BBQ Pie

Rating: 4.08 stars
110 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 39
  • 4 star values: 50
  • 3 star values: 14
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 2

Baked barbeque beans and ground beef with a crust. This pie is perfect for any occasion.

By CHRYSTALP1981

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Crumble the ground beef into a large skillet over medium heat. When it is starting to brown, stir in the onion and season with pepper. Continue to cook and stir until beef is browned and the onion is tender.

  • Drain off the grease from the beef, and stir in the baked beans, Worcestershire sauce and 1 cup of barbeque sauce. Transfer to a large casserole dish. In a separate bowl, mix together the baking mix, milk and egg. Pour this mixture evenly over the beef and beans in the dish.

  • Bake for 40 to 45 minutes in the preheated oven, until the biscuit toping is golden brown. Spread a small amount of barbeque sauce over the top and sprinkle with Cheddar cheese while hot from the oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
418 calories; protein 23.4g; carbohydrates 45.3g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 88.2mg; sodium 1014.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (111)

Most helpful positive review

Butterfly Flutterby
Rating: 4 stars
03/05/2006
Very tasty. I chopped up a whole medium sweet onion. I placed this in a 13 x 9 and found that there wasn't quite enough biscuit mixture to cover the entire pan. This was very good and I can see where you could add spices and such to this to suit your own tastes. This is a typical hobo type dinner; suitable for family not for company. Thank you. Read More
Helpful
(28)

Most helpful critical review

cassarugh
Rating: 3 stars
12/22/2010
My friends and I cooked this for a group of teenagers and it got mixed reviews. I thought it had good flavor and liked it but others weren't crazy about it. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Reviews:
CharissaH
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2008
I really liked this as did the rest of my family! This dish has a lot of meat in it I can't imagine it as a side dish it fits much better as a main dish. After reading the reviews this is what I changed: I added a good amount of garlic salt and seasoned salt to the ground beef and then some brown sugar (2 T?) to the mixture before putting it in the dish. I topped the mixture with shredded cheese before topping with the biscuit mix (only the amount which was called for in the recipe it was about 3/4 inch thick when done- perfect for me! I did add 1 T honey). When done baking I topped with the extra bbq sauce and cheese. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Mina Farahmandi Lewis
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2005
Yummy and simple. This was a bit hit with the whole group! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Autumn
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2007
As unusual as mixing these ingredients sound I've found that everyone that has tried it has wanted the recipe. It's easy enough for anyone to make I definately recommend doubling the topping though. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Carrie
Rating: 4 stars
07/15/2008
I really like the recipe simple and pretty easy to make. I'm going to try it again with honey baked beans and a honey bbq sauce to see if that makes a difference in the taste. It was a little much on the bbq sauce but I really felt like something was missing and I'm not really sure what I'm hoping the pairing of the beans and sauce will make a difference. Read More
Helpful
(5)
CrunchyChicken
Rating: 5 stars
05/09/2011
I had some trouble with this one. First off for me it was a major bean over load the next time I make this I will have to alter the amounts somehow. The breading on the top did not bake all the way through the middle and was quite runny I had to leave it in an extra 12 minutes. It was certainly not the most attractive looking dish I have ever made but despite my difficult time prepping it tasted amazing! After making this a second time it is definitely one of my favorites! Turned out perfect! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Tina Howard
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2011
Oh this was definitely a home run in my house. This was delicious! Read More
Helpful
(4)
