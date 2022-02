I'm giving this 4 stars b/c I thought it was ok, but my guests loved it. I had a version of this before that was absolutely delicious, but I don't think this recipe was as good. Part of it may be that it was barely fridged for 4 hours, so possibly if it had "sat" longer, it would've tasted better. I also used cinnamon graham crackers b/c that's all I had, and I personally didn't like the cinnamon flavor in the cake, but other people thought it was a great touch. I think some great variations would be to make it like tiramisu with some coffee flavoring, b/c overall it just tasted plain to me - sweet - but plain in flavor. The version I had eaten before had vanilla and chocolate layers. I may try that next time, maybe even add some coffee into the mix. UPDATE: I made a variation with chocolate graham crackers and Fat/sugar free cheesecake pudding w/ dark chocolate frosting. It was REALLY good. The tip to heat up the frosting is a must since it's SO much easier that way and you end up getting a nice smooth, shiny coating just like an eclair. Also, I would recommend making this in a big rectangular tupperware so that you can just snap the lid on top. I kept finding my saran wrap would "suction" itself to my frosting when I made it in a pan and not look as pretty. It's also essential to let the cake sit for at least overnight. This version sat for 2 days and the texture was just WAY better than the first one I made which barely sat for 4 hours as the recipe stated.