Very tasty. I chopped up a whole medium sweet onion. I placed this in a 13 x 9 and found that there wasn't quite enough biscuit mixture to cover the entire pan. This was very good and I can see where you could add spices and such to this to suit your own tastes. This is a typical hobo type dinner; suitable for family not for company. Thank you.
After reading other reviews I added a liberal amount of garlic salt and seasoning salt to the hamburger mixture. After pouring into a baking dish I grate about a cup of Cheddar cheese on top before adding the baking mix topping. I doubled the amount of baking mix topping which worked out well. I only put 3/4 cup of the bbq sauce and next time will eliminate it altogether as it doesn't need it at all.
My friends and I cooked this for a group of teenagers and it got mixed reviews. I thought it had good flavor and liked it but others weren't crazy about it.
I really liked this as did the rest of my family! This dish has a lot of meat in it I can't imagine it as a side dish it fits much better as a main dish. After reading the reviews this is what I changed: I added a good amount of garlic salt and seasoned salt to the ground beef and then some brown sugar (2 T?) to the mixture before putting it in the dish. I topped the mixture with shredded cheese before topping with the biscuit mix (only the amount which was called for in the recipe it was about 3/4 inch thick when done- perfect for me! I did add 1 T honey). When done baking I topped with the extra bbq sauce and cheese.
Yummy and simple. This was a bit hit with the whole group!
As unusual as mixing these ingredients sound I've found that everyone that has tried it has wanted the recipe. It's easy enough for anyone to make I definately recommend doubling the topping though.
I really like the recipe simple and pretty easy to make. I'm going to try it again with honey baked beans and a honey bbq sauce to see if that makes a difference in the taste. It was a little much on the bbq sauce but I really felt like something was missing and I'm not really sure what I'm hoping the pairing of the beans and sauce will make a difference.
I had some trouble with this one. First off for me it was a major bean over load the next time I make this I will have to alter the amounts somehow. The breading on the top did not bake all the way through the middle and was quite runny I had to leave it in an extra 12 minutes. It was certainly not the most attractive looking dish I have ever made but despite my difficult time prepping it tasted amazing! After making this a second time it is definitely one of my favorites! Turned out perfect!
Oh this was definitely a home run in my house. This was delicious!