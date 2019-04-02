1 of 111

Rating: 4 stars Very tasty. I chopped up a whole medium sweet onion. I placed this in a 13 x 9 and found that there wasn't quite enough biscuit mixture to cover the entire pan. This was very good and I can see where you could add spices and such to this to suit your own tastes. This is a typical hobo type dinner; suitable for family not for company. Thank you.

Rating: 4 stars After reading other reviews I added a liberal amount of garlic salt and seasoning salt to the hamburger mixture. After pouring into a baking dish I grate about a cup of Cheddar cheese on top before adding the baking mix topping. I doubled the amount of baking mix topping which worked out well. I only put 3/4 cup of the bbq sauce and next time will eliminate it altogether as it doesn't need it at all.

Rating: 3 stars My friends and I cooked this for a group of teenagers and it got mixed reviews. I thought it had good flavor and liked it but others weren't crazy about it.

Rating: 5 stars I really liked this as did the rest of my family! This dish has a lot of meat in it I can't imagine it as a side dish it fits much better as a main dish. After reading the reviews this is what I changed: I added a good amount of garlic salt and seasoned salt to the ground beef and then some brown sugar (2 T?) to the mixture before putting it in the dish. I topped the mixture with shredded cheese before topping with the biscuit mix (only the amount which was called for in the recipe it was about 3/4 inch thick when done- perfect for me! I did add 1 T honey). When done baking I topped with the extra bbq sauce and cheese.

Rating: 5 stars Yummy and simple. This was a bit hit with the whole group!

Rating: 5 stars As unusual as mixing these ingredients sound I've found that everyone that has tried it has wanted the recipe. It's easy enough for anyone to make I definately recommend doubling the topping though.

Rating: 4 stars I really like the recipe simple and pretty easy to make. I'm going to try it again with honey baked beans and a honey bbq sauce to see if that makes a difference in the taste. It was a little much on the bbq sauce but I really felt like something was missing and I'm not really sure what I'm hoping the pairing of the beans and sauce will make a difference.

Rating: 5 stars I had some trouble with this one. First off for me it was a major bean over load the next time I make this I will have to alter the amounts somehow. The breading on the top did not bake all the way through the middle and was quite runny I had to leave it in an extra 12 minutes. It was certainly not the most attractive looking dish I have ever made but despite my difficult time prepping it tasted amazing! After making this a second time it is definitely one of my favorites! Turned out perfect!