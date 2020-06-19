Yummy Bok Choy Salad

I had some baby bok choy and green onions to use up, so I was happy to find this recipe, which looked like it would be tasty with a few changes. For starters, just looking at the ingredients, I could tell that this made WAY too much dressing. I cut all the dressing ingredients in half, and it was still pretty juicy, not inedible, but not perfect, either. I was also confused about the amount of green onions...I ended up using four decent sized onions and it was plenty. I also had three baby bok choys that were all very small, so I just put them all in. I was pleasantly surprised by the flavor of this salad...very tasty! It is a bit sweet, though...if I make it again, I'll cut back on the sugar a bit. Thanks for sharing the recipe...it's a really yummy, different, and healthy way to eat bok choy!