it didn't turn out well because I am at a high altitude and didn't adjust for that. I doubt I'll make this one again.
i have tried this recipe quite a few times and want to tell you that it is always a big hit.
I followed this recipe exactly. Same measurements, same cooking time, and same oven temperature. Perfect! It's definitely a banana bread texture except not as dense. Instead of mixing the nuts in the batter, I just topped the cream cheese layer with nuts--easier for non-nut lovers to scrape off. I highly recommend a dash of cinnamon which seems to naturally complement bananas.
The Hubbs, my favorite food critic, said that not only must I bake it again, but I could give it out for Christmas gifts and could even sell loaves. I had about five pounds of bananas I needed to do something with, so this was one of my banana experiments-and a wildly successful one at that! I added an extra banana (because I certainly had plenty to spare) and 1/3 of a cup of brown sugar. I used LIGHT Smart Balance and used a bundt pan. Not only was this extremely easy, but I was very pleased with the results. Surprisingly I didn't "tweak" the recipe anymore than that! I'm notorious for following a recipe as a suggestion rather than direction. I think this should be a recipe every cook should have in her repitoire! This will definitely be repeated in my kitchen.
this makes a nice cake used fresh black walnuts and maple frosting. This is a keeper.
This turned out fantastic! I iced it with a frosting made by boiling 1/4 cup milk and 1/2 cup butter, then adding one teaspoon vanilla and 5 cups confectioners sugar and pouring it on while the banana cake and icing were still hot. It made it very sweet and cake-like. The consistency of the cake IS bread-like, but I think that it is a selling point of this recipe, not a reason not to do it. I needed something to do with some bananas and this worked extremely well. I have to say I think that 9' by 13' is too big. The batter also scared me. I don't know if I should have had the butter at room temperature or warmer, but my battery was very thick and doughy.
I substituted Smart Balance for the butter and 1/2 cup egg substitute for the two eggs. As suggested, I added the 1 tsp. baking powder. Baked it in a silicone bundt pan, first sprayed with cooking spray and then sprinkled with chopped walnuts. Baked for 48 minutes. Result is more like Banana Bread than cake, but still good!
It tasted okay, not excellent. To me it is not moist enough.
I wish I had followed American Beauty's lead and used a 9"square pan: in a 9x13" pan, this cake didn't get very high (see photo). It was moist, but not heavy or dense like banana bread. Of course, it tasted like banana bread; it had four mashed bananas in it! It was plenty sweet for us. The addition of some cream cheese frosting made it super-sweet. I would make this again, but definitely in a smaller pan.
I used this recipe for my nephew's birthday.. The textures is nothing like cake.its a bread even when i use cake flour....i ended up frosting it since i have no time to make another one....
After trying this recipe, we decided we like banana bread better!
Nearly weekly I have left over bananas-this cake came in handy and my coworkers raved about how moist it was. Easy and delicious. Thank you.
Good recipe! I really liked it. I skipped the nuts as I don't like nuts. Thanks!
I did this recipe as except I used Splenda Blend instead of sugar and excluded the nuts. I used the Banana Butter Frosting (this site) and it was all perfection!
This cake was GREAT. Very moist. I've made banana cakes in the past, this is by far the best recipe. I will make this again.
I wish I had followed American Beauty's lead and used a 9"square pan: in a 9x13" pan, this cake didn't get very high (see photo). It was moist, but not heavy or dense like banana bread. Of course, it tasted like banana bread; it had four mashed bananas in it! It was plenty sweet for us. The addition of some cream cheese frosting made it super-sweet. I would make this again, but definitely in a smaller pan.
Delicious! I didn't have walnuts, but the cake was still delicious! I used a buttercream frosting recipe from Allrecipes.com and it was a great addition to the cake.
I thought this cake was very, very good. I used vanilla frosting and sprinkled a little cinnamon on top. Very good and a great way to use bananas.
I could not believe the ease in baking this cake! I took out a stick of butter, threw it in the microwave for 20 seconds, then threw all the ingredients in the mixer ( along with a suggested 1/2 tsp baking powder). Within 3 minutes my batter was ready. I spooned it into the prepared pan and sprinkled a handful of chocolate chips over the top of the cake. 30 minutes later it was done, and then 30 more minutes and my family had gobbled down the whole thing! DELICIOUS!!
Delicious! What a great way to use your ripe bananas. Very moist with just the right amount of sweetness to it. I will definetly be using this recipe again.
I loved this cake! I added the one teaspoon of baking powder as suggested by one other viewer and it gave it a bit of a lift. I'm not a fan of walnuts, so I added some bitter sweet chocolate chips to it. I made a little icing with chocolate to add to the top as well.
This didn't live up to my expectations. Was pretty dry. I made alot of the modifications suggested by others. Used half white and half brown sugar. Added extra tsp of baking soda. Used cake flour. Added 1 1/2 t. cinnamon and 1/2 t. nutmeg. Baked at 350 in a 9" pan for 35 mins. Sprinkled powdered sugar on top. Good flavor, but not moist. Would rather have had regular banana bread . . . regular banana cake. Anything that last 3 1/2 days in my house isn't worthy of being a keeper.
Used many ofthe suggested additions: 1 tbsp vanilla 1 tsp each baking soda/powder Subbed mini chocolate chips instead of nuts (as I had none) Filled cupcake liners very full and baked at 375 for almost 30 minutes (I have a slow oven) All in all an awesome wAy to use use lots of old bananas at once (which I had many many of). Since I throw my bananas in the freezer they seem to be very juicy when I thaw them out so I make a habit of draining them well and pat them dry. Didn't frost them either, they didn't need it! Aldo added about 1/4c of half and half and cut the sugar to 2/3c
The batter was too much like banana bread so i added an additional 1/4 cup milk and 1/4 cup oil.
Fantastic. I had run out of vanilla essence and it still tasted great. Also I used walnut pieces instead of chopped - i like to taste the nut! Sprinkled with icing sugar. Delicious and moist.
wonderful moist cake!!! I did use 6 bananas, but stuck to all the same ingredients otherwise!!!! Might have to enter this in the county fair!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections