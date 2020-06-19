Yummy Bok Choy Salad

This is hands down the best salad that I've ever had. It is definitely a family favourite, and I urge you to just give this one a try. You would think that raw baby bok choy would give this salad a bitter taste, but the dressing makes all the difference.
Very good recipe! I've made this dish a few times and never disappointed. I deducted one star because I think that the recipe is made better by substituting in rice vinegar for white vinegar and adding one tablespoon of toasted sesame oil.
I make this regularly and always get requests for the recipe. I never bother with the chow mein noodles but use double the almonds. I usually just need 1/2 recipe for a meal at home (and still wind up with a little left over). I've used it with spinach and chard also, it's always yummy!
This is a delicious recipe! This is the first time I have used BABY Bok Choy - it was tender and delicious (the large bok choy is more tough and better cooked). I was muching on the leaves - so tender and wonderful flavor, you can use practically every bit, stems and all. The dressing was delicious. I used low-sodium soy sauce and half a bunch of green onions, as mine were huge. I would recommend either doubling the salad or halving the dressing, as it made a lot of dressing. Also, better eaten right away because the noodles get soggy by the next day (maybe sprinkle them on top and don't mix them in?). Thanks so much for sharing!
I couldn't find baby bok choy so I had to use regular bok choy, and used tarragon vinegar rather than plain white vinegar, and this was so delicious! A very different flavor which was a nice change from "regular" salads. I will try harder to find baby bok choy as I think this salad would be even better with it. Update: I make this often but I use romaine lettuce which we've decided we like better than bok choy. Sometimes I add canned mandarin orange slices which makes this salad even YUMMIER! Also, I serve the chow mein noodles "on the side" so they don't get soggy.
I've never eaten bok choy before. I chose this recipe for our first taste of bok choy, and we both really loved it. Easy and tasty. The second time I made this I used toasted pecans instead, because I prefer them.
This is a fabulous treat. The various textures make it a delight to eat and the colors and variety of ingredients lead to a pretty plate. I didn't have any white wine vinegar so I used Sake instead along with a few teaspoons of regular vinegar. I also cut the green leafy sections of the bok choy into strips. I cut the white staulk into long rectangles and then I sliced the rectangles diagonally into spears.
Delish. I tweeked. I'm not sure what constitutes a "bunch" of baby bok choy. I purchase baby bok choy heads in a bag at my asian market, usually 6-9 per bag depending on size. I was only serving 3 people so I used 6 baby heads, 3 green onions. For a bit of color I added 3 sliced radishes and 1 fresh ear of sweet corn kernals. I adjusted the dressing as well. 1 T oil, 1 T rice vinegar, 1 T soy sauce and a smidgen (using those cute little measuring spoons) of powdered stevia instead of sugar. I added the onions into the dressing while I chopped the salad and tossed it all together when ready to eat. I served this as a side with lo mein.
This is a really good salad that takes well to scaling/substitutions/additions. I scaled down the dressing to 2 Tbs olive oil, 2 Tbs rice vinegar, 1 Tbs sugar, and 1 Tbs soy sauce. And I used 3 heads of baby bok choy. I also added half of a long cucumber cut into disks and substituted regular onion, minced, instead of the green onion. AND I added a little left over pasta. It turned into a great summertime lunch :)
I used Sesame Oil because someone suggested that it has a "more authentic" taste. And I agree! This is a great tasting slad. I add chicken fried with hoisin sauce, & mandarin oranges and it becomes a very healthy lunch! Thanks for the recipe. :)
Everyone in our family loved this salad! I did change a few things out of necessity, to use ingredients I had on hand. I also only made half of the dressing. My changes were: Canola oil instead of olive oil. Balsiic vinegar instead of white vinegar. Ramen noodles instead of chow mein noodles and I toasted these and the almonds in about 2 to 3 TBS. of butter lightly in small frying pan. And I also added a few TBS. of sesame seeds.Delicious!
I love this salad. I've made several revisions for our likes. I add a little honey and lime juice to the dressing and refrigerate it so it thickens up. I also grill a chicken breast with lemon pepper and a little lime juice to add to the salad. Then slice up shitake mushrooms & a pear apple and some bell pepper. We eat this as an entrée a few times a week switching up the toppings. 5star!
Great salad with some tweaking. I altered the recipe slightly. I used baby bok choy. I substituted rice vinegar for the white vinegar. I added celery and sunflower seeds. I used Rice noodles instead of chow mein (I like the extra crunch) and I added crasins. This is a favorite. Everyone always wants the recipe!!!!! SO GOOD!!!!
This recipe deserves five stars just for the dressing. Simply delicious. I actually just had this dressing with just the bok choy, none of the other stuff. And I used regular bok choy as that's what I had but it's not bitter at all. I scaled the recipe down to one serving.
Wow, this is just terrific! We had bok choy in the garden so tried this on a whim. We subbed Splenda for the sugar and doubled the almonds instead of using chow mein noodles. I do suggest cutting the dressing in half -- there was a ton left in the bottom on the bowl. My mouth is watering just thinking about this salad -- I may need to make it again today!
This is a great salad! It's a refreshing break from ordinary lettuce salads. I halved the dressing recipe and only used 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon of sugar. I added some pieces of orange as well. I forgot to add the green onions, but we didn't miss them. I had no idea baby bok choy could be so tasty! Note: I made this a second time and put the dressing on about an hour before we ended up eating. It was seriously soggy. So dress it just before you're gonna eat it.
Wow this was delicious! I was skeptical, but it was great! I made it exactly as written, except with a full size bok choy (from my CSA box), and it was perfect. Next time I may up the amount of almonds, they were scarce. Mmmmm this salad was slightly sweet, crunchy, a little salty, fresh, and delicious! I served it alongside some fried tofu chunks with a peanut dipping sauce for a full meal.
i probably shouldnt be rating this recipe since i changed it, but still the basics of it is excellent! great flavored dressing! i used just enough romaice lettuce and ramen noodles for 2 servings so nothing was leftover for fear of getting too soggy. addicting dressing! just remember, a little bit goes a long way though. thank you!
This recipe is great, but I made modifications to make it healthier. I only used 1/4 sugar and used apple cider vinegar and ommited the chow mein noodles. I used dried apples instead. I also used regular bok choy instead of baby bok choy bc that is what I could find.My husband and I loved the recipe. Couldn't get the kids onboard though. ( 7 pts. with Weight Watchers)
Delish!!!!!!!!!! MEGA 5 stars! Easy and delicious! For 2 baby bok choys- I 1/2'd the dressing and it was still a little too much- I'd cut the oil down even more. I added craisins to this and it was AWESOME! Thanks for this! I make it all the time now!
A great start to fresh bok choy! The dressing is really good. In my opinion, it is missing something. I think dried cranberries, cherries, or craisins would be a nice addition. Something a little tart to mix with these flavors. I would make it again but I would add these.
Very good salad! I usually add a partial packet of seasoning from a Ramen noodle pack to the dressing. It gives some extra flavor. I also use Napa cabbage instead of bok choy on occasion. Both are good.
SO simple and yet still more fancy than regular green salad. I couldn't get the chow mien noodles so had to leave those out, but DON'T LEAVE OUT THE TOASTED ALMONDS!!! The toasted taste of the nut with the bok choy seemed like they were created to be eaten that way! Took advice from other reviewer and added dried cranberries and it was perfect!
Very good recipe provided you follow some of the changes suggested by others (sesame oil instead of vegetable oil - reduced to 3 to 4 Tbsp, lower the sugar to 1 Tbsp). I also substituted peanuts for the .
I love this salad. The Bok Choy is crisp to the bite and has a slight "nutty" taste. I used 2 tablespoons Splenda instead of sugar in the dressing. The dressing was light and a perfect complement to this salad. (I served mine with Mandarin orange slices and crumbled Feta cheese.)
I added trail mix with nuts, seeds and raisins. Very good.
Great salad! I only gave it 4 stars because as written, I think the dressing to salad ratio isn't quite right. Here are my modifications: 1. DOUBLE the salad ingredients. 2. HALVE the dressing ingredients. 3. Only use 2 T of sugar. 4. Add some extra color/sweetness with mandarin orange slices. If you're nervous about halving the dressing, just make the full amount with 1/4 C sugar, dress the salad with half, and put the rest of the dressing on the table so people can add more if they want. This is what I did and nobody went for the extra dressing. Our company loved this salad, and I'm excited to have found another tasty way to enjoy greens!
My husband didn't think he would like this....he LOVED it and so did I! I didn't have ramen or chow mein noodles, just added extra toasted almonds and sesame seeds with some ground up crispy seaweed. The 1/2 tsp of ground coriander that Candy suggested was the finishing spice that made it all good. Added fresh sliced mushrooms too. Anything would be good with that dressing!
I didn't love the recipe (I first made it as listed), but I did love the dressing (I added 1 tbs sesame oil as another reviewer recommended). So the second time, I cooked up some rice noodles and tossed with julienned veggies (carrots, red peppers, radishes, pea pods) as well as a handful of cilantro and green onions. Husband rated it his favorite dish. So this is a great starting point for many great meals.
Absolutely delicious!! This was the first time I made or ate bok Choy, and we'll be growing it in the garden from now on. I had three baby bunches on hand, so halved the dressing recipe, then halved the sugar again. You will not need much sugar for this. Stick to half of whatever serving size the recipe calls for. I also used white wine vinegar due to recommendations if other reviewers, and glad I did. You wouldn't get the complexity of flavor without it. I had made a no-bake berry crisp as well and used the chopped nuts/brown sugar mixture for on top of this salad. Divine! Would definitely recommend this or candied nuts. Will make many more times.
Very good dressing. This recipe was just what I needed to help use the abundance of Chinese cabbage and spinach from my garden. I added red radish slivers for color and used chives as I didn't have scallions. Next time I will try rice vinegar rather than white vinegar. I used 2 quarts of greens and still have more than 1/2 of the dressing left.
Really yummy salad! I didn't have baby book choy and used regular bok choy instead and it worked great! One thing is that the dressing recipe makes a large quantity and it goes a long way... The portions could easily be quartered for a a full bowl of salad.
"This is definitely the best salad you've ever made!"---my carnivore husband. Just made this tonight and it was a HUGE hit; nothing left for me to take to work tomorrow! I made a few changes only because I didn't have enough bok choy; I added a seeded, chopped cucumber, and used thin slices of 1/4 of a red onion (didn't have green onions, either). Halved the oil, but everything else the same. Will be making this on a regular basis since it gets greens into my DH! Thanks!!!
I went out on a limb and bought a box of baby bok choy at Costco - there must have been 20 of those little guys in there - and then thought "What am I going to do with all this?" - making the bok choy the base of a salad is a great idea and such a nice change from the usual lettuce and spinach. I chopped everything up, added a little grated carrot and chopped red pepper, just because I had some on hand and left it undressed in an airtight container in the fridge. I had it for lunch with a little turkey or chicken on top for protein. Also used it as a side at dinner time that week. It keeps well and was a flavorful change of pace.
I cannot say it enough... I LOVE THIS SALAD! It's just a perfect combination of crunch, sweet, salty, nutty, and juicy. I made the salad and then realized it would need to be eaten ASAP. I ate it all in several servings over a 24 hr period... AND WANTED MORE! I didn't see baby bok choy at the store, and wonder if it's more expensive... seriously!
This whole combination is stunningly good. I love bok choy, and this is my favorite bok choy salad so far. But even without the rest of the salad, the dressing is amazing. It made a lot more than I needed for the salad, and I used it on so many other things throughout the week.
We loved this. Like others, we made a few modifications, but the base recipe is delicious. We couldn't get much bok choy, and only regular bok choy, not baby, so we subbed the second bunch with baby spinach. Also used rice vinegar, 1 T. toasted sesame oil, mandarin oranges, and, 1/2 tsp ground coriander, for a more authentic taste. As stated, this makes a lot more dressing than you would ever use on 2 bunches of bok choy (we used a little less than half), but you *will* use the rest. Salad would be great with the addition of fried or grilled chicken strips, and dressing would make a great marinade for chicken or beef. The almonds and chow mein noodles are the necessary finish for this salad...don't skip them! Thanks very much for this recipe!
The first time I made this salad I stuck to the recipe and made no modifications. I loved the flavor, but thought the dressing overpowered the bok choy and made it a bit slimy. The second time I made these modifications: substituted sliced almonds for slivered, added sesame seeds for more calcium, and reduced the dressing by half. PERFECT!!!
Yummy! I was pleasantly surprised at how much my family liked this. We had two bunches of bok choy from our CSA share and didn't know what to do with it. We didn't have baby bok choy, but it was just as good with the regular stuff.
the dressing is good - just like Chinese chicken salad dressing! I think I prefer my Bok Choy cooked - I felt that the bitterness was overwhelming (especially when all the "green leafies" are solely bok choy). Might try half bok choy and half napa, cabbage or spinach or something.
I made as is and it was wonderful served with salmon. I have modified and sweeten with just a little bit of honey instead of sugar, use rice vinegar and I add dried cranberries or blueberries or raisins. I don't think you need the chow mein noodles... the almonds add crunch and flavor.
This was a hit with my whole family! I added mandarin orange sections for color but otherwise followed the receipe. I did use rice vinegar in place of the regular white vinegar for a more subtle taste. There was more dressing than we needed but it should keep well enough in the fridge.
Thank God I found this recipe! I had so much baby bok choy, I didn't know how to use it all! This was so good. I used balsamic vinegar and added 1 tbsp of sesame oil. I omitted the noodles since I didn't have any on me, and I substituted toasted sesame seeds for the almonds since I'm allergic. Yum!
I didn't have baby bok choy, so I used an 'adult' bok choy. I also added canned mandarins and omitted the noodles (didn't have them). It was great!!! I liked the bok choy just by itself even! I think I might start using it instead of lettuce. Thanks for the recipe!
I would cut the sugar by half. Everyone in my family agreed that the salad was too sweet. I think there may have been too much dressing for the amount of bok choy I used though - mine didn't come in bunches, so I had to guess as to what "two bunches" might look like. Either way, though, I would cut the sugar.
Delicious! I used organic garden grown baby bok choy, and substituted Braggs amino acids for soy sauce and agave nectar for sugar. Thanks for the other suggestions to use rice vinegar and sesame oil- this is a yummy dressing. Couldn't bring myself to eat chow mein noodles so doubled the almonds also!!
Very versatile. The dressing is great except for being to sweet. I cut the sugar to 1/4 cup, and I maybe could have cut it a tad more. I added some radicchio for color as well as some Mandarin oranges and some sugar snap peas, but the original base would be fine as is.
This recipe is not only delicious but super simple! I've never cooked with bok choy, only had it at Asian restaurants, but my grandmother gave me some fresh from her garden so I decided to try it out. I cut the recipe in half because I only had 1 bunch of bok choy and it worked very well. I also had some leftover beef filets that I sliced and placed on top. Would highly recommend!
I could drink this sauce it is so good! I've made this 3 times in 10 days and will be making it again this Sunday. Therre is enough sauce touse 3 baby bok choys. Exceptional recipe and bok choy is very healthy for you.
This is a great recipe. There was no baby bok choy at my market so I settled for Romaine lettuce. I cut it into thin strips and did not dress the salad until a few minutes before serving as the lettuce would have gotten too soggy sitting in the dressing for a long time. My guests snorted the salad down like there was no tomorrow.
I made this for a themed potluck and it was loved by everyone! So glad I have been introduced to Baby Bok Choy. The sauce was very generous, I might double the Bok choy next time...I wish there had been leftovers.
This is very similar to 3 other recipes, so I combined all 3. I added carrots for crunch, used regular Bok Choy since I didn’t have baby, and also followed another suggestion and added the noodles to each portion because I anticipated leftovers. I added the flavor packet to the soy mix for flavor and poured over the cabbage early to soften it up a bit. Overall it was very good but needed something to give it some oomph, to make it memorable. Perhaps some red pepper flakes or some lemon or lime zest? Would make again.
I have made this as is and it is super good. I have also used the same dressing recipe and added everything but the kitchen sink! Today I used whole wheat penny pasta, sauteed chicken, and sauteed leeks, carrots, celery, green pepper, and baby bok choy. tossed together and served at room temp for lunch. cold for dinner. topped with the slivered almonds. delicious. Love this so much. There is so much that can be done with this base!
I'm not sure why all the other reviews are so positive. This was just okay for me... maybe would have been better using only the stems of the bok choy and not the leaves, which have such an odd flavor when consumed raw. Also, the dressing makes WAY too much - you need less than half of that. And it's incredibly unhealthy!
This is really tasty. I added canned drained mandarin oranges, and the overall effect was very similar to Wendy's Asian chicken salad, minus the chicken. (This is a compliment as I think it's a tasty salad, plus you can make enough for at least four people for the cost of one of their salads.) The only caution would be to use the dressing sparingly if you're watching your calories, it has a good bit of sugar in it.
Delicious! We added dried cranberries because it looked like they were in the picture, but they weren't in the recipe. This was SOOO good! We made it with a big family dinner and it got eaten up, but I also made it with just 2 of us. When I did that, I just kept the dressing separate and put the dressing on each individual portion just like having regular salad. Super yummy!
Truly fresh and delicious. I used white wine vinegar in place or regular white vinegar...richer flavour...did not use the noodles, not a fan or them, but DID add mandarin oranges. Loved the flavour added by the seasoned almonds I had in the house...Again, it was fresh, tasty, and definitely will make again fr my husband and for guests. Enjoy!!
Nice change for the usual salad. I had newman's own thia dressing in the fridge - went very well. I also toasted the noodles and almonds together in the oven. Just needed some shredded carrots for some extra color.
A great way to use up baby bok choy from our CSA. This salad was very tasty and light. Based on another review I added dried cranberries and sunflower seeds. Next time I would half the dressing part and add a sliced pear.
I had some baby bok choy and green onions to use up, so I was happy to find this recipe, which looked like it would be tasty with a few changes. For starters, just looking at the ingredients, I could tell that this made WAY too much dressing. I cut all the dressing ingredients in half, and it was still pretty juicy, not inedible, but not perfect, either. I was also confused about the amount of green onions...I ended up using four decent sized onions and it was plenty. I also had three baby bok choys that were all very small, so I just put them all in. I was pleasantly surprised by the flavor of this salad...very tasty! It is a bit sweet, though...if I make it again, I'll cut back on the sugar a bit. Thanks for sharing the recipe...it's a really yummy, different, and healthy way to eat bok choy!
After sitting down and trying it as stated we added golden raisins and feta since it needed dimension. We also added the tsp of sesame oil. This is a great base to work from but it definitely needs more stuff added.
Four stars because the dressing was great. The salad itself, I think something went wrong on my end. I used organic bok choy; cleaned and chopped it. The bok choy had the most horrible aftertaste, like swampy water. I've eaten bok choy many times and this just was foul. I think you could use lettuce too and this would be a great salad.
I about halfed the dressing recipe, eyeballing it. I cut down the sugar too. It was enough dressing after everything was tossed, just enough flavor without everything being drenched. I also just chopped some raw almonds and crushed ramen noodles in it instead of the chow mein noodles. Yum!
