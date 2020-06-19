Yummy Bok Choy Salad

300 Ratings
  • 5 216
  • 4 68
  • 3 10
  • 2 6
  • 1 0

This is hands down the best salad that I've ever had. It is definitely a family favourite, and I urge you to just give this one a try. You would think that raw baby bok choy would give this salad a bitter taste, but the dressing makes all the difference.

By SYS1

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • In a glass jar with a lid, mix together olive oil, white vinegar, sugar, and soy sauce. Close the lid, and shake until well mixed.

  • Combine the bok choy, green onions, almonds, and chow mein noodles in a salad bowl. Toss with dressing, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
458 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 35.9g; fat 33.5g; sodium 867.6mg. Full Nutrition
