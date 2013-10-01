Surprise Banana Cake

I was looking for a new recipe to use up some over ripe bananas I had and I am glad I found this recipe. I used whole wheat flour in place of all-purpose Flour (this I always do because it’s so much better for you) but didn’t change anything else. I made sure to cream the sugar and flour very well together before adding all the other ingredients. I used a Bundt pan, and because it was dark, the temperature was cut down to 350 degrees so it would not darken too much before it was done. I left it in the oven for 45 minutes and it came out perfect. I let it cool for about 15 minutes and then added a light glaze over it. (Check my photo that I submitted) My husband just raved about it and wanted me to make another one so he could take to work and share with his employees. Thank you tomg for posting this fantastic recipe!